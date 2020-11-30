|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Ben Coupet Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
0:16
|
|
|
Michael Hughes offensive rebound
|
|
0:18
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Sincere Carry offensive rebound
|
|
0:29
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:29
|
|
+1
|
Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
34-30
|
0:29
|
|
|
Nikola Maric shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)
|
|
0:41
|
|
|
Maceo Austin defensive rebound
|
|
0:43
|
|
|
Nikola Maric misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:58
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers makes two point dunk (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists)
|
34-29
|
1:14
|
|
+3
|
Jovan Stulic makes three point jump shot (Markquis Nowell assists)
|
34-27
|
1:24
|
|
|
Yacine Toumi defensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Michael Hughes misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:24
|
|
+1
|
Michael Hughes makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-27
|
1:24
|
|
|
Isaiah Palermo shooting foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Jovan Stulic turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Weathers steals)
|
|
1:51
|
|
|
Tyson Acuff turnover (bad pass)
|
|
2:09
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Palermo makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|
31-26
|
2:09
|
|
|
Toby Okani turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Maric steals)
|
|
2:21
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Maric makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Palermo assists)
|
29-26
|
2:41
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers turnover
|
|
2:41
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers offensive foul
|
|
2:58
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong personal foul
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Toby Okani defensive rebound
|
|
3:06
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
+2
|
Tyson Acuff makes two point pullup jump shot (Sincere Carry assists)
|
27-26
|
3:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:51
|
|
|
Nikola Maric turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Weathers steals)
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Sincere Carry turnover (lost ball)
|
|
4:34
|
|
|
Nikola Maric turnover (offensive goaltending)
|
|
4:33
|
|
|
Nikola Maric offensive rebound
|
|
4:35
|
|
|
Marko Andric misses two point layup
|
|
4:41
|
|
|
Marko Andric defensive rebound
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:06
|
|
+3
|
Markquis Nowell makes three point pullup jump shot
|
27-24
|
5:28
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Toby Okani misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:46
|
|
|
Toby Okani defensive rebound
|
|
5:48
|
|
|
Nikola Maric misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:10
|
|
+2
|
Sincere Carry makes two point driving layup
|
24-24
|
6:17
|
|
|
Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Michael Hughes blocks Marko Andric's two point driving layup
|
|
6:30
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. personal foul
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ruot Monyyong steals)
|
|
6:47
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Maric makes two point driving layup
|
24-22
|
6:53
|
|
|
Austin Rotroff personal foul (Ruot Monyyong draws the foul)
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Nikola Maric defensive rebound
|
|
7:05
|
|
|
Austin Rotroff misses two point layup
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Nikola Maric turnover (bad pass)
|
|
7:45
|
|
+3
|
Lamar Norman Jr. makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists)
|
22-22
|
8:03
|
|
+2
|
Marko Andric makes two point layup
|
22-19
|
8:23
|
|
|
Austin Rotroff turnover (lost ball)
|
|
8:21
|
|
|
Maceo Austin offensive rebound
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Maceo Austin misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
+2
|
Nikola Maric makes two point tip shot
|
20-19
|
8:48
|
|
|
Nikola Maric offensive rebound
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Marko Lukic misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Nikola Maric defensive rebound
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:31
|
|
+2
|
Yacine Toumi makes two point layup
|
18-19
|
9:13
|
|
|
Yacine Toumi offensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Austin Rotroff blocks Marko Andric's two point layup
|
|
9:22
|
|
+2
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin makes two point tip shot
|
16-19
|
9:25
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin offensive rebound
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point layup
|
|
9:38
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell turnover (Lamar Norman Jr. steals)
|
|
9:51
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Weathers makes two point layup
|
16-17
|
10:00
|
|
|
Kris Bankston turnover
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Kris Bankston offensive foul
|
|
10:26
