ARKLR
DUQ

2nd Half
ARKLR
Trojans
14
DUQ
Dukes
16

Time Team Play Score
12:55   Chad Baker shooting foul (Marko Andric draws the foul)  
12:57   Amari Kelly personal foul (Kris Bankston draws the foul)  
13:10   Chad Baker personal foul  
13:28 +2 Chad Baker makes two point pullup jump shot 48-46
13:36   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
13:38   Markquis Nowell misses three point jump shot  
13:42   Markquis Nowell defensive rebound  
13:42   Andre Harris misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:42   Andre Harris misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:42   Nikola Maric shooting foul (Andre Harris draws the foul)  
13:57 +2 Markquis Nowell makes two point layup (Marko Andric assists) 48-44
14:00   Michael Hughes personal foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)  
14:05   Lamar Norman Jr. personal foul  
14:10 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point layup 46-44
14:20   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
14:22   Ben Coupet Jr. misses two point reverse layup  
14:38 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point tip shot 46-42
14:44   Michael Hughes offensive rebound  
14:46   Marcus Weathers misses two point driving layup  
15:07 +2 Nikola Maric makes two point jump shot (Marko Andric assists) 46-40
15:23   Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound  
15:25   Michael Hughes misses two point layup  
15:52   TV timeout  
15:52 +2 Ben Coupet Jr. makes two point layup (Nikola Maric assists) 44-40
16:25   Ben Coupet Jr. defensive rebound  
16:27   Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:49 +2 Jovan Stulic makes two point layup (Ben Coupet Jr. assists) 42-40
17:02   Nikola Maric defensive rebound  
17:04   Marcus Weathers misses two point layup  
17:32   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
17:32   Nikola Maric misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:32   Nikola Maric misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:32   Maceo Austin shooting foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)  
17:32 +2 Nikola Maric makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists) 40-40
17:56 +3 Sincere Carry makes three point jump shot (Austin Rotroff assists) 38-40
18:09   Ben Coupet Jr. turnover  
18:09   Ben Coupet Jr. offensive foul (Lamar Norman Jr. draws the foul)  
18:24 +1 Lamar Norman Jr. makes regular free throw 3 of 3 38-37
18:24 +1 Lamar Norman Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 3 38-36
18:24 +1 Lamar Norman Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 3 38-35
18:25   Jovan Stulic shooting foul (Lamar Norman Jr. draws the foul)  
18:37 +1 Ben Coupet Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 38-34
18:37 +1 Ben Coupet Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-34
18:37   Maceo Austin shooting foul (Ben Coupet Jr. draws the foul)  
18:47 +1 Austin Rotroff makes regular free throw 2 of 2 36-34
18:47 +1 Austin Rotroff makes regular free throw 1 of 2 36-33
18:47   Nikola Maric shooting foul (Austin Rotroff draws the foul)  
18:47   Austin Rotroff offensive rebound  
18:49   Sincere Carry misses two point layup  
19:14 +2 Ben Coupet Jr. makes two point layup 36-32
19:30 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point dunk (Sincere Carry assists) 34-32
19:39   Markquis Nowell turnover (bad pass) (Lamar Norman Jr. steals)  
19:51   Markquis Nowell defensive rebound  
19:53   Ruot Monyyong blocks Marcus Weathers's two point driving layup  

1st Half
ARKLR
Trojans
34
DUQ
Dukes
30

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound  
0:01   Ben Coupet Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:04   Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (out of bounds)  
0:16   Michael Hughes offensive rebound  
0:18   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
0:29   Sincere Carry offensive rebound  
0:29   Marcus Weathers misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:29 +1 Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-30
0:29   Nikola Maric shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)  
0:41   Maceo Austin defensive rebound  
0:43   Nikola Maric misses two point jump shot  
0:58 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point dunk (Tavian Dunn-Martin assists) 34-29
1:14 +3 Jovan Stulic makes three point jump shot (Markquis Nowell assists) 34-27
