|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Darius McGhee defensive rebound
|
|
0:06
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:20
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
0:22
|
|
|
Shiloh Robinson misses two point layup
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Darius McGhee defensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:53
|
|
|
Chris Parker personal foul (Francisco Farabello draws the foul)
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Elijah Cuffee turnover (bad pass) (Francisco Farabello steals)
|
|
1:10
|
|
|
Chris Parker defensive rebound
|
|
1:12
|
|
|
Francisco Farabello misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
+3
|
Chris Parker makes three point jump shot
|
26-27
|
2:02
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Easley Jr. makes two point layup (Francisco Farabello assists)
|
23-27
|
2:23
|
|
+3
|
Keegan McDowell makes three point jump shot (Blake Preston assists)
|
23-25
|
2:42
|
|
+1
|
RJ Nembhard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-25
|
2:42
|
|
+1
|
RJ Nembhard makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
20-24
|
2:42
|
|
|
Keegan McDowell shooting foul (RJ Nembhard draws the foul)
|
|
3:10
|
|
+2
|
Blake Preston makes two point layup (Elijah Cuffee assists)
|
20-23
|
3:27
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Easley Jr. makes two point layup (Francisco Farabello assists)
|
18-23
|
3:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:53
|
|
|
Horned Frogs defensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Darius McGhee misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Shiloh Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Shiloh Robinson blocks PJ Fuller's two point jump shot
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Chris Parker misses two point layup
|
|
4:54
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. turnover (lost ball)
|
|
5:23
|
|
+2
|
Darius McGhee makes two point layup
|
18-21
|
5:27
|
|
|
Darius McGhee offensive rebound
|
|
5:29
|
|
|
Darius McGhee misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
Taryn Todd makes two point floating jump shot
|
16-21
|
6:03
|
|
+2
|
Chris Parker makes two point jump shot
|
16-19
|
6:22
|
|
+1
|
PJ Fuller makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-19
|
6:22
|
|
+1
|
PJ Fuller makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-18
|
6:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:22
|
|
|
Micaiah Abii shooting foul (PJ Fuller draws the foul)
|
|
6:34
|
|
|
Mike Miles defensive rebound
|
|
6:36
|
|
|
Keegan McDowell misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Chris Parker defensive rebound
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:04
|
|
+2
|
Chris Parker makes two point layup
|
14-17
|
7:28
|
|
|
Kyle Rode defensive rebound
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:44
|
|
|
PJ Fuller defensive rebound
|
|
7:46
|
|
|
Micaiah Abii misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:07
|
|
|
Darius McGhee defensive rebound
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
PJ Fuller misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
+2
|
Chris Parker makes two point driving layup
|
12-17
|
8:57
|
|
|
Mike Miles turnover (lost ball) (Keegan McDowell steals)
|
|
9:01
|
|
|
Mike Miles defensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Kyle Rode misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel personal foul (Micaiah Abii draws the foul)
|
|
9:21
|
|
|
Micaiah Abii defensive rebound
|
|
9:23
|
|
|
Francisco Farabello misses two point layup
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Horned Frogs defensive rebound
|
|
9:45
|
|
|
Darius McGhee misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
PJ Fuller personal foul (Micaiah Abii draws the foul)
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Micaiah Abii defensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
PJ Fuller misses two point layup
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Micaiah Abii misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
10:35
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel shooting foul (Micaiah Abii draws the foul)
|
|
10:35
|
|
+2
|
Micaiah Abii makes two point driving layup
|
10-17
|
11:03
|
|
+2
|
Mike Miles makes two point step back jump shot
|
8-17
|
11:30
|
|
|
Keegan McDowell turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Francisco Farabello turnover
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Francisco Farabello offensive foul (Kyle Rode draws the foul)
|
|
11:54
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Cuffee makes two point layup
|
8-15
|
12:16
|
|
+3
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. makes three point jump shot (RJ Nembhard assists)
|
6-15
|
12:26
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Darius McGhee misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Darius McGhee defensive rebound
|
|
12:45
|
|
|
Mike Miles misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Horned Frogs 30 second timeout
|
|
13:12
|
|
|
Mike Miles defensive rebound
|
|
13:14
|
|
|
Darius McGhee misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Darius McGhee defensive rebound
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:44
|
|
+3
|
Darius McGhee makes three point jump shot (Chris Parker assists)
|
6-12
|
14:05
|
|
|
Elijah Cuffee defensive rebound
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Taryn Todd misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:05
|
|
+1
|
Taryn Todd makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
3-12
|
14:05
|
|
|
Chris Parker shooting foul (Taryn Todd draws the foul)
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Chris Parker turnover (lost ball) (Taryn Todd steals)
|
|
14:24
|
|
+3
|
Taryn Todd makes three point jump shot (RJ Nembhard assists)
|
3-11
|
14:48
|
|
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Elijah Cuffee misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:18
|
|
+2
|
Kevin Samuel makes two point putback layup
|
3-8
|
15:20
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel offensive rebound
|
|
15:22
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel misses two point layup
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Francisco Farabello defensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Kyle Rode misses two point layup
|
|
15:59
|
|
+1
|
RJ Nembhard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
3-6
|
15:59
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Blake Preston shooting foul (RJ Nembhard draws the foul)
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard offensive rebound
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
RJ Nembhard misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Flames turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Kyle Rode offensive rebound
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Micaiah Abii misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Mickey Pearson Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Horned Frogs defensive rebound
|
|
17:18
|
|
|
Chris Parker misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Elijah Cuffee defensive rebound
|
|
17:28
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:38
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:40
|
|
|
Chris Parker misses two point layup
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Kevin Easley Jr. personal foul (Kyle Rode draws the foul)
|
|
17:58
|
|
|
Flames defensive rebound
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Chuck O'Bannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:17
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Kyle Rode misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:47
|
|
+3
|
Francisco Farabello makes three point jump shot
|
3-5
|
19:18
|
|
+3
|
Micaiah Abii makes three point jump shot (Kyle Rode assists)
|
3-2
|
19:37
|
|
+2
|
RJ Nembhard makes two point driving layup
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Kevin Samuel vs. Micaiah Abii (Kevin Easley Jr. gains possession)
|