3:31
Thorir Thorbjarnarson defensive rebound
3:33
Xavier Fuller misses two point layup
3:47
A.J. Plitzuweit offensive rebound
3:49
A.J. Plitzuweit misses three point jump shot
3:59
Kruz Perrott-Hunt defensive rebound
4:01
Tasos Kamateros blocks Trey McGowens's two point layup
4:16
A.J. Plitzuweit turnover (lost ball)
4:33
Stanley Umude defensive rebound
4:35
Thorir Thorbjarnarson misses three point jump shot
4:53
+3
A.J. Plitzuweit makes three point jump shot (Stanley Umude assists)
27-29
5:13
+2
Trey McGowens makes two point layup
24-29
5:22
Ty Chisom turnover (bad pass) (Trey McGowens steals)
5:32
Tasos Kamateros defensive rebound
5:34
Lat Mayen misses two point layup
5:48
Lat Mayen defensive rebound
5:48
Ty Chisom misses regular free throw 2 of 2
5:48
Ty Chisom misses regular free throw 1 of 2
5:48
Thorir Thorbjarnarson personal foul (Ty Chisom draws the foul)
6:06
+3
Lat Mayen makes three point jump shot (Dalano Banton assists)
24-27
6:22
+2
Nikola Zizic makes two point jump shot
24-24
6:33
+1
Dalano Banton makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-24
6:33
+1
Dalano Banton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
22-23
6:33
Nikola Zizic shooting foul (Dalano Banton draws the foul)
6:41
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
6:43
Kruz Perrott-Hunt misses three point jump shot
7:14
+3
Trey McGowens makes three point jump shot (Lat Mayen assists)
22-22
7:31
Yvan Ouedraogo defensive rebound
7:33
Stanley Umude misses three point jump shot
7:50
TV timeout
7:50
Shamiel Stevenson turnover
7:50
Shamiel Stevenson offensive foul (Kruz Perrott-Hunt draws the foul)
7:57
Yvan Ouedraogo defensive rebound
7:59
Kruz Perrott-Hunt misses three point jump shot
8:21
Teddy Allen turnover
8:21
Teddy Allen offensive foul
8:21
+2
Kruz Perrott-Hunt makes two point layup (Stanley Umude assists)
22-19
8:38
Lat Mayen turnover (traveling)
8:47
+2
A.J. Plitzuweit makes two point jump shot
20-19
8:55
Lat Mayen turnover (bad pass) (A.J. Plitzuweit steals)
9:02
+1
Stanley Umude makes regular free throw 2 of 2
18-19
9:02
+1
Stanley Umude makes regular free throw 1 of 2
17-19
9:02
Kobe Webster shooting foul (Stanley Umude draws the foul)
9:02
A.J. Plitzuweit defensive rebound
9:04
Brady Heiman blocks Dalano Banton's two point jump shot
9:14
Kruz Perrott-Hunt turnover (bad pass)
9:35
Coyotes 30 second timeout
9:37
+3
Teddy Allen makes three point jump shot (Dalano Banton assists)
16-19
9:46
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
9:48
Stanley Umude misses two point jump shot
10:10
+2
Shamiel Stevenson makes two point layup (Dalano Banton assists)
16-16
10:14
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
10:16
Stanley Umude misses two point jump shot
10:30
+1
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
16-14
10:30
+1
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-13
10:30
Nikola Zizic shooting foul (Teddy Allen draws the foul)
10:32
Teddy Allen offensive rebound
10:34
Kobe Webster misses three point jump shot
10:58
+3
Stanley Umude makes three point jump shot (Nikola Zizic assists)
16-12
11:16
+1
Teddy Allen makes regular free throw 2 of 2
13-12
11:16
Teddy Allen misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:16
Boogie Anderson shooting foul (Teddy Allen draws the foul)
11:33
+2
Boogie Anderson makes two point jump shot (Nikola Zizic assists)
