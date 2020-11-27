|
2:27
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Cedric Russell turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
2:44
|
|
+2
|
MaCio Teague makes two point layup (Adam Flagler assists)
|
74-104
|
3:00
|
|
+3
|
Theo Akwuba makes three point jump shot (Cedric Russell assists)
|
74-102
|
3:08
|
|
|
Cedric Russell defensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
LJ Cryer misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:25
|
|
+2
|
Cedric Russell makes two point layup
|
71-102
|
3:36
|
|
+2
|
Flo Thamba makes two point layup
|
69-102
|
3:39
|
|
|
Flo Thamba offensive rebound
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer misses two point layup
|
|
4:10
|
|
+2
|
Theo Akwuba makes two point hook shot
|
69-100
|
4:26
|
|
+2
|
MaCio Teague makes two point layup
|
67-100
|
4:37
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
MaCio Teague blocks Cedric Russell's three point jump shot
|
|
4:49
|
|
+1
|
Davion Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
67-98
|
4:49
|
|
+1
|
Davion Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
67-97
|
4:49
|
|
|
Isaiah Richards personal foul (Davion Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
Cedric Russell makes two point jump shot
|
67-96
|
5:19
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler makes two point jump shot
|
65-96
|
5:25
|
|
|
Jared Butler defensive rebound
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Theo Akwuba misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell personal foul (Theo Akwuba draws the foul)
|
|
5:40
|
|
|
Adam Flagler personal foul (Cedric Russell draws the foul)
|
|
6:00
|
|
|
Ragin' Cajuns defensive rebound
|
|
6:02
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Mylik Wilson misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:46
|
|
+3
|
LJ Cryer makes three point jump shot
|
65-94
|
6:59
|
|
|
LJ Cryer defensive rebound
|
|
7:01
|
|
|
Dou Gueye misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:19
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler makes two point layup (MaCio Teague assists)
|
65-91
|
7:29
|
|
|
Mylik Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Jared Butler steals)
|
|
7:40
|
|
+2
|
MaCio Teague makes two point jump shot (LJ Cryer assists)
|
65-89
|
7:57
|
|
|
LJ Cryer defensive rebound
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Kentrell Garnett misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Dou Gueye offensive rebound
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Cedric Russell misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:18
|
|
|
Cedric Russell defensive rebound
|
|
8:20
|
|
|
Jared Butler misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:49
|
|
+3
|
Cedric Russell makes three point jump shot (Kentrell Garnett assists)
|
65-87
|
8:57
|
|
|
Theo Akwuba defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Jared Butler misses two point layup
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Adam Flagler defensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Dou Gueye misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Cedric Russell defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Adam Flagler misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:36
|
|
+2
|
Mylik Wilson makes two point layup
|
62-87
|
9:47
|
|
+2
|
Adam Flagler makes two point jump shot
|
60-87
|
9:58
|
|
+2
|
Cedric Russell makes two point jump shot
|
60-85
|
10:01
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell personal foul (Dou Gueye draws the foul)
|
|
10:17
|
|
+3
|
LJ Cryer makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
58-85
|
10:34
|
|
|
Devin Butts turnover
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Devin Butts offensive foul (Adam Flagler draws the foul)
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Devin Butts defensive rebound
|
|
10:37
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell misses two point layup
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Brayan Au turnover (bad pass) (LJ Cryer steals)
|
|
10:55
|
|
|
Dou Gueye offensive rebound
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Brayan Au misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:13
|
|
+3
|
Davion Mitchell makes three point jump shot
|
58-82
|
11:21
|
|
+2
|
Theo Akwuba makes two point layup
|
58-79
|
11:32
|
|
+3
|
LJ Cryer makes three point jump shot (Adam Flagler assists)
|
56-79
|
11:38
|
|
|
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Mylik Wilson blocks LJ Cryer's two point layup
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Dou Gueye turnover (bad pass) (LJ Cryer steals)
|
|
11:48
|
|
+1
|
Mark Vital makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
56-76
|
11:48
|
|
|
Mark Vital misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Theo Akwuba shooting foul (Mark Vital draws the foul)
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Theo Akwuba turnover (lost ball)
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Theo Akwuba defensive rebound
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Flo Thamba misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:19