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (lost ball)
|
|
10:42
|
|
+2
|
Markquis Nowell makes two point layup
|
16-15
|
10:47
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (lost ball) (Marko Andric steals)
|
|
10:59
|
|
+2
|
Yacine Toumi makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|
14-15
|
11:06
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|
|
11:08
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:26
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:47
|
|
+3
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot
|
12-15
|
12:10
|
|
+2
|
Kris Bankston makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|
12-12
|
12:28
|
|
+2
|
Sincere Carry makes two point driving layup
|
10-12
|
12:45
|
|
|
Michael Hughes defensive rebound
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Marko Lukic misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Maceo Austin misses two point layup
|
|
13:15
|
|
|
Marko Lukic turnover (lost ball) (Maceo Austin steals)
|
|
13:15
|
|
+1
|
Chad Baker makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
10-10
|
13:15
|
|
+1
|
Chad Baker makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
10-9
|
13:15
|
|
|
Kris Bankston shooting foul (Chad Baker draws the foul)
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Marko Lukic turnover (bad pass) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Trojans 60 second timeout
|
|
13:20
|
|
|
Chad Baker personal foul
|
|
13:25
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (lost ball)
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound
|
|
13:28
|
|
|
Ben Coupet Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:39
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound
|
|
13:41
|
|
|
Andre Harris misses two point layup
|
|
13:56
|
|
+2
|
Ruot Monyyong makes two point dunk (Markquis Nowell assists)
|
10-8
|
14:11
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell defensive rebound
|
|
14:13
|
|
|
Andre Harris misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Nikola Maric turnover
|
|
14:24
|
|
|
Nikola Maric offensive foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)
|
|
14:27
|
|
|
Chad Baker personal foul (Marko Andric draws the foul)
|
|
14:49
|
|
+1
|
Sincere Carry makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
8-8
|
14:49
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Jovan Stulic shooting foul (Sincere Carry draws the foul)
|
|
14:49
|
|
+2
|
Sincere Carry makes two point driving layup
|
8-7
|
15:19
|
|
+2
|
Ruot Monyyong makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists)
|
8-5
|
15:30
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Maceo Austin misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell turnover (Michael Hughes steals)
|
|
15:50
|
|
+2
|
Michael Hughes makes two point hook shot
|
6-5
|
15:58
|
|
|
Maceo Austin offensive rebound
|
|
16:00
|
|
|
Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:12
|
|
+1
|
Nikola Maric makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
6-3
|
16:12
|
|
+1
|
Nikola Maric makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
5-3
|
16:12
|
|
|
Austin Rotroff shooting foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Nikola Maric offensive rebound
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong misses two point tip shot
|
|
16:11
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong offensive rebound
|
|
16:13
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell misses two point putback layup
|
|
16:19
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell offensive rebound
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:40
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong offensive rebound
|
|
16:42
|
|
|
Jovan Stulic misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong offensive rebound
|
|
16:51
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
Nikola Maric defensive rebound
|
|
17:01
|
|
|
Sincere Carry misses two point driving layup
|
|
17:11
|
|
|
Austin Rotroff defensive rebound
|
|
17:13
|
|
|
Nikola Maric misses two point layup
|
|
17:27
|
|
+3
|
Maceo Austin makes three point jump shot (Marcus Weathers assists)
|
4-3
|
17:41
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong turnover
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong offensive foul
|
|
17:55
|
|
|
Nikola Maric defensive rebound
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Marcus Weathers defensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Jovan Stulic misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. shooting foul (Jovan Stulic draws the foul)
|
|
18:22
|
|
+2
|
Jovan Stulic makes two point layup
|
4-0
|
18:34
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:43
|
|
+2
|
Jovan Stulic makes two point putback layup
|
2-0
|
18:53
|
|
|
Jovan Stulic offensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Markquis Nowell misses two point layup
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Austin Rotroff turnover (lost ball) (Markquis Nowell steals)
|
|
19:40
|
|
|
Lamar Norman Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Nikola Maric misses two point hook shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Ruot Monyyong vs. Austin Rotroff (Dukes gains possession)
|