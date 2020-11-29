RI
SANFRAN

1st Half
RI
Rams
36
SANFRAN
Dons
28

Time Team Play Score
0:53   Dons 30 second timeout  
0:53 +1 Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-28
0:53 +1 Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-28
0:53   Dzmitry Ryuny shooting foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)  
1:10 +1 Damari Milstead makes regular free throw 1 of 1 34-28
1:10   Jermaine Harris shooting foul (Damari Milstead draws the foul)  
1:10 +2 Damari Milstead makes two point layup 34-27
1:23   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
1:23   Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:23 +1 Jermaine Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-25
1:23   Jonas Visser shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)  
1:38   Jamaree Bouyea turnover (out of bounds)  
1:54 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 3 of 3 33-25
1:54 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 2 of 3 32-25
1:54 +1 Fatts Russell makes regular free throw 1 of 3 31-25
1:54   Khalil Shabazz shooting foul (Fatts Russell draws the foul)  
2:02   Antwan Walker offensive rebound  
2:04   D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot  
2:17 +2 Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup (Dzmitry Ryuny assists) 30-25
2:25   Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball)  
2:30   Khalil Shabazz turnover (lost ball) (Fatts Russell steals)  
2:57   Antwan Walker turnover (lost ball) (Jonas Visser steals)  
3:22 +1 Jonas Visser makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-23
3:22 +1 Jonas Visser makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-22
3:23   Makhi Mitchell personal foul (Jonas Visser draws the foul)  
3:23   Jonas Visser defensive rebound  
3:25   Antwan Walker misses three point jump shot  
3:40   Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound  
3:40   Josh Kunen misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:40   TV timeout  
3:39   Malik Martin turnover  
3:39   Malik Martin offensive foul  
3:39   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
3:41   Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot  
3:46   Josh Kunen offensive rebound  
3:48   Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot  
4:09 +3 Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot 30-21
4:21   Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound  
4:23   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point jump shot  
4:26   Jamaree Bouyea offensive rebound  
4:28   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
4:34   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
4:36   Malik Martin misses two point layup  
4:43   Malik Martin defensive rebound  
4:45   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
4:59   Jeremy Sheppard personal foul  
5:10   Malik Martin personal foul (Dzmitry Ryuny draws the foul)  
5:26 +3 Malik Martin makes three point jump shot (Jeremy Sheppard assists) 27-21
5:47   Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound  
5:49   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
6:15   Fatts Russell turnover (out of bounds)  
6:41   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
6:43   Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot  
7:06 +2 Makhel Mitchell makes two point jump shot 24-21
7:22 +2 Taavi Jurkatamm makes two point layup 22-21
7:30 +1 Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-19
7:30 +1 Jalen Carey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 21-19
7:30   TV timeout  
7:30   Damari Milstead shooting foul (Jalen Carey draws the foul)  
7:51 +3 Jamaree Bouyea makes three point jump shot (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 20-19
8:06   Jamaree Bouyea defensive rebound  
8:08   Jermaine Harris misses three point jump shot  
8:19 +1 Jamaree Bouyea makes regular free throw 1 of 1 20-16
8:19   Ishmael Leggett shooting foul (Jamaree Bouyea draws the foul)  
8:19 +2 Jamaree Bouyea makes two point layup 20-15
8:31   Rams 30 second timeout  
8:34 +2 Ishmael Leggett makes two point jump shot 20-13
8:41 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 18-13
8:56 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point layup 18-10
9:13 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Jamaree Bouyea assists) 16-10
9:32   Damari Milstead defensive rebound  
9:34   Jermaine Harris misses two point jump shot  
9:49   Jonas Visser turnover  
9:49   Jonas Visser offensive foul  
10:07   Damari Milstead defensive rebound  
10:07   Jermaine Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
10:07 +1 Jermaine Harris makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-7
10:07   Khalil Shabazz shooting foul (Jermaine Harris draws the foul)  
10:22   Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound  
10:24   Khalil Shabazz misses two point layup  
10:36   Jonas Visser defensive rebound  
10:38   D.J. Johnson misses three point jump shot  
10:43   Jeremy Sheppard defensive rebound  
10:45   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
10:58 +2 Ishmael Leggett makes two point layup 15-7
11:10   Isaiah Hawthorne turnover (traveling)  
11:38   TV timeout  
11:43   Dons defensive rebound  
11:45   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
11:53   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
11:55   Isaiah Hawthorne misses three point jump shot  
12:14 +2 Jalen Carey makes two point jump shot 13-7
12:20   Makhi Mitchell defensive rebound  
12:22   Isaiah Hawthorne misses two point layup  
12:36   Isaiah Hawthorne defensive rebound  
12:38   Makhi Mitchell misses two point layup  
12:54   Rams defensive rebound  
12:56   Maj Dusanic misses two point jump shot  
13:02   Damari Milstead defensive rebound  
13:04   Dzmitry Ryuny blocks Jalen Carey's two point layup  
13:09   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
13:11   Jamaree Bouyea misses two point layup  
