Tulane hopes for better start vs. Lipscomb
Tulane's young basketball team looked nervous at the start of its season opener.
However, the Green Wave calmed down in the second half and defeated Lamar 66-57 in the Tulane Classic on Friday.
Tulane hopes to be more relaxed from beginning to end Sunday when it faces Lipscomb on the final day of the Classic.
"I've never seen a young group as nervous as my group was in the first half," Green Wave coach Ron Hunter said. "We were going so fast, we were running past balls, and if the ball touched their fingers, they felt like they had to shoot."
Tulane, which has no seniors, fell behind 16-6 and trailed 30-21 at halftime before outscoring the Cardinals 45-27 in the second half.
"We did a lot of little things that veteran basketball teams don't do, but these young guys will figure it out," Hunter said. "I would rather have them play a game like this than winning by 20 and having these young guys thinking they are better than they are. They realized what college basketball is all about."
Jaylen Forbes, a transfer from Alabama, led the Green Wave with 15 points and Tylan Pope added 12 points.
Lipscomb got off to a better start in its season opener, playing Lamar to a 30-all halftime tie Saturday.
The Bisons, the preseason favorite to win the ASUN Conference, built a 17-point lead midway through the second half and held off the Cardinals 76-73.
"We're a long way ahead of where we were at this time last year," coach Lennie Acuff said.
Ahsan Asadullah, the ASUN Preseason Player of the Year, and Romeao Ferguson led Lipscomb with 15 points each. Ferguson, a graduate transfer from Belmont Abbey, was first team All-Conference Carolinas last season.
"He can do a lot of things," Acuff said of Ferguson. "He plays a lot of positions. He's like a Swiss army knife. He has a high basketball IQ."
The Bisons, whose scheduled season opener at home against Campbellsville Harrodsburg on Wednesday was canceled due to COVID-19 issues, are in the midst of a streak of five consecutive games away from home to begin the season.
"We've taken the mindset that all we can control is the day in front of us and make it the best it can be," Acuff said.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
22
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Bisons 30 second timeout
|7:57
|+ 2
|Jordan Walker makes two point layup
|7:58
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|8:25
|Greg Jones misses three point jump shot
|8:27
|+ 2
|Jaylen Forbes makes two point layup (Jordan Walker assists)
|8:40
|Kevin Cross defensive rebound
|8:48
|Greg Jones misses three point jump shot
|8:50
|+ 2
|Jaylen Forbes makes two point layup (Jordan Walker assists)
|9:03
|Carson Cary personal foul (R.J. McGee draws the foul)
|9:05
|R.J. McGee offensive rebound
|9:05
|Kevin Cross misses two point layup
|9:07
|Team Stats
|Points
|22
|22
|Field Goals
|7-12 (58.3%)
|9-20 (45.0%)
|3-Pointers
|1-5 (20.0%)
|2-8 (25.0%)
|Free Throws
|7-9 (77.8%)
|2-3 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|8
|9
|Offensive
|0
|4
|Defensive
|8
|5
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|4
|7
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|1
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fouls
|5
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|
|58.3
|FG%
|45.0
|
|
|20.0
|3PT FG%
|25.0
|
|
|77.8
|FT%
|66.7
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Jones
|5
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Asadullah
|4
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|J. Wolfe
|4
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Ferguson
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Jones
|5
|0
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|A. Asadullah
|4
|4
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|0
|4
|J. Wolfe
|4
|0
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|4/5
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|A. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|R. Ferguson
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Hazen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Shulman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Howard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hobbs
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Pruitt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Eubanks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Murr
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|22
|8
|4
|7/12
|1/5
|7/9
|5
|0
|2
|1
|3
|0
|8
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Pope
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Coleman
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. McGee
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Callahan-Gold
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Koka
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Ali
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Jankovic
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Zaccardo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|22
|9
|7
|9/20
|2/8
|2/3
|4
|0
|2
|0
|3
|4
|5
-
RICH
10UK46
43
2nd 12:01 ESPN
-
ARKPB
IOWAST48
60
2nd 9:05 ESP+
-
SC
TULSA49
49
2nd 12:23 ESP2
-
FAMU
UGA12
16
1st 10:06 SECN
-
MOUNT
MD23
18
1st 9:30 BTN
-
NWST
LATECH11
14
1st 11:29
-
LPSCMB
TULANE22
22
1st 7:57 ESP+
-
MASLOW
23OHIOST64
74
Final BTN
-
LDYLAKE
UIW0
0
2:25pm
-
BOISE
SAMHOU0
0149 O/U
+14
2:30pm
-
NORL
TEXAM0
0139.5 O/U
-20.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
ALAM
SAMFORD0
0152 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
AF
SEATTLE0
0132.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
NWU
PORT0
0
3:00pm
-
LIB
TCU0
0119.5 O/U
-5
3:30pm ESP2
-
HOUBP
18ARIZST0
0169.5 O/U
-35.5
4:00pm PACN
-
ARKST
MOREHD0
0144 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
HOFSTRA
24RUT0
0148.5 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm BTN
-
NDAKST
11CREIGH0
0142.5 O/U
-23.5
4:30pm FS1
-
JAXST
SALAB0
0136.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
GREENVIL
MURYST0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
RI
SANFRAN0
0146.5 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP2
-
14TXTECH
17HOU0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
UNF
MIAMI0
0148.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm
-
PVAM
LVILLE0
0137.5 O/U
-25
6:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
25MICH0
0144.5 O/U
-31
6:00pm BTN
-
WASH
2BAYLOR0
0148.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
RADFRD
JMAD0
0141.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
STKATH
UCSB0
0
7:00pm
-
NMEXST
ACU0
0
7:30pm
-
VATECH
SFLA0
0125 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
NCGRN
WINTHR0
0150.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm ESP3
-
UTEP
ARIZ0
0
PPD PACN
-
EILL
BUTLER0
0
PPD FS1
-
TRINILL
VALPO0
0
-
FAIR
SACHRT0
0
-
FREEDH
NALAB0
0
ESP+