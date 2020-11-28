|
2:37
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes personal foul (Kyler Edwards draws the foul)
|
|
2:39
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards offensive rebound
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:49
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
2:51
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:27
|
|
+2
|
Tramon Mark makes two point jump shot
|
18-35
|
3:44
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:45
|
|
|
Nimari Burnett turnover (traveling)
|
|
4:17
|
|
+2
|
Tramon Mark makes two point pullup jump shot (Quentin Grimes assists)
|
18-33
|
4:24
|
|
|
Nimari Burnett turnover (bad pass) (Quentin Grimes steals)
|
|
4:50
|
|
+2
|
Tramon Mark makes two point layup
|
18-31
|
5:07
|
|
|
Cougars 30 second timeout
|
|
5:07
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Santos-Silva makes two point layup
|
18-29
|
5:13
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva offensive rebound
|
|
5:15
|
|
|
Nimari Burnett misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser turnover
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser offensive foul (Mac McClung draws the foul)
|
|
5:37
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau offensive rebound
|
|
5:39
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:43
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses two point layup
|
|
6:08
|
|
+3
|
Kyler Edwards makes three point jump shot
|
16-29
|
6:15
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith defensive rebound
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:49
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Sasser makes two point layup
|
13-29
|
6:52
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser offensive rebound
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser misses two point jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Mac McClung makes two point layup
|
13-27
|
7:23
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith defensive rebound
|
|
7:25
|
|
|
Tyreek Smith blocks Caleb Mills's two point layup
|
|
7:48
|
|
+1
|
Mac McClung makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
11-27
|
7:48
|
|
+1
|
Mac McClung makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-27
|
7:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:48
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser shooting foul (Mac McClung draws the foul)
|
|
8:05
|
|
+2
|
Quentin Grimes makes two point layup
|
9-27
|
8:20
|
|
|
Joel Ntambwe personal foul
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Cougars offensive rebound
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Mills steals)
|
|
8:34
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards offensive rebound
|
|
8:36
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:52
|
|
+3
|
Quentin Grimes makes three point jump shot (Caleb Mills assists)
|
9-25
|
9:10
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva personal foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Cougars offensive rebound
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Tramon Mark misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:45
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Mills makes two point step back jump shot
|
9-22
|
9:59
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva turnover (lane violation)
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
Micah Peavy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:59
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts shooting foul (Micah Peavy draws the foul)
|
|
10:10
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Mills makes two point jump shot
|
9-20
|
10:30
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:46
|
|
+2
|
DeJon Jarreau makes two point floating jump shot
|
9-18
|
11:19
|
|
+2
|
Micah Peavy makes two point layup
|
9-16
|
11:29
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva defensive rebound
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Caleb Mills misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
12:04
|
|
+2
|
Micah Peavy makes two point pullup jump shot
|
7-16
|
12:20
|
|
|
Red Raiders offensive rebound
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Micah Peavy misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
Micah Peavy misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
12:22
|
|
|
J'wan Roberts shooting foul (Micah Peavy draws the foul)
|
|
12:36
|
|
|
Brison Gresham turnover (traveling)
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Justin Gorham offensive rebound
|
|
12:49
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point layup
|
|
12:54
|
|
|
Mac McClung turnover (lost ball) (Brison Gresham steals)
|
|
13:06
|
|
+2
|
Justin Gorham makes two point hook shot
|
5-16
|
13:20
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton turnover
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Jamarius Burton offensive foul (Justin Gorham draws the foul)
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Caleb Mills turnover
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
Caleb Mills offensive foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Mac McClung personal foul
|
|
13:54
|
|
|
Cougars offensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:16
|
|
|
Justin Gorham defensive rebound
|
|
14:18
|
|
|
Joel Ntambwe misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:34
|
|
|
Kyler Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
14:36
|
|
|
Caleb Mills misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Micah Peavy personal foul (Caleb Mills draws the foul)
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
Micah Peavy turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Mills steals)
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Micah Peavy offensive rebound
|
|
15:01
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Red Raiders 30 second timeout
|
|
15:15
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Sasser makes three point jump shot
|
5-14
|
15:35
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau defensive rebound
|
|
15:37
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva misses two point layup
|
|
15:54
|
|
+3
|
Marcus Sasser makes three point jump shot (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
5-11
|
16:00
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva turnover (bad pass) (Justin Gorham steals)
|
|
16:26
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Sasser makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
5-8
|
16:28
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Sasser makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-7
|
16:28
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. shooting foul (Marcus Sasser draws the foul)
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Sasser steals)
|
|
16:47
|
|
|
Mac McClung defensive rebound
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
DeJon Jarreau misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes defensive rebound
|
|
17:10
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes blocks Terrence Shannon Jr.'s two point jump shot
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Brison Gresham turnover
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Brison Gresham offensive foul (Terrence Shannon Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Marcus Sasser defensive rebound
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Mac McClung misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
Quentin Grimes misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:04
|
|
+3
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. makes three point jump shot (Kyler Edwards assists)
|
5-6
|
18:31
|
|
+3
|
Justin Gorham makes three point jump shot (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
2-6
|
18:49
|
|
+2
|
Micah Peavy makes two point layup (Kyler Edwards assists)
|
2-3
|
19:01
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Terrence Shannon Jr. blocks DeJon Jarreau's two point layup
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva turnover (bad pass) (DeJon Jarreau steals)
|
|
19:27
|
|
+3
|
Quentin Grimes makes three point jump shot (DeJon Jarreau assists)
|
0-3
|
19:42
|
|
|
Brison Gresham defensive rebound
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Micah Peavy misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Marcus Santos-Silva vs. Brison Gresham (Mac McClung gains possession)
|