|
|
+1
|
Flo Thamba makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
56-75
|
12:19
|
|
|
Theo Akwuba shooting foul (Flo Thamba draws the foul)
|
|
12:19
|
|
|
Flo Thamba offensive rebound
|
|
12:21
|
|
|
Adam Flagler misses two point layup
|
|
12:31
|
|
|
Brayan Au turnover (bad pass) (Jared Butler steals)
|
|
12:42
|
|
+1
|
Flo Thamba makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
56-74
|
12:42
|
|
|
Flo Thamba misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Isaiah Richards shooting foul (Flo Thamba draws the foul)
|
|
12:57
|
|
+2
|
Dou Gueye makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Richards assists)
|
56-73
|
13:16
|
|
+2
|
MaCio Teague makes two point jump shot (Jared Butler assists)
|
54-73
|
13:24
|
|
|
Jared Butler defensive rebound
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Isaiah Richards misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:41
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Mayer makes two point layup
|
54-71
|
13:50
|
|
|
MaCio Teague offensive rebound
|
|
13:52
|
|
|
Adam Flagler misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:09
|
|
+2
|
Brayan Au makes two point jump shot
|
54-69
|
14:26
|
|
|
MaCio Teague turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Richards steals)
|
|
14:36
|
|
+1
|
Dou Gueye makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
52-69
|
14:36
|
|
+1
|
Dou Gueye makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
51-69
|
14:36
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua shooting foul (Dou Gueye draws the foul)
|
|
14:46
|
|
+2
|
Adam Flagler makes two point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
50-69
|
14:54
|
|
|
Isaiah Richards personal foul (Adam Flagler draws the foul)
|
|
15:12
|
|
+3
|
Cedric Russell makes three point jump shot (Kentrell Garnett assists)
|
50-67
|
15:28
|
|
+2
|
Matthew Mayer makes two point jump shot
|
47-67
|
15:29
|
|
|
Matthew Mayer offensive rebound
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Adam Flagler misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
MaCio Teague defensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Dou Gueye misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Mark Vital personal foul (Theo Akwuba draws the foul)
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Theo Akwuba offensive rebound
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Cedric Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:08
|
|
+3
|
MaCio Teague makes three point jump shot (Adam Flagler assists)
|
47-65
|
16:14
|
|
|
Isaiah Richards personal foul (MaCio Teague draws the foul)
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Isaiah Richards misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
16:24
|
|
|
Jared Butler shooting foul (Isaiah Richards draws the foul)
|
|
16:24
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Richards makes two point layup (Brayan Au assists)
|
47-62
|
16:26
|
|
|
Theo Akwuba defensive rebound
|
|
16:28
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses two point layup
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
MaCio Teague offensive rebound
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Richards turnover
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Isaiah Richards offensive foul (Davion Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua personal foul (Theo Akwuba draws the foul)
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Isaiah Richards defensive rebound
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:22
|
|
|
Brayan Au personal foul (MaCio Teague draws the foul)
|
|
17:34
|
|
|
MaCio Teague defensive rebound
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Jared Butler blocks Mylik Wilson's two point layup
|
|
17:45
|
|
+2
|
Mark Vital makes two point layup
|
45-62
|
17:57
|
|
+3
|
Cedric Russell makes three point jump shot (Mylik Wilson assists)
|
45-60
|
18:04
|
|
|
MaCio Teague turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:19
|
|
+2
|
Brayan Au makes two point layup
|
42-60
|
18:16
|
|
|
Mark Vital turnover (lost ball) (Brayan Au steals)
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Cedric Russell turnover (bad pass) (Mark Vital steals)
|
|
18:46
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler makes two point layup (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
40-60
|
18:52
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Mylik Wilson misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:11
|
|
|
Theo Akwuba defensive rebound
|
|
19:13
|
|
|
Flo Thamba misses two point layup
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Flo Thamba offensive rebound
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Mark Vital misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Ragin' Cajuns 30 second timeout
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Dou Gueye shooting foul (Mark Vital draws the foul)
|
|
19:16
|
|
+2
|
Mark Vital makes two point dunk (MaCio Teague assists)
|
40-58
|
19:19
|
|
|
Dou Gueye turnover (lost ball) (Mark Vital steals)
|
|
19:32
|
|
+3
|
Jared Butler makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
|
40-56
|
19:43
|
|
|
Dou Gueye turnover (bad pass)
|