20:00
Rocky Kreuser vs. Christian Bishop (Jarius Cook gains possession)
19:36
+2
Rocky Kreuser makes two point layup (Sam Griesel assists)
2-0
19:07
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|
19:05
Maleeck Harden-Hayes defensive rebound
18:40
|
+2
Rocky Kreuser makes two point dunk (Sam Griesel assists)
|
4-0
18:32
|
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|
18:30
|
Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|
18:21
|
Damien Jefferson shooting foul (Maleeck Harden-Hayes draws the foul)
|
18:21
|
Maleeck Harden-Hayes misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
18:21
|
+1
Maleeck Harden-Hayes makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-0
18:06
|
|
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Antwann Jones assists)
|
5-3
17:55
|
Rocky Kreuser turnover (lost ball) (Christian Bishop steals)
|
17:49
|
Damien Jefferson misses two point layup
|
17:47
|
Rocky Kreuser defensive rebound
|
17:34
|
Sam Griesel turnover (bad pass) (Mitch Ballock steals)
|
17:28
|
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|
17:26
|
Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|
17:19
|
Jarius Cook misses three point jump shot
|
17:17
|
Rocky Kreuser offensive rebound
|
17:03
|
+3
Maleeck Harden-Hayes makes three point jump shot (Jarius Cook assists)
|
8-3
16:49
|
Rocky Kreuser shooting foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
|
16:49
|
Christian Bishop misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16:49
|
+1
Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-4
16:28
|
Marcus Zegarowski personal foul (Sam Griesel draws the foul)
|
16:16
|
+2
Tyler Witz makes two point layup (Sam Griesel assists)
|
10-4
16:02
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point layup
|
16:00
|
Tyler Witz defensive rebound
|
15:48
|
Tyler Witz turnover (traveling)
|
15:48
|
TV timeout
|
15:37
|
+2
Mitch Ballock makes two point jump shot (Ryan Kalkbrenner assists)
|
10-6
15:13
|
Jaxon Knotek turnover (out of bounds)
|
14:54
|
+3
Shereef Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Damien Jefferson assists)
|
10-9
14:30
|
Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot
|
14:28
|
Shereef Mitchell defensive rebound
|
14:20
|
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|
14:18
|
Tyler Witz defensive rebound
|
14:07
|
Grant Nelson turnover (lost ball)
|
13:54
|
+2
Antwann Jones makes two point layup
|
10-11
13:37
|
+2
Tyler Witz makes two point layup
|
12-11
13:22
|
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|
13:20
|
Jaxon Knotek defensive rebound
|
13:14
|
Grant Nelson misses three point jump shot
|
13:12
|
Marcus Zegarowski defensive rebound
|
13:06
|
Grant Nelson blocks Marcus Zegarowski's two point layup
|
13:04
|
Boden Skunberg defensive rebound
|
12:48
|
Grant Nelson turnover (traveling)
|
12:34
|
Maleeck Harden-Hayes shooting foul (Antwann Jones draws the foul)
|
12:34
|
+1
Antwann Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-12
12:34
|
+1
Antwann Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-13
12:23
|
Grant Nelson turnover (bad pass)
|
12:13
|
Antwann Jones misses three point jump shot
|
12:11
|
Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|
12:04
|
Sam Griesel misses two point layup
|
12:02
|
Antwann Jones defensive rebound
|
11:56
|
+2
Antwann Jones makes two point layup
|
12-15
11:37
|
Rocky Kreuser misses two point jump shot
|
11:35
|
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
|
11:29
|
+3
Antwann Jones makes three point jump shot (Mitch Ballock assists)
|
12-18
11:17
|
Jarius Cook misses three point jump shot
|
11:15
|
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
|
11:10
|
+2
Mitch Ballock makes two point dunk
|
12-20
10:48
|
+3
Maleeck Harden-Hayes makes three point jump shot (Rocky Kreuser assists)
|
15-20
10:28
|
Rocky Kreuser shooting foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
