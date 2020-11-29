|
0:01
Lions offensive rebound
0:01
Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot
0:01
Joe Quintana defensive rebound
0:02
Marcus Carr misses two point jump shot
0:13
Isaiah Ihnen defensive rebound
0:15
Eli Scott misses two point dunk
0:16
Eli Scott misses two point jump shot
0:19
Eli Scott offensive rebound
0:21
Isaiah Ihnen blocks Eli Scott's two point jump shot
0:38
+1
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-31
0:38
+1
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-30
0:38
Ivan Alipiev shooting foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
0:56
+1
Ivan Alipiev makes regular free throw 2 of 2
26-29
0:56
+1
Ivan Alipiev makes regular free throw 1 of 2
25-29
0:56
Gabe Kalscheur personal foul (Ivan Alipiev draws the foul)
0:56
Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
0:58
Gabe Kalscheur misses two point jump shot
1:15
Golden Gophers 30 second timeout
1:16
+2
Eli Scott makes two point layup (Ivan Alipiev assists)
24-29
1:26
Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound
1:28
Both Gach misses three point jump shot
1:36
Keli Leaupepe turnover (lost ball) (Jarvis Omersa steals)
1:58
Joe Quintana defensive rebound
2:00
Eric Curry misses two point jump shot
2:15
+1
Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-29
2:15
+1
Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
21-29
2:15
Eric Curry personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
2:32
+1
Both Gach makes regular free throw 3 of 3
20-29
2:32
+1
Both Gach makes regular free throw 2 of 3
20-28
2:32
Both Gach misses regular free throw 1 of 3
2:32
Dameone Douglas shooting foul (Both Gach draws the foul)
3:00
Lions turnover (shot clock violation)
3:01
Lions offensive rebound
3:03
Eli Scott misses two point layup
3:22
Lions 30 second timeout
3:32
+1
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-27
3:32
+1
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-26
3:32
TV timeout
3:32
Dameone Douglas shooting foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
3:37
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
3:39
Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
3:58
+2
Both Gach makes two point layup (Marcus Carr assists)
20-25
4:04
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
4:06
Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot
4:17
Liam Robbins turnover
4:17
Liam Robbins offensive foul
4:37
+1
Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-23
4:37
+1
Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
19-23
4:37
Liam Robbins personal foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
4:49
+1
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-23
4:49
+1
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 1 of 2
18-22
4:49
Jalin Anderson personal foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
5:01
Jalin Anderson turnover (bad pass) (Gabe Kalscheur steals)
5:20
+2
Liam Robbins makes two point jump shot (Gabe Kalscheur assists)
18-21
5:41
+1
Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-19
5:41
+1
Keli Leaupepe makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-19
5:41
Liam Robbins shooting foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)
6:06
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
6:08
Marcus Carr misses two point jump shot
6:11
Marcus Carr offensive rebound
6:13
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
6:35
+1
Eli Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-19
6:35
+1
Eli Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-19
6:34
Brandon Johnson shooting foul (Eli Scott draws the foul)
6:47
Dameone Douglas defensive rebound
6:49
Eric Curry misses two point jump shot
7:08
+2
Eli Scott makes two point layup
14-19
7:10
Eli Scott offensive rebound
7:12
Eli Scott misses two point layup
7:16
Eli Scott offensive rebound
7:18
Jalin Anderson misses two point jump shot
7:46
+1
Marcus Carr makes regular free throw 2 of 2
12-19
7:46
Marcus Carr misses regular free throw 1 of 2
7:46
Dameone Douglas shooting foul (Marcus Carr draws the foul)
7:58
TV timeout
7:58
Joe Quintana turnover (traveling)
8:18
Both Gach turnover (bad pass)
8:23
Both Gach defensive rebound
8:25
Brandon Johnson blocks Joe Quintana's two point layup
8:46
+3
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. makes three point jump shot (Both Gach assists)
12-18
8:57
Keli Leaupepe turnover (traveling)
9:29
+2
Eric Curry makes two point jump shot (Jamal Mashburn, Jr. assists)
12-15
9:36
Ivan Alipiev turnover
9:36
Ivan Alipiev offensive foul
9:39
TV timeout
9:40
Tre' Williams personal foul
9:45
Ivan Alipiev offensive rebound
9:47
Eli Scott misses three point jump shot
10:05
+3
Tre' Williams makes three point jump shot (Both Gach assists)
12-13
10:27
+3
Keli Leaupepe makes three point jump shot (Quentin Jackson Jr. assists)
12-10
10:43
Eli Scott defensive rebound
10:45
Both Gach misses two point jump shot
10:52
Jalin Anderson turnover (lost ball) (Liam Robbins steals)
11:12
+2
Both Gach makes two point jump shot
9-10
11:17
+2
Jalin Anderson makes two point jump shot
9-8
11:22
Jalin Anderson offensive rebound
11:24
Jalin Anderson misses three point jump shot
11:37
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Ivan Alipiev steals)
11:41
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
11:43
Eli Scott misses two point jump shot
12:00
Eli Scott offensive rebound
12:02
Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot
12:14
Jarvis Omersa personal foul
12:28
Liam Robbins turnover (lost ball) (Ivan Alipiev steals)
12:32
Liam Robbins offensive rebound
12:34
Gabe Kalscheur misses three point jump shot
12:42
Eli Scott turnover (lost ball) (Jarvis Omersa steals)
12:49
Eli Scott offensive rebound
12:51
Quentin Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot
13:00
Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound
13:02
Liam Robbins misses two point layup
13:18