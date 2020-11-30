UOP
NEVADA

Preview not available

Preview not available

1st Half
UOP
Tigers
21
NEVADA
Wolf Pack
23

Time Team Play Score
9:07   Jervay Green defensive rebound  
9:09   Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot  
9:25 +2 Daniss Jenkins makes two point jump shot (Jervay Green assists) 21-23
9:30   Jordan Bell offensive rebound  
9:32   Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot  
9:52 +1 Alem Huseinovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-23
9:52 +1 Alem Huseinovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 19-22
9:52   Jonathan Salazar shooting foul (Alem Huseinovic draws the foul)  
10:10 +1 Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-21
10:10   Daniss Jenkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
10:10   Zane Meeks shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)  
10:18   Daniss Jenkins offensive rebound  
10:20   Jonathan Salazar misses two point jump shot  
10:30 +2 Tre Coleman makes two point layup 18-21
10:40   Tre Coleman offensive rebound  
10:42   Jonathan Salazar blocks Grant Sherfield's two point layup  
10:46   Jeremiah Bailey personal foul  
11:02 +3 Jeremiah Bailey makes three point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists) 18-19
11:13   Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound  
11:13   Tre Coleman misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
11:13   Tre Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
11:13   Jonathan Salazar shooting foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)  
11:27   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
11:29   Jervay Green misses three point jump shot  
11:29   TV timeout  
11:42   Tigers 30 second timeout  
11:55 +3 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 15-19
12:01   Robby Robinson defensive rebound  
12:03   Jahbril Price-Noel misses two point layup  
12:22 +2 Grant Sherfield makes two point layup 15-16
12:30   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
12:32   Justin Moore misses two point jump shot  
12:43   Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Bell steals)  
12:50   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
12:52   Jordan Bell misses three point jump shot  
13:04   Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound  
13:06   Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot  
13:27 +3 Jordan Bell makes three point jump shot (Daniss Jenkins assists) 15-14
13:46 +3 Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Tre Coleman assists) 12-14
13:54   Zane Meeks defensive rebound  
13:56   Jahbril Price-Noel misses two point layup  
14:06   Justin Moore defensive rebound  
14:08   Jeremiah Bailey blocks K.J. Hymes's two point layup  
14:27 +3 Jeremiah Bailey makes three point jump shot (Jahbril Price-Noel assists) 12-11
14:47   Broc Finstuen offensive rebound  
14:49   Jahbril Price-Noel misses three point jump shot  
14:57   Broc Finstuen defensive rebound  
14:59   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point layup  
15:15 +3 Jahbril Price-Noel makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists) 9-11
15:32   Robby Robinson turnover  
15:32   Robby Robinson offensive foul  
15:39   Nigel Shadd turnover  
15:39   Nigel Shadd offensive foul  
15:39   TV timeout  
15:39   Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul  
15:50   Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound  
15:52   Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:07   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
16:09   Pierre Crockrell II misses two point jump shot  
16:31 +2 Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot 6-11
16:43 +2 Jordan Bell makes two point layup (Jahbril Price-Noel assists) 6-9
16:53   K.J. Hymes turnover (bad pass) (Jahbril Price-Noel steals)  
17:16   Grant Sherfield defensive rebound  
17:16   Jahbril Price-Noel misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:16   Jahbril Price-Noel misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:16   Jahbril Price-Noel misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
17:16   Warren Washington shooting foul (Jahbril Price-Noel draws the foul)  
17:41   Jordan Bell defensive rebound  
17:41   Kane Milling misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:41 +1 Kane Milling makes regular free throw 1 of 2 4-9
17:41   Jordan Bell shooting foul (Kane Milling draws the foul)  
18:04   K.J. Hymes defensive rebound  
18:04   Broc Finstuen misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
18:04   Kane Milling shooting foul (Broc Finstuen draws the foul)  
18:04 +2 Broc Finstuen makes two point layup 4-8
18:03   Broc Finstuen offensive rebound  
18:05   Warren Washington blocks Broc Finstuen's two point layup  
18:11   Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Pierre Crockrell II steals)  
18:24 +2 Jeremiah Bailey makes two point layup 2-8
18:49 +3 Kane Milling makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists) 0-8
18:55   Warren Washington defensive rebound  
18:57   Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup  
