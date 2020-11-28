NICHST
SNCLRA

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
NICHST
Colonels
20
SNCLRA
Broncos
29

Time Team Play Score
3:14 +2 Ryghe Lyons makes two point tip shot 20-29
3:16   Ryghe Lyons offensive rebound  
3:18   Kevin Johnson misses three point jump shot  
3:43   Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound  
3:45   Ryghe Lyons blocks Jalen Williams's two point layup  
3:51   TV timeout  
3:49   Broncos offensive rebound  
3:51   Jeremiah Buford blocks Josip Vrankic's two point layup  
3:59   Jalen Williams defensive rebound  
4:01   Jeremiah Buford misses three point jump shot  
4:12   Jalen Williams turnover (traveling)  
4:17   Juan Ducasse offensive rebound  
4:19   Josip Vrankic misses two point jump shot  
4:25   Broncos offensive rebound  
4:27   Ryghe Lyons blocks Josip Vrankic's two point jump shot  
4:48 +1 Ryghe Lyons makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-29
4:48 +1 Ryghe Lyons makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-29
4:48   Jaden Bediako personal foul (Ryghe Lyons draws the foul)  
4:48   Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound  
4:48   Christian Carlyle misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
4:48   Ryghe Lyons personal foul (Christian Carlyle draws the foul)  
5:08 +2 Kevin Johnson makes two point jump shot 16-29
5:17   Joe Foley personal foul (Kevin Johnson draws the foul)  
5:22   Joe Foley personal foul  
5:24   Colonels offensive rebound  
5:26   Jaylen Fornes misses three point jump shot  
5:45   Najee Garvin defensive rebound  
5:45   Joe Foley misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
5:45   Najee Garvin personal foul (Joe Foley draws the foul)  
5:56 +2 Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot 14-29
6:03   Keshawn Justice personal foul (Najee Garvin draws the foul)  
6:32 +2 Jalen Williams makes two point dunk 12-29
6:39   Jaden Bediako defensive rebound  
6:41   Jaylen Fornes misses two point jump shot  
7:06 +3 Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (Josip Vrankic assists) 12-27
7:20 +3 Jeremiah Buford makes three point jump shot (Kevin Johnson assists) 12-24
7:35 +2 Keshawn Justice makes two point layup (Joe Foley assists) 9-24
7:45   Jaden Bediako defensive rebound  
7:47   Jaylen Fornes misses two point layup  
7:55   TV timeout  
7:55   Colonels offensive rebound  
7:57   Giordan Williams blocks Ty Gordon's two point layup  
8:01   Jaylen Fornes defensive rebound  
8:03   Giordan Williams misses two point layup  
8:10   Christian Carlyle defensive rebound  
8:12   Kevin Johnson misses three point jump shot  
8:34 +2 Jaden Bediako makes two point jump shot 9-22
8:39   Jaden Bediako offensive rebound  
8:41   Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot  
8:53   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
8:55   Josip Vrankic blocks Najee Garvin's two point layup  
9:09   Damien Sears defensive rebound  
9:11   Keshawn Justice misses two point layup  
9:21   Christian Carlyle defensive rebound  
9:23   Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot  
9:40   Giordan Williams personal foul (Kevin Johnson draws the foul)  
9:50   Damien Sears defensive rebound  
9:52   Josip Vrankic misses two point layup  
10:00   Christian Carlyle defensive rebound  
10:02   Ty Gordon misses two point layup  
10:20 +3 Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (Giordan Williams assists) 9-20
10:28   Josip Vrankic offensive rebound  
10:30   DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot  
10:39   DJ Mitchell defensive rebound  
10:41   DJ Mitchell blocks Kevin Johnson's two point layup  
10:57   Najee Garvin defensive rebound  
10:57   Keshawn Justice misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:57   Ty Gordon personal foul (Keshawn Justice draws the foul)  
11:08   TV timeout  
11:08   Najee Garvin personal foul (DJ Mitchell draws the foul)  
11:15   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
11:17   Isaac Johnson misses three point jump shot  
11:34   Jaylen Fornes defensive rebound  
11:36   Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot  
11:43   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
11:45   Jaylen Fornes misses two point jump shot  
12:01   Joe Foley turnover (bad pass)  
