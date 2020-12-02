DAVID
UNLV

Preview not available

Preview not available

2nd Half
DAVID
Wildcats
15
UNLV
Rebels
16

Time Team Play Score
10:22   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (bad pass)  
10:34   Devin Tillis personal foul (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom draws the foul)  
10:34   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
10:34   Bryce Hamilton misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
10:34   Bates Jones personal foul (Bryce Hamilton draws the foul)  
10:59 +3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists) 56-45
11:32 +3 Moses Wood makes three point jump shot 53-45
11:48   TV timeout  
11:48   Kellan Grady turnover  
11:48   Kellan Grady offensive foul (Devin Tillis draws the foul)  
12:13 +1 David Jenkins Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 53-42
12:13 +1 David Jenkins Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 53-41
12:13   Bates Jones shooting foul (David Jenkins Jr. draws the foul)  
12:30 +1 Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 3 of 3 53-40
12:30   Kellan Grady misses regular free throw 2 of 3  
12:30 +1 Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 1 of 3 52-40
12:30   Marvin Coleman shooting foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)  
12:52   TV timeout  
12:52   Rebels 30 second timeout  
12:54 +3 David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot (Bryce Hamilton assists) 51-40
13:02   Moses Wood defensive rebound  
13:04   Michael Jones misses three point jump shot  
13:14   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
13:16   Marvin Coleman misses three point jump shot  
13:30 +2 Hyunjung Lee makes two point jump shot 51-37
13:34   Moses Wood personal foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)  
13:45   Michael Jones defensive rebound  
13:47   Devin Tillis misses three point jump shot  
13:53   Kellan Grady personal foul (Edoardo Del Cadia draws the foul)  
14:06   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom personal foul (Moses Wood draws the foul)  
14:25   Sam Mennenga turnover (traveling)  
14:24   Sam Mennenga offensive rebound  
14:26   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
14:44   Edoardo Del Cadia personal foul (Sam Mennenga draws the foul)  
15:04   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
15:04   David Jenkins Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
15:04   Luka Brajkovic shooting foul (David Jenkins Jr. draws the foul)  
15:04 +2 David Jenkins Jr. makes two point layup 49-37
15:11   David Jenkins Jr. defensive rebound  
15:13   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
15:20   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
15:22   Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot  
15:50 +1 Carter Collins makes regular free throw 3 of 3 49-35
15:50 +1 Carter Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 3 48-35
15:50 +1 Carter Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 3 47-35
15:50   TV timeout  
15:50   Marvin Coleman shooting foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)  
16:13   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
16:15   Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot  
16:27   Marvin Coleman defensive rebound  
16:29   Luka Brajkovic misses three point jump shot  
16:36   Luka Brajkovic defensive rebound  
16:38   Marvin Coleman misses two point layup  
17:03 +3 Luka Brajkovic makes three point jump shot (Carter Collins assists) 46-35
17:27 +2 Cheikh Mbacke Diong makes two point dunk (Bryce Hamilton assists) 43-35
17:41   Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound  
17:43   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
17:56 +1 Marvin Coleman makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-33
17:56 +1 Marvin Coleman makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-32
17:56   Hyunjung Lee shooting foul (Marvin Coleman draws the foul)  
18:13   Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound  
18:15   Kellan Grady misses two point jump shot  
18:31   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
18:33   Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot  
18:53 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point layup (Luka Brajkovic assists) 43-31
19:10   David Jenkins Jr. personal foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)  
19:33 +2 Bryce Hamilton makes two point jump shot 41-31
19:46   Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound  
19:48   Sam Mennenga misses two point hook shot  

