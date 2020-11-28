|
1:19
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point reverse layup
|
81-64
|
1:37
|
|
|
Bulls 30 second timeout
|
|
1:38
|
|
+3
|
Rashun Williams makes three point jump shot (David Collins assists)
|
79-64
|
1:50
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Carey makes two point finger roll layup
|
79-61
|
2:12
|
|
+2
|
David Collins makes two point driving layup
|
77-61
|
2:30
|
|
|
Bulls 60 second timeout
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:03
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|
|
3:05
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin misses two point driving layup
|
|
3:22
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Carey makes two point step back jump shot
|
77-59
|
3:45
|
|
|
Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:00
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
75-59
|
4:00
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
74-59
|
4:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin shooting foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Michael Durr turnover (lost ball) (Jalen Carey steals)
|
|
4:30
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
73-59
|
4:30
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
72-59
|
4:30
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna personal foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
|
|
4:30
|
|
+1
|
Alexis Yetna makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
71-59
|
4:30
|
|
+1
|
Alexis Yetna makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
71-58
|
4:30
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris shooting foul (Alexis Yetna draws the foul)
|
|
4:30
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna offensive rebound
|
|
4:32
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Jump ball. Caleb Murphy vs. Jalen Carey (Bulls gains possession)
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses two point driving jump shot
|
|
5:00
|
|
+2
|
Jamir Chaplin makes two point driving layup
|
71-57
|
5:20
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Fatts Russell assists)
|
71-55
|
5:35
|
|
+2
|
Jamir Chaplin makes two point putback layup
|
68-55
|
5:40
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin offensive rebound
|
|
5:42
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin misses two point hook shot
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Michael Durr defensive rebound
|
|
5:54
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:54
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
68-53
|
5:54
|
|
|
David Collins personal foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Johnson steals)
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Bulls 30 second timeout
|
|
6:33
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell makes two point driving layup
|
67-53
|
6:37
|
|
|
David Collins turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)
|
|
7:04
|
|
+2
|
Ishmael Leggett makes two point reverse layup (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|
65-53
|
7:28
|
|
+3
|
Alexis Yetna makes three point jump shot (David Collins assists)
|
63-53
|
7:43
|
|
+3
|
Jermaine Harris makes three point jump shot
|
63-50
|
7:57
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris shooting foul (Caleb Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
7:58
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Murphy makes two point driving layup
|
60-50
|
8:07
|
|
+1
|
Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
60-48
|
8:07
|
|
+1
|
Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
59-48
|
8:07
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin personal foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
David Collins makes two point driving layup
|
58-48
|
8:19
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard turnover (bad pass) (David Collins steals)
|
|
8:28
|
|
+1
|
Alexis Yetna makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
58-46
|
8:28
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
8:28
|
|
|
Antwan Walker personal foul (Alexis Yetna draws the foul)
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Bulls defensive rebound
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:50
|
|
+3
|
Alexis Yetna makes three point jump shot (David Collins assists)
|
58-45
|
9:06
|
|
+1
|
Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
58-42
|
9:06
|
|
+1
|
Makhi Mitchell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
57-42
|
9:06
|
|
|
Russel Tchewa shooting foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
9:32
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Murphy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
56-42
|
9:32
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Murphy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
56-41
|
9:32
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett personal foul (Caleb Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna defensive rebound
|
|
9:40
|
|
|
Jalen Carey misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
10:21
|
|
|
Bulls defensive rebound
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:29
|
|
|
Fatts Russell offensive rebound
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:59
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett defensive rebound
|
|
11:01
|
|
|
David Collins misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:04
|
|
+1
|
David Collins makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
56-40
|
11:04
|
|
+1
|
David Collins makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
56-39
|
11:04
|
|
|
Jalen Carey technical foul
|
|
11:03
|
|
|
Bulls offensive rebound
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Jalen Carey blocks David Collins's two point driving layup
|
|
11:32
|
|
+3
|
D.J. Johnson makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|
56-38
|
11:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Rashun Williams personal foul (D.J. Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Rashun Williams misses two point putback layup
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Rashun Williams offensive rebound
|
|
11:52
|
|
|
Michael Durr misses two point hook shot
|
|
12:07
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Johnson makes two point putback layup
|
53-38
|
12:15
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
David Collins blocks Ishmael Leggett's two point driving layup
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
David Collins turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Johnson steals)
|
|
12:33
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Sheppard makes two point pullup jump shot
|
51-38
|
12:50
|
|
|
Rams 30 second timeout
|
|
13:00
|
|
+2
|
David Collins makes two point driving layup
|
49-38
|
13:06
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin defensive rebound
|
|
13:08
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:24
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
49-36
|
13:24
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard shooting foul (Michael Durr draws the foul)
|
|
13:24
|
|
+2
|
Michael Durr makes two point layup (Jamir Chaplin assists)
|
49-35
|
13:55
|
|
+2
|
Ishmael Leggett makes two point driving layup
|
49-33
|
14:10
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Rashun Williams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell personal foul (Rashun Williams draws the foul)
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Rashun Williams offensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Caleb Murphy defensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Malik Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:36
|
|
+2
|
Michael Durr makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
47-33
|
14:56
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
47-31
|
14:56
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Justin Brown shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Malik Martin shooting foul (Jamir Chaplin draws the foul)
|
|
15:19
|
|
+2
|
Jamir Chaplin makes two point dunk
|
46-31
|
15:25
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin defensive rebound
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Prince Oduro blocks Jeremy Sheppard's two point driving layup
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris defensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Prince Oduro misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Prince Oduro misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Malik Martin shooting foul (Prince Oduro draws the foul)
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Prince Oduro offensive rebound
|
|
15:46
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin misses two point putback layup
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Jamir Chaplin offensive rebound
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Prince Oduro misses two point hook shot
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
Fatts Russell personal foul (Caleb Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell personal foul
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Bulls offensive rebound
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Michael Durr misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Harris makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
46-29
|
16:29
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
45-29
|
16:29
|
|
|
Prince Oduro shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Jump ball. Jeremy Sheppard vs. Jamir Chaplin (Rams gains possession)
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
David Collins personal foul (Makhi Mitchell draws the foul)
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound
|
|
16:53
|
|
|
Michael Durr misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:53
|
|
+1
|
Michael Durr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
44-29
|
16:53
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell shooting foul (Michael Durr draws the foul)
|
|
16:54
|
|
|
Michael Durr offensive rebound
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Michael Durr misses two point hook shot
|
|
17:08
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
44-28
|
17:08
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
|
|
17:08
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell makes two point finger roll layup (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|
43-28
|
17:13
|
|
|
David Collins turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Fatts Russell turnover (lost ball) (David Collins steals)
|
|
17:31
|
|
+1
|
Caleb Murphy makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
41-28
|
17:31
|
|
|
Fatts Russell shooting foul (Caleb Murphy draws the foul)
|
|
17:31
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Murphy makes two point driving layup
|
41-27
|
17:49
|
|
|
Fatts Russell turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
18:12
|
|
+1
|
Alexis Yetna makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-25
|
18:12
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
18:12
|
|
|
Antwan Walker shooting foul (Alexis Yetna draws the foul)
|
|
18:29
|
|
+1
|
Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
41-24
|
18:29
|
|
+1
|
Antwan Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
40-24
|
18:29
|
|
|
Alexis Yetna shooting foul (Antwan Walker draws the foul)
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
David Collins turnover (bad pass)
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Antwan Walker turnover
|
|
18:50
|
|
|
Antwan Walker offensive foul (David Collins draws the foul)
|
|
18:59
|
|
+2
|
Michael Durr makes two point turnaround hook shot (David Collins assists)
|
39-24
|
19:10
|
|
+3
|
Jeremy Sheppard makes three point jump shot (Antwan Walker assists)
|
39-22
|
19:41
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Murphy makes two point pullup jump shot
|
36-22