5:35
TJ Bamba personal foul (Jack Perry draws the foul)
5:35
Eagles defensive rebound
5:37
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
5:46
TJ Bamba defensive rebound
5:48
Jacob Groves misses three point jump shot
5:55
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
5:57
Isaac Bonton misses two point layup
6:09
Kim Aiken Jr. turnover
6:09
Kim Aiken Jr. offensive foul (Noah Williams draws the foul)
6:27
+3
Andrej Jakimovski makes three point jump shot (Isaac Bonton assists)
23-19
6:39
TJ Bamba defensive rebound
6:39
Kim Aiken Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1
6:39
DJ Rodman personal foul (Kim Aiken Jr. draws the foul)
6:54
TV timeout
6:48
Efe Abogidi personal foul (Tanner Groves draws the foul)
6:46
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
6:48
TJ Bamba misses two point layup
7:03
Jacob Davison turnover (bad pass) (Efe Abogidi steals)
7:15
+2
TJ Bamba makes two point putback layup
23-16
7:19
TJ Bamba offensive rebound
7:21
DJ Rodman misses two point layup
7:43
+3
Jacob Davison makes three point jump shot
23-14
8:07
+1
Efe Abogidi makes regular free throw 1 of 1
20-14
8:07
Tanner Groves shooting foul
8:07
+2
Efe Abogidi makes two point layup (Andrej Jakimovski assists)
20-13
8:15
Michael Meadows personal foul (Efe Abogidi draws the foul)
8:27
DJ Rodman offensive rebound
8:29
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
8:35
TJ Bamba defensive rebound
8:37
Tanner Groves misses three point jump shot
8:48
+3
Andrej Jakimovski makes three point jump shot (TJ Bamba assists)
20-11
9:01
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
9:03
Jacob Davison misses two point jump shot
9:12
Eagles 30 second timeout
9:24
Jacob Groves defensive rebound
9:26
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren misses three point jump shot
9:41
+2
Kim Aiken Jr. makes two point layup (Jacob Groves assists)
20-8
9:50
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
9:52
DJ Rodman misses three point jump shot
10:07
+2
Tanner Groves makes two point layup
18-8
10:29
+3
Isaac Bonton makes three point jump shot (Myles Fitzgerald-Warren assists)
16-8
10:42
Aljaz Kunc defensive rebound
10:44
Kim Aiken Jr. misses three point jump shot
10:48
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
10:50
DJ Rodman misses three point jump shot
10:53
Jacob Groves personal foul (Andrej Jakimovski draws the foul)
10:54
Andrej Jakimovski offensive rebound
10:56
Ryan Rapp misses three point jump shot
11:08
DJ Rodman defensive rebound
11:10
Jacob Groves misses three point jump shot
11:24
Eagles defensive rebound
11:26
Andrej Jakimovski misses three point jump shot
11:41
Andrej Jakimovski defensive rebound
11:43
Jacob Groves misses two point layup
11:47
Ryan Rapp turnover (bad pass) (Jacob Groves steals)
11:49
TV timeout
11:52
DJ Rodman offensive rebound
11:54
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren misses three point jump shot
12:04
Jacob Davison personal foul (Noah Williams draws the foul)
12:08
Noah Williams defensive rebound
12:10
Jacob Davison misses two point jump shot
12:18
Kim Aiken Jr. offensive rebound
12:20
Jack Perry misses three point jump shot
12:36
Jacob Davison defensive rebound
12:38
Aljaz Kunc misses three point jump shot
12:51
Jacob Davison turnover (lost ball)
12:51
Kim Aiken Jr. offensive rebound
12:51
Kim Aiken Jr. misses two point layup
13:10
Jacob Davison defensive rebound
13:12
Aljaz Kunc misses three point jump shot
13:18
Jack Perry turnover (bad pass) (Noah Williams steals)
13:27
Isaac Bonton personal foul (Tanner Groves draws the foul)
13:44
+2
Myles Fitzgerald-Warren makes two point floating jump shot
16-5
14:10
+3
Tanner Groves makes three point jump shot (Jacob Davison assists)
16-3
14:37
Eagles defensive rebound
14:39
Andrej Jakimovski misses two point layup
15:02
Noah Williams defensive rebound
15:04
Jack Perry misses two point jump shot
15:13
Noah Williams turnover (traveling)
15:32
TV timeout
15:36
+3
Jack Perry makes three point jump shot
13-3
15:40
Jack Perry offensive rebound
15:42
Tanner Groves misses three point jump shot
15:48
Jacob Groves defensive rebound
15:50
Isaac Bonton misses three point jump shot
16:07
+2
Jacob Groves makes two point layup (Tanner Groves assists)
10-3
16:17
Jacob Groves defensive rebound
16:17
Aljaz Kunc misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:17
+1
Aljaz Kunc makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-3
16:17
Jacob Davison shooting foul (Aljaz Kunc draws the foul)
16:21
Aljaz Kunc offensive rebound
16:23
Isaac Bonton misses two point jump shot
16:32
+1
Jacob Davison makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-2
16:32
+1
Jacob Davison makes regular free throw 1 of 2
7-2
16:32
Efe Abogidi shooting foul (Jacob Davison draws the foul)
16:41
Isaac Bonton turnover
16:41
Isaac Bonton offensive foul
16:47
Jack Perry turnover (bad pass) (DJ Rodman steals)
16:59
+2
Noah Williams makes two point dunk
6-2
17:04
Jack Perry turnover (bad pass) (Noah Williams steals)
17:14
Kim Aiken Jr. defensive rebound
17:16
Aljaz Kunc misses three point jump shot
17:31
Noah Williams defensive rebound
17:33
Tanner Groves misses two point jump shot
17:51
Jacob Davison defensive rebound
17:53
Efe Abogidi misses two point jump shot
18:00
Efe Abogidi offensive rebound
18:02
Noah Williams misses two point jump shot
18:37
+3
Jack Perry makes three point jump shot (Jacob Davison assists)
6-0
18:37
Efe Abogidi turnover
18:37
Efe Abogidi offensive foul
18:53
+3
Tanner Groves makes three point jump shot (Jacob Davison assists)
3-0
19:11
DJ Rodman turnover
19:11
DJ Rodman offensive foul
19:37
Noah Williams defensive rebound
19:39
Jacob Groves misses three point jump shot
19:39
Tanner Groves defensive rebound
19:41
Aljaz Kunc misses three point jump shot
19:55
Jacob Davison turnover (lost ball)
20:00
(Eagles gains possession)