13-11
11:56
+1
Shamiel Stevenson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-11
11:56
+1
Shamiel Stevenson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-10
11:56
TV timeout
11:56
A.J. Plitzuweit shooting foul (Shamiel Stevenson draws the foul)
12:01
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
12:03
Boogie Anderson misses two point jump shot
12:11
Nikola Zizic offensive rebound
12:13
Ty Chisom misses two point jump shot
12:36
Boogie Anderson defensive rebound
12:38
Kobe Webster misses three point jump shot
12:50
Thorir Thorbjarnarson defensive rebound
12:52
A.J. Plitzuweit misses two point jump shot
13:22
A.J. Plitzuweit defensive rebound
13:24
Shamiel Stevenson misses three point jump shot
13:38
Trey McGowens defensive rebound
13:40
Xavier Fuller misses three point jump shot
14:00
Coyotes defensive rebound
14:02
Thorir Thorbjarnarson misses three point jump shot
14:14
Tasos Kamateros turnover
14:14
Tasos Kamateros offensive foul
14:27
Xavier Fuller offensive rebound
14:29
Tasos Kamateros misses three point jump shot
14:49
Trey McGowens personal foul
14:50
Kruz Perrott-Hunt defensive rebound
14:52
Lat Mayen misses two point jump shot
14:52
Lat Mayen offensive rebound
14:54
Shamiel Stevenson misses two point jump shot
14:54
A.J. Plitzuweit turnover (bad pass) (Shamiel Stevenson steals)
15:05
+1
Shamiel Stevenson makes regular free throw 1 of 1
11-9
15:05
Kanon Koster shooting foul (Shamiel Stevenson draws the foul)
15:05
+2
Shamiel Stevenson makes two point layup
11-8
15:21
+3
Kruz Perrott-Hunt makes three point jump shot (Brady Heiman assists)
11-6
15:43
TV timeout
15:43
Trey McGowens turnover (traveling)
15:48
Kobe Webster defensive rebound
15:50
A.J. Plitzuweit misses three point jump shot
16:17
Dalano Banton turnover (A.J. Plitzuweit steals)
16:17
Dalano Banton offensive foul
16:29
A.J. Plitzuweit turnover (lost ball)
16:42
Lat Mayen turnover
16:42
Lat Mayen offensive foul
16:49
Ty Chisom turnover (lost ball) (Lat Mayen steals)
17:15
+1
Trey McGowens makes regular free throw 2 of 2
8-6
17:15
+1
Trey McGowens makes regular free throw 1 of 2
8-5
17:15
Stanley Umude shooting foul (Trey McGowens draws the foul)
17:26
+1
A.J. Plitzuweit makes technical free throw 2 of 2
8-4
17:26
+1
A.J. Plitzuweit makes technical free throw 1 of 2
7-4
17:26
Teddy Allen turnover
17:26
Teddy Allen technical foul
17:26
Lat Mayen offensive rebound
17:28
Teddy Allen misses two point jump shot
17:41
+2
Brady Heiman makes two point jump shot (A.J. Plitzuweit assists)
6-4
17:43
Teddy Allen personal foul (Ty Chisom draws the foul)
18:01
Dalano Banton personal foul (Ty Chisom draws the foul)
18:01
Ty Chisom defensive rebound
18:03
Lat Mayen misses two point fadeaway jump shot
18:22
+2
Stanley Umude makes two point jump shot
4-4
18:35
Stanley Umude defensive rebound
18:37
Teddy Allen misses two point jump shot
18:52
+1
Teddy Allen makes technical free throw 2 of 2
2-4
18:52
Teddy Allen misses technical free throw 1 of 2
18:52
Stanley Umude technical foul
18:55
+2
Stanley Umude makes two point dunk (Brady Heiman assists)
2-3
19:26
+3
Lat Mayen makes three point jump shot (Teddy Allen assists)
0-3
19:38
Dalano Banton defensive rebound
19:40
Stanley Umude misses three point jump shot
|
20:00
|
|
|
Brady Heiman vs. Dalano Banton (Coyotes gains possession)
|