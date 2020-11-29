|
0:00
End of period
0:28
Parker Edwards defensive rebound
0:30
Byron Smith misses two point jump shot
0:37
Byron Smith defensive rebound
0:39
Parker Edwards misses three point jump shot
0:45
Bryan Penn-Johnson defensive rebound
0:47
Matthew Strange misses three point jump shot
1:11
Bryan Penn-Johnson turnover (traveling)
1:16
Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
1:18
Max Romanov misses three point jump shot
1:24
JonDarius Warren defensive rebound
1:26
Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
1:47
Lions turnover (shot clock violation)
2:10
Matthew Strange offensive rebound
2:10
Max Brackmann misses regular free throw 2 of 2
2:10
+1
|
Max Brackmann makes regular free throw 1 of 2
43-96
|
2:10
TV timeout
2:10
Josh Gray personal foul (Max Brackmann draws the foul)
2:08
Max Brackmann offensive rebound
2:10
Jamon Kemp misses three point jump shot
2:31
+3
|
Shareef O'Neal makes three point jump shot (Aundre Hyatt assists)
42-96
|
2:44
Josh Gray defensive rebound
2:46
JonDarius Warren misses three point jump shot
3:04
Matthew Strange offensive rebound
3:06
JonDarius Warren misses three point jump shot
3:26
+3
|
Aundre Hyatt makes three point jump shot (Eric Gaines assists)
42-93
|
3:36
Eric Gaines offensive rebound
3:38
Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot
3:51
Eric Gaines defensive rebound
3:53
Byron Smith misses two point jump shot
4:04
Matthew Strange defensive rebound
4:06
Aundre Hyatt misses two point layup
4:25
+3
|
Jamon Kemp makes three point jump shot (JonDarius Warren assists)
42-90
|
4:36
Josh Gray turnover
4:36
Josh Gray offensive foul
4:49
Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
4:51
Matthew Strange misses three point jump shot
5:16
+1
|
Eric Gaines makes regular free throw 2 of 2
39-90
|
5:16
Eric Gaines misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:16
Elijah Ifejeh shooting foul (Eric Gaines draws the foul)
5:27
Josh Gray defensive rebound
5:29
Byron Smith misses three point jump shot
5:52
+1
|
Aundre Hyatt makes regular free throw 2 of 2
39-89
|
5:52
+1
|
Aundre Hyatt makes regular free throw 1 of 2
39-88
|
5:52
Pape Diop shooting foul (Aundre Hyatt draws the foul)
5:52
+1
|
Keon Clergeot makes regular free throw 3 of 3
39-87
|
6:03
+1
|
Keon Clergeot makes regular free throw 2 of 3
38-87
|
6:03
+1
|
Keon Clergeot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
37-87
|
6:03
Mwani Wilkinson shooting foul (Keon Clergeot draws the foul)
6:05
Matthew Strange offensive rebound
6:07
Byron Smith misses two point jump shot
6:26
+2
|
Shareef O'Neal makes two point layup
36-87
|
6:26
Shareef O'Neal offensive rebound
6:28
Mwani Wilkinson misses three point jump shot
6:39
Josh Gray defensive rebound
6:41
Keon Clergeot misses two point layup
7:04
+2
|
Josh Gray makes two point dunk (Cameron Thomas assists)
36-85
|
7:16
+3
|
Keon Clergeot makes three point jump shot (Max Brackmann assists)
36-83
|
7:31
+1
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
33-83
|
7:31
+1
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-82
|
7:31
Keon Clergeot shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
7:47
Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
7:47
Keon Clergeot misses regular free throw 2 of 2
7:47
+1
|
Keon Clergeot makes regular free throw 1 of 2
33-81
|
7:47
Eric Gaines shooting foul (Keon Clergeot draws the foul)
7:55
+1
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
32-81
|
7:55
+1
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
32-80
|
7:55
Keon Clergeot shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
7:56
TV timeout
7:56
Max Brackmann personal foul (Josh Gray draws the foul)
7:56
Josh Gray offensive rebound
7:58
Josh Gray misses two point jump shot
8:06
Eric Gaines defensive rebound
8:08
Keon Clergeot misses three point jump shot
8:36
Keon Clergeot defensive rebound
8:38
Aundre Hyatt misses three point jump shot
8:53
+2
|
Keon Clergeot makes two point jump shot
32-79
|
8:59
Keon Clergeot defensive rebound
9:01
Eric Gaines misses three point jump shot
9:07
Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
9:09
Brandon Gonzalez misses three point jump shot
9:34
+3
|
Darius Days makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
30-79
|
9:39
Aundre Hyatt defensive rebound
9:41
Isiah Kirby misses two point jump shot
9:57
+2
|
