NICHST
CAL
1st Half
1st Half
Key Players
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Jaylen Fornes defensive rebound
|15:32
|Jaylen Fornes blocks Joel Brown's two point layup
|15:34
|+ 2
|Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot
|15:57
|Joel Brown turnover (lost ball) (Najee Garvin steals)
|16:06
|Najee Garvin turnover (lost ball) (Grant Anticevich steals)
|16:17
|Najee Garvin defensive rebound
|16:32
|Grant Anticevich misses two point jump shot
|16:34
|Matt Bradley defensive rebound
|16:56
|Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot
|16:58
|Ryan Betley turnover
|17:21
|Ryan Betley offensive foul
|17:21
|Team Stats
|Points
|4
|3
|Field Goals
|2-3 (66.7%)
|1-9 (11.1%)
|3-Pointers
|0-1 (0.0%)
|1-3 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|3
|6
|Offensive
|0
|4
|Defensive
|3
|1
|Team
|0
|1
|Assists
|0
|0
|Steals
|2
|2
|Blocks
|2
|0
|Turnovers
|3
|3
|Fouls
|1
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Nicholls State 2-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|California 1-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|66.7
|FG%
|11.1
|
|
|0.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Garvin
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Fornes
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|K. Johnson
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|1
|0
|0
|0
|R. Lyons
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|T. Gordon
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Betley
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Foreman
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|G. Anticevich
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Bradley
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|L. Thiemann
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Betley
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|M. Foreman
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|G. Anticevich
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|M. Bradley
|0
|3
|0
|0/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|2
|1
|L. Thiemann
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Welle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Kelly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Klonaras
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Hyder
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Thorpe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Alters
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Kuany
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Celestine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Bowser
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|3
|5
|0
|1/9
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|0
|2
|0
|3
|4
|1