19:18 +3 K.J. Hymes makes three point jump shot (Kane Milling assists) 0-5
19:37   Nigel Shadd turnover  
19:37   Nigel Shadd offensive foul  
19:49 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2 0-2
19:49 +1 Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2 0-1
19:49   Broc Finstuen shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)  
20:00   Nigel Shadd vs. Warren Washington (Wolf Pack gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Jervay Green defensive rebound 9:07
  Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot 9:09
+ 2 Daniss Jenkins makes two point jump shot (Jervay Green assists) 9:25
  Jordan Bell offensive rebound 9:30
  Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot 9:32
+ 1 Alem Huseinovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2 9:52
+ 1 Alem Huseinovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2 9:52
  Jonathan Salazar shooting foul (Alem Huseinovic draws the foul) 9:52
+ 1 Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 10:10
  Daniss Jenkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2 10:10
  Zane Meeks shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul) 10:10
Team Stats
Points 23 23
Field Goals 9-20 (45.0%) 7-13 (53.8%)
3-Pointers 4-7 (57.1%) 4-6 (66.7%)
Free Throws 1-5 (20.0%) 5-8 (62.5%)
Total Rebounds 11 10
Offensive 4 1
Defensive 7 9
Team 0 0
Assists 7 4
Steals 3 0
Blocks 2 1
Turnovers 2 4
Fouls 7 5
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
13
J. Bailey F
8 PTS, 2 REB
home team logo
25
G. Sherfield G
7 PTS, 3 REB, 2 AST
12T
away team logo Pacific 1-0 23-23
home team logo Nevada 2-0 23-23
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
Lawlor Events Center Reno, NV
Team Stats
away team logo Pacific 1-0 PPG RPG APG
home team logo Nevada 2-0 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Bailey F PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Sherfield G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
13
J. Bailey F 8 PTS 2 REB 0 AST
25
G. Sherfield G 7 PTS 3 REB 2 AST
45.0 FG% 53.8
57.1 3PT FG% 66.7
20.0 FT% 62.5
Pacific
Starters
J. Bailey
D. Jenkins
B. Finstuen
N. Shadd
P. Crockrell II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bailey 8 2 0 3/3 2/2 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 0 2
D. Jenkins 3 2 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 - 0 0 0 1 1
B. Finstuen 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/1 1 - 0 0 0 2 1
N. Shadd 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 - 0 0 2 0 0
P. Crockrell II 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 - 1 0 0 0 0
Starters
J. Bailey
D. Jenkins
B. Finstuen
N. Shadd
P. Crockrell II
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bailey 8 2 0 3/3 2/2 0/0 1 0 0 1 0 0 2
D. Jenkins 3 2 1 1/3 0/0 1/2 0 0 0 0 0 1 1
B. Finstuen 2 3 0 1/2 0/0 0/1 1 0 0 0 0 2 1
N. Shadd 0 0 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 2 0 0 0 2 0 0
P. Crockrell II 0 0 1 0/1 0/0 0/0 0 0 1 0 0 0 0
Bench
J. Bell
J. Price-Noel
J. Moore
J. Salazar
J. Green
J. Hampshire
T. Rooks
J. Brown
M. Mading
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
J. Bell - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Price-Noel - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Moore - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Salazar - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Green - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Hampshire - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Rooks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
J. Brown - - - - - - - - - - - - -
M. Mading - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 23 11 7 9/20 4/7 1/5 7 0 3 2 2 4 7
Nevada
Starters
G. Sherfield
D. Cambridge Jr.
K. Milling
K. Hymes
W. Washington
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Sherfield 7 3 2 2/4 1/1 2/2 0 - 0 0 1 0 3
D. Cambridge Jr. 5 0 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 - 0 0 1 0 0
K. Milling 4 0 1 1/1 1/1 1/2 1 - 0 0 0 0 0
K. Hymes 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 - 0 0 1 0 1
W. Washington 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 - 0 1 0 0 2
Starters
G. Sherfield
D. Cambridge Jr.
K. Milling
K. Hymes
W. Washington
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
G. Sherfield 7 3 2 2/4 1/1 2/2 0 0 0 0 1 0 3
D. Cambridge Jr. 5 0 0 2/4 1/2 0/0 1 0 0 0 1 0 0
K. Milling 4 0 1 1/1 1/1 1/2 1 0 0 0 0 0 0
K. Hymes 3 1 0 1/2 1/1 0/0 0 0 0 0 1 0 1
W. Washington 0 2 0 0/0 0/0 0/0 1 0 0 1 0 0 2
Bench
A. Huseinovic
T. Coleman
Z. Meeks
R. Robinson
G. Bansuelo
Z. Williams
K. Courseault
D. Henry
D. Foster
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
A. Huseinovic - - - - - - - - - - - - -
T. Coleman - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Meeks - - - - - - - - - - - - -
R. Robinson - - - - - - - - - - - - -
G. Bansuelo - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Z. Williams - - - - - - - - - - - - -
K. Courseault - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Henry - - - - - - - - - - - - -
D. Foster - - - - - - - - - - - - -
Total 23 10 4 7/13 4/6 5/8 5 0 0 1 4 1 9
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola