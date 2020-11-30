TEXSO
WYO

1st Half
TEXSO
Tigers
31
WYO
Cowboys
50

Time Team Play Score
0:01   Tigers defensive rebound  
0:01   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
0:26   Eoin Nelson defensive rebound  
0:28   Chris Baldwin misses two point jump shot  
0:40   Galen Alexander defensive rebound  
0:42   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
0:56   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
0:57   Chris Baldwin misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
0:57 +1 Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-50
+1 Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-50
0:57   Eoin Nelson personal foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)  
1:12 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 30-50
1:22   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
1:24   Galen Alexander misses two point jump shot  
1:43 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-47
1:43 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-46
1:43   Chris Baldwin shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
2:00   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
2:00   Galen Alexander misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
2:00   Hunter Maldonado personal foul (Galen Alexander draws the foul)  
2:11 +3 Drew LaMont makes three point jump shot (Jeremiah Oden assists) 30-45
2:22   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
2:24   Hunter Maldonado blocks Galen Alexander's two point layup  
2:30   Galen Alexander offensive rebound  
2:32   Chris Baldwin misses three point jump shot  
2:49 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2 30-42
2:49 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-41
2:49   Jordan Gilliam personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
3:14   Xavier Dusell defensive rebound  
3:14   John Walker III misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:14 +1 John Walker III makes regular free throw 1 of 2 30-40
3:14   Jeremiah Oden shooting foul (John Walker III draws the foul)  
3:35 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point jump shot 29-40
3:55 +1 Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-38
+1 Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 29-38
3:55   Chris Baldwin misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
3:55   TV timeout  
3:55   Xavier Dusell shooting foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)  
3:55   Chris Baldwin offensive rebound  
3:55   Justin Hopkins misses two point layup  
4:02   Hunter Maldonado turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Gilliam steals)  
4:09 +1 Justin Hopkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-38
4:09 +1 Justin Hopkins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-38
4:09   Drew LaMont shooting foul (Justin Hopkins draws the foul)  
4:28 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point layup 26-38
4:55 +2 Galen Alexander makes two point jump shot 26-36
5:15 +2 Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup 24-36
5:18   Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound  
5:20   Marcus Williams misses two point layup  
5:30   Galen Alexander turnover (bad pass) (Marcus Williams steals)  
5:53 +3 Drew LaMont makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists) 24-34
6:08   Cowboys defensive rebound  
6:10   Chris Baldwin misses two point jump shot  
6:26   Chris Baldwin defensive rebound  
6:28   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
6:35   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
6:37   Michael Weathers misses two point layup  
6:55   Chris Baldwin defensive rebound  
6:55   Eoin Nelson misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:55   Michael Weathers personal foul (Eoin Nelson draws the foul)  
7:08   Joirdon Karl Nicholas turnover  
7:08   Joirdon Karl Nicholas offensive foul (Marcus Williams draws the foul)  
7:19   Chris Baldwin defensive rebound  
7:21   Drake Jeffries misses three point jump shot  
7:38 +2 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point layup (Chris Baldwin assists) 24-31
7:52 +1 Eoin Nelson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-31
7:52 +1 Eoin Nelson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 22-30
7:52   TV timeout  
7:52   Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Eoin Nelson draws the foul)  
8:12 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point jump shot 22-29
8:26   Drew LaMont personal foul (Chris Baldwin draws the foul)  
8:27   Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point jump shot  
8:31   Joirdon Karl Nicholas defensive rebound  
8:33   Eoin Nelson misses two point layup  
8:42   Eoin Nelson offensive rebound  
8:44   Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot  
9:02 +3 Justin Hopkins makes three point jump shot (Michael Weathers assists) 20-29
9:14   Cowboys turnover (5-second violation)  
9:14   Galen Alexander personal foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
9:27 +1 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes regular free throw 1 of 1 17-29
9:27   Hunter Thompson shooting foul (Joirdon Karl Nicholas draws the foul)  
9:27 +2 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point layup 16-29
+2 Joirdon Karl Nicholas makes two point layup 16-29
