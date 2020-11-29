|
3:34
TV timeout
3:37
Knights defensive rebound
3:39
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
3:55
Jamal Johnson offensive rebound
3:57
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
4:06
Babatunde Akingbola defensive rebound
4:08
Sean Mobley misses three point jump shot
4:18
Knights offensive rebound
4:20
C.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
4:33
Tony Johnson Jr. defensive rebound
4:35
Babatunde Akingbola misses two point layup
4:42
Tony Johnson Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
4:55
C.J. Walker offensive rebound
4:57
Tony Johnson Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:11
Dylan Cardwell turnover
5:11
Dylan Cardwell offensive foul
5:29
Jamal Johnson offensive rebound
5:31
Justin Powell misses three point jump shot
5:40
Jamal Johnson defensive rebound
5:42
Dre Fuller Jr. misses three point jump shot
5:50
C.J. Walker defensive rebound
5:52
Jaylin Williams misses two point jump shot
6:03
Justin Powell defensive rebound
6:05
Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
6:27
C.J. Walker defensive rebound
6:27
Justin Powell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:27
Justin Powell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:27
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia shooting foul (Justin Powell draws the foul)
6:35
Knights turnover (shot clock violation)
6:36
Knights offensive rebound
6:38
Sean Mobley misses three point jump shot
7:12
+3
Jamal Johnson makes three point jump shot (Devan Cambridge assists)
16-20
|
7:29
Sean Mobley turnover (traveling)
7:31
Justin Powell turnover
7:31
Justin Powell offensive foul
7:44
Isaiah Adams turnover (lost ball) (Justin Powell steals)
7:45
TV timeout
7:45
Devan Cambridge turnover (bad pass)
7:53
+2
Isaiah Adams makes two point layup (Dre Fuller Jr. assists)
13-20
|
8:10
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
8:12
JT Thor misses three point jump shot
8:28
Dre Fuller Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
8:36
Tyrell Jones turnover (lost ball) (C.J. Walker steals)
8:48
+3
Tony Johnson Jr. makes three point jump shot (Dre Fuller Jr. assists)
13-18
|
8:58
Dre Fuller Jr. offensive rebound
9:00
C.J. Walker misses two point jump shot
9:14
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia defensive rebound
9:14
Babatunde Akingbola misses regular free throw 1 of 1
9:14
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia personal foul (Babatunde Akingbola draws the foul)
9:18
Tyrell Jones defensive rebound
9:20
Isaiah Adams misses three point jump shot
9:20
+2
Devan Cambridge makes two point dunk (Allen Flanigan assists)
13-15
|
9:26
Javon Franklin defensive rebound
9:28
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia misses two point layup
9:35
Ibrahim Famouke Doumbia offensive rebound
9:37
Tony Johnson Jr. misses three point jump shot
9:54
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
9:56
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
10:13
Tigers defensive rebound
10:15
Babatunde Akingbola blocks Dre Fuller Jr.'s two point jump shot
10:24
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
10:24
Allen Flanigan misses regular free throw 1 of 1
10:24
Jamille Reynolds personal foul (Allen Flanigan draws the foul)
10:29
Allen Flanigan defensive rebound
10:31
Allen Flanigan blocks Darin Green Jr.'s two point layup
10:55
+2
Devan Cambridge makes two point dunk
11-15
|
11:03
+2
Isaiah Adams makes two point jump shot (Jamille Reynolds assists)
9-15
|
11:29
Darin Green Jr. defensive rebound
11:29
Tyrell Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 1
11:29
Tony Johnson Jr. personal foul (Tyrell Jones draws the foul)
11:29
Jamille Reynolds turnover (lost ball) (Javon Franklin steals)
11:40
Allen Flanigan personal foul
11:53
TV timeout
11:53
Justin Powell personal foul
