DUQ
NCGRN

2nd Half
DUQ
Dukes
12
NCGRN
Spartans
7

Time Team Play Score
13:20   Toby Okani offensive rebound  
13:22   Sincere Carry misses three point jump shot  
13:31   Sincere Carry defensive rebound  
13:31   A.J. McGinnis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
13:31   A.J. McGinnis misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:31   Toby Okani shooting foul (A.J. McGinnis draws the foul)  
13:51 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point jump shot (Andre Harris assists) 54-40
14:10 +2 Angelo Allegri makes two point layup (A.J. McGinnis assists) 52-40
14:26 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point layup 52-38
14:29   Michael Hughes offensive rebound  
14:31   Toby Okani misses three point jump shot  
14:47 +3 Angelo Allegri makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Miller assists) 50-38
14:54 +2 Sincere Carry makes two point layup (Michael Hughes assists) 50-35
15:01   Isaiah Miller turnover (lost ball) (Michael Hughes steals)  
15:09   Spartans defensive rebound  
15:11   Michael Hughes misses two point hook shot  
15:18   TV timeout  
15:18   Khyre Thompson personal foul  
15:31   Sincere Carry defensive rebound  
15:33   Hayden Koval misses two point layup  
16:01   Khyre Thompson defensive rebound  
16:03   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
16:10   Isaiah Miller turnover (lost ball) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)  
16:17 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point dunk (Sincere Carry assists) 48-35
16:23   Sincere Carry defensive rebound  
16:25   Isaiah Miller misses two point jump shot  
16:31   Hayden Koval defensive rebound  
16:33   Sincere Carry misses two point hook shot  
16:45   Isaiah Miller turnover  
16:45   Isaiah Miller offensive foul (Sincere Carry draws the foul)  
16:51   Hayden Koval defensive rebound  
16:53   Hayden Koval blocks Lamar Norman Jr.'s two point layup  
17:10   Mohammed Abdulsalam turnover (traveling)  
17:35 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot 46-35
17:49   Keyshaun Langley personal foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)  
18:05   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
18:07   Kaleb Hunter misses three point jump shot  
18:20   Kaleb Hunter offensive rebound  
18:22   Isaiah Miller misses three point jump shot  
18:52   Isaiah Miller defensive rebound  
18:54   Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot  
19:19 +2 Keyshaun Langley makes two point layup 43-35
19:38 +1 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 43-33
19:38   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
19:38   Keyshaun Langley shooting foul (Tavian Dunn-Martin draws the foul)  
19:44   Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound  
19:46   Keyshaun Langley misses three point jump shot  

1st Half
DUQ
Dukes
42
NCGRN
Spartans
33

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
0:01   Isaiah Miller misses two point jump shot  
0:21 +1 Sincere Carry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-33
0:21   Sincere Carry misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
0:21   Angelo Allegri personal foul (Sincere Carry draws the foul)  
0:29 +2 Bas Leyte makes two point hook shot 41-33
0:41 +1 Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 1 41-31
0:41   Angelo Allegri shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)  
0:41 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point layup 40-31
0:41   Marcus Weathers offensive rebound  
0:43   Marcus Weathers misses two point layup  
1:00   Dukes 30 second timeout  
1:06 +2 Isaiah Miller makes two point dunk 38-31
1:11   Sincere Carry turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Miller steals)  
1:31 +2 Isaiah Miller makes two point jump shot 38-29
1:57 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot (Sincere Carry assists) 38-27
2:09   Dukes offensive rebound  
2:12   Tavian Dunn-Martin misses three point jump shot  
2:24   Andre Harris defensive rebound  
2:26   Jarrett Hensley misses three point jump shot  
2:44   Andre Harris turnover (lost ball)  
2:54   Andre Harris offensive rebound  
2:56   Bas Leyte blocks Andre Harris's two point layup  
3:03   Jarrett Hensley turnover (lost ball) (Andre Harris steals)  
3:03   Jump ball. Jarrett Hensley vs. Andre Harris (Dukes gains possession)  
3:05   Khyre Thompson defensive rebound  
3:07   Sincere Carry misses two point layup  
3:18   Austin Rotroff defensive rebound  
3:20   Isaiah Miller misses two point jump shot  
3:39 +3 Sincere Carry makes three point jump shot (Andre Harris assists) 35-27
3:58   Andre Harris defensive rebound  
