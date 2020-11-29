|
+1
Caleb Asberry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
51-68
0:42
+1
Caleb Asberry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
50-68
0:42
Reggie Morris shooting foul (Caleb Asberry draws the foul)
1:00
+2
Quinten Post makes two point layup (Keondre Montgomery assists)
49-68
1:21
+3
|
Mason Harrell makes three point jump shot (Marlin Davis assists)
|
49-66
|
1:27
Marlin Davis defensive rebound
1:29
Reggie Morris misses three point jump shot
1:39
+1
Quentin Scott makes regular free throw 2 of 2
46-66
1:39
+1
Quentin Scott makes regular free throw 1 of 2
45-66
1:39
Javian Davis shooting foul (Quentin Scott draws the foul)
1:58
+2
Javian Davis makes two point layup (Quinten Post assists)
44-66
2:14
Javian Davis defensive rebound
2:14
Nate Martin misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:58
+2
Javian Davis makes two point layup (Quinten Post assists)
44-66
2:14
Javian Davis defensive rebound
2:14
Nate Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 2
2:14
Quinten Post personal foul (Nate Martin draws the foul)
2:30
+2
Keondre Montgomery makes two point jump shot (Quinten Post assists)
44-64
2:56
+1
Mason Harrell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
44-62
2:56
+1
Mason Harrell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
43-62
2:56
Deivon Smith shooting foul (Mason Harrell draws the foul)
3:01
Andersson Garcia turnover (bad pass) (Quentin Scott steals)
3:15
+3
Marlin Davis makes three point jump shot (Quentin Scott assists)
42-62
3:34
TV timeout
3:48
+3
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes three point jump shot
39-62
4:11
+2
Mason Harrell makes two point layup
39-59
4:22
+2
Abdul Ado makes two point dunk (Deivon Smith assists)
37-59
4:31
Abdul Ado defensive rebound
4:33
Nate Martin misses two point jump shot
4:49
+2
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point layup (Andersson Garcia assists)
37-57
4:49
+2
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point layup (Andersson Garcia assists)
37-57
5:22
+2
Abdul Ado makes two point dunk (Cameron Matthews assists)
37-55
5:36
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
5:38
Alonzo Sule misses two point jump shot
5:53
Deivon Smith turnover
6:16
+1
Shelby Adams makes regular free throw 2 of 2
37-53
6:16
+1
Shelby Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
36-53
6:16
Javian Davis shooting foul (Shelby Adams draws the foul)
3:34
+1
Abdul Ado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
35-53
6:16
Javian Davis shooting foul (Shelby Adams draws the foul)
6:16
Abdul Ado misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:40
+1
Shelby Adams makes regular free throw 1 of 2
35-52
7:01
D.J. Stewart Jr. shooting foul (Shelby Adams draws the foul)
7:01
Alonzo Sule defensive rebound
7:03
Deivon Smith misses three point jump shot
7:13
TV timeout
7:32
Cameron Matthews defensive rebound
7:34
Caleb Asberry misses three point jump shot
7:44
Isiah Small defensive rebound
7:46
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
7:52
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
7:54
Abdul Ado blocks Nate Martin's two point layup
8:16
+2
Javian Davis makes two point layup
34-52
8:19
Javian Davis offensive rebound
8:21
Jalen Johnson misses two point jump shot
8:34
Javian Davis offensive rebound
8:36
Javian Davis misses three point jump shot
9:06
Bobcats turnover (shot clock violation)
9:37
Quinten Post turnover
9:37
Quinten Post offensive foul (Isiah Small draws the foul)
10:01
+2
Caleb Asberry makes two point layup
34-50
10:14
Caleb Asberry defensive rebound
10:16
Cameron Matthews misses three point jump shot
10:31
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
10:33
Mason Harrell misses two point jump shot
10:51
Nate Martin defensive rebound
10:51
Quinten Post misses regular free throw 1 of 1
10:51
TV timeout
10:51
Marlin Davis shooting foul (Quinten Post draws the foul)
10:51
+2
Quinten Post makes two point layup (Tolu Smith assists)
32-50
11:05
Deivon Smith defensive rebound
11:07
Caleb Asberry misses two point jump shot
