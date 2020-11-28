|
3:14
|
|
+2
|
Ryghe Lyons makes two point tip shot
|
20-29
|
3:16
|
|
|
Ryghe Lyons offensive rebound
|
|
3:18
|
|
|
Kevin Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:43
|
|
|
Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Ryghe Lyons blocks Jalen Williams's two point layup
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:49
|
|
|
Broncos offensive rebound
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Jeremiah Buford blocks Josip Vrankic's two point layup
|
|
3:59
|
|
|
Jalen Williams defensive rebound
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
Jeremiah Buford misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Jalen Williams turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Juan Ducasse offensive rebound
|
|
4:19
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:25
|
|
|
Broncos offensive rebound
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Ryghe Lyons blocks Josip Vrankic's two point jump shot
|
|
4:48
|
|
+1
|
Ryghe Lyons makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
18-29
|
4:48
|
|
+1
|
Ryghe Lyons makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-29
|
4:48
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako personal foul (Ryghe Lyons draws the foul)
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Ryghe Lyons personal foul (Christian Carlyle draws the foul)
|
|
5:08
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Johnson makes two point jump shot
|
16-29
|
5:17
|
|
|
Joe Foley personal foul (Kevin Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Joe Foley personal foul
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Colonels offensive rebound
|
|
5:26
|
|
|
Jaylen Fornes misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Najee Garvin defensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Joe Foley misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Najee Garvin personal foul (Joe Foley draws the foul)
|
|
5:56
|
|
+2
|
Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot
|
14-29
|
6:03
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice personal foul (Najee Garvin draws the foul)
|
|
6:32
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Williams makes two point dunk
|
12-29
|
6:39
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Jaylen Fornes misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
+3
|
Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (Josip Vrankic assists)
|
12-27
|
7:20
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Buford makes three point jump shot (Kevin Johnson assists)
|
12-24
|
7:35
|
|
+2
|
Keshawn Justice makes two point layup (Joe Foley assists)
|
9-24
|
7:45
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako defensive rebound
|
|
7:47
|
|
|
Jaylen Fornes misses two point layup
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Colonels offensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Giordan Williams blocks Ty Gordon's two point layup
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Jaylen Fornes defensive rebound
|
|
8:03
|
|
|
Giordan Williams misses two point layup
|
|
8:10
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle defensive rebound
|
|
8:12
|
|
|
Kevin Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:34
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako makes two point jump shot
|
9-22
|
8:39
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako offensive rebound
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
8:55
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic blocks Najee Garvin's two point layup
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Damien Sears defensive rebound
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses two point layup
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle defensive rebound
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Giordan Williams personal foul (Kevin Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Damien Sears defensive rebound
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses two point layup
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle defensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Ty Gordon misses two point layup
|
|
10:20
|
|
+3
|
Keshawn Justice makes three point jump shot (Giordan Williams assists)
|
9-20
|
10:28
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic offensive rebound
|
|
10:30
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell blocks Kevin Johnson's two point layup
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Najee Garvin defensive rebound
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:57
|
|
|
Ty Gordon personal foul (Keshawn Justice draws the foul)
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Najee Garvin personal foul (DJ Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Isaac Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Jaylen Fornes defensive rebound
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Jaylen Fornes misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Joe Foley turnover (bad pass)
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Isaac Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
12:23
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
9-17
|
12:23
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
9-16
|
12:23
|
|
|
Jaylen Fornes shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Vittorio Reynoso-Avila defensive rebound
|
|
12:34
|
|
|
Isaac Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:47
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic makes two point jump shot (Jalen Williams assists)
|
9-15
|
13:03
|
|
|
Ty Gordon turnover (bad pass)
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako personal foul (Najee Garvin draws the foul)
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Najee Garvin defensive rebound
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
DJ Mitchell misses two point layup
|
|
13:32
|
|
|
Jalen Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Najee Garvin turnover (lost ball) (Jaden Bediako steals)
|
|
13:59
|
|
|
Jump ball. Najee Garvin vs. Jaden Bediako (Broncos gains possession)
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Najee Garvin offensive rebound
|
|
14:33
|
|
|
Shawn Williams defensive rebound
|
|
14:35
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:42
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Taylor Blanchard misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:53
|
|
|
Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound
|
|
14:55
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle misses two point layup
|
|
15:01
|
|
+3
|
Ryghe Lyons makes three point jump shot (Kevin Johnson assists)
|
9-13
|
15:32
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:43
|
|
|
Kevin Johnson personal foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)
|
|
15:56
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Buford makes three point jump shot (Kevin Johnson assists)
|
6-13
|
16:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Colonels 30 second timeout
|
|
16:09
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic makes two point layup
|
3-13
|
16:12
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic offensive rebound
|
|
16:14
|
|
|
Jalen Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Ty Gordon misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:34
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic makes two point jump shot
|
3-11
|
16:48
|
|
+3
|
Jaylen Fornes makes three point jump shot (Ty Gordon assists)
|
3-9
|
17:01
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako makes two point layup (Josip Vrankic assists)
|
0-9
|
17:19
|
|
|
Najee Garvin turnover (traveling)
|
|
17:36
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Williams makes two point layup
|
0-7
|
17:40
|
|
|
Jalen Williams offensive rebound
|
|
17:42
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Kevin Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
+1
|
Josip Vrankic makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0-5
|
18:04
|
|
|
Damien Sears shooting foul (Josip Vrankic draws the foul)
|
|
18:04
|
|
+2
|
Josip Vrankic makes two point layup
|
0-4
|
18:05
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic offensive rebound
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Damien Sears blocks Josip Vrankic's two point layup
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Damien Sears personal foul (Jaden Bediako draws the foul)
|
|
18:08
|
|
|
Jaden Bediako offensive rebound
|
|
18:10
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Colonels offensive rebound
|
|
18:32
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle blocks Najee Garvin's two point layup
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Ryghe Lyons defensive rebound
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:45
|
|
|
Jalen Williams offensive rebound
|
|
18:47
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Keshawn Justice defensive rebound
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Christian Carlyle blocks Kevin Johnson's two point jump shot
|
|
19:16
|
|
+2
|
Jaden Bediako makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:39
|
|
|
Josip Vrankic defensive rebound
|
|
19:41
|
|
|
Najee Garvin misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Ryghe Lyons vs. Jaden Bediako (Ty Gordon gains possession)
|