|
10:28
|
TV timeout
|
10:28
|
+1
Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
15-21
10:28
|
+1
Christian Bishop makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
15-22
10:11
|
Tyler Witz misses two point jump shot
|
10:09
|
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
|
9:58
|
Shereef Mitchell misses three point jump shot
|
9:56
|
Maleeck Harden-Hayes defensive rebound
|
9:48
|
Sam Griesel turnover (traveling)
|
9:34
|
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|
9:32
|
Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|
9:06
|
Tyree Eady misses two point jump shot
|
9:04
|
Christian Bishop defensive rebound
|
8:54
|
Christian Bishop misses three point jump shot
|
8:52
|
Sam Griesel defensive rebound
|
8:42
|
Jarius Cook misses two point layup
|
8:40
|
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
|
8:36
|
+3
Marcus Zegarowski makes three point jump shot (Mitch Ballock assists)
|
15-25
8:04
|
Mitch Ballock blocks Tyler Witz's two point layup
|
8:02
|
Mitch Ballock defensive rebound
|
7:59
|
Marcus Zegarowski misses three point jump shot
|
7:57
|
Bison defensive rebound
|
7:57
|
TV timeout
|
7:29
|
Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot
|
7:27
|
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
|
7:17
|
Antwann Jones misses two point layup
|
7:15
|
Jaxon Knotek defensive rebound
|
7:04
|
Jacob Epperson blocks Tyree Eady's two point layup
|
7:02
|
Tyree Eady offensive rebound
|
6:36
|
Jaxon Knotek misses three point jump shot
|
6:36
|
Damien Jefferson defensive rebound
|
6:36
|
Antwann Jones misses three point jump shot
|
6:34
|
Tyree Eady defensive rebound
|
6:16
|
Damien Jefferson shooting foul (Jaxon Knotek draws the foul)
|
6:16
|
Jaxon Knotek misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5:53
|
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|
6:16
|
+1
Jaxon Knotek makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-25
5:53
|
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|
5:51
|
Antwann Jones offensive rebound
|
5:46
|
+2
Antwann Jones makes two point jump shot
|
16-27
5:31
|
+2
Rocky Kreuser makes two point layup
|
18-27
5:23
|
Jacob Epperson misses three point jump shot
|
5:21
|
Bison defensive rebound
|
4:51
|
+2
Rocky Kreuser makes two point layup
|
20-27
4:35
|
Mitch Ballock misses three point jump shot
|
4:33
|
Jaxon Knotek defensive rebound
|
4:26
|
Boden Skunberg turnover (traveling)
|
4:16
|
Dezmond McKinney personal foul (Christian Bishop draws the foul)
|
4:05
|
Mitch Ballock misses two point jump shot
|
4:03
|
Tyree Eady defensive rebound
|
3:36
|
Dezmond McKinney misses three point jump shot
|
3:34
|
Tyree Eady offensive rebound
|
3:31
|
+2
Tyree Eady makes two point layup
|
22-27
3:25
|
+2
Shereef Mitchell makes two point layup (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
|
22-29
2:51
|
Boden Skunberg misses two point jump shot
|
2:50
|
Bluejays defensive rebound
|
2:50
|
TV timeout
|
2:36
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner misses two point jump shot
|
2:34
|
Ryan Kalkbrenner offensive rebound
|
2:24
|
Antwann Jones misses three point jump shot
|
2:22
|
Jarius Cook defensive rebound
|
2:00
|
+2
Sam Griesel makes two point jump shot
|
24-29
1:47
|
+2
Ryan Kalkbrenner makes two point layup (Antwann Jones assists)
|
24-31
1:20
|
Sam Griesel turnover (bad pass)
|
1:07
|
+3
Mitch Ballock makes three point jump shot (Marcus Zegarowski assists)
|
24-34
0:40
|
Shereef Mitchell personal foul (Sam Griesel draws the foul)
|
0:28
|
Sam Griesel offensive rebound
|
0:30
|
Jaxon Knotek misses two point jump shot
|
0:28
|
Sam Griesel offensive rebound
|
0:25
|
Jump ball. Sam Griesel vs. Shereef Mitchell (Bluejays gains possession)
|
0:25
|
Sam Griesel turnover (lost ball) (Shereef Mitchell steals)
|
0:02
|
+2
Marcus Zegarowski makes two point jump shot
|
24-36