Alabama looks to remain undefeated vs. Cardinal
Expectations have been raised for an Alabama team that has appeared in just two of the last 13 NCAA Tournaments.
After posting a passing grade in the season opener, the Crimson Tide look for a more complete effort on Monday night when they face Stanford in the Maui Invitational, though the event is being held in Asheville, N.C.
Alabama (1-0) benefited from a pronounced run midway through the second half en route to an 81-57 victory over Jacksonville State on Wednesday in Tuscaloosa, Ala. The 21-4 spurt notwithstanding for his charges, Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats saw room for improvement from a squad that he feels should be in contention for the Southeastern Conference regular-season title.
"Our flow on offense wasn't where we needed it to be," Oats said. "Our pace wasn't where we wanted it to be. We'll get better at that. We'll play a little faster."
Jaden Shackelford notched his first career double-double with 18 points and a personal-best 11 rebounds, while fellow guard Jahvon Quinerly added 18 points as well.
John Petty Jr. scored 14 points and Herbert Jones added 12 to go along with 12 rebounds for his fourth career double-double.
"Herb Jones led the team, taking charges and getting deflections were key. I thought our energy on that side of the ball was good and we were not letting them score off of second chances," Oats said. "... Thought there were many good things to look at, but we'll get the offense ready for Monday."
Stanford has yet to play a game this season. Its contest versus Utah Valley on Wednesday was canceled due to a positive COVID-19 test, and subsequent contact tracing, within the Wolverines' program.
Expectations are also high for the Cardinal, who return five of their top six scorers from last season and boast an impressive freshman class that includes 6-foot-8 forward Ziaire Williams.
Oscar da Silva averaged team-leading totals in points (15.7) and rebounds (6.4) last season, though the German forward said earlier this month that he expects the infusion of young talent to be a boon for his game.
"I'm sure it will take some attention away from me, which I think is going to be helpful for me, too," da Silva said.
Stanford hopes to repeat the strong start of last season, during which it won its first seven games and 15 of 17 overall. The Cardinal reached the 20-win mark for the first time since 2014-15 after posting a 20-12 mark.
This year's club, however, will be without Tyrell Terry, who averaged 14.6 points and 4.5 rebounds in 2019-20, as he was taken in the second round of the NBA draft by the Dallas Mavericks.
Stanford and Alabama will return to action on Tuesday against either North Carolina or UNLV. The winner of the Cardinal-Crimson Tide clash will face the victor of the Tar Heels-Runnin' Rebels encounter on Tuesday, while the losers of the matchups squaring off later that night.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
19
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|+ 1
|James Keefe makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|10:13
|James Keefe misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|10:13
|Keon Ellis shooting foul (James Keefe draws the foul)
|10:13
|Herbert Jones turnover (bad pass) (Spencer Jones steals)
|10:17
|Cardinal turnover (shot clock violation)
|10:32
|Cardinal offensive rebound
|10:32
|Ziaire Williams misses two point jump shot
|10:34
|Crimson Tide defensive rebound
|10:35
|Herbert Jones blocks Ziaire Williams's two point jump shot
|10:37
|James Rojas turnover (traveling)
|11:04
|Joshua Primo defensive rebound
|11:13
|Team Stats
|Points
|21
|19
|Field Goals
|8-19 (42.1%)
|7-15 (46.7%)
|3-Pointers
|4-5 (80.0%)
|3-9 (33.3%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|2-2 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|8
|Offensive
|2
|0
|Defensive
|8
|7
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|6
|5
|Steals
|3
|2
|Blocks
|2
|2
|Turnovers
|4
|5
|Fouls
|3
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. da Silva F
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|FG%
|
00
|. Jones G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|O. da Silva F
|7 PTS
|2 REB
|0 AST
|H. Jones G
|6 PTS
|0 REB
|1 AST
|
|42.1
|FG%
|46.7
|
|
|80.0
|3PT FG%
|33.3
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. da Silva
|7
|2
|0
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Z. Williams
|6
|3
|3
|2/4
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|D. Davis
|5
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Wills
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Jones
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|O. da Silva
|7
|2
|0
|3/5
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|Z. Williams
|6
|3
|3
|2/4
|2/2
|0/0
|1
|8
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|D. Davis
|5
|0
|1
|2/3
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|9
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Wills
|0
|1
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|8
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Jones
|0
|2
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|2
|1
|0
|0
|2
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Delaire
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Keefe
|1
|1
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|1/2
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|S. Beskind
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Fitzmorris
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Kisunas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Begovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Begovich
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Angel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. O'Connell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Taitz
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Murrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|21
|10
|6
|8/19
|4/5
|1/2
|3
|48
|3
|2
|4
|2
|8
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Jones
|4
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|J. Quinerly
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|K. Ellis
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bruner
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Petty Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Jones
|4
|0
|1
|2/3
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|7
|0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|J. Quinerly
|3
|0
|1
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|1
|7
|1
|0
|2
|0
|0
|K. Ellis
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bruner
|0
|2
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|0
|2
|J. Petty Jr.
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|7
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reese
|5
|1
|1
|2/4
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|J. Rojas
|0
|1
|1
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|5
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Primo
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|P. Stramaglia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Heard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cottrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Ambrose-Hylton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Quinerly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Tchikou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|19
|7
|5
|7/15
|3/9
|2/2
|3
|42
|2
|2
|5
|0
|7
-
UMKC
KSTATE48
58
2nd 3:47 ESPU
-
TEXST
MISSST51
68
2nd 42.0 SECN
-
TXAMCC
SMU51
89
2nd 50.0 ESP+
-
LOYMRY
MINN55
54
2nd 7:05 BTN
-
SELOU
LSU43
96
2nd 0.0 ESP+
-
IONA
SETON37
35
1st 0.0 FS1
-
TEXSO
WYO31
50
1st 0.0
-
STNFRD
BAMA21
21
1st 9:52 ESP2
-
UOP
NEVADA19
23
1st 9:52
-
PEID
WCAR58
96
Final ESP+
-
19TEXAS
DAVID78
76
Final ESP2
-
IND
PROV79
58
Final ESP2
-
MOBILE
JAXST66
85
Final
-
ARKLR
DUQ76
66
Final ESP3
-
SEATTLE
CSN65
76
Final
-
STAND
CAMP51
85
Final ESP+
-
BC
STJOHN93
97
Final ESPU
-
BGREEN
APPST78
76
Final/OT ESP+
-
EKY
XAVIER96
99
Final/OT FS1
-
EMMAN
STETSON64
61
Final ESP+
-
FDU
HOFSTRA58
73
Final
-
AUBURN
UCF55
63
Final ESP+
-
GAST
MERCER69
86
Final ESP+
-
CHATT
TNTECH62
54
Final ESP+
-
14UNC
UNLV78
51
Final ESP2
-
NICHST
CAL49
60
Final PACN
-
IPFW
KENTST0
0
PPD
-
BCN
MCNSE0
0
PPD
-
LNGBCH
UCLA0
0
PPD PACN
-
SIENA
LIB0
0
-
DEFI
MIAOH0
0
ESP3
-
ABBEY
CHARLO0
0
-
WMMARY
NCST0
0
-
MONTT
EWASH0
0