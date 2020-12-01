The SMU Mustangs will try to keep their hot offensive start