1st Half
DAVID
Wildcats
41
UNLV
Rebels
29

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Rebels offensive rebound  
0:01   Marvin Coleman misses three point jump shot  
0:08   Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound  
0:10   Hyunjung Lee misses two point layup  
0:40   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
0:42   David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot  
0:48   Wildcats 30 second timeout  
0:48 +1 Bates Jones makes regular free throw 2 of 2 41-29
0:48 +1 Bates Jones makes regular free throw 1 of 2 40-29
0:48   Caleb Grill personal foul (Bates Jones draws the foul)  
0:49   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
0:49   Cheikh Mbacke Diong misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
0:54   Bates Jones personal foul (Cheikh Mbacke Diong draws the foul)  
0:54   Cheikh Mbacke Diong offensive rebound  
0:56   Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot  
1:07 +2 Sam Mennenga makes two point layup 39-29
1:25   Rebels 30 second timeout  
1:25 +1 Bryce Hamilton makes regular free throw 2 of 2 37-29
1:25 +1 Bryce Hamilton makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-28
1:25   Michael Jones shooting foul (Bryce Hamilton draws the foul)  
1:46 +3 Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Kellan Grady assists) 37-27
2:05   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
2:07   Michael Jones blocks Bryce Hamilton's two point layup  
2:15   Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound  
2:17   Michael Jones misses three point jump shot  
2:21   Bates Jones offensive rebound  
2:23   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
2:39 +3 Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (Bryce Hamilton assists) 34-27
2:49   Hyunjung Lee turnover (traveling)  
2:58   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
3:00   Bryce Hamilton misses two point layup  
3:09 +1 Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-24
3:09 +1 Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 33-24
3:09   TV timeout  
3:09   Marvin Coleman personal foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)  
3:20   Bates Jones defensive rebound  
3:22   Moses Wood misses three point jump shot  
3:45 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point layup 32-24
4:02   Marvin Coleman turnover (bad pass) (Bates Jones steals)  
4:12   Hyunjung Lee kicked ball violation  
4:38 +2 Hyunjung Lee makes two point jump shot 30-24
4:59   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
5:01   Moses Wood misses two point layup  
5:22 +1 Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-24
5:22 +1 Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-24
5:22   David Jenkins Jr. personal foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)  
5:31   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
5:33   Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot  
5:48 +2 Nelson Boachie-Yiadom makes two point hook shot 26-24
6:07 +1 Devin Tillis makes regular free throw 3 of 3 24-24
6:08 +1 Devin Tillis makes regular free throw 2 of 3 24-23
6:08 +1 Devin Tillis makes regular free throw 1 of 3 24-22
6:08   Carter Collins shooting foul (Devin Tillis draws the foul)  
6:23   Luka Brajkovic personal foul (Edoardo Del Cadia draws the foul)  
6:45 +1 Carter Collins makes regular free throw 2 of 2 24-21
6:45 +1 Carter Collins makes regular free throw 1 of 2 23-21
6:45   Edoardo Del Cadia personal foul (Carter Collins draws the foul)  
6:48   Carter Collins defensive rebound  
6:50   David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot  
7:06   Edoardo Del Cadia defensive rebound  
7:08   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
7:27 +2 David Jenkins Jr. makes two point jump shot 22-21
7:42   TV timeout  
7:42   Luka Brajkovic personal foul (Nicquel Blake draws the foul)  
7:42   Luka Brajkovic turnover (lost ball) (Nicquel Blake steals)  
8:06   Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound  
8:08   Nicquel Blake misses three point jump shot  
8:16   Rebels offensive rebound  
8:18   Luka Brajkovic blocks Caleb Grill's two point jump shot  
8:22   Caleb Grill offensive rebound  
8:24   Cheikh Mbacke Diong misses two point hook shot  
8:50 +3 Hyunjung Lee makes three point jump shot (Grant Huffman assists) 22-19
8:56   Luka Brajkovic offensive rebound  
8:58   Kellan Grady misses three point jump shot  
9:21 +2 Nicquel Blake makes two point jump shot 19-19
9:43 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point layup 19-17
10:08   Grant Huffman defensive rebound  
10:10   Caleb Grill misses three point jump shot  
10:14   Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound  
10:16   Kellan Grady misses two point jump shot  
10:23   Bryce Hamilton personal foul  
10:36   Bryce Hamilton turnover (traveling)  
10:47   Bryce Hamilton defensive rebound  
10:49   Sam Mennenga misses two point jump shot  
11:02   Grant Huffman offensive rebound  
11:04   Sam Mennenga misses three point jump shot  
