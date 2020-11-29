|
2:55
TV timeout
2:55
Zach Freemantle turnover (lost ball) (Tre King steals)
3:01
Zach Freemantle offensive rebound
3:03
Nate Johnson misses three point jump shot
3:13
Paul Scruggs defensive rebound
3:15
Jomaru Brown misses two point jump shot
3:49
+3
Zach Freemantle makes three point jump shot (Jason Carter assists)
34-45
4:05
+2
Tre King makes two point jump shot
34-42
4:23
+2
Zach Freemantle makes two point jump shot (Jason Carter assists)
32-42
4:32
Nate Johnson defensive rebound
4:34
Jomaru Brown misses two point layup
4:49
+3
Nate Johnson makes three point jump shot (Dwon Odom assists)
32-40
5:03
+1
Jomaru Brown makes regular free throw 2 of 2
32-37
5:03
+1
Jomaru Brown makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-37
5:03
Nate Johnson shooting foul (Jomaru Brown draws the foul)
5:12
Jomaru Brown defensive rebound
5:14
KyKy Tandy misses two point jump shot
5:16
Musketeers offensive rebound
5:16
KyKy Tandy misses technical free throw 2 of 2
5:16
+1
KyKy Tandy makes technical free throw 1 of 2
30-37
5:16
A.W. Hamilton technical foul
5:23
Dieonte Miles defensive rebound
5:25
Curt Lewis misses two point jump shot
5:44
Curt Lewis offensive rebound
5:46
Dwon Odom blocks Curt Lewis's two point jump shot
5:56
Zach Freemantle misses two point dunk
6:06
Dwon Odom defensive rebound
6:08
Curt Lewis misses three point jump shot
6:23
+2
KyKy Tandy makes two point driving layup
30-36
6:41
+2
Jomaru Brown makes two point driving layup
30-34
6:48
Dieonte Miles personal foul
6:59
+2
Nate Johnson makes two point jump shot
28-34
7:08
Dieonte Miles defensive rebound
7:10
Curt Lewis misses two point layup
7:26
+2
Dwon Odom makes two point layup
28-32
7:44
+2
Curt Lewis makes two point layup
28-30
7:53
TV timeout
8:12
+2
Zach Freemantle makes two point layup (Dwon Odom assists)
26-30
8:20
Jason Carter defensive rebound
8:22
Michael Moreno misses two point jump shot
8:27
Michael Moreno offensive rebound
8:29
Curt Lewis misses three point jump shot
8:36
+2
Zach Freemantle makes two point dunk (Jason Carter assists)
26-28
8:43
+3
Cooper Robb makes three point jump shot (Wendell Green Jr. assists)
26-26
8:58
Tre King defensive rebound
9:00
KyKy Tandy misses two point jump shot
9:08
Daniel Ramsey defensive rebound
9:10
Michael Moreno misses two point jump shot
9:10
Wendell Green Jr. defensive rebound
9:10
Jason Carter misses three point jump shot
9:48
Jason Carter defensive rebound
9:50
Tariq Balogun misses two point jump shot
10:03
Musketeers turnover (bad pass) (Cooper Robb steals)
10:10
Dwon Odom defensive rebound
10:12
Cooper Robb misses three point jump shot
10:12
Jomaru Brown turnover (lost ball)
10:12
Dwon Odom defensive rebound
10:14
Wendell Green Jr. misses two point jump shot
10:24
+3
KyKy Tandy makes three point jump shot
24-26
10:42
+2
Wendell Green Jr. makes two point jump shot
23-23
10:54
+2
Zach Freemantle makes two point jump shot (Dwon Odom assists)
21-23
11:04
+2
Wendell Green Jr. makes two point layup
21-21
11:18
+1
Nate Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
19-21
11:18
Nate Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:18
Tariq Balogun shooting foul (Nate Johnson draws the foul)
11:32
+2
Cooper Robb makes two point pullup jump shot
19-20
11:50
+1
KyKy Tandy makes regular free throw 1 of 1
17-20
11:50
Russhard Cruickshank shooting foul (KyKy Tandy draws the foul)
11:50
+2
KyKy Tandy makes two point jump shot
17-19
11:59
TV timeout
11:59
TV timeout
12:09
+3
Cooper Robb makes three point jump shot (Curt Lewis assists)
17-17
12:20
Nate Johnson turnover (traveling)
12:20
Jomaru Brown turnover (traveling)
12:25
KyKy Tandy turnover (Jomaru Brown steals)
12:31
KyKy Tandy defensive rebound
12:33
Jomaru Brown misses two point jump shot
12:42
Paul Scruggs turnover
12:42
Paul Scruggs offensive foul (Tre King draws the foul)
12:57
+2
Tre King makes two point alley-oop dunk (Curt Lewis assists)
14-17
13:06
+1
KyKy Tandy makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-17
13:06
+1
KyKy Tandy makes regular free throw 1 of 2
12-16
13:06
Cheikh Faye shooting foul (KyKy Tandy draws the foul)
13:13
KyKy Tandy defensive rebound
13:15
Jomaru Brown misses three point jump shot
13:34
+2
Jomaru Brown makes two point driving layup
12-15
13:46
+2
Zach Freemantle makes two point jump shot
10-15
14:01
Dwon Odom defensive rebound
14:03
Cheikh Faye misses two point jump shot
14:29
Zach Freemantle turnover (traveling)
14:30
Bryan Griffin defensive rebound
14:32
Tre King misses two point jump shot
14:39
Tre King offensive rebound
14:41
Cheikh Faye misses three point jump shot
14:48
Paul Scruggs personal foul
15:00
+2
Zach Freemantle makes two point turnaround hook shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
10-13
15:09
Wendell Green Jr. turnover
15:09
Wendell Green Jr. offensive foul
15:24
+2
Bryan Griffin makes two point jump shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
10-11
15:36
TV timeout
15:38
Paul Scruggs offensive rebound
15:40
Jason Carter misses two point jump shot
15:47
Zach Freemantle defensive rebound
15:49
Wendell Green Jr. misses three point step back jump shot
16:03
Tre King defensive rebound
16:05
Paul Scruggs misses three point jump shot
16:19
+3
Cooper Robb makes three point jump shot (Wendell Green Jr. assists)
10-9
16:31
Paul Scruggs turnover (traveling)
16:32
Jason Carter defensive rebound
16:34
Jomaru Brown misses two point layup
16:50
Jomaru Brown defensive rebound
16:52
KyKy Tandy misses three point jump shot
16:59
Jason Carter offensive rebound
17:01
Nate Johnson misses three point jump shot
17:16
Curt Lewis personal foul
17:24
+3
Cooper Robb makes three point jump shot
7-9
17:30
Curt Lewis defensive rebound
17:32
Paul Scruggs misses three point jump shot
17:40
Curt Lewis misses two point dunk
17:46
Curt Lewis offensive rebound
17:48
JacQuess Hobbs misses two point layup
18:02
+2
Nate Johnson makes two point driving layup
4-9
18:06
Curt Lewis turnover (Nate Johnson steals)
18:19
+3
Jason Carter makes three point jump shot (Paul Scruggs assists)
4-7
18:40
+2
Wendell Green Jr. makes two point driving layup
4-4
18:50
+2
Paul Scruggs makes two point layup
2-4
19:05
Jason Carter defensive rebound
19:07
Cooper Robb misses three point jump shot
19:16
+2
Jason Carter makes two point dunk
2-2
19:26
+2
Curt Lewis makes two point dunk
2-0
19:41
|
|
|
Dwon Odom turnover (bad pass)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Tre King vs. Zach Freemantle (Paul Scruggs gains possession)
|