1:24   Yacine Toumi defensive rebound  
1:24   Michael Hughes misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:24 +1 Michael Hughes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-27
1:24   Isaiah Palermo shooting foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)  
1:51   Jovan Stulic turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Weathers steals)  
1:51   Tyson Acuff turnover (bad pass)  
2:09 +2 Isaiah Palermo makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists) 31-26
2:09   Toby Okani turnover (bad pass) (Nikola Maric steals)  
2:21 +2 Nikola Maric makes two point jump shot (Isaiah Palermo assists) 29-26
2:41   Marcus Weathers turnover  
2:41   Marcus Weathers offensive foul  
2:58   Ruot Monyyong personal foul  
3:04   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
3:06   Ruot Monyyong misses two point jump shot  
3:39 +2 Tyson Acuff makes two point pullup jump shot (Sincere Carry assists) 27-26
3:51   TV timeout  
3:51   Nikola Maric turnover (lost ball) (Marcus Weathers steals)  
4:17   Sincere Carry turnover (lost ball)  
4:34   Nikola Maric turnover (offensive goaltending)  
4:33   Nikola Maric offensive rebound  
4:35   Marko Andric misses two point layup  
4:41   Marko Andric defensive rebound  
4:43   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
5:06 +3 Markquis Nowell makes three point pullup jump shot 27-24
5:28   Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound  
5:30   Toby Okani misses three point jump shot  
5:46   Toby Okani defensive rebound  
5:48   Nikola Maric misses two point jump shot  
6:10 +2 Sincere Carry makes two point driving layup 24-24
6:17   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
6:19   Michael Hughes blocks Marko Andric's two point driving layup  
6:30   Lamar Norman Jr. personal foul  
6:31   Lamar Norman Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ruot Monyyong steals)  
6:47 +2 Nikola Maric makes two point driving layup 24-22
6:53   Austin Rotroff personal foul (Ruot Monyyong draws the foul)  
7:03   Nikola Maric defensive rebound  
7:05   Austin Rotroff misses two point layup  
7:21   TV timeout  
7:21   Nikola Maric turnover (bad pass)  
7:45 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. makes three point jump shot (Toby Okani assists) 22-22
8:03 +2 Marko Andric makes two point layup 22-19
8:23   Austin Rotroff turnover (lost ball)  
8:21   Maceo Austin offensive rebound  
8:23   Maceo Austin misses two point jump shot  
8:23 +2 Nikola Maric makes two point tip shot 20-19
8:48   Nikola Maric offensive rebound  
8:23   Marko Lukic misses two point jump shot  
8:23   Nikola Maric defensive rebound  
8:25   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
8:31 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point layup 18-19
9:13   Yacine Toumi offensive rebound  
9:15   Austin Rotroff blocks Marko Andric's two point layup  
9:22 +2 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes two point tip shot 16-19
9:25   Tavian Dunn-Martin offensive rebound  
9:27   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses two point layup  
9:38   Markquis Nowell turnover (Lamar Norman Jr. steals)  
9:51 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point layup 16-17
10:00   Kris Bankston turnover  
10:00   Kris Bankston offensive foul  
10:26   Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (lost ball)  
10:42 +2 Markquis Nowell makes two point layup 16-15
10:47   Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (lost ball) (Marko Andric steals)  
10:59 +2 Yacine Toumi makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists) 14-15
11:06   Markquis Nowell defensive rebound  
11:08   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
11:26   TV timeout  
11:26   Markquis Nowell turnover (bad pass)  
11:47 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot 12-15
12:10 +2 Kris Bankston makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists) 12-12
12:28 +2 Sincere Carry makes two point driving layup 10-12
12:45   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
13:15   Marko Lukic misses three point jump shot  
13:13   Markquis Nowell defensive rebound  
13:15   Maceo Austin misses two point layup  
13:15   Marko Lukic turnover (lost ball) (Maceo Austin steals)  
13:15 +1 Chad Baker makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10-10
