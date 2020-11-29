|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant turnover (lost ball) (Rey Idowu steals)
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Jump ball. (Gamecocks gains possession)
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary defensive rebound
|
|
0:30
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses two point layup
|
|
0:34
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal turnover (lost ball) (Darien Jackson steals)
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Gamecocks 30 second timeout
|
|
0:52
|
|
|
Golden Hurricane turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
1:25
|
|
+2
|
Trae Hannibal makes two point layup
|
34-33
|
1:36
|
|
+1
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-33
|
1:36
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:36
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink shooting foul (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson draws the foul)
|
|
1:51
|
|
+2
|
Justin Minaya makes two point putback layup
|
32-32
|
1:52
|
|
|
Justin Minaya offensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:03
|
|
+2
|
Keshawn Williams makes two point pullup jump shot
|
30-32
|
2:14
|
|
|
TJ Moss turnover (lost ball)
|
|
2:26
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|
|
2:28
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:38
|
|
|
Austin Richie defensive rebound
|
|
2:40
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Justin Minaya defensive rebound
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh misses two point hook shot
|
|
3:12
|
|
+2
|
Trae Hannibal makes two point driving layup
|
30-30
|
3:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:59
|
|
+2
|
Alanzo Frink makes two point putback layup
|
28-30
|
4:00
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink offensive rebound
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard misses two point layup
|
|
4:21
|
|
+2
|
Rey Idowu makes two point hook shot
|
26-30
|
4:35
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
4:37
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:53
|
|
+2
|
Keshawn Williams makes two point jump shot
|
26-28
|
5:06
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:21
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:40
|
|
+3
|
Jermaine Couisnard makes three point jump shot (Keyshawn Bryant assists)
|
26-26
|
5:54
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson personal foul (AJ Lawson draws the foul)
|
|
5:59
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal defensive rebound
|
|
6:01
|
|
|
Keshawn Williams misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:14
|
|
+1
|
Jermaine Couisnard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-26
|
6:14
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II shooting foul (Jermaine Couisnard draws the foul)
|
|
6:21
|
|
+2
|
Rey Idowu makes two point dunk (Darien Jackson assists)
|
22-26
|
6:31
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque personal foul (Curtis Haywood II draws the foul)
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II offensive rebound
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Keshawn Williams misses two point layup
|
|
6:40
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson defensive rebound
|
|
6:42
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Joiner makes two point layup (Curtis Haywood II assists)
|
22-24
|
7:27
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II defensive rebound
|
|
7:29
|
|
|
Seventh Woods misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:46
|
|
+2
|
Keshawn Williams makes two point pullup jump shot
|
22-22
|
7:58
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque turnover (traveling)
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Rey Idowu turnover (lost ball) (Wildens Leveque steals)
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:00
|
|
|
Seventh Woods personal foul (Keyshawn Embery-Simpson draws the foul)
|
|
8:13
|
|
+3
|
AJ Lawson makes three point jump shot (Wildens Leveque assists)
|
22-20
|
8:28
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Joiner makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
19-20
|
8:28
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner misses regular free throw 2 of 3
|
|
8:28
|
|
+1
|
Elijah Joiner makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
19-19
|
8:28
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque shooting foul (Elijah Joiner draws the foul)
|
|
8:54
|
|
+3
|
Jermaine Couisnard makes three point jump shot (AJ Lawson assists)
|
19-18
|
8:57
|
|
|
Rey Idowu personal foul (Wildens Leveque draws the foul)
|
|
8:57
|
|
|
Gamecocks offensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Justin Minaya misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:04
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal personal foul (TJ Moss draws the foul)
|
|
9:19
|
|
+3
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes three point jump shot (Brandon Rachal assists)
|
16-18
|
9:31
|
|
|
Golden Hurricane 30 second timeout