9:36 +3 Drew LaMont makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists) 14-29
9:55   Cowboys defensive rebound  
9:57   Yahuza Rasas misses two point layup  
10:21 +3 Drew LaMont makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 14-26
10:29   Drew LaMont defensive rebound  
10:31   Yahuza Rasas misses two point jump shot  
10:46 +2 Hunter Thompson makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists) 14-23
11:06 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point layup (Joirdon Karl Nicholas assists) 14-21
11:22 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12-21
11:22 +1 Hunter Maldonado makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12-20
11:22   TV timeout  
11:22   Jordan Gilliam shooting foul (Hunter Maldonado draws the foul)  
11:33   Drake Jeffries defensive rebound  
11:35   Ja'Mare Redus misses three point jump shot  
11:52 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point layup 12-19
12:03   Eoin Nelson defensive rebound  
12:05   Jordan Gilliam misses two point layup  
12:23 +2 Eoin Nelson makes two point jump shot 12-17
12:41   Ja'Mare Redus turnover (bad pass) (Eoin Nelson steals)  
12:57 +3 Drake Jeffries makes three point jump shot (Hunter Maldonado assists) 12-15
13:03   Hunter Maldonado offensive rebound  
13:05   Xavier Dusell misses three point jump shot  
13:34 +3 John Walker III makes three point jump shot (Ja'Mare Redus assists) 12-12
13:47 +1 Jeremiah Oden makes regular free throw 1 of 1 9-12
13:47   Joirdon Karl Nicholas shooting foul (Jeremiah Oden draws the foul)  
13:47 +2 Jeremiah Oden makes two point layup (Hunter Maldonado assists) 9-11
13:53   Hunter Maldonado defensive rebound  
13:55   Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point jump shot  
14:05   Michael Weathers defensive rebound  
14:07   Hunter Maldonado misses two point jump shot  
14:21   Joirdon Karl Nicholas turnover (traveling)  
14:21   Joirdon Karl Nicholas offensive rebound  
14:21   Jordan Gilliam misses three point jump shot  
14:28   Michael Weathers defensive rebound  
14:30   Drake Jeffries misses two point jump shot  
14:48   TV timeout  
14:48   Michael Weathers personal foul  
14:50   Drake Jeffries defensive rebound  
14:52   Joirdon Karl Nicholas misses two point jump shot  
15:04   Jordan Gilliam defensive rebound  
15:06   Hunter Thompson misses three point jump shot  
15:13   Jeremiah Oden offensive rebound  
15:15   Marcus Williams misses three point jump shot  
15:23   Drake Jeffries offensive rebound  
15:25   Jeremiah Oden misses three point jump shot  
15:31   Jeremiah Oden defensive rebound  
15:33   Galen Alexander misses three point jump shot  
16:00 +3 Jeremiah Oden makes three point jump shot (Marcus Williams assists) 9-9
16:08   Drake Jeffries defensive rebound  
16:10   Michael Weathers misses three point jump shot  
16:23 +2 Hunter Maldonado makes two point jump shot 9-6
16:27   John Walker III personal foul (Hunter Thompson draws the foul)  
16:35   Marcus Williams defensive rebound  
16:37   Michael Weathers misses two point jump shot  
16:52   Jeremiah Oden turnover  
16:52   Jeremiah Oden offensive foul (Yahuza Rasas draws the foul)  
17:14 +2 Yahuza Rasas makes two point jump shot 9-4
17:20   Hunter Thompson personal foul  
17:37   Marcus Williams turnover (bad pass)  
17:52 +2 Michael Weathers makes two point layup 7-4
17:52   Jordan Gilliam misses technical free throw 2 of 2  
18:11 +1 Jordan Gilliam makes technical free throw 1 of 2 5-4
18:11   Marcus Williams technical foul  
18:07 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point dunk 4-4
18:35 +2 Yahuza Rasas makes two point jump shot 4-2
18:50   Michael Weathers offensive rebound  
18:52   Michael Weathers misses two point jump shot  
19:13 +2 Marcus Williams makes two point layup 2-2
19:34 +2 Galen Alexander makes two point jump shot 2-0
20:00   Yahuza Rasas vs. Hunter Thompson (Tigers gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
+ 1 Chris Baldwin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0:57
Team Stats
Points 31 50
Field Goals 11-30 (36.7%) 17-30 (56.7%)
3-Pointers 2-7 (28.6%) 7-15 (46.7%)
Free Throws 7-12 (58.3%) 9-10 (90.0%)
Total Rebounds 13 22
Offensive 4 5
Defensive 8 15
Team 1 2
Assists 4 9
Steals 1 2
Blocks 0 1
Turnovers 4 3
Fouls 10 10
Technicals 0 1
20
M. Weathers G
6 PTS, 3 REB, 1 AST
2
D. LaMont F
12 PTS, 1 REB
12T
home team logo Wyoming 1-0 50-50
Team Stats
home team logo Wyoming 1-0 PPG RPG APG
20
M. Weathers G 6 PTS 3 REB 1 AST
24
H. Maldonado G 12 PTS 3 REB 5 AST
36.7 FG% 56.7
28.6 3PT FG% 46.7
58.3 FT% 90.0
Texas Southern
Starters
M. Weathers
G. Alexander
J. Walker III
Y. Rasas
J. Gilliam
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Weathers 6 3 1 3/7 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 1 2
G. Alexander 4 2 0 2/5 0/1 0/1 1 - 0 0 1 1 1
J. Walker III 4 0 0 1/1 1/1 1/2 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
Y. Rasas 4 0 0 2/4 0/0 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 0 0
J. Gilliam 1 1 0 0/2 0/1 1/2 2 - 1 0 0 0 1
Total 31 12 4 11/30 2/7 7/12 10 0 1 0 4 4 8
Wyoming
Starters
H. Maldonado
J. Oden
D. Jeffries
M. Williams
H. Thompson
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
H. Maldonado 12 3 5 3/5 0/0 6/6 1 - 0 1 1 1 2
J. Oden 8 7 1 3/4 1/2 1/1 2 - 0 0 1 2 5
D. Jeffries 6 4 0 2/5 2/4 0/0 0 - 0 0 0 1 3
M. Williams 6 1 3 3/7 0/3 0/0 1 - 1 0 1 0 1
H. Thompson 2 0 0 1/2 0/1 0/0 2 - 0 0 0 0 0
Total 50 20 9 17/30 7/15 9/10 10 0 2 1 3 5 15