3:58   Kaleb Hunter misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
3:58 +1 Kaleb Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 2 32-27
3:58   TV timeout  
3:58   Michael Hughes shooting foul (Kaleb Hunter draws the foul)  
4:10   Sincere Carry personal foul (Isaiah Miller draws the foul)  
4:27 +1 Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 32-26
4:27 +1 Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 1 of 2 31-26
4:27   Mohammed Abdulsalam shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)  
4:33   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
4:35   Khyre Thompson misses three point jump shot  
4:33 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point dunk 30-26
4:43   Dericko Williams turnover (bad pass)  
4:56 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point layup (Sincere Carry assists) 28-26
5:05 +2 Isaiah Miller makes two point dunk (Angelo Allegri assists) 26-26
5:10   Sincere Carry turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Miller steals)  
5:15 +2 Dericko Williams makes two point dunk 26-24
5:20   Dericko Williams offensive rebound  
5:22   Khyre Thompson misses two point layup  
5:32   Dericko Williams defensive rebound  
5:34   Khyre Thompson blocks Michael Hughes's two point jump shot  
5:45   Dericko Williams turnover (traveling)  
5:48   Spartans offensive rebound  
5:48   A.J. McGinnis misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
5:48 +1 A.J. McGinnis makes regular free throw 1 of 2 26-22
5:48   Marcus Weathers shooting foul (A.J. McGinnis draws the foul)  
6:02   Jump ball. Kobe Langley (Spartans gains possession)  
6:18   Khyre Thompson defensive rebound  
6:20   Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot  
6:34 +3 A.J. McGinnis makes three point jump shot (Angelo Allegri assists) 26-21
6:51   Dukes turnover (10-second violation)  
7:01   TV timeout  
7:01   Spartans 30 second timeout  
7:08 +3 Angelo Allegri makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Miller assists) 26-18
7:31 +2 Marcus Weathers makes two point jump shot 26-15
7:56   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
7:58   Isaiah Miller misses three point jump shot  
8:16   Isaiah Miller defensive rebound  
8:18   Hayden Koval blocks Marcus Weathers's two point layup  
8:26   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
8:28   Isaiah Miller misses two point layup  
8:38 +2 Michael Hughes makes two point layup 24-15
9:00 +3 A.J. McGinnis makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Miller assists) 22-15
9:21 +1 Marcus Weathers makes regular free throw 2 of 2 22-12
9:21   Marcus Weathers misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
9:21   Mohammed Abdulsalam shooting foul (Marcus Weathers draws the foul)  
9:41   Kaleb Hunter turnover  
9:41   Kaleb Hunter offensive foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)  
9:44   Kaleb Hunter offensive rebound  
9:46   Kaleb Hunter misses three point jump shot  
10:10 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot 21-12
10:16   Isaiah Miller turnover (bad pass) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)  
10:24   Spartans defensive rebound  
10:26   Jarrett Hensley blocks Andre Harris's two point layup  
10:44 +2 Isaiah Miller makes two point layup (Mohammed Abdulsalam assists) 18-12
11:02   Sincere Carry turnover (bad pass) (Isaiah Miller steals)  
11:09   TV timeout  
11:09   Dukes 30 second timeout  
11:09   Mohammed Abdulsalam turnover (bad pass) (Tavian Dunn-Martin steals)  
11:34   Mohammed Abdulsalam defensive rebound  
11:36   Michael Hughes misses two point layup  
11:59 +2 Isaiah Miller makes two point jump shot 18-10
12:17 +1 Michael Hughes makes regular free throw 2 of 2 18-8
12:17 +1 Michael Hughes makes regular free throw 1 of 2 17-8
12:17   Dericko Williams shooting foul (Michael Hughes draws the foul)  
12:35   Kaleb Hunter turnover (bad pass) (Michael Hughes steals)  
12:45 +1 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes regular free throw 2 of 2 16-8
12:45 +1 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes regular free throw 1 of 2 15-8
12:45   Khyre Thompson shooting foul (Tavian Dunn-Martin draws the foul)  
12:52   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
12:54   Dericko Williams misses two point hook shot  
13:04   Michael Hughes personal foul (Keyshaun Langley draws the foul)  
13:08   Khyre Thompson defensive rebound  
13:10   Lamar Norman Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:22   Kobe Langley turnover  
13:22   Kobe Langley offensive foul (Tavian Dunn-Martin draws the foul)  
13:30 +1 Sincere Carry makes regular free throw 2 of 2 14-8