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner defensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Justin Minaya misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink defensive rebound
|
|
9:54
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:07
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner offensive rebound
|
|
10:09
|
|
|
Justin Minaya blocks Brandon Rachal's two point jump shot
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Trae Hannibal turnover (lost ball) (Darien Jackson steals)
|
|
10:22
|
|
|
Jump ball. Trae Hannibal vs. Darien Jackson (Golden Hurricane gains possession)
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink defensive rebound
|
|
10:33
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh offensive rebound
|
|
10:40
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh misses two point layup
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:25
|
|
|
Elijah Joiner turnover (lost ball)
|
|
11:43
|
|
+2
|
TJ Moss makes two point jump shot
|
16-15
|
12:05
|
|
|
Darien Jackson turnover (lost ball) (TJ Moss steals)
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Jump ball. Darien Jackson vs. TJ Moss (Gamecocks gains possession)
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant turnover (lost ball) (Elijah Joiner steals)
|
|
12:32
|
|
+2
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes two point jump shot (Elijah Joiner assists)
|
14-15
|
12:44
|
|
|
Golden Hurricane 30 second timeout
|
|
12:50
|
|
+2
|
Wildens Leveque makes two point layup (Jermaine Couisnard assists)
|
14-13
|
12:57
|
|
|
Justin Minaya defensive rebound
|
|
12:59
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Keshawn Williams defensive rebound
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard misses two point dunk
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Keshawn Williams turnover (bad pass) (Jermaine Couisnard steals)
|
|
13:23
|
|
+2
|
Jermaine Couisnard makes two point floating jump shot
|
12-13
|
13:35
|
|
|
Rey Idowu turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:51
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant turnover (bad pass)
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:10
|
|
+1
|
Wildens Leveque makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-13
|
14:10
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:10
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal shooting foul (Wildens Leveque draws the foul)
|
|
14:22
|
|
+2
|
Rey Idowu makes two point layup (Darien Jackson assists)
|
9-13
|
14:32
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal defensive rebound
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
+1
|
AJ Lawson makes technical free throw 2 of 2
|
9-11
|
14:48
|
|
|
AJ Lawson misses technical free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Frank Haith technical foul
|
|
14:48
|
|
+2
|
Darien Jackson makes two point layup (Keshawn Williams assists)
|
8-11
|
14:54
|
|
|
Seventh Woods turnover (lost ball) (Keshawn Williams steals)
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:11
|
|
|
Darien Jackson turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Darien Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:38
|
|
+3
|
AJ Lawson makes three point jump shot (Seventh Woods assists)
|
8-9
|
15:46
|
|
|
Wildens Leveque defensive rebound
|
|
15:48
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:16
|
|
+2
|
AJ Lawson makes two point jump shot
|
5-9
|
16:32
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink defensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Rey Idowu misses two point hook shot
|
|
16:55
|
|
|
Seventh Woods turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:00
|
|
|
Rey Idowu turnover (lost ball) (Seventh Woods steals)
|
|
17:16
|
|
+3
|
Jermaine Couisnard makes three point jump shot
|
3-9
|
17:19
|
|
|
Jermaine Couisnard offensive rebound
|
|
17:21
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:44
|
|
+2
|
Elijah Joiner makes two point layup
|
0-9
|
17:47
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary turnover (bad pass) (Elijah Joiner steals)
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary offensive rebound
|
|
17:51
|
|
|
Jalyn McCreary misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant defensive rebound
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Justin Minaya shooting foul (Brandon Rachal draws the foul)
|
|
18:07
|
|
+2
|
Brandon Rachal makes two point jump shot
|
0-7
|
18:19
|
|
|
Keyshawn Bryant turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:40
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink defensive rebound
|
|
18:42
|
|
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Justin Minaya turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Justin Minaya offensive rebound
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:06
|
|
+2
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes two point layup
|
0-5
|
19:16
|
|
|
Brandon Rachal offensive rebound
|
|
19:18
|
|
|
Curtis Haywood II misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:31
|
|
|
Alanzo Frink turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:42
|
|
+3
|
Keyshawn Embery-Simpson makes three point jump shot (Curtis Haywood II assists)
|
0-3
|
20:00
|
|
|
Emmanuel Ugboh vs. Alanzo Frink (Elijah Joiner gains possession)
|