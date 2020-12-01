South Florida happy to be home vs. Florida Gulf Coast
The University of South Florida is glad to be back home.
After two double-digit losses in Connecticut, the Bulls (1-2) return to Tampa, where they play their second home game -- a Wednesday contest against Florida Gulf Coast, which was added to the non-conference schedule on Sunday.
As part of the controlled-environment Bubbleville -- 11 days of basketball involving over 30 teams in Uncasville's, Conn. -- USF dropped Saturday's 84-68 decision to Rhode Island and fell to Virginia Tech 76-58 on Sunday.
USF got off to a slow start against the Hokies, trailing 36-23 at halftime, and couldn't make much of a dent in the deficit against the Atlantic Coast Conference team, which shot 54 percent from the field overall -- including 57 percent in the second half to secure the win.
"You can't Snapchat or Instagram a switch; you have to talk it through," USF coach Brian Gregory said of his squad's communication breakdowns.
David Collins (10 points total) connected on 3 of 6 from the free-throw line, making him the all-time leader in free throws made in the American Athletic Conference. His 438 successful attempts moved him past former Cincinnati guard Jarron Cumberland.
In its 65-56 season-opening home win over Florida A&M last Wednesday, Florida Gulf Coast (now 1-0) shot 56.9 percent from the field for the game - 60.9 percent in a tight second half.
Caleb Catto (13 points) and reserve Dakota Rivers (11) were the only two Eagles in double figures as the team used a balanced attack.
"We shot the ball well from the field and took a number of charges as well," coach Michael Fly said. "I think our pressure bothered them some throughout the game. Certainly [there were] a number of things that we'll work to clean up now that we've got a live game under our belt."
The Eagles will play USF for the second time ever. On Dec. 17, 2013 in Tampa, the Bulls beat the Eagles 68-66 in double overtime.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Eli Abaev defensive rebound
|8:14
|Rashun Williams misses three point jump shot
|8:16
|Bulls defensive rebound
|8:27
|Cyrus Largie misses two point layup
|8:29
|Caleb Murphy turnover (bad pass) (Cyrus Largie steals)
|8:37
|Franco Miller Jr. personal foul (Prince Oduro draws the foul)
|8:45
|Prince Oduro defensive rebound
|8:48
|Franco Miller Jr. misses two point jump shot
|8:50
|+ 2
|David Collins makes two point driving layup
|9:13
|+ 2
|Dakota Rivers makes two point putback layup
|9:35
|Dakota Rivers offensive rebound
|9:38
|Team Stats
|Points
|16
|27
|Field Goals
|7-18 (38.9%)
|12-22 (54.5%)
|3-Pointers
|2-7 (28.6%)
|3-7 (42.9%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|0-1 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|9
|13
|Offensive
|4
|6
|Defensive
|5
|5
|Team
|0
|2
|Assists
|3
|6
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|0
|1
|Turnovers
|5
|3
|Fouls
|3
|0
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|FGCU 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|South Florida 1-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|38.9
|FG%
|54.5
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|42.9
|
|
|0
|FT%
|0.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Warren
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|F. Miller Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Catto
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Abaev
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Rainwater
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Warren
|4
|1
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|F. Miller Jr.
|3
|0
|0
|1/5
|1/3
|0/0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Catto
|3
|1
|0
|1/3
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|E. Abaev
|0
|3
|0
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|2
|J. Rainwater
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Rivers
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Largie
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Z. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Rolon
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Gagliardi
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Q. Samuels
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Ricca
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. London
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Murphy
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|V. Rosa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|16
|9
|3
|7/18
|2/7
|0/0
|3
|0
|2
|0
|5
|4
|5
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|X. Castaneda
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Collins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Oduro
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Williams
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Tchewa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Dawson III
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Akec
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Calleja
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Anderson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|27
|11
|6
|12/22
|3/7
|0/1
|0
|0
|1
|1
|3
|6
|5
