0:00
End of period
0:00
Golden Gophers offensive rebound
0:00
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
0:04
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. defensive rebound
0:06
Eli Scott misses three point jump shot
0:33
+2
Eric Curry makes two point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
37-41
0:53
+2
Dameone Douglas makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists)
37-39
1:04
Eric Curry turnover (lost ball) (Mattias Markusson steals)
1:14
+1
Dameone Douglas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-39
1:14
Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:14
Both Gach shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)
1:28
+1
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
34-39
1:28
+1
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
34-38
1:28
Eli Scott personal foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
1:44
Gabe Kalscheur defensive rebound
1:46
Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
2:10
+2
Marcus Carr makes two point floating jump shot
34-37
2:27
Joe Quintana turnover
2:27
Joe Quintana offensive foul
2:39
+3
Both Gach makes three point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
34-35
2:55
+2
Dameone Douglas makes two point layup
34-32
3:11
+2
Liam Robbins makes two point dunk (Both Gach assists)
32-32
3:26
Isaiah Ihnen offensive rebound
3:28
Liam Robbins misses two point layup
3:40
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
3:40
Mattias Markusson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
3:40
TV timeout
3:39
Jarvis Omersa shooting foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)
3:39
+2
Mattias Markusson makes two point putback layup
32-30
3:38
Mattias Markusson offensive rebound
3:40
Eli Scott misses two point layup
3:50
Eli Scott defensive rebound
3:52
Jarvis Omersa misses two point layup
4:03
+1
Eli Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-30
4:03
+1
Eli Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-30
4:03
Brandon Johnson personal foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
4:20
+1
Both Gach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-30
4:20
Both Gach misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:20
Keli Leaupepe personal foul (Both Gach draws the foul)
4:30
+1
Joe Quintana makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-29
4:30
+1
Joe Quintana makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-29
4:30
Brandon Johnson shooting foul (Joe Quintana draws the foul)
4:51
+2
Marcus Carr makes two point turnaround jump shot
26-29
5:02
+2
Dameone Douglas makes two point layup (Eli Scott assists)
26-27
5:17
+3
Marcus Carr makes three point jump shot (Jarvis Omersa assists)
24-27
5:34
Golden Gophers defensive rebound
5:36
Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
6:09
+2
Marcus Carr makes two point jump shot
24-24
6:32
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
6:34
Jarvis Omersa blocks Dameone Douglas's two point layup
6:46
+2
Marcus Carr makes two point driving layup (Jamal Mashburn, Jr. assists)
24-22
7:08
Eli Scott turnover
7:08
Eli Scott offensive foul (Brandon Johnson draws the foul)
7:27
TV timeout
7:30
Lions defensive rebound
7:32
Isaiah Ihnen misses three point jump shot
7:50
+2
Keli Leaupepe makes two point putback layup
24-20
7:53
Keli Leaupepe offensive rebound
7:55
Eli Scott misses two point jump shot
8:14
+1
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 1 of 1
22-20
8:14
Dameone Douglas shooting foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
8:14
+2
Marcus Carr makes two point floating jump shot (Jarvis Omersa assists)
22-19
8:27
+1
Joe Quintana makes regular free throw 1 of 1
22-17
8:26
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. shooting foul (Joe Quintana draws the foul)
8:26
+2
Joe Quintana makes two point layup
21-17
8:39
+1
Both Gach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-17
8:39
+1
Both Gach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-16
8:39
Jalin Anderson personal foul (Both Gach draws the foul)
8:47
Dameone Douglas turnover (back court violation)
8:55
Lions 30 second timeout
8:58
+3
Marcus Carr makes three point jump shot
19-15
9:16
Eric Curry defensive rebound
9:18
Eli Scott misses three point jump shot
9:30
+2
Both Gach makes two point layup (Marcus Carr assists)
19-12
9:47
Eric Curry defensive rebound
9:49
Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
10:04
Tre' Williams turnover (traveling)
10:08
Eli Scott turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Ihnen steals)
10:28
Eli Scott defensive rebound
10:30
Eric Curry misses two point jump shot
10:50
Both Gach defensive rebound
10:52
Jalin Anderson misses two point jump shot
11:06
Mattias Markusson defensive rebound
11:06
Tre' Williams misses regular free throw 2 of 2
11:06
Tre' Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:06
Quentin Jackson Jr. shooting foul (Tre' Williams draws the foul)
11:31
+3
Jalin Anderson makes three point jump shot
19-10
11:43
Quentin Jackson Jr. defensive rebound
11:45
Both Gach misses two point layup
11:54
TV timeout
11:54
Golden Gophers offensive rebound
11:56
Both Gach misses three point jump shot
12:00
Marcus Carr offensive rebound
12:02
Eric Curry misses two point jump shot
12:17
+2
Keli Leaupepe makes two point hook shot
16-10
12:35
Gabe Kalscheur personal foul
12:35
Lions defensive rebound
12:37
Isaiah Ihnen misses two point jump shot
12:51
Quentin Jackson Jr. turnover
12:51
Quentin Jackson Jr. offensive foul
12:53
Jarvis Omersa personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
13:06
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
13:08
Marcus Carr misses two point jump shot
13:21
+3
Keli Leaupepe makes three point jump shot (Dameone Douglas assists)
14-10
13:24
Gabe Kalscheur turnover
13:24
Gabe Kalscheur offensive foul
13:32
Brandon Johnson defensive rebound
13:34
Keli Leaupepe misses two point layup
13:47
+2
Gabe Kalscheur makes two point jump shot (Jarvis Omersa assists)
11-10
14:01
Keli Leaupepe turnover
14:01
Keli Leaupepe offensive foul
14:12
+1
Jarvis Omersa makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-8
14:12
+1
Jarvis Omersa makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-7
14:10
Keli Leaupepe personal foul
14:10
Jarvis Omersa defensive rebound
14:12
