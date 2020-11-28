|
1:50
|
|
|
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Trey Farrer misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:06
|
|
|
Asa McCord defensive rebound
|
|
2:08
|
|
|
Connor Harding misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:14
|
|
+2
|
Jamison Overton makes two point dunk (Trey Woodbury assists)
|
24-30
|
2:28
|
|
+3
|
Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Gideon George assists)
|
22-30
|
2:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Jamison Overton personal foul
|
|
2:46
|
|
|
Richard Harward defensive rebound
|
|
2:48
|
|
|
Jordan Brinson misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Jordan Brinson offensive rebound
|
|
3:10
|
|
|
Blaze Nield misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:26
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Averette makes two point jump shot
|
22-27
|
3:54
|
|
|
Richard Harward defensive rebound
|
|
3:56
|
|
|
Jamison Overton misses two point layup
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Matt Haarms turnover
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Matt Haarms offensive foul
|
|
4:13
|
|
|
Matt Haarms defensive rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Spencer Johnson turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:13
|
|
+2
|
Trey Woodbury makes two point dunk
|
22-25
|
5:29
|
|
+2
|
Spencer Johnson makes two point layup (Brandon Averette assists)
|
20-25
|
5:35
|
|
|
Jordan Brinson turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Averette steals)
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner turnover
|
|
5:41
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner offensive foul
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup
|
|
6:31
|
|
+2
|
Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot
|
20-23
|
6:42
|
|
|
Trey Woodbury turnover (lost ball)
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Trey Woodbury defensive rebound
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses two point layup
|
|
7:23
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Kolby Lee personal foul
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
Brandon Averette turnover (lost ball)
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Trey Farrer misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:02
|
|
+3
|
Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists)
|
20-21
|
8:17
|
|
|
Trey Farrer offensive rebound
|
|
8:19
|
|
|
Jordan Brinson misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:40
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Lohner makes two point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists)
|
20-18
|
8:59
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Jamison Overton misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:20
|
|
+3
|
Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Trevin Knell assists)
|
20-16
|
9:25
|
|
|
Richard Harward offensive rebound
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:37
|
|
+2
|
Trey Woodbury makes two point layup
|
20-13
|
9:50
|
|
|
Wolverines 30 second timeout
|
|
9:49
|
|
+3
|
Trevin Knell makes three point jump shot (Caleb Lohner assists)
|
18-13
|
9:52
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner offensive rebound
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Trey Woodbury misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:15
|
|
|
Trey Woodbury defensive rebound
|
|
10:17
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Trey Woodbury personal foul
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq turnover
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq offensive foul
|
|
10:56
|
|
+2
|
Trevin Knell makes two point jump shot
|
18-10
|
11:07
|
|
+2
|
Fardaws Aimaq makes two point layup
|
18-8
|
11:11
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup
|
|
11:16
|
|
|
Brandon Averette personal foul
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Jamison Overton defensive rebound
|
|
11:24
|
|
|
Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:50
|
|
+2
|
Trey Woodbury makes two point jump shot
|
16-8
|
11:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Richard Harward turnover
|
|
11:57
|
|
|
Richard Harward offensive foul
|
|
12:09
|
|
+3
|
Trey Woodbury makes three point jump shot (Blaze Nield assists)
|
14-8
|
12:15
|
|
|
Asa McCord defensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:33
|
|
+2
|
Jamison Overton makes two point dunk (Blaze Nield assists)
|
11-8
|
12:46
|
|
|
Jamison Overton defensive rebound
|
|
12:48
|
|
|
Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:03
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq turnover (lost ball) (Trevin Knell steals)
|
|
13:23
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Averette makes two point jump shot
|
9-8
|
13:35
|
|
+3
|
Trey Woodbury makes three point jump shot (Jamison Overton assists)
|
9-6
|
13:38
|
|
|
Wolverines offensive rebound
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Jamison Overton misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:56
|
|
+2
|
Matt Haarms makes two point dunk (Jesse Wade assists)
|
6-6
|
14:18
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:32
|
|
|
Trey Woodbury defensive rebound
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Connor Harding misses two point layup
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Jamison Overton turnover
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Jamison Overton offensive foul
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Gideon George turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
Jordan Brinson personal foul
|
|
15:11
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Brinson makes two point layup
|
6-4
|
15:19
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Wolverines defensive rebound
|
|
15:19
|
|
|
Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Brandon Averette defensive rebound
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Brandon Averette blocks Trey Woodbury's two point jump shot
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Jordan Brinson defensive rebound
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Gideon George misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Connor Harding defensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup
|
|
15:55
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Matt Haarms blocks Jordan Brinson's two point layup
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Jordan Brinson defensive rebound
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:21
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Brinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
4-4
|
16:21
|
|
|
Jordan Brinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Matt Haarms shooting foul (Jordan Brinson draws the foul)
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner personal foul
|
|
16:33
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Kolby Lee misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner defensive rebound
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball) (Trey Woodbury steals)
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Wolverines turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Kolby Lee misses two point layup
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Trey Woodbury turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Averette steals)
|
|
18:20
|
|
+2
|
Kolby Lee makes two point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists)
|
3-4
|
18:33
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:54
|
|
|
Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Kolby Lee misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:02
|
|
|
Alex Barcello defensive rebound
|
|
19:04
|
|
|
Jamison Overton misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
|
Jamison Overton defensive rebound
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:34
|
|
+3
|
Trey Woodbury makes three point jump shot (Jordan Brinson assists)
|
3-2
|
19:50
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Lohner makes two point layup (Kolby Lee assists)
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
(Wolverines gains possession)
|