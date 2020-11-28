|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede offensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Brandon Slater blocks Cartier Diarra's two point layup
|
|
0:10
|
|
+1
|
Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-29
|
0:10
|
|
+1
|
Collin Gillespie makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-29
|
0:13
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede personal foul (Collin Gillespie draws the foul)
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede personal foul (Collin Gillespie draws the foul)
|
|
0:38
|
|
+2
|
Keve Aluma makes two point layup
|
27-29
|
1:03
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels personal foul (Tyrece Radford draws the foul)
|
|
1:03
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
1:06
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
1:08
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts personal foul (Jermaine Samuels draws the foul)
|
|
1:43
|
|
+2
|
Keve Aluma makes two point layup (Wabissa Bede assists)
|
27-27
|
2:13
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl makes two point layup (Collin Gillespie assists)
|
27-25
|
2:26
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:33
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
2:35
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:54
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie defensive rebound
|
|
2:56
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:01
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels personal foul
|
|
3:25
|
|
+3
|
Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot
|
25-25
|
3:33
|
|
|
Cole Swider defensive rebound
|
|
3:35
|
|
|
Cole Swider blocks Keve Aluma's two point layup
|
|
4:07
|
|
+3
|
Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Robinson-Earl assists)
|
22-25
|
4:25
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra turnover (carrying)
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Keve Aluma defensive rebound
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels misses two point layup
|
|
4:55
|
|
+2
|
Cartier Diarra makes two point layup (Tyrece Radford assists)
|
19-25
|
5:00
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
5:02
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels misses two point layup
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Eric Dixon blocks Keve Aluma's two point layup
|
|
5:27
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Daniels makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
19-23
|
5:45
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra shooting foul (Caleb Daniels draws the foul)
|
|
5:27
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Daniels makes two point layup
|
18-23
|
5:45
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor defensive rebound
|
|
5:47
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford personal foul (Jermaine Samuels draws the foul)
|
|
6:17
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford makes two point layup
|
16-23
|
6:27
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford offensive rebound
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Joe Bamisile misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:55
|
|
+3
|
Cole Swider makes three point jump shot (Jermaine Samuels assists)
|
16-21
|
7:24
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Cattoor makes three point jump shot (Cartier Diarra assists)
|
13-21
|
7:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie turnover
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie offensive foul (Hunter Cattoor draws the foul)
|
|
7:41
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl defensive rebound
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:51
|
|
+2
|
Collin Gillespie makes two point jump shot
|
13-18
|
8:21
|
|
+2
|
Wabissa Bede makes two point jump shot
|
11-18
|
8:39
|
|
|
Hokies defensive rebound
|
|
8:41
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:52
|
|
|
Wildcats defensive rebound
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:18
|
|
|
Cordell Pemsl defensive rebound
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Justin Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:53
|
|
+2
|
Nahiem Alleyne makes two point layup
|
11-16
|
9:58
|
|
|
Brandon Slater personal foul
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:12
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl personal foul
|
|
10:13
|
|
|
Hokies defensive rebound
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:41
|
|
+2
|
Tyrece Radford makes two point jump shot
|
11-14
|
11:12
|
|
+3
|
Caleb Daniels makes three point jump shot (Collin Gillespie assists)
|
11-12
|
11:24
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl offensive rebound
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra blocks Justin Moore's three point jump shot
|
|
11:34
|
|
|
Justin Moore defensive rebound
|
|
11:36
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
12:09
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels defensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Cartier Diarra misses two point layup
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl turnover (lost ball) (Justyn Mutts steals)
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford turnover (lost ball) (Collin Gillespie steals)
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
12:58
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:23
|
|
+2
|
Justyn Mutts makes two point layup (Cartier Diarra assists)
|
8-12
|
13:29
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Jermaine Samuels misses two point layup
|
|
13:58
|
|
+3
|
Nahiem Alleyne makes three point jump shot
|
8-10
|
14:32
|
|
+2
|
Collin Gillespie makes two point jump shot
|
8-7
|
14:36
|
|
|
Keve Aluma turnover
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Keve Aluma offensive foul
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
Tyrece Radford defensive rebound
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts personal foul
|
|
15:10
|
|
+3
|
Wabissa Bede makes three point jump shot (Justyn Mutts assists)
|
6-7
|
15:52
|
|
+3
|
Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot
|
6-4
|
15:50
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie defensive rebound
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Hunter Cattoor misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Justyn Mutts defensive rebound
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede personal foul
|
|
17:19
|
|
+2
|
Keve Aluma makes two point jump shot
|
3-4
|
17:30
|
|
+3
|
Collin Gillespie makes three point jump shot (Caleb Daniels assists)
|
3-2
|
17:39
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Justin Moore turnover
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Justin Moore offensive foul
|
|
18:01
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels defensive rebound
|
|
18:03
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede misses two point layup
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Caleb Daniels turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Jeremiah Robinson-Earl offensive rebound
|
|
18:37
|
|
|
Keve Aluma blocks Jeremiah Robinson-Earl's two point layup
|
|
19:02
|
|
+2
|
Keve Aluma makes two point jump shot
|
0-2
|
19:33
|
|
|
Wabissa Bede defensive rebound
|
|
19:35
|
|
|
Collin Gillespie misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
(Wildcats gains possession)
|