11:57
Isaiah Adams defensive rebound
11:59
Jamal Johnson misses three point jump shot
12:06
Justin Powell defensive rebound
12:06
Isaiah Adams misses regular free throw 1 of 1
12:06
Jamal Johnson shooting foul (Isaiah Adams draws the foul)
12:06
+2
Isaiah Adams makes two point layup
9-13
|
12:19
Justin Powell turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Adams steals)
12:19
Isaiah Adams personal foul
12:32
+2
Jamille Reynolds makes two point jump shot
9-11
|
12:58
Knights defensive rebound
13:00
Chris Moore misses three point jump shot
13:01
Justin Powell defensive rebound
13:03
C.J. Walker misses two point layup
13:11
+2
JT Thor makes two point dunk (Justin Powell assists)
9-9
|
13:17
Justin Powell defensive rebound
13:19
Darin Green Jr. misses two point layup
13:32
Dylan Cardwell turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Adams steals)
13:34
Tigers offensive rebound
13:36
Darin Green Jr. blocks Justin Powell's three point jump shot
13:42
Jamal Johnson defensive rebound
13:44
Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
14:13
+2
Dylan Cardwell makes two point dunk (JT Thor assists)
7-9
|
14:20
Tony Johnson Jr. turnover (out of bounds)
14:27
JT Thor turnover (lost ball) (Tony Johnson Jr. steals)
14:38
+2
Dre Fuller Jr. makes two point dunk
5-9
|
14:49
JT Thor turnover (bad pass) (Dre Fuller Jr. steals)
14:50
Sean Mobley personal foul
15:22
+2
Darin Green Jr. makes two point jump shot (Dre Fuller Jr. assists)
5-7
|
15:28
+1
JT Thor makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-5
|
15:28
JT Thor misses regular free throw 1 of 2
15:28
C.J. Walker shooting foul (JT Thor draws the foul)
15:30
JT Thor offensive rebound
15:32
Justin Powell misses three point jump shot
15:40
Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound
15:42
Justin Powell misses three point jump shot
15:45
TV timeout
15:45
Tigers offensive rebound
15:45
Allen Flanigan misses three point jump shot
16:04
Brandon Mahan turnover
16:04
Brandon Mahan offensive foul
16:04
Jaylin Williams turnover
16:04
Jaylin Williams offensive foul
16:10
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
16:12
Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
16:22
+2
Babatunde Akingbola makes two point layup
4-5
|
16:38
Jamille Reynolds turnover (bad pass)
16:58
+2
Babatunde Akingbola makes two point dunk (Allen Flanigan assists)
2-5
|
17:09
Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
17:11
Brandon Mahan misses three point jump shot
17:17
Sean Mobley defensive rebound
17:19
Devan Cambridge misses two point layup
17:23
Devan Cambridge offensive rebound
17:25
Tyrell Jones misses three point jump shot
17:47
Devan Cambridge defensive rebound
17:49
Darin Green Jr. misses three point jump shot
18:06
Jamille Reynolds defensive rebound
18:08
Babatunde Akingbola misses two point layup
18:15
Babatunde Akingbola offensive rebound
18:17
Devan Cambridge misses two point layup
18:24
Devan Cambridge offensive rebound
18:26
JT Thor misses three point jump shot
18:37
+1
Dre Fuller Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
0-5
|
18:37
+1
Dre Fuller Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
0-4
|
18:37
JT Thor shooting foul (Dre Fuller Jr. draws the foul)
18:49
Knights defensive rebound
18:51
Devan Cambridge misses three point jump shot
19:05
Jaylin Williams defensive rebound
19:07
Jaylin Williams blocks Dre Fuller Jr.'s two point layup
19:12
Jaylin Williams personal foul
19:23
Dre Fuller Jr. defensive rebound
19:23
Devan Cambridge misses regular free throw 2 of 2
19:23
Devan Cambridge misses regular free throw 1 of 2
19:23
Brandon Mahan shooting foul (Devan Cambridge draws the foul)
19:26
Jamille Reynolds personal foul
19:26
Tigers offensive rebound
19:28
JT Thor misses three point jump shot
19:42
+3
Darin Green Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sean Mobley assists)
0-3
|
20:00
Jaylin Williams vs. Jamille Reynolds (Knights gains possession)