11:15 +3 Caleb Grill makes three point jump shot (Marvin Coleman assists) 17-17
11:15   Kellan Grady turnover (lost ball) (Caleb Grill steals)  
11:25   David Jenkins Jr. personal foul  
11:28   Bryce Hamilton personal foul  
11:48   Sam Mennenga defensive rebound  
11:50   David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot  
12:00   TV timeout  
12:00   Wildcats turnover (shot clock violation)  
12:28   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
12:30   David Jenkins Jr. misses two point jump shot  
12:59   Carter Collins personal foul (Bryce Hamilton draws the foul)  
13:06   Michael Jones turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Hamilton steals)  
13:21 +2 Marvin Coleman makes two point layup 17-14
13:29   Kellan Grady kicked ball violation  
13:33 +1 Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 2 of 2 17-12
13:33 +1 Kellan Grady makes regular free throw 1 of 2 16-12
13:33   Caleb Grill shooting foul (Kellan Grady draws the foul)  
13:49   Moses Wood turnover (traveling)  
14:07 +1 Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 2 of 2 15-12
14:07 +1 Hyunjung Lee makes regular free throw 1 of 2 14-12
14:07   Devin Tillis shooting foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)  
14:15   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
14:17   Devin Tillis misses two point layup  
14:28   Caleb Grill defensive rebound  
14:30   Hyunjung Lee misses three point jump shot  
14:49   Marvin Coleman turnover  
14:49   Marvin Coleman offensive foul (Hyunjung Lee draws the foul)  
15:06 +2 Hyunjung Lee makes two point jump shot 13-12
15:25   Kellan Grady defensive rebound  
15:27   Marvin Coleman misses two point layup  
15:43   Moses Wood offensive rebound  
15:43   Bryce Hamilton misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
15:43 +1 Bryce Hamilton makes regular free throw 1 of 1 11-12
15:43   TV timeout  
15:43   Sam Mennenga shooting foul (Bryce Hamilton draws the foul)  
15:55   Cheikh Mbacke Diong defensive rebound  
15:57   Sam Mennenga misses two point jump shot  
16:09   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
16:11   David Jenkins Jr. misses three point jump shot  
16:20 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point layup (Hyunjung Lee assists) 11-11
16:37 +3 David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot 9-11
16:54 +2 Kellan Grady makes two point jump shot 9-8
17:12 +3 David Jenkins Jr. makes three point jump shot 7-8
17:21   Sam Mennenga turnover (lost ball) (Bryce Hamilton steals)  
17:31   Hyunjung Lee defensive rebound  
17:33   Bryce Hamilton misses three point jump shot  
17:55 +2 Hyunjung Lee makes two point layup (Carter Collins assists) 7-5
18:08 +2 Bryce Hamilton makes two point jump shot 5-5
18:26 +3 Carter Collins makes three point jump shot (Kellan Grady assists) 5-3
18:39   David Jenkins Jr. turnover (traveling)  
19:10 +2 Luka Brajkovic makes two point dunk (Sam Mennenga assists) 2-3
19:31 +3 Bryce Hamilton makes three point jump shot (Caleb Grill assists) 0-3
20:00   Luka Brajkovic vs. Cheikh Mbacke Diong (Rebels gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Nelson Boachie-Yiadom turnover (bad pass) 10:22
  Devin Tillis personal foul (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom draws the foul) 10:34
  Nelson Boachie-Yiadom defensive rebound 10:34
  Bryce Hamilton misses regular free throw 1 of 1 10:34
  Bates Jones personal foul (Bryce Hamilton draws the foul) 10:34
+ 3 Kellan Grady makes three point jump shot (Nelson Boachie-Yiadom assists) 10:59
+ 3 Moses Wood makes three point jump shot 11:32
  Kellan Grady turnover 11:48
  Kellan Grady offensive foul (Devin Tillis draws the foul) 11:48
+ 1 David Jenkins Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 12:13
+ 1 David Jenkins Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 12:13
Team Stats
Points 56 45
Field Goals 17-34 (50.0%) 14-39 (35.9%)
3-Pointers 5-16 (31.3%) 7-22 (31.8%)
Free Throws 17-18 (94.4%) 10-14 (71.4%)
Total Rebounds 28 18
Offensive 4 3
Defensive 24 13
Team 0 2
Assists 9 5
Steals 1 4
Blocks 2 0
Turnovers 7 5
Fouls 14 16
Technicals 0 0
away team logo
31
K. Grady G
19 PTS, 4 REB, 2 AST
home team logo
5
D. Jenkins Jr. G
15 PTS, 1 REB
12T
away team logo Davidson 1-2 411556
home team logo UNLV 0-3 291645
Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Harrah's Cherokee Center Asheville, NC
Team Stats
away team logo Davidson 1-2 PPG RPG APG
home team logo UNLV 0-3 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Grady G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Jenkins Jr. G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
31
K. Grady G 19 PTS 4 REB 2 AST
5
D. Jenkins Jr. G 15 PTS 1 REB 0 AST
50.0 FG% 35.9
31.3 3PT FG% 31.8
94.4 FT% 71.4
Davidson
Starters
K. Grady
H. Lee
C. Collins
L. Brajkovic
S. Mennenga
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
K. Grady 19 4 2 6/10 1/3 6/7 2 - 0 0 2 0 4
H. Lee 18 6 1 6/12 2/7 4/4 1 - 0 0 1 0 6
C. Collins 8 1 2 1/1 1/1 5/5 2 - 0 0 0 0 1
L. Brajkovic 5 2 1 2/3 1/2 0/0 3 - 0 1 1 1 1
S. Mennenga