UTVALL
BYU

1st Half
UTVALL
Wolverines
24
BYU
Cougars
30

Time Team Play Score
1:50   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
1:52   Trey Farrer misses three point jump shot  
2:06   Asa McCord defensive rebound  
2:08   Connor Harding misses three point jump shot  
2:14 +2 Jamison Overton makes two point dunk (Trey Woodbury assists) 24-30
2:28 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Gideon George assists) 22-30
2:32   TV timeout  
2:32   Jamison Overton personal foul  
2:46   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
2:48   Jordan Brinson misses two point jump shot  
3:08   Jordan Brinson offensive rebound  
3:10   Blaze Nield misses three point jump shot  
3:26 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point jump shot 22-27
3:54   Richard Harward defensive rebound  
3:56   Jamison Overton misses two point layup  
4:02   Matt Haarms turnover  
4:02   Matt Haarms offensive foul  
4:13   Matt Haarms defensive rebound  
4:15   Fardaws Aimaq misses two point jump shot  
4:38   Spencer Johnson turnover (traveling)  
5:13 +2 Trey Woodbury makes two point dunk 22-25
5:29 +2 Spencer Johnson makes two point layup (Brandon Averette assists) 20-25
5:35   Jordan Brinson turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Averette steals)  
5:41   Caleb Lohner turnover  
5:41   Caleb Lohner offensive foul  
6:09   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
6:11   Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup  
6:31 +2 Alex Barcello makes two point jump shot 20-23
6:42   Trey Woodbury turnover (lost ball)  
6:51   Trey Woodbury defensive rebound  
6:53   Alex Barcello misses two point layup  
7:23   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
7:25   Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup  
7:30   Kolby Lee personal foul  
7:38   TV timeout  
7:38   Brandon Averette turnover (lost ball)  
7:46   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
7:48   Trey Farrer misses two point jump shot  
8:02 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists) 20-21
8:17   Trey Farrer offensive rebound  
8:19   Jordan Brinson misses two point jump shot  
8:40 +2 Caleb Lohner makes two point jump shot (Brandon Averette assists) 20-18
8:59   Cougars defensive rebound  
9:01   Jamison Overton misses two point jump shot  
9:20 +3 Alex Barcello makes three point jump shot (Trevin Knell assists) 20-16
9:25   Richard Harward offensive rebound  
9:27   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
9:37 +2 Trey Woodbury makes two point layup 20-13
9:50   Wolverines 30 second timeout  
9:49 +3 Trevin Knell makes three point jump shot (Caleb Lohner assists) 18-13
9:52   Caleb Lohner offensive rebound  
9:54   Trevin Knell misses three point jump shot  
10:01   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
10:03   Trey Woodbury misses two point jump shot  
10:15   Trey Woodbury defensive rebound  
10:17   Alex Barcello misses two point jump shot  
10:24   Trey Woodbury personal foul  
10:35   Fardaws Aimaq turnover  
10:35   Fardaws Aimaq offensive foul  
10:56 +2 Trevin Knell makes two point jump shot 18-10
11:07 +2 Fardaws Aimaq makes two point layup 18-8
11:11   Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound  
11:13   Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup  
11:16   Brandon Averette personal foul  
11:22   Jamison Overton defensive rebound  
11:24   Alex Barcello misses three point jump shot  
11:50 +2 Trey Woodbury makes two point jump shot 16-8
11:57   TV timeout  
11:57   Richard Harward turnover  
11:57   Richard Harward offensive foul  
12:09 +3 Trey Woodbury makes three point jump shot (Blaze Nield assists) 14-8
12:15   Asa McCord defensive rebound  
12:17   Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot  
12:33 +2 Jamison Overton makes two point dunk (Blaze Nield assists) 11-8
12:46   Jamison Overton defensive rebound  
12:48   Brandon Averette misses three point jump shot  
13:03   Fardaws Aimaq turnover (lost ball) (Trevin Knell steals)  
13:23 +2 Brandon Averette makes two point jump shot 9-8
13:35 +3 Trey Woodbury makes three point jump shot (Jamison Overton assists) 9-6
13:38   Wolverines offensive rebound  
13:40   Jamison Overton misses two point jump shot  
13:56 +2 Matt Haarms makes two point dunk (Jesse Wade assists) 6-6
14:18   Fardaws Aimaq turnover (traveling)  
14:32   Trey Woodbury defensive rebound  
14:34   Connor Harding misses two point layup  
14:44   Jamison Overton turnover  
14:44   Jamison Overton offensive foul  
14:56   Gideon George turnover (bad pass)  
14:58   Jordan Brinson personal foul  