13:15 +1 Chad Baker makes regular free throw 1 of 2 10-9
13:15   Kris Bankston shooting foul (Chad Baker draws the foul)  
13:18   Marko Lukic turnover (bad pass) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)  
13:20   Trojans 60 second timeout  
13:20   Chad Baker personal foul  
13:25   Tavian Dunn-Martin turnover (lost ball)  
13:26   Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound  
13:28   Ben Coupet Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:39   Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound  
13:41   Andre Harris misses two point layup  
13:56 +2 Ruot Monyyong makes two point dunk (Markquis Nowell assists) 10-8
14:11   Markquis Nowell defensive rebound  
14:13   Andre Harris misses three point jump shot  
14:24   Nikola Maric turnover  
14:24   Nikola Maric offensive foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)  
14:27   Chad Baker personal foul (Marko Andric draws the foul)  
14:49 +1 Sincere Carry makes regular free throw 1 of 1 8-8
14:49   TV timeout  
14:49   Jovan Stulic shooting foul (Sincere Carry draws the foul)  
14:49 +2 Sincere Carry makes two point driving layup 8-7
15:19 +2 Ruot Monyyong makes two point layup (Markquis Nowell assists) 8-5
15:30   Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound  
15:32   Maceo Austin misses three point jump shot  
15:41   Markquis Nowell turnover (Michael Hughes steals)  
15:50 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point hook shot 6-5
15:58   Maceo Austin offensive rebound  
16:00   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
16:12 +1 Nikola Maric makes regular free throw 2 of 2 6-3
16:12 +1 Nikola Maric makes regular free throw 1 of 2 5-3
16:12   Austin Rotroff shooting foul (Nikola Maric draws the foul)  
16:12   Nikola Maric offensive rebound  
16:12   Ruot Monyyong misses two point tip shot  
16:11   Ruot Monyyong offensive rebound  
16:13   Markquis Nowell misses two point putback layup  
16:19   Markquis Nowell offensive rebound  
16:21   Markquis Nowell misses two point jump shot  
16:40   Ruot Monyyong offensive rebound  
16:42   Jovan Stulic misses three point jump shot  
16:49   Ruot Monyyong offensive rebound  
16:51   Markquis Nowell misses two point pullup jump shot  
16:59   Nikola Maric defensive rebound  
17:01   Sincere Carry misses two point driving layup  
17:11   Austin Rotroff defensive rebound  
17:13   Nikola Maric misses two point layup  
17:27 +3 Maceo Austin makes three point jump shot (Marcus Weathers assists) 4-3
17:41   Ruot Monyyong turnover  
17:41   Ruot Monyyong offensive foul  
17:55   Nikola Maric defensive rebound  
17:57   Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot  
18:22   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
18:22   Jovan Stulic misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:22   Lamar Norman Jr. shooting foul (Jovan Stulic draws the foul)  
18:22 +2 Jovan Stulic makes two point layup 4-0
18:34   Ruot Monyyong defensive rebound  
18:36   Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot  
18:43 +2 Jovan Stulic makes two point putback layup 2-0
18:53   Jovan Stulic offensive rebound  
18:55   Markquis Nowell misses two point layup  
19:08   Austin Rotroff turnover (lost ball) (Markquis Nowell steals)  
19:40   Lamar Norman Jr. defensive rebound  
19:42   Nikola Maric misses two point hook shot  
20:00   Ruot Monyyong vs. Austin Rotroff (Dukes gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 49 46
Field Goals 21-41 (51.2%) 16-38 (42.1%)
3-Pointers 2-7 (28.6%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 5-8 (62.5%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 27 20
Offensive 9 7
Defensive 18 13
Team 0 0
Assists 12 6
Steals 4 7
Blocks 1 2
Turnovers 14 11
Fouls 12 14
Technicals 0 0
N. Maric F
12 PTS, 8 REB, 1 AST
S. Carry G
10 PTS, 1 REB, 2 AST
Little Rock 1-1
Duquesne 0-0
Little Rock 1-1 PPG RPG APG
Duquesne 0-0 PPG RPG APG
Little Rock
Starters
N. Maric
J. Stulic
M. Nowell
B. Coupet Jr.
R. Monyyong
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Maric 12 8 1 5/9 0/0 2/4 4 - 1 0 4 3 5
J. Stulic 9 1 0 4/5 1/2 0/1 2 - 0 0 1 1 0
M. Nowell 7 6 7 3/8 1/2 0/0 0 - 1 0 4 1 5
B. Coupet Jr. 6 1 1 2/5 0/2 2/2 1 - 0 0 1 0 1
R. Monyyong 4 8 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 2 - 1 1 1 3 5
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Maric 12 8 1 5/9 0/0 2/4 4 0 1 0 4 3 5
J. Stulic 9 1 0 4/5 1/2 0/1 2