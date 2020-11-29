|
0:53
|
|
|
Dons 30 second timeout
|
|
0:53
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-28
|
0:53
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
35-28
|
0:53
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)
|
|
1:10
|
|
+1
|
Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
34-28
|
1:10
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris shooting foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)
|
|
1:10
|
|
+2
|
Damari Milstead makes two point layup
|
34-27
|
1:23
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
1:23
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:23
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-25
|
1:23
|
|
|
Jonas Visser shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|
|
1:38
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
1:54
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
33-25
|
1:54
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
32-25
|
1:54
|
|
+1
|
Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
31-25
|
1:54
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Antwan Walker offensive rebound
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:17
|
|
+2
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup (Dzmitry Ryuny assists)
|
30-25
|
2:25
|
|
|
Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball)
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)
|
|
2:57
|
|
|
Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Jonas Visser steals)
|
|
3:22
|
|
+1
|
Jonas Visser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-23
|
3:22
|
|
+1
|
Jonas Visser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-22
|
3:23
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell personal foul (Jonas Visser draws the foul)
|
|
3:23
|
|
|
Jonas Visser defensive rebound
|
|
3:25
|
|
|
Antwan Walker misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Josh Kunen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Malik Martin turnover
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Malik Martin offensive foul
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Malik Martin defensive rebound
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:46
|
|
|
Josh Kunen offensive rebound
|
|
3:48
|
|
|
Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:09
|
|
+3
|
Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot
|
30-21
|
4:21
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:26
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea offensive rebound
|
|
4:28
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Malik Martin misses two point layup
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Malik Martin defensive rebound
|
|
4:45
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:59
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard personal foul
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Malik Martin personal foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)
|
|
5:26
|
|
+3
|
Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists)
|
27-21
|
5:47
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
5:49
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Fatts Russell turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
6:41
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
+2
|
Makhel Mitchell makes two point jump shot
|
24-21
|
7:22
|
|
+2
|
Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup
|
22-21
|
7:30
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-19
|
7:30
|
|
+1
|
Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
21-19
|
7:30
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Damari Milstead shooting foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)
|
|
7:51
|
|
+3
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|
20-19
|
8:06
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound
|
|
8:08
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:19
|
|
+1
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
20-16
|
8:19
|
|
|
Ishmael Leggett shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)
|
|
8:19
|
|
+2
|
Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup
|
20-15
|
8:31
|
|
|
Rams 30 second timeout
|
|
8:34
|
|
+2
|
Ishmael Leggett makes two point jump shot
|
20-13
|
8:41
|
|
+3
|
Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|
18-13
|
8:56
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Carey makes two point layup
|
18-10
|
9:13
|
|
+3
|
Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists)
|
16-10
|
9:32
|
|
|
Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Jonas Visser turnover
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Jonas Visser offensive foul
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
10:07
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-7
|
10:07
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Jonas Visser defensive rebound
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
+2
|
Ishmael Leggett makes two point layup
|
15-7
|
11:10
|
|
|
Isaiah Hawthorne turnover (traveling)
|
|
11:38
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:43
|
|
|
Dons defensive rebound
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:53
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
11:55
|
|
|
Isaiah Hawthorne misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:14
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Carey makes two point jump shot
|
13-7
|
12:20
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Isaiah Hawthorne misses two point layup
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Isaiah Hawthorne defensive rebound
|
|
12:38
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell misses two point layup
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
12:56
|
|
|
Maj Dusanic misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Damari Milstead defensive rebound
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny blocks Jalen Carey's two point layup
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound
|
|
13:17
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:30
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell misses two point dunk
|
|
13:53
|
|
|
Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:03
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:15
|
|
|
Jalen Carey defensive rebound
|
|
14:17
|
|
|
Josh Kunen misses two point layup
|
|
14:28
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|
11-7
|
14:36
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
14:38
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Antwan Walker turnover
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Antwan Walker offensive foul
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Dzmitry Ryuny personal foul
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Rams offensive rebound
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell misses two point layup
|
|
15:07
|
|
+2
|
Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point layup (Taavi Jurkatamm assists)
|
9-7
|
15:17
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell turnover
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Makhi Mitchell offensive foul
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Rams defensive rebound
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Josh Kunen defensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:18
|
|
+3
|
Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists)
|
9-5
|
16:26
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Fatts Russell personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)
|
|
17:03
|
|
+3
|
Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot
|
9-2
|
17:12
|
|
+2
|
Josh Kunen makes two point layup
|
6-2
|
17:33
|
|
+2
|
Antwan Walker makes two point layup
|
6-0
|
17:42
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz personal foul
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Samba Kane personal foul
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
+2
|
Jeremy Sheppard makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists)
|
4-0
|
18:17
|
|
|
Fatts Russell defensive rebound
|
|
18:19
|
|
|
Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:28
|
|
|
Dons offensive rebound
|
|
18:30
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Samba Kane defensive rebound
|
|
18:48
|
|
|
Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:19
|
|
+2
|
Fatts Russell makes two point layup
|
2-0
|
19:36
|
|
|
Antwan Walker defensive rebound
|
|
19:38
|
|
|
Samba Kane misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Samba Kane vs. Allen Betrand (Dons gains possession)
|