15:11 +2 Jordan Brinson makes two point layup 6-4
15:19   TV timeout  
15:17   Wolverines defensive rebound  
15:19   Matt Haarms misses three point jump shot  
15:25   Brandon Averette defensive rebound  
15:27   Brandon Averette blocks Trey Woodbury's two point jump shot  
15:30   Jordan Brinson defensive rebound  
15:32   Gideon George misses three point jump shot  
15:42   Connor Harding defensive rebound  
15:44   Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup  
15:55   Fardaws Aimaq offensive rebound  
15:57   Matt Haarms blocks Jordan Brinson's two point layup  
16:05   Jordan Brinson defensive rebound  
16:07   Brandon Averette misses two point jump shot  
16:21 +1 Jordan Brinson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 4-4
16:21   Jordan Brinson misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:22   Matt Haarms shooting foul (Jordan Brinson draws the foul)  
16:34   Caleb Lohner personal foul  
16:33   Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound  
16:35   Kolby Lee misses two point jump shot  
16:49   Caleb Lohner defensive rebound  
16:51   Fardaws Aimaq misses two point layup  
17:05   Alex Barcello turnover (lost ball) (Trey Woodbury steals)  
17:17   Wolverines turnover (shot clock violation)  
17:49   Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound  
17:51   Kolby Lee misses two point layup  
18:07   Trey Woodbury turnover (lost ball) (Brandon Averette steals)  
18:20 +2 Kolby Lee makes two point jump shot (Alex Barcello assists) 3-4
18:33   Fardaws Aimaq turnover (lost ball)  
18:54   Fardaws Aimaq defensive rebound  
18:56   Kolby Lee misses three point jump shot  
19:02   Alex Barcello defensive rebound  
19:04   Jamison Overton misses two point jump shot  
19:19   Jamison Overton defensive rebound  
19:21   Caleb Lohner misses three point jump shot  
19:34 +3 Trey Woodbury makes three point jump shot (Jordan Brinson assists) 3-2
19:50 +2 Caleb Lohner makes two point layup (Kolby Lee assists) 0-2
20:00   (Wolverines gains possession)  
Utah Valley
Starters
T. Woodbury
J. Overton
J. Brinson
F. Aimaq
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Woodbury 15 3 1 6/8 3/3 0/0 1 - 1 0 2 0 3
J. Overton 4 3 1 2/6 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 3
J. Brinson 3 3 1 1/4 0/0 1/2 1 - 0 0 1 1 2
F. Aimaq 2 5 0 1/7 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 4 2 3
Bench
A. McCord
T. Farrer
B. Nield
C. Leifson
J. McClanahan
C. Potter
J. Lear
T. Phillips
T. Brown
B. Anderson
C. Whicker
E. Cole
T. Fuller
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. McCord - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Farrer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Nield - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Leifson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. McClanahan - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Potter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Lear - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Phillips - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Whicker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Cole - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Fuller - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 24 17 5 10/28 3/5 1/2 5 0 1 0 8 4 13
Brigham Young
Starters
A. Barcello
B. Averette
C. Lohner
K. Lee
C. Harding
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Barcello 11 3 1 4/7 3/4 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 3
B. Averette 4 1 3 2/6 0/2 0/0 1 0 2 1 1 0 1
C. Lohner 4 5 1 2/3 0/1 0/0 2 0 0 0 1 1 4
K. Lee 2 0 1 1/4 0/1 0/0 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
C. Harding 0 1 0 0/2 0/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 1
Bench
T. Knell
M. Haarms
S. Johnson
J. Wade
R. Harward
G. George
G. Baxter
W. Lowell
C. Pearson
B. Warr
T. Tripple
H. Erickson
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Knell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Haarms - - - - - - - - - - - - -
S. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Wade - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Harward - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. George - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Baxter - - - - - - - - - - - - -
W. Lowell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
C. Pearson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Warr - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Tripple - - - - - - - - - - - - -
H. Erickson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 30 14 9 13/29 4/13 0/0 7 0 3 2 7 2 12
NCAA BB Scores