12:05   DJ Mitchell defensive rebound  
12:07   Isaac Johnson misses two point layup  
12:23 +1 Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9-17
12:23 +1 Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9-16
12:23   Jaylen Fornes shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)  
12:32   Vittorio Reynoso-Avila defensive rebound  
12:34   Isaac Johnson misses three point jump shot  
12:47 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point jump shot (Jalen Williams assists) 9-15
13:03   Ty Gordon turnover (bad pass)  
13:16   Jaden Bediako personal foul (Najee Garvin draws the foul)  
13:16   Najee Garvin defensive rebound  
13:18   DJ Mitchell misses two point layup  
13:32   Jalen Williams misses two point jump shot  
13:59   Najee Garvin turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Bediako steals)  
13:59   Jump ball. Najee Garvin vs. Jaden Bediako (Broncos gains possession)  
14:00   Najee Garvin offensive rebound  
14:33   Shawn Williams defensive rebound  
14:35   Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot  
14:42   Keshawn Justice defensive rebound  
14:44   Taylor Blanchard misses three point jump shot  
14:53   Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound  
14:55   Christian Carlyle misses two point layup  
15:01 +3 Ryghe Lyons makes three point jump shot (Kevin Johnson assists) 9-13
15:32   Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot  
15:43   Kevin Johnson personal foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)  
15:56 +3 Jeremiah Buford makes three point jump shot (Kevin Johnson assists) 6-13
16:08   TV timeout  
16:08   Colonels 30 second timeout  
16:09 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point layup 3-13
16:12   Josip Vrankic offensive rebound  
16:14   Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot  
16:19   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
16:21   Ty Gordon misses two point jump shot  
16:34 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point jump shot 3-11
16:48 +3 Jaylen Fornes makes three point jump shot (Ty Gordon assists) 3-9
17:01 +2 Jaden Bediako makes two point layup (Josip Vrankic assists) 0-9
17:19   Najee Garvin turnover (traveling)  
17:36 +2 Jalen Williams makes two point layup 0-7
17:40   Jalen Williams offensive rebound  
17:42   Keshawn Justice misses two point jump shot  
17:50   Keshawn Justice defensive rebound  
17:52   Kevin Johnson misses three point jump shot  
18:04 +1 Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 1 of 1 0-5
18:04   Damien Sears shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)  
18:04 +2 Josip Vrankic makes two point layup 0-4
18:05   Josip Vrankic offensive rebound  
18:07   Damien Sears blocks Josip Vrankic's two point layup  
18:08   Damien Sears personal foul (Jaden Bediako draws the foul)  
18:08   Jaden Bediako offensive rebound  
18:10   Christian Carlyle misses three point jump shot  
18:21   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
18:23   Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot  
18:30   Colonels offensive rebound  
18:32   Christian Carlyle blocks Najee Garvin's two point layup  
18:38   Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound  
18:40   Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot  
18:45   Jalen Williams offensive rebound  
18:47   Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot  
18:52   Keshawn Justice defensive rebound  
18:54   Christian Carlyle blocks Kevin Johnson's two point jump shot  
19:16 +2 Jaden Bediako makes two point layup 0-2
19:39   Josip Vrankic defensive rebound  
19:41   Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Ryghe Lyons vs. Jaden Bediako (Ty Gordon gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 2 Ryghe Lyons makes two point tip shot 3:14
  Ryghe Lyons offensive rebound 3:16
  Kevin Johnson misses three point jump shot 3:18
  Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound 3:43
  Ryghe Lyons blocks Jalen Williams's two point layup 3:45
  Broncos offensive rebound 3:49
  Jeremiah Buford blocks Josip Vrankic's two point layup 3:51
  Jalen Williams defensive rebound 3:59
  Jeremiah Buford misses three point jump shot 4:01
  Jalen Williams turnover (traveling) 4:12
  Juan Ducasse offensive rebound 4:17
Team Stats
Points 20 29
Field Goals 7-30 (23.3%) 12-33 (36.4%)