11:18
Caleb Asberry defensive rebound
11:20
Quinten Post misses three point jump shot
11:37
Cameron Matthews offensive rebound
11:28
Quinten Post misses two point layup
11:39
Quinten Post offensive rebound
11:41
Cameron Matthews misses two point jump shot
12:05
Jalen Johnson defensive rebound
12:07
Mason Harrell misses two point jump shot
12:24
+1
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 2 of 2
32-48
12:24
+1
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
32-47
12:24
Quentin Scott shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
12:27
Tolu Smith offensive rebound
12:29
Jalen Johnson misses three point jump shot
12:47
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
12:47
Alonzo Sule misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:47
+1
Alonzo Sule makes regular free throw 1 of 2
32-46
12:47
Quinten Post personal foul (Alonzo Sule draws the foul)
13:04
+3
Quinten Post makes three point jump shot (Deivon Smith assists)
31-46
13:18
Bulldogs offensive rebound
13:20
Cameron Matthews misses three point jump shot
13:26
Quinten Post defensive rebound
13:28
Shelby Adams misses two point jump shot
13:39
Shelby Adams defensive rebound
13:39
Tolu Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
13:39
+1
Tolu Smith makes regular free throw 1 of 2
31-43
13:39
Quentin Scott shooting foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
13:49
Isiah Small personal foul (Quinten Post draws the foul)
13:52
Quinten Post defensive rebound
13:54
Shelby Adams misses three point jump shot
14:00
Cameron Matthews personal foul (Caleb Asberry draws the foul)
14:00
Javian Davis personal foul (Nate Martin draws the foul)
14:06
Javian Davis personal foul (Nate Martin draws the foul)
14:07
Nate Martin offensive rebound
14:09
Caleb Asberry misses three point jump shot
14:25
+3
Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (Cameron Matthews assists)
31-42
14:40
+3
Mason Harrell makes three point jump shot (Shelby Adams assists)
31-39
14:48
Javian Davis personal foul (Caleb Asberry draws the foul)
15:06
+3
Jalen Johnson makes three point jump shot (D.J. Stewart Jr. assists)
28-39
15:21
TV timeout
15:21
Caleb Asberry turnover
15:21
Caleb Asberry offensive foul (Jalen Johnson draws the foul)
15:34
TV timeout
15:34
Bobcats 30 second timeout
15:34
+2
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes two point layup (Deivon Smith assists)
28-35
15:43
Alonzo Sule turnover (lost ball) (Cameron Matthews steals)
15:58
+3
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes three point jump shot (Cameron Matthews assists)
28-33
16:19
Javian Davis defensive rebound
16:21
Mason Harrell misses two point jump shot
16:48
D.J. Stewart Jr. turnover
16:48
D.J. Stewart Jr. offensive foul (Mason Harrell draws the foul)
16:50
Alonzo Sule personal foul (Tolu Smith draws the foul)
17:08
+1
Alonzo Sule makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-30
17:08
+1
Alonzo Sule makes regular free throw 1 of 2
27-30
17:08
Abdul Ado shooting foul (Alonzo Sule draws the foul)
17:18
+3
D.J. Stewart Jr. makes three point jump shot
26-31
17:36
Bulldogs offensive rebound
17:38
|
|
Alonzo Sule blocks Tolu Smith's two point layup
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Tolu Smith defensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Alonzo Sule misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
+1
|
Abdul Ado makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-28
|
18:19
|
|
+1
|
Abdul Ado makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
26-27
|
18:19
|
|
|
Isiah Small shooting foul (Abdul Ado draws the foul)
|
|
18:40
|
|
+2
|
Alonzo Sule makes two point layup (Mason Harrell assists)
|
26-26
|
18:47
|
|
|
Tolu Smith turnover (lost ball)
|
|
18:56
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
18:58
|
|
|
Isiah Small misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:06
|
|
|
Shelby Adams defensive rebound
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Cameron Matthews misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:32
|
|
|
D.J. Stewart Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Abdul Ado blocks Marlin Davis's two point jump shot
|