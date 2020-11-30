NICHST
CAL

1st Half
NICHST
Colonels
4
CAL
Golden Bears
3

Time Team Play Score
15:27   TV timeout  
15:32   Jaylen Fornes defensive rebound  
15:34   Jaylen Fornes blocks Joel Brown's two point layup  
15:57 +2 Najee Garvin makes two point jump shot 4-3
16:06   Joel Brown turnover (lost ball) (Najee Garvin steals)  
16:17   Najee Garvin turnover (lost ball) (Grant Anticevich steals)  
16:32   Najee Garvin defensive rebound  
16:34   Grant Anticevich misses two point jump shot  
16:56   Matt Bradley defensive rebound  
16:58   Ty Gordon misses three point jump shot  
17:21   Ryan Betley turnover  
17:21   Ryan Betley offensive foul  
17:32   Makale Foreman offensive rebound  
17:32   Ryan Betley misses two point jump shot  
17:32   Golden Bears offensive rebound  
17:34   Kevin Johnson blocks Matt Bradley's two point layup  
17:39   Ty Gordon turnover (bad pass) (Matt Bradley steals)  
17:59   Lars Thiemann personal foul (Ryghe Lyons draws the foul)  
18:17   Ty Gordon defensive rebound  
18:19   Matt Bradley misses two point jump shot  
18:31   Ryghe Lyons personal foul  
18:40 +2 Najee Garvin makes two point layup 2-3
19:04 +3 Ryan Betley makes three point jump shot 0-3
19:15   Grant Anticevich offensive rebound  
19:17   Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot  
19:20   Matt Bradley offensive rebound  
19:22   Makale Foreman misses three point jump shot  
19:36   Ty Gordon turnover (traveling)  
19:36   Matt Bradley turnover (bad pass) (Kevin Johnson steals)  
19:47   Matt Bradley offensive rebound  
19:49   Matt Bradley misses two point layup  
20:00   Ryghe Lyons vs. Lars Thiemann (Golden Bears gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
Team Stats
Points 4 3
Field Goals 2-3 (66.7%) 1-9 (11.1%)
3-Pointers 0-1 (0.0%) 1-3 (33.3%)
Free Throws 0-0 (0.0%) 0-0 (0.0%)
Total Rebounds 3 6
Offensive 0 4
Defensive 3 1
Team 0 1
Assists 0 0
Steals 2 2
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 3 3
Fouls 1 2
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
5
N. Garvin F
4 PTS, 1 REB
home team logo
00
R. Betley G
3 PTS
Haas Pavilion Berkeley, CA
Team Stats
away team logo Nicholls State 2-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo California 1-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Garvin F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Betley G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
5
N. Garvin F 4 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
00
R. Betley G 3 PTS 0 REB 0 AST
66.7 FG% 11.1
0.0 3PT FG% 33.3
0 FT% 0
Nicholls State
Starters
N. Garvin
J. Fornes
K. Johnson
R. Lyons
T. Gordon
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
N. Garvin 4 1 0 2/2 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 0 1
J. Fornes 0 1 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 1 0 0 1
K. Johnson 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 1 0 0 0
R. Lyons 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
T. Gordon 0 1 0 0/1 0/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 2 0 1
Bench
S. Williams
D. Sears
A. Jones
I. Johnson
J. Buford
T. Terrell
A. Pollard
T. Blanchard
A. Rainey
P. Spencer
Q. Strander
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
S. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Sears - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Jones - - - - - - - - - - - - -
I. Johnson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Buford - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Terrell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Pollard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Blanchard - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Rainey - - - - - - - - - - - - -
P. Spencer - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Q. Strander - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 4 3 0 2/3 0/1 0/0 1 0 2 2 3 0 3
California
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
R. Betley 3 0 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
M. Foreman 0 1 0 0/2 0/2 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 0
G. Anticevich 0 1 0 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 1 0
M. Bradley 0 3 0 0/3 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 1 2 1
L. Thiemann 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
J. Brown
B. Welle
A. Kelly
D. Klonaras
J. Hyder
D. Thorpe
L. Alters
K. Kuany
J. Celestine
M. Bowser
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
B. Welle - - - - - - - - - - - - -
A. Kelly - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Klonaras - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hyder - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Thorpe - - - - - - - - - - - - -
L. Alters - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Kuany - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Celestine - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Bowser - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 3 5 0 1/9 1/3 0/0 2 0 2 0 3 4 1