3-Pointers 4-13 (30.8%) 2-11 (18.2%)
Free Throws 2-2 (100.0%) 3-6 (50.0%)
Total Rebounds 18 29
Offensive 2 9
Defensive 13 18
Team 3 2
Assists 4 5
Steals 0 1
Blocks 4 6
Turnovers 3 2
Fouls 9 6
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
21
R. Lyons C
7 PTS, 5 REB
home team logo
13
J. Vrankic F
11 PTS, 9 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Nicholls State 2-0 20-20
home team logo Santa Clara 2-0 29-29
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
Leavey Center Santa Clara, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Nicholls State 2-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Santa Clara 2-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Lyons C PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Vrankic F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
21
R. Lyons C 7 PTS 5 REB 0 AST
13
J. Vrankic F 11 PTS 9 REB 2 AST
23.3 FG% 36.4
30.8 3PT FG% 18.2
100.0 FT% 50.0
Nicholls State
Starters
R. Lyons
J. Fornes
N. Garvin
K. Johnson
T. Gordon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Lyons 7 5 0 2/2 1/1 2/2 1 - 0 2 0 1 4
J. Fornes 3 2 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 2
N. Garvin 2 4 0 1/6 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 1 3
K. Johnson 2 0 3 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
T. Gordon 0 0 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 0
Starters
R. Lyons
J. Fornes
N. Garvin
K. Johnson
T. Gordon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Lyons 7 5 0 2/2 1/1 2/2 1 0 0 2 0 1 4
J. Fornes 3 2 0 1/5 1/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 2
N. Garvin 2 4 0 1/6 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 2 1 3
K. Johnson 2 0 3 1/6 0/3 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
T. Gordon 0 0 1 0/4 0/1 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
J. Buford
S. Williams
D. Sears
I. Johnson
T. Blanchard
A. Jones
T. Terrell
A. Pollard
A. Rainey
P. Spencer
Q. Strander
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Buford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sears - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Blanchard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pollard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rainey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Spencer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Strander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 20 15 4 7/30 4/13 2/2 9 0 0 4 3 2 13
Santa Clara
Starters
J. Vrankic
K. Justice
J. Bediako
J. Williams
C. Carlyle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Vrankic 11 9 2 4/12 0/3 3/3 0 - 0 1 0 3 6
K. Justice 8 3 0 3/8 2/5 0/1 1 - 0 0 0 0 3
J. Bediako 6 4 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 1 0 2 2
J. Williams 4 3 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 2 1
C. Carlyle 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/1 0 - 0 2 0 0 3
Starters
J. Vrankic
K. Justice
J. Bediako
J. Williams
C. Carlyle
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Vrankic 11 9 2 4/12 0/3 3/3 0 0 0 1 0 3 6
K. Justice 8 3 0 3/8 2/5 0/1 1 0 0 0 0 0 3
J. Bediako 6 4 0 3/3 0/0 0/0 2 0 1 1 0 2 2
J. Williams 4 3 1 2/5 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 2 1
C. Carlyle 0 3 0 0/2 0/1 0/1 0 0 0 2 0 0 3
Bench
D. Mitchell
V. Reynoso-Avila
J. Ducasse
J. Foley
G. Williams
G. Caruso
E. Richards
M. Dorward
M. Tomley
J. Traina
E. Barry
C. Strambi
T. Hudgens Jr.
A. Sacks
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
V. Reynoso-Avila - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Ducasse - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Foley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Caruso - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Richards - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dorward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Tomley - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Traina - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Barry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Strambi - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Hudgens Jr. - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Sacks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 29 27 5 12/33 2/11 3/6 6 0 1 6 2 9 18
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Hide View
NCAA BB Scores