Alabama, UNLV hope to find range in Maui consolation game
UNLV was unable to sustain its early momentum before dropping its first game of the relocated Maui Invitational in Asheville, N.C.
The Runnin' Rebels (0-2) bid for a better showing on Tuesday when they play Alabama (1-1) in the consolation bracket matchup.
UNLV bolted out of the blocks early on Monday, connecting on its first five shots -- including three from 3-point range -- to score the first 13 points of the game. Unfortunately, the bottom fell out from there en route to a 78-51 setback to No. 14 North Carolina.
"As the game wore on, they picked up the pressure, brought some presses, some traps, denied entries more on the wings, and we didn't do the job we needed to do to be stubborn to get open," Runnin' Rebels coach T.J. Otzelberger said.
UNLV's Bryce Hamilton scored 15 points to record his 21st consecutive game with double-digit points. Hamilton made 7 of 19 shots from the floor, but the rest of his teammates combined to go 11-for-43 from the field.
"I think North Carolina started to have more pressure, bringing us out like 35-40 feet out on the court," Hamilton said, per the Las Vegas Sun. "They started to key in more, and we didn't have much ball movement."
Caleb Grill added 10 points on 3-of-10 shooting from the field (3-of-9 from 3-point range) for the Runnin' Rebels, who made just 3 of 21 attempts from beyond the arc in the second half.
"We didn't cut well enough to put ourselves in great position, and eventually it pushed us out on the floor and we were running our offense at 35-40 feet, which is a challenge," Otzelberger said.
David Jenkins Jr., who made just 1 of 9 shots on Monday, has yet to find his range since transferring from South Dakota State. He is shooting 16.7 percent from the field in a two-game span.
Alabama can relate to UNLV's shooting woes, as the Crimson Tide shot just 24.1 percent from 3-point range in their lackluster 82-64 loss to Stanford on Monday.
Jahvon Quinerly had a team-high 14 points and Jaden Shackelford added 10 to record his 17th straight game in double-digit scoring. Shackelford, however, went 3-for-13 from the field.
"Sometimes our shot selection hasn't been great, to be honest with you," Crimson Tide coach Nate Oats said, per AL.com. "We have some guys forcing some contested ones up, trying to make something happen instead of just playing how we need to play."
To make matters worse for Alabama, it was out-rebounded 48-31 and only had four second-chance points.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
11
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Rebels offensive rebound
|15:29
|Jordan Bruner blocks Marvin Coleman's two point layup
|15:31
|Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound
|15:53
|Joshua Primo misses three point jump shot
|15:55
|+ 3
|Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (Marvin Coleman assists)
|16:05
|Jordan Bruner turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Grill steals)
|16:23
|Jordan Bruner offensive rebound
|16:26
|Herbert Jones misses three point jump shot
|16:28
|+ 3
|Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (Marvin Coleman assists)
|16:43
|Rebels defensive rebound
|16:55
|Jahvon Quinerly misses three point jump shot
|16:57
|Team Stats
|Points
|12
|11
|Field Goals
|4-8 (50.0%)
|4-7 (57.1%)
|3-Pointers
|4-7 (57.1%)
|3-6 (50.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|5
|2
|Offensive
|1
|1
|Defensive
|1
|1
|Team
|3
|0
|Assists
|3
|4
|Steals
|1
|0
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|0
|1
|Fouls
|0
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Key Players
|
00
|. Grill G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|
00
|. Petty Jr. G
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|0.0 FG%
|Top Scorers
|C. Grill G
|9 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|J. Petty Jr. G
|6 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|50.0
|FG%
|57.1
|
|
|57.1
|3PT FG%
|50.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Grill
|9
|1
|0
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Diong
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Coleman
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Hamilton
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Grill
|9
|1
|0
|3/3
|3/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|D. Jenkins Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|1/2
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|C. Diong
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|M. Coleman
|0
|0
|2
|0/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Hamilton
|0
|0
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|M. Wood
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Hurlburt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Tillis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Del Cadia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Blake
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Lindsey
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Yap
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Gilbert
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Brown
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Martinez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|12
|2
|3
|4/8
|4/7
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Petty Jr.
|6
|0
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Shackelford
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bruner
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J. Quinerly
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Petty Jr.
|6
|0
|0
|2/2
|2/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Shackelford
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|H. Jones
|2
|0
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bruner
|0
|1
|2
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|J. Quinerly
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Primo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Stramaglia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Heard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rojas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cottrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Ambrose-Hylton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Quinerly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Tchikou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|11
|2
|4
|4/7
|3/6
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|1
|1
-
JUDSON
BRAD32
101
2nd 3:16 ESP3
-
COVEN
SAMFORD57
80
2nd 9:50 ESP+
-
HAMP
GWASH68
68
2nd 5:24 ESP+
-
HOWPN
ABIL13
30
1st 6:45 ESP+
-
MVSU
GC18
21
1st 12:40
-
SDAK
NEB27
29
1st 3:59 BTN
-
UNLV
BAMA12
11
1st 15:29 ESP2
-
17TEXAS
IND66
44
Final
-
USC
BYU79
53
Final ESP2
-
OAK
PURDUE50
93
Final BTN
-
SFTRPA
15UVA51
76
Final
-
14UNC
STNFRD67
63
Final
-
UCRIV
WASH57
42
Final
-
BRYANT
NH93
85
Final ESP3
-
WISGB
4WISC42
82
Final BTN
-
HARTFD
12NOVA53
87
Final ESP2
-
LONGWD
VMI71
84
Final
-
NCW
ECU62
91
Final
-
NEBOM
9CREIGH67
94
Final FS1
-
NAVY
GTOWN78
71
Final CBSSN
-
WKY
LVILLE54
75
Final
-
LINPA
MORGAN94
102
Final
-
STNYBRK
STPETE68
82
Final
-
CMICH
FIU76
96
Final
-
OKLAST
MARQET70
62
Final FS1
-
NCAT
CHARSO70
63
Final ESP+
-
EILL
DAYTON63
66
Final
-
DAVID
PROV62
63
Final ESP2
-
EMMAN
SALAB47
86
Final ESP+
-
CLEVST
TOLEDO61
70
Final ESP3
-
VALPO
ILLCHI50
66
Final ESP3
-
8MICHST
6DUKE75
69
Final ESPN
-
LETOURN
SFA57
102
Final ESP+
-
20UK
7KANSAS0
0144 O/U
-4
9:30pm ESPN
-
NICHST
MARYCA0
0136 O/U
-14
10:00pm
-
CARK
MOST0
0
PPD
-
STAND
APPST0
0
ESP+
-
TOWSON
MD0
0
BTN
-
IONA
BUFF0
0
-
ARLGTBAP
SAMHOU0
0
-
NWST
LAMON0
0
-
TEXAMCOM
NTEXAS0
0