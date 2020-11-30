|
9:07
|
|
|
Jervay Green defensive rebound
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Zane Meeks misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:25
|
|
+2
|
Daniss Jenkins makes two point jump shot (Jervay Green assists)
|
21-23
|
9:30
|
|
|
Jordan Bell offensive rebound
|
|
9:32
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:52
|
|
+1
|
Alem Huseinovic makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-23
|
9:52
|
|
+1
|
Alem Huseinovic makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-22
|
9:52
|
|
|
Jonathan Salazar shooting foul (Alem Huseinovic draws the foul)
|
|
10:10
|
|
+1
|
Daniss Jenkins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-21
|
10:10
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Zane Meeks shooting foul (Daniss Jenkins draws the foul)
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins offensive rebound
|
|
10:20
|
|
|
Jonathan Salazar misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:30
|
|
+2
|
Tre Coleman makes two point layup
|
18-21
|
10:40
|
|
|
Tre Coleman offensive rebound
|
|
10:42
|
|
|
Jonathan Salazar blocks Grant Sherfield's two point layup
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey personal foul
|
|
11:02
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Bailey makes three point jump shot (Pierre Crockrell II assists)
|
18-19
|
11:13
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Tre Coleman misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Tre Coleman misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Jonathan Salazar shooting foul (Tre Coleman draws the foul)
|
|
11:27
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
Jervay Green misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:29
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:42
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
11:55
|
|
+3
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|
15-19
|
12:01
|
|
|
Robby Robinson defensive rebound
|
|
12:03
|
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel misses two point layup
|
|
12:22
|
|
+2
|
Grant Sherfield makes two point layup
|
15-16
|
12:30
|
|
|
Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|
|
12:32
|
|
|
Justin Moore misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. turnover (bad pass) (Jordan Bell steals)
|
|
12:50
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|
|
12:52
|
|
|
Jordan Bell misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:04
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins defensive rebound
|
|
13:06
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:27
|
|
+3
|
Jordan Bell makes three point jump shot (Daniss Jenkins assists)
|
15-14
|
13:46
|
|
+3
|
Grant Sherfield makes three point jump shot (Tre Coleman assists)
|
12-14
|
13:54
|
|
|
Zane Meeks defensive rebound
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel misses two point layup
|
|
14:06
|
|
|
Justin Moore defensive rebound
|
|
14:08
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey blocks K.J. Hymes's two point layup
|
|
14:27
|
|
+3
|
Jeremiah Bailey makes three point jump shot (Jahbril Price-Noel assists)
|
12-11
|
14:47
|
|
|
Broc Finstuen offensive rebound
|
|
14:49
|
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:57
|
|
|
Broc Finstuen defensive rebound
|
|
14:59
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
15:15
|
|
+3
|
Jahbril Price-Noel makes three point jump shot (Justin Moore assists)
|
9-11
|
15:32
|
|
|
Robby Robinson turnover
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Robby Robinson offensive foul
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Nigel Shadd turnover
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Nigel Shadd offensive foul
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:39
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. personal foul
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Jeremiah Bailey defensive rebound
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Warren Washington defensive rebound
|
|
16:09
|
|
|
Pierre Crockrell II misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:31
|
|
+2
|
Desmond Cambridge Jr. makes two point jump shot
|
6-11
|
16:43
|
|
+2
|
Jordan Bell makes two point layup (Jahbril Price-Noel assists)
|
6-9
|
16:53
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes turnover (bad pass) (Jahbril Price-Noel steals)
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield defensive rebound
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Jahbril Price-Noel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Warren Washington shooting foul (Jahbril Price-Noel draws the foul)
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Jordan Bell defensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Kane Milling misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:41
|
|
+1
|
Kane Milling makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
4-9
|
17:41
|
|
|
Jordan Bell shooting foul (Kane Milling draws the foul)
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
K.J. Hymes defensive rebound
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Broc Finstuen misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
18:04
|
|
|
Kane Milling shooting foul (Broc Finstuen draws the foul)
|
|
18:04
|
|
+2
|
Broc Finstuen makes two point layup
|
4-8
|
18:03
|
|
|
Broc Finstuen offensive rebound
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Warren Washington blocks Broc Finstuen's two point layup
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Grant Sherfield turnover (bad pass) (Pierre Crockrell II steals)
|
|
18:24
|
|
+2
|
Jeremiah Bailey makes two point layup
|
2-8
|
18:49
|
|
+3
|
Kane Milling makes three point jump shot (Grant Sherfield assists)
|
0-8
|
18:55
|
|
|
Warren Washington defensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Daniss Jenkins misses two point layup
|
|
19:18
|
|
+3
|
K.J. Hymes makes three point jump shot (Kane Milling assists)
|
0-5
|
19:37
|
|
|
Nigel Shadd turnover
|
|
19:37
|
|
|
Nigel Shadd offensive foul
|
|
19:49
|
|
+1
|
Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
0-2
|
19:49
|
|
+1
|
Grant Sherfield makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
0-1
|
19:49
|
|
|
Broc Finstuen shooting foul (Grant Sherfield draws the foul)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Nigel Shadd vs. Warren Washington (Wolf Pack gains possession)
|