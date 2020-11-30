|
0:01
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Eoin Nelson defensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Chris Baldwin misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:40
|
|
|
Galen Alexander defensive rebound
|
|
0:42
|
|
|
Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:56
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Chris Baldwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
0:57
|
|
+1
|
Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-50
|
0:57
|
|
+1
|
Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-50
|
0:57
|
|
|
Eoin Nelson personal foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)
|
|
1:12
|
|
+3
|
Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|
30-50
|
1:22
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|
|
1:24
|
|
|
Galen Alexander misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:43
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-47
|
1:43
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-46
|
1:43
|
|
|
Chris Baldwin shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Galen Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Galen Alexander draws the foul)
|
|
2:11
|
|
+3
|
Drew LaMont makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Oden assists)
|
30-45
|
2:22
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado blocks Galen Alexander's two point layup
|
|
2:30
|
|
|
Galen Alexander offensive rebound
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Chris Baldwin misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:49
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
30-42
|
2:49
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-41
|
2:49
|
|
|
Jordan Gilliam personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell defensive rebound
|
|
3:14
|
|
|
John Walker III misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:14
|
|
+1
|
John Walker III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-40
|
3:14
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (John Walker III draws the foul)
|
|
3:35
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Maldonado makes two point jump shot
|
29-40
|
3:55
|
|
+1
|
Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-38
|
3:55
|
|
+1
|
Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-38
|
3:55
|
|
|
Chris Baldwin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell shooting foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Chris Baldwin offensive rebound
|
|
3:55
|
|
|
Justin Hopkins misses two point layup
|
|
4:02
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Gilliam steals)
|
|
4:09
|
|
+1
|
Justin Hopkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
28-38
|
4:09
|
|
+1
|
Justin Hopkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-38
|
4:09
|
|
|
Drew LaMont shooting foul (Justin Hopkins draws the foul)
|
|
4:28
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Williams makes two point layup
|
26-38
|
4:55
|
|
+2
|
Galen Alexander makes two point jump shot
|
26-36
|
5:15
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup
|
24-36
|
5:18
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses two point layup
|
|
5:30
|
|
|
Galen Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Williams steals)
|
|
5:53
|
|
+3
|
Drew LaMont makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists)
|
24-34
|
6:08
|
|
|
Cowboys defensive rebound
|
|
6:10
|
|
|
Chris Baldwin misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:26
|
|
|
Chris Baldwin defensive rebound
|
|
6:28
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:35
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|
|
6:37
|
|
|
Michael Weathers misses two point layup
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Chris Baldwin defensive rebound
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Eoin Nelson misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Michael Weathers personal foul (Eoin Nelson draws the foul)
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas turnover
|
|
7:08
|
|
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas offensive foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Chris Baldwin defensive rebound
|
|
7:21
|
|
|
Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:38
|
|
+2
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point layup (Chris Baldwin assists)
|
24-31
|
7:52
|
|
+1
|
Eoin Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-31
|
7:52
|
|
+1
|
Eoin Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
22-30
|
7:52
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Eoin Nelson draws the foul)
|
|
8:12
|
|
+2
|
Michael Weathers makes two point jump shot
|
22-29
|
8:26
|
|
|
Drew LaMont personal foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas defensive rebound
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
Eoin Nelson misses two point layup
|
|
8:42
|
|
|
Eoin Nelson offensive rebound
|
|
8:44
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:02
|
|
+3
|
Justin Hopkins makes three point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists)
|
20-29
|
9:14
|
|
|
Cowboys turnover (5-second violation)
|
|
9:14
|
|
|
Galen Alexander personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|
|
9:27
|
|
+1
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
17-29
|
9:27
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson shooting foul (Joirdon Karl Nicholas draws the foul)
|
|
9:27
|
|
+2
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point layup
|
16-29
|
9:27
|
|
+2
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point layup
|
16-29
|
9:36
|
|
+3
|
Drew LaMont makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists)
|
14-29
|
9:55
|
|
|
Cowboys defensive rebound
|
|
9:57
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas misses two point layup
|
|
10:21
|
|
+3
|
Drew LaMont makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|
14-26
|
10:29
|
|
|
Drew LaMont defensive rebound
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Thompson makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|
14-23
|
11:06
|
|
+2
|
Michael Weathers makes two point layup (Joirdon Karl Nicholas assists)
|
14-21
|
11:22
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-21
|
11:22
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-20
|
11:22
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:22
|
|
|
Jordan Gilliam shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)
|
|
11:33
|
|
|
Drake Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
11:35
|
|
|
Ja'Mare Redus misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:52
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup
|
12-19
|
12:03
|
|
|
Eoin Nelson defensive rebound
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Jordan Gilliam misses two point layup
|
|
12:23
|
|
+2
|
Eoin Nelson makes two point jump shot
|
12-17
|
12:41
|
|
|
Ja'Mare Redus turnover (bad pass) (Eoin Nelson steals)
|
|
12:57
|
|
+3
|
Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|
12-15
|
13:03
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound
|
|
13:05
|
|
|
Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:34
|
|
+3
|
John Walker III makes three point jump shot (Ja'Mare Redus assists)
|
12-12
|
13:47
|
|
+1
|
Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
9-12
|
13:47
|
|
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)
|
|
13:47
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists)
|
9-11
|
13:53
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound
|
|
13:55
|
|
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:05
|
|
|
Michael Weathers defensive rebound
|
|
14:07
|
|
|
Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas offensive rebound
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Jordan Gilliam misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:28
|
|
|
Michael Weathers defensive rebound
|
|
14:30
|
|
|
Drake Jeffries misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
Michael Weathers personal foul
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Drake Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
14:52
|
|
|
Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Jordan Gilliam defensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:13
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Drake Jeffries offensive rebound
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:31
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound
|
|
15:33
|
|
|
Galen Alexander misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:00
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Oden makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists)
|
9-9
|
16:08
|
|
|
Drake Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
16:10
|
|
|
Michael Weathers misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Maldonado makes two point jump shot
|
9-6
|
16:27
|
|
|
John Walker III personal foul (Hunter Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
16:35
|
|
|
Marcus Williams defensive rebound
|
|
16:37
|
|
|
Michael Weathers misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden turnover
|
|
16:52
|
|
|
Jeremiah Oden offensive foul (Yahuza Rasas draws the foul)
|
|
17:14
|
|
+2
|
Yahuza Rasas makes two point jump shot
|
9-4
|
17:20
|
|
|
Hunter Thompson personal foul
|
|
17:37
|
|
|
Marcus Williams turnover (bad pass)
|
|
17:52
|
|
+2
|
Michael Weathers makes two point layup
|
7-4
|
17:52
|
|
|
Jordan Gilliam misses technical free throw 2 of 2
|
|
18:11
|
|
+1
|
Jordan Gilliam makes technical free throw 1 of 2
|
5-4
|
18:11
|
|
|
Marcus Williams technical foul
|
|
18:07
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Williams makes two point dunk
|
4-4
|
18:35
|
|
+2
|
Yahuza Rasas makes two point jump shot
|
4-2
|
18:50
|
|
|
Michael Weathers offensive rebound
|
|
18:52
|
|
|
Michael Weathers misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:13
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Williams makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
19:34
|
|
+2
|
Galen Alexander makes two point jump shot
|
2-0
|
20:00
|
|
|
Yahuza Rasas vs. Hunter Thompson (Tigers gains possession)
|