3:11
Franck Kamgain defensive rebound
3:13
Nijel Pack misses two point driving layup
3:30
+3
Brandon McKissic makes three point jump shot (Hidde Roessink assists)
51-58
3:47
+1
Kaosi Ezeagu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
48-58
3:47
+1
Kaosi Ezeagu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
48-57
3:47
Hidde Roessink personal foul (Kaosi Ezeagu draws the foul)
3:56
+1
Franck Kamgain makes regular free throw 2 of 2
48-56
3:56
+1
Franck Kamgain makes regular free throw 1 of 2
47-56
3:56
TV timeout
3:56
Antonio Gordon shooting foul (Franck Kamgain draws the foul)
4:08
+1
Antonio Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
46-56
4:08
+1
Antonio Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
46-55
4:08
Brandon McKissic personal foul (Antonio Gordon draws the foul)
4:09
Antonio Gordon offensive rebound
4:11
Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
4:28
+3
Hidde Roessink makes three point jump shot (Zion Williams assists)
46-54
4:34
Mike McGuirl personal foul (Brandon McKissic draws the foul)
4:52
+1
Kaosi Ezeagu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
43-54
4:52
Kaosi Ezeagu misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:52
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. shooting foul (Kaosi Ezeagu draws the foul)
5:17
Mike McGuirl defensive rebound
5:19
Franck Kamgain misses three point jump shot
5:25
Zion Williams offensive rebound
5:27
Brandon McKissic misses three point jump shot
5:53
Mike McGuirl turnover
5:53
Mike McGuirl offensive foul (Brandon McKissic draws the foul)
6:01
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. turnover (lost ball) (DaJuan Gordon steals)
6:04
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. offensive rebound
6:06
Hidde Roessink misses three point jump shot
6:19
Montavious Murphy turnover (bad pass)
6:41
+3
Franck Kamgain makes three point jump shot (Zion Williams assists)
43-53
7:00
Selton Miguel personal foul (Brandon McKissic draws the foul)
7:08
+1
Kaosi Ezeagu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
40-53
7:08
+1
Kaosi Ezeagu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
40-52
7:08
Brandon McKissic personal foul (Kaosi Ezeagu draws the foul)
7:25
Brandon McKissic turnover (out of bounds)
7:46
+1
Kaosi Ezeagu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
40-51
7:46
+1
Kaosi Ezeagu makes regular free throw 1 of 2
40-50
7:46
TV timeout
7:46
Jacob Johnson shooting foul (Kaosi Ezeagu draws the foul)
7:46
Kaosi Ezeagu offensive rebound
7:48
Nijel Pack misses two point reverse layup
8:09
Roos turnover (shot clock violation)
8:41
Hidde Roessink defensive rebound
8:41
Kaosi Ezeagu misses regular free throw 1 of 1
8:41
Hidde Roessink personal foul
8:40
Wildcats offensive rebound
8:42
Montavious Murphy misses two point jump shot
9:02
+2
Zion Williams makes two point pullup jump shot (Brandon McKissic assists)
40-49
9:33
+3
Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot (Selton Miguel assists)
38-49
9:44
Brandon McKissic personal foul (Selton Miguel draws the foul)
9:42
Selton Miguel offensive rebound
9:44
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
10:00
+2
Brandon McKissic makes two point jump shot
38-46
10:25
Hidde Roessink defensive rebound
10:27
Rudi Williams misses three point jump shot
10:50
+2
Hidde Roessink makes two point dunk (Zion Williams assists)
36-46
10:59
TV timeout
11:01
Roos defensive rebound
11:03
Mike McGuirl misses three point jump shot
11:34
+3
Hidde Roessink makes three point jump shot (Brandon McKissic assists)
34-46
12:02
+1
Davion Bradford makes regular free throw 2 of 2
31-46
12:02
Davion Bradford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:02
Josiah Allick shooting foul (Davion Bradford draws the foul)
12:22
Brandon McKissic turnover (traveling)
12:54
+2
DaJuan Gordon makes two point layup (Montavious Murphy assists)
31-45
13:12
Zion Williams personal foul (Montavious Murphy draws the foul)
13:19
Franck Kamgain turnover (lost ball) (Nijel Pack steals)
13:34
Nijel Pack turnover (lost ball) (Marvin Nesbitt Jr. steals)
13:44
Nijel Pack defensive rebound
13:46
Jacob Johnson misses three point jump shot
14:11
Selton Miguel turnover (traveling)
14:12
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
14:14
Kaosi Ezeagu blocks Josiah Allick's two point layup
14:22
Selton Miguel turnover (bad pass) (Franck Kamgain steals)
14:35
DaJuan Gordon defensive rebound
14:37
Brandon McKissic misses three point jump shot
14:38
Josiah Allick offensive rebound
14:40
Kaosi Ezeagu blocks Zion Williams's two point jump shot
15:02
+3
Nijel Pack makes three point jump shot
31-43
15:09
Zion Williams personal foul
15:28
+2
Brandon McKissic makes two point floating jump shot
31-40
15:47
TV timeout
15:47
DaJuan Gordon turnover (lost ball)
16:02
Antonio Gordon defensive rebound
16:02
Josiah Allick misses regular free throw 2 of 2
16:02
+1
Josiah Allick makes regular free throw 1 of 2
29-40
16:02
Nijel Pack shooting foul (Josiah Allick draws the foul)
16:30
+2
Kaosi Ezeagu makes two point putback layup
28-40
16:31
Kaosi Ezeagu offensive rebound
16:33
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. blocks Mike McGuirl's two point driving layup
16:42
Mike McGuirl defensive rebound
16:44
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. misses three point jump shot
16:56
Antonio Gordon personal foul (Marvin Nesbitt Jr. draws the foul)
17:07
+1
DaJuan Gordon makes regular free throw 2 of 2
28-38
17:07
+1
DaJuan Gordon makes regular free throw 1 of 2
28-37
17:07
Jacob Johnson shooting foul (DaJuan Gordon draws the foul)
17:22
+3
Brandon McKissic makes three point jump shot (Marvin Nesbitt Jr. assists)
28-36
17:28
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. offensive rebound
17:30
Jacob Johnson misses two point floating jump shot
18:00
+3
Mike McGuirl makes three point jump shot (Antonio Gordon assists)
25-36
18:11
Nijel Pack defensive rebound
18:13
Josiah Allick misses three point jump shot
18:24
Nijel Pack turnover (lost ball) (Marvin Nesbitt Jr. steals)
18:30
Zion Williams turnover (bad pass)
18:42
Marvin Nesbitt Jr. defensive rebound
18:44
Josiah Allick blocks Antonio Gordon's two point layup
18:59
Kaosi Ezeagu defensive rebound
19:01
Antonio Gordon blocks Franck Kamgain's two point layup
19:07
Kaosi Ezeagu turnover (lost ball) (Franck Kamgain steals)
19:09
Franck Kamgain personal foul (Kaosi Ezeagu draws the foul)
19:21
Kaosi Ezeagu offensive rebound
19:23
Nijel Pack misses three point jump shot
19:41
+2
Brandon McKissic makes two point layup
25-33
19:46
Kaosi Ezeagu turnover (lost ball) (Brandon McKissic steals)