13:30 +1 Sincere Carry makes regular free throw 1 of 2 13-8
13:30   Dericko Williams shooting foul (Sincere Carry draws the foul)  
13:40 +2 Khyre Thompson makes two point layup (Keyshaun Langley assists) 12-8
13:47   Kobe Langley defensive rebound  
13:49   Sincere Carry misses two point layup  
13:59   Michael Hughes defensive rebound  
14:01   Kobe Langley misses three point jump shot  
14:30   Angelo Allegri defensive rebound  
14:32   Sincere Carry misses three point jump shot  
14:39   Marcus Weathers defensive rebound  
14:41   Khyre Thompson misses three point jump shot  
14:52   TV timeout  
14:52   Mike Bekelja turnover (bad pass)  
15:05 +2 Kaleb Hunter makes two point layup 12-6
15:08   Kaleb Hunter offensive rebound  
15:10   Kaleb Hunter misses two point jump shot  
15:38 +3 Lamar Norman Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sincere Carry assists) 12-4
16:04   Mike Bekelja defensive rebound  
16:06   Hayden Koval misses three point jump shot  
16:16   Hayden Koval defensive rebound  
16:16   Austin Rotroff misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
16:16   Austin Rotroff misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
16:16   Hayden Koval shooting foul (Austin Rotroff draws the foul)  
16:29 +2 Isaiah Miller makes two point jump shot 9-4
16:45 +2 Austin Rotroff makes two point layup (Marcus Weathers assists) 9-2
16:53   Marcus Weathers offensive rebound  
16:55   Hayden Koval blocks Marcus Weathers's two point layup  
17:22 +2 Isaiah Miller makes two point jump shot 7-2
17:38 +1 Austin Rotroff makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-0
17:38 +1 Austin Rotroff makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-0
17:38   Isaiah Miller shooting foul (Austin Rotroff draws the foul)  
17:52   Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound  
17:54   Mohammed Abdulsalam misses two point jump shot  
18:03 +3 Tavian Dunn-Martin makes three point jump shot 5-0
18:15   Tavian Dunn-Martin defensive rebound  
18:17   Mohammed Abdulsalam misses two point jump shot  
18:29   Austin Rotroff turnover (traveling)  
18:35   Austin Rotroff defensive rebound  
18:37   Mohammed Abdulsalam misses two point layup  
18:47   Austin Rotroff personal foul (Mohammed Abdulsalam draws the foul)  
19:00   Mohammed Abdulsalam defensive rebound  
19:02   Marcus Weathers misses three point jump shot  
19:14   Sincere Carry defensive rebound  
19:16   Isaiah Miller misses two point jump shot  
19:21   Mohammed Abdulsalam offensive rebound  
19:23   Hayden Koval misses three point jump shot  
19:47 +2 Sincere Carry makes two point jump shot 2-0
20:00   (Dukes gains possession)  
Key Players
Min. Per Game
Pts. Per Game
Ast. Per Game
Reb. Per Game
Field Goal %
Three Point %
Free Throw %
  Toby Okani offensive rebound 13:20
  Sincere Carry misses three point jump shot 13:22
  Sincere Carry defensive rebound 13:31
  A.J. McGinnis misses regular free throw 2 of 2 13:31
  A.J. McGinnis misses regular free throw 1 of 2 13:31
  Toby Okani shooting foul (A.J. McGinnis draws the foul) 13:31
+ 2 Michael Hughes makes two point jump shot (Andre Harris assists) 13:51
+ 2 Angelo Allegri makes two point layup (A.J. McGinnis assists) 14:10
+ 2 Michael Hughes makes two point layup 14:26
  Michael Hughes offensive rebound 14:29
  Toby Okani misses three point jump shot 14:31
Team Stats
Points 54 40
Field Goals 17-38 (44.7%) 17-40 (42.5%)
3-Pointers 6-15 (40.0%) 4-15 (26.7%)
Free Throws 14-19 (73.7%) 2-6 (33.3%)
Total Rebounds 26 22
Offensive 5 5
Defensive 20 14
Team 1 3
Assists 8 8
Steals 6 3
Blocks 0 6
Turnovers 6 12
Fouls 6 15
Technicals 0 0
0
T. Dunn-Martin G
15 PTS, 3 REB
1
I. Miller G
14 PTS, 2 REB, 3 AST
12T
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
KFC Yum! Center Louisville, KY
Team Stats
away team logo Duquesne 0-1 PPG RPG APG
home team logo UNCG 1-1 PPG RPG APG
Key Players
00
. Dunn-Martin G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
00
. Miller G PPG RPG APG 0.0 FG%
Top Scorers
0
T. Dunn-Martin G 15 PTS 3 REB 0 AST
1
I. Miller G 14 PTS 2 REB 3 AST
44.7 FG% 42.5
40.0 3PT FG% 26.7
73.7 FT% 33.3
Duquesne
Starters
T. Dunn-Martin
M. Weathers
S. Carry
A. Rotroff
L. Norman Jr.
Starters PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
T. Dunn-Martin 15 3 0 4/6 4/6 3/4 0 0 3 0 0 0 3
M. Weathers 12 7 1 4/8 0/1 4/5 1 0 0 0 0 2 5
S. Carry 10 4 4 3/8 1/3 3/4 1 0 0 0 3 0 4
A. Rotroff 4 2 0 1/1 0/0 2/4 1 0 0 0 1 0 2
L. Norman Jr. 3 0 0 1/5 1/4 0/0 0 0 0 0 0 0 0
Bench
M. Hughes
T. Okani
A. Harris
M. Bekelja
M. Hima
J. Roesing
C. Baker
J. Cole-Williams
T. Acuff
N. Buono
A. Kelly
M. Austin
Bench PTS REB AST FG 3PT FT PF MIN STL BLK TO OREB DREB
M. Hughes - - - - -