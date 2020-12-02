|
End of period
0:00
+2
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander makes two point layup
31-36
0:05
Eman Sertovic turnover (traveling)
0:28
Skyhawks 30 second timeout
0:28
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander turnover
0:28
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander offensive foul (Eden Holt draws the foul)
0:49
+2
Jaron Williams makes two point jump shot
29-36
1:15
+3
Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander assists)
29-34
1:21
Trey Hall defensive rebound
1:23
Jonte Coleman misses two point jump shot
1:33
Jaron Williams defensive rebound
1:33
Jax Levitch misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:33
+1
Jax Levitch makes regular free throw 1 of 2
26-34
1:33
Cameron Holden personal foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)
1:33
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
1:35
Ajani Kennedy misses two point layup
1:45
Cameron Holden defensive rebound
1:47
Shamar Givance misses two point layup
1:59
Cameron Holden turnover
1:59
Cameron Holden offensive foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)
2:10
Ajani Kennedy defensive rebound
2:12
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses two point jump shot
2:32
Hannes Polla turnover
2:32
Hannes Polla offensive foul (Jax Levitch draws the foul)
2:49
+3
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists)
25-34
3:12
Ajani Kennedy turnover (bad pass) (Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander steals)
3:17
TV timeout
3:17
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander personal foul (Cameron Holden draws the foul)
3:32
Jonte Coleman defensive rebound
3:34
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander misses three point jump shot
3:47
Thomasi Gilgeous-Alexander defensive rebound
3:49
Malik Mooving misses two point jump shot
4:03
+2
Noah Frederking makes two point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists)
22-34
4:30
+1
Cameron Holden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
20-34
4:30
+1
Cameron Holden makes regular free throw 1 of 2
20-33
4:30
Shamar Givance personal foul (Cameron Holden draws the foul)
4:30
Trey Hall turnover (bad pass) (Cameron Holden steals)
4:37
+3
Malik Mooving makes three point jump shot (Jaron Williams assists)
20-32
4:38
Evan Kuhlman personal foul (Hannes Polla draws the foul)
5:00
+3
Jax Levitch makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
20-29
5:07
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
5:09
Jonte Coleman misses three point jump shot
5:24
+1
Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 2 of 2
17-29
5:24
+1
Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
16-29
5:24
Jaron Williams shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
5:26
Shamar Givance offensive rebound
5:28
Shamar Givance misses two point layup
5:32
Purple Aces offensive rebound
5:34
Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
5:41
Shamar Givance defensive rebound
5:43
Jaron Williams misses three point jump shot
5:50
Anthony Thomas defensive rebound
5:52
Emmette Page misses three point jump shot
6:07
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
6:09
Gage Bobe blocks Malik Mooving's two point jump shot
6:18
Cameron Holden defensive rebound
6:20
Emmette Page misses two point layup
6:24
Evan Kuhlman offensive rebound
6:26
Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
6:45
+2
Jaron Williams makes two point layup (Malik Mooving assists)
15-29
7:04
Shamar Givance turnover (bad pass)
7:10
Jump ball. (Skyhawks gains possession)
7:28
TV timeout
7:38
+3
Cameron Holden makes three point jump shot (Malik Mooving assists)
15-27
7:47
Eman Sertovic defensive rebound
7:49
Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
8:01
Jax Levitch defensive rebound
8:03
Malik Mooving misses two point jump shot
8:11
+2
Jax Levitch makes two point jump shot
15-24
8:19
Anthony Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Jax Levitch steals)
8:39
+3
Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Gage Bobe assists)
13-24
8:51
Purple Aces 30 second timeout
8:52
+2
Anthony Thomas makes two point layup (Eden Holt assists)
10-24
8:57
Hannes Polla defensive rebound
8:59
Ajani Kennedy blocks Iyen Enaruna's two point layup
9:14
Iyen Enaruna defensive rebound
9:16
Eden Holt misses two point jump shot
9:31
Iyen Enaruna turnover (lost ball) (Hannes Polla steals)
9:49
+2
Ajani Kennedy makes two point jump shot
10-22
10:18
Noah Frederking turnover (bad pass) (Eman Sertovic steals)
10:47
+3
Eman Sertovic makes three point jump shot
10-20
10:54
Hannes Polla offensive rebound
10:56
Anthony Thomas misses two point jump shot
11:22
Eden Holt defensive rebound
11:24
Noah Frederking misses two point jump shot
11:40
+2
Hannes Polla makes two point hook shot (Eden Holt assists)
10-17
11:58
TV timeout
11:58
Jax Levitch personal foul (Cameron Holden draws the foul)
12:09
+3
Gage Bobe makes three point jump shot (Shamar Givance assists)
10-15
12:32
+1
Cameron Holden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-15
12:32
Cameron Holden misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:32
Evan Kuhlman shooting foul (Cameron Holden draws the foul)
12:48
+1
Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 2 of 2
7-14
12:48
+1
Shamar Givance makes regular free throw 1 of 2
6-14
12:48
Anthony Thomas shooting foul (Shamar Givance draws the foul)
13:15
+3
Jonte Coleman makes three point jump shot
5-14
13:21
Hannes Polla defensive rebound
13:23
Cameron Holden blocks Iyen Enaruna's two point layup
13:40
Purple Aces offensive rebound
13:42
Jax Levitch misses three point jump shot
13:47
Shamar Givance offensive rebound
13:49
Trey Hall misses two point jump shot
14:14
Jaron Williams turnover (traveling)
14:20
+1
Trey Hall makes regular free throw 2 of 2
5-11
14:20
+1
Trey Hall makes regular free throw 1 of 2
4-11
14:20
La-Quiem Walker shooting foul (Trey Hall draws the foul)
14:38
+1
La-Quiem Walker makes regular free throw 1 of 1
3-11
14:38
Trey Hall shooting foul (La-Quiem Walker draws the foul)
14:38
+2
La-Quiem Walker makes two point layup (Kenton Eskridge assists)
3-10
14:41
Cameron Holden offensive rebound
14:43
La-Quiem Walker misses two point jump shot
14:49
La-Quiem Walker offensive rebound
14:51
Jaron Williams misses three point jump shot
15:06
Kenton Eskridge defensive rebound
15:08
Evan Kuhlman misses three point jump shot
15:26
TV timeout
15:26
Skyhawks offensive rebound
15:29
Eden Holt misses three point jump shot
15:45
+3
Noah Frederking makes three point jump shot (Jax Levitch assists)
3-8
15:54
Shamar Givance defensive rebound
15:56
Jax Levitch blocks Cameron Holden's two point jump shot
16:14
Jax Levitch turnover (lost ball)
16:23
La-Quiem Walker personal foul (Trey Hall draws the foul)
16:42
+3
Eden Holt makes three point jump shot
0-8
16:52
Purple Aces turnover (10-second violation)
17:06
+3
Ajani Kennedy makes three point jump shot (Anthony Thomas assists)
0-5
17:13
Anthony Thomas defensive rebound
17:15
Trey Hall misses three point jump shot
17:30
Noah Frederking defensive rebound
17:35
Anthony Thomas misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:44
|
|
|
Eden Holt defensive rebound
|
|
17:46
|
|
|
Shamar Givance misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:10
|
|
+2
|
Hannes Polla makes two point layup (Ajani Kennedy assists)
|
0-2
|
18:20
|
|
|
Eden Holt defensive rebound
|
|
18:22
|
|
|
Trey Hall misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:25
|
|
|
Trey Hall offensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Trey Hall misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:33
|
|
|
Eman Sertovic turnover (lost ball) (Trey Hall steals)
|
|
18:49
|
|
|
Purple Aces turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
19:20
|
|
|
Shamar Givance defensive rebound
|
|
19:22
|
|
|
Eman Sertovic misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Skyhawks offensive rebound
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Hannes Polla misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Trey Hall vs. Hannes Polla (Ajani Kennedy gains possession)
|