13:15   Taavi Jurkatamm defensive rebound  
13:17   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
13:30   Dzmitry Ryuny turnover (lost ball) (Jeremy Sheppard steals)  
13:38   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
13:40   Makhi Mitchell misses two point dunk  
13:53   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
13:55   Jamaree Bouyea misses three point jump shot  
14:03   Dzmitry Ryuny defensive rebound  
14:05   Jalen Carey misses two point jump shot  
14:15   Jalen Carey defensive rebound  
14:17   Josh Kunen misses two point layup  
14:28 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists) 11-7
14:36   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
14:38   Dzmitry Ryuny misses three point jump shot  
14:44   Antwan Walker turnover  
14:44   Antwan Walker offensive foul  
14:48   Dzmitry Ryuny personal foul  
14:48   Rams offensive rebound  
14:50   Makhi Mitchell misses two point layup  
15:07 +2 Dzmitry Ryuny makes two point layup (Taavi Jurkatamm assists) 9-7
15:17   Makhi Mitchell turnover  
15:17   Makhi Mitchell offensive foul  
15:31   Rams defensive rebound  
15:33   Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot  
15:42   Josh Kunen defensive rebound  
15:44   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
15:44   Fatts Russell misses three point jump shot  
16:09   Makhel Mitchell turnover (lost ball)  
16:18 +3 Dzmitry Ryuny makes three point jump shot (Josh Kunen assists) 9-5
16:26   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
16:18   Josh Kunen misses two point jump shot  
16:42   Fatts Russell personal foul (Khalil Shabazz draws the foul)  
17:03 +3 Fatts Russell makes three point jump shot 9-2
17:12 +2 Josh Kunen makes two point layup 6-2
17:33 +2 Antwan Walker makes two point layup 6-0
17:42   Khalil Shabazz personal foul  
17:55   Samba Kane personal foul  
17:55   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
17:57   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
18:11 +2 Jeremy Sheppard makes two point layup (Fatts Russell assists) 4-0
18:17   Fatts Russell defensive rebound  
18:19   Damari Milstead misses three point jump shot  
18:28   Dons offensive rebound  
18:30   Khalil Shabazz misses three point jump shot  
18:46   Samba Kane defensive rebound  
18:48   Jeremy Sheppard misses three point jump shot  
18:56   Makhel Mitchell defensive rebound  
18:58   Khalil Shabazz misses two point jump shot  
19:19 +2 Fatts Russell makes two point layup 2-0
19:36   Antwan Walker defensive rebound  
19:38   Samba Kane misses two point jump shot  
20:00   Samba Kane vs. Allen Betrand (Dons gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 36 28
Field Goals 12-27 (44.4%) 10-33 (30.3%)
3-Pointers 3-11 (27.3%) 4-16 (25.0%)
Free Throws 9-11 (81.8%) 4-5 (80.0%)
Total Rebounds 23 18
Offensive 1 2
Defensive 19 14
Team 3 2
Assists 3 6
Steals 2 1
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 7 5
Fouls 9 9
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
1
F. Russell G
11 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
22
D. Ryuny F
11 PTS, 4 REB, 1 AST
12T
away team logo Rhode Island 1-2 38-38
home team logo San Francisco 2-1 28-28
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Mohegan Sun Arena Uncasville, CT
Team Stats
away team logo Rhode Island 1-2 PPG RPG APG
home team logo San Francisco 2-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Russell G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Ryuny F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
1
F. Russell G 11 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
22
D. Ryuny F 11 PTS 4 REB 1 AST
44.4 FG% 30.3
27.3 3PT FG% 25.0
81.8 FT% 80.0
Rhode Island
Starters
F. Russell
A. Walker
M. Martin
J. Sheppard
M. Mitchell
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
F. Russell 11 3 2 3/5 2/4 3/3 1 - 1 0 1 0 3
A. Walker 4 4 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 3 1 3
M. Martin 3 2 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 1 0 2
J. Sheppard 2 2 1 1/3 0/2 0/0 1 - 1 0 0 0 2
M. Mitchell 2 3 0 1/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 3
Bench
J. Carey
I. Leggett
J. Harris
M. Mitchell
D. Johnson
B. Borde
A. Betrand
I. Ayo-Faleye
T. Berry
U. Brusadin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Carey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Leggett - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Harris - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mitchell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Borde - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Betrand - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Ayo-Faleye - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Berry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
U. Brusadin - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 36 20 3 12/27 3/11 9/11 9 0 2 0 7 1 19
San Francisco
Starters
J. Bouyea
T. Jurkatamm
D. Milstead
S. Kane
K. Shabazz
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bouyea 6 2 2 2/6 1/3 1/1 0 - 0 0 1 1 1
T. Jurkatamm 4 1 2 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 1
D. Milstead 3 3 0 1/4 0/3 1/1 1 - 0 0 0 0 3
S. Kane 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 1
K. Shabazz 0 0 0 0/5 0/3 0/0 3 - 0 0 1 0 0
Bench
D. Ryuny
J. Kunen
J. Visser
I. Hawthorne
M. Dusanic
T. Anderson
J. Rishwain
J. Bieker
E. Nwabueze
A. Roy
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
D. Ryuny - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Kunen - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Visser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Hawthorne - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Dusanic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Anderson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Rishwain - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Bieker - - - - - - - - - - - - -
E. Nwabueze - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Roy - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 28 16 6 10/33 4/16 4/5 9 0 1 1 5 2 14