Josh Gray makes two point dunk (Darius Days assists)
30-76
|
10:03
Keon Clergeot turnover (lost ball) (Aundre Hyatt steals)
10:14
+1
|
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
30-74
|
10:14
+1
|
Trendon Watford makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-73
|
10:14
Brandon Gonzalez shooting foul (Trendon Watford draws the foul)
10:35
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
10:37
Brandon Gonzalez misses three point jump shot
10:57
+3
|
Javonte Smart makes three point jump shot (Trendon Watford assists)
30-72
|
11:09
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
11:09
Keon Clergeot misses regular free throw 1 of 1
11:09
Eric Gaines shooting foul (Keon Clergeot draws the foul)
11:09
+2
|
Keon Clergeot makes two point layup
30-69
|
11:17
Keon Clergeot defensive rebound
11:19
Darius Days misses three point jump shot
11:38
Darius Days defensive rebound
11:38
Joe Kasperzyk misses regular free throw 1 of 1
11:38
TV timeout
11:38
Mwani Wilkinson personal foul (Joe Kasperzyk draws the foul)
11:54
Pape Diop defensive rebound
11:56
Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
12:01
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
12:01
Joe Kasperzyk misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:01
+1
|
Joe Kasperzyk makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-69
|
12:01
Shareef O'Neal shooting foul (Joe Kasperzyk draws the foul)
12:23
Javonte Smart turnover
12:23
Javonte Smart offensive foul
12:31
Pape Diop turnover (traveling)
13:01
+3
|
Trendon Watford makes three point jump shot (Javonte Smart assists)
27-69
|
13:08
Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
13:10
Nick Caldwell misses two point layup
13:14
Nick Caldwell offensive rebound
13:16
Byron Smith misses three point jump shot
13:31
Trendon Watford turnover (traveling)
13:53
Lions turnover (shot clock violation)
14:27
+3
|
Cameron Thomas makes three point jump shot (Trendon Watford assists)
27-66
|
14:35
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
14:37
Trendon Watford blocks Pape Diop's two point layup
14:46
Shareef O'Neal personal foul
15:17
+3
|
Javonte Smart makes three point jump shot
27-63
|
15:22
Byron Smith turnover (lost ball) (Trendon Watford steals)
15:29
+1
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
27-60
|
15:29
+1
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-59
|
15:29
TV timeout
15:29
Max Romanov shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
15:48
+2
|
Keon Clergeot makes two point layup
27-58
|
15:55
Keon Clergeot defensive rebound
15:57
Darius Days misses three point jump shot
16:06
Matthew Strange turnover (bad pass) (Mwani Wilkinson steals)
16:17
Javonte Smart turnover
16:17
Javonte Smart offensive foul
16:39
Shareef O'Neal defensive rebound
16:39
Keon Clergeot misses regular free throw 1 of 1
16:39
Trendon Watford shooting foul (Keon Clergeot draws the foul)
16:39
+2
|
Keon Clergeot makes two point layup
25-58
|
16:45
Keon Clergeot defensive rebound
16:47
Javonte Smart misses three point jump shot
16:55
Javonte Smart defensive rebound
16:57
Isiah Kirby misses three point jump shot
17:06
+1
|
Darius Days makes regular free throw 2 of 2
23-58
|
17:06
+1
|
Darius Days makes regular free throw 1 of 2
23-57
|
17:06
Pape Diop shooting foul (Darius Days draws the foul)
17:16
Pape Diop turnover (traveling)
17:39
+3
|
Cameron Thomas makes three point jump shot
23-56
|
17:53
+1
|
Joe Kasperzyk makes regular free throw 1 of 1
23-53
|
17:53
Aundre Hyatt shooting foul (Joe Kasperzyk draws the foul)
17:53
+2
|
Joe Kasperzyk makes two point layup
22-53
|
18:12
+2
|
Trendon Watford makes two point layup (Cameron Thomas assists)
20-53
|
18:19
Cameron Thomas defensive rebound
18:21
Joe Kasperzyk misses three point jump shot
18:28
Trendon Watford turnover (lost ball) (Joe Kasperzyk steals)
18:30
Trendon Watford offensive rebound
18:32
Javonte Smart misses two point layup
18:51
+2
|
Pape Diop makes two point layup
20-51
|
19:10
+1
|
Cameron Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-51
|
19:10
Cameron Thomas misses regular free throw 1 of 2
19:10
Pape Diop shooting foul (Cameron Thomas draws the foul)
19:22
Elijah Ifejeh personal foul
19:22
Aundre Hyatt offensive rebound
19:24
Darius Days misses three point jump shot
19:43
Trendon Watford defensive rebound
19:45
Gus Okafor misses two point jump shot
19:48
Gus Okafor offensive rebound
19:50
Gus Okafor misses three point jump shot
20:00
(Lions gains possession)
|