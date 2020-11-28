Mount St. Mary's seeks first-ever win against Maryland
Mount St. Mary's will face Maryland in a Sunday matinee in College Park, Md., as the coronavirus pandemic makes for some unusual scheduling.
The Mountaineers (1-1) lost 73-67 in a neutral-site game with Navy on Saturday in College Park's Xfinity Center, and now get a crack at the weekend's hosts, a matchup that historically has not gone well for The Mount. The visitors are 0-9 all-time against the Terrapins, including 0-8 in College Park, heading toward Sunday's 2 p.m. ET tipoff.
Maryland (2-0) beat Navy 82-52 Friday, shooting 68.2 percent (30 of 44) from the field, the highest single-game percentage for the Terrapins since 1986. Guards Darryl Morsell and Eric Ayala led the attack with 15 points apiece, and another guard, Aaron Wiggins had 14 -- all in the second half -- as the Terrapins pulled away from pesky Navy.
"The second half I thought our energy level was just terrific," Maryland coach Mark Turgeon said. "We started to make shots and separate ourselves. I thought the first half we got tired, to be honest. We got a 30-20 lead and they had a couple of turnovers against the press, but we'd get a turnover or take a bad shot and just weren't very efficient."
The Terrapins will look to clean their game up on Sunday, and they're bigger and deeper than the Mountaineers, who were tabbed to finish third in the Northeast Conference preseason poll.
The Mount won a season opener for the first time since 2008 with the 62-55 victory over Morgan State on Wednesday. A quartet of returning starters led the way with a combined 53 points, including 18 from Jalen Gibbs and 13 apiece from Damian Chong Qui and Malik Jefferson.
Against Navy, Chong Qui, a preseason all-conference selection, had 18 points and Gibbs added 16, the duo fueling a comeback that nearly overcame a 16-point lead for the Midshipmen.
"This is a talented team and the thing that stands out about this group is we have leadership now," Mountaineers coach Dan Engelstad said. "We have guys that have logged a lot of minutes, guys that have played and know what expectations are. They've laid a really good foundation."
Maryland opened Wednesday, beating Old Dominion 85-67 in its 44th straight win in a home opener.
Maryland returns to action with another home contest on Tuesday, hosting Towson, a late replacement for Monmouth, which had to shut down basketball activities due to COVID-19. The Mountaineers are next scheduled to play Dec. 5 at Virginia Commonwealth.
1st Half
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Donta Scott offensive rebound
|9:30
|Chol Marial misses two point jump shot
|9:32
|+ 2
|Nana Opoku makes two point dunk
|9:47
|Nana Opoku offensive rebound
|9:53
|Damian Chong Qui misses three point jump shot
|9:55
|+ 2
|Darryl Morsell makes two point jump shot
|10:27
|Jalen Gibbs turnover (carrying)
|10:42
|+ 2
|Aaron Wiggins makes two point layup (Hakim Hart assists)
|10:55
|Dakota Leffew turnover (bad pass) (Aaron Wiggins steals)
|11:00
|+ 2
|Donta Scott makes two point hook shot
|11:24
|Donta Scott defensive rebound
|11:34
|Team Stats
|Points
|23
|18
|Field Goals
|9-14 (64.3%)
|7-12 (58.3%)
|3-Pointers
|5-7 (71.4%)
|0-4 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|4-4 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|5
|5
|Offensive
|2
|1
|Defensive
|2
|3
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|6
|3
|Steals
|0
|1
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fouls
|4
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Mt St Mary's 1-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Maryland 2-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Top Scorers
|J. Gibbs G
|12 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|A. Wiggins G
|8 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|
|64.3
|FG%
|58.3
|
|
|71.4
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gibbs
|12
|0
|0
|4/6
|4/5
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Opoku
|7
|1
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Jefferson
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Offurum
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Chong Qui
|0
|0
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Gibbs
|12
|0
|0
|4/6
|4/5
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|N. Opoku
|7
|1
|0
|3/4
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Jefferson
|4
|2
|0
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|M. Offurum
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Chong Qui
|0
|0
|4
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Reaves
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Leffew
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|F. Barton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Moore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Mincey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|O. Dedolli
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Nnamene
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thomas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jefferson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Miller
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|23
|4
|6
|9/14
|5/7
|0/0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|3
|2
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wiggins
|8
|1
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Morsell
|4
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hamilton
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Ayala
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Marial
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Wiggins
|8
|1
|0
|3/3
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|D. Morsell
|4
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Hamilton
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|E. Ayala
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Marial
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Scott
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Smith
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Smart
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Mona
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brahmbhatt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Revaz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Dockery
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Odom
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. McCool
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|18
|4
|3
|7/12
|0/4
|4/4
|3
|0
|1
|1
|3
|1
|3
-
RICH
10UK44
43
2nd 12:30 ESPN
-
ARKPB
IOWAST45
60
2nd 9:34 ESP+
-
SC
TULSA49
46
2nd 12:32 ESP2
-
FAMU
UGA12
16
1st 10:59 SECN
-
MOUNT
MD21
16
1st 10:42 BTN
-
NWST
LATECH11
12
1st 12:00
-
LPSCMB
TULANE22
20
1st 8:40 ESP+
-
MASLOW
23OHIOST64
74
Final BTN
-
LDYLAKE
UIW0
0
2:25pm
-
BOISE
SAMHOU0
0149 O/U
+14
2:30pm
-
NORL
TEXAM0
0139.5 O/U
-20.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
ALAM
SAMFORD0
0152 O/U
-6.5
3:00pm ESP+
-
AF
SEATTLE0
0132.5 O/U
+2.5
3:00pm
-
NWU
PORT0
0
3:00pm
-
LIB
TCU0
0119.5 O/U
-5
3:30pm ESP2
-
HOFSTRA
24RUT0
0148.5 O/U
-14.5
4:00pm BTN
-
HOUBP
18ARIZST0
0169.5 O/U
-35.5
4:00pm PACN
-
ARKST
MOREHD0
0144 O/U
+3
4:00pm
-
NDAKST
11CREIGH0
0142.5 O/U
-23.5
4:30pm FS1
-
JAXST
SALAB0
0136.5 O/U
-4
5:00pm ESP+
-
GREENVIL
MURYST0
0
5:00pm ESP+
-
RI
SANFRAN0
0146.5 O/U
+1.5
5:30pm ESP2
-
14TXTECH
17HOU0
0129.5 O/U
+2.5
5:30pm ESPN
-
UNF
MIAMI0
0148.5 O/U
-23
6:00pm
-
PVAM
LVILLE0
0137.5 O/U
-25
6:00pm ESP+
-
OAK
25MICH0
0144.5 O/U
-31
6:00pm BTN
-
WASH
2BAYLOR0
0148.5 O/U
-11
6:00pm
-
RADFRD
JMAD0
0141.5 O/U
-3
7:00pm
-
STKATH
UCSB0
0
7:00pm
-
NMEXST
ACU0
0
7:30pm
-
VATECH
SFLA0
0125 O/U
+7.5
8:00pm ESP2
-
NCGRN
WINTHR0
0150.5 O/U
+5
8:30pm ESP3
-
UTEP
ARIZ0
0
PPD PACN
-
EILL
BUTLER0
0
PPD FS1
-
TRINILL
VALPO0
0
-
FAIR
SACHRT0
0
-
FREEDH
NALAB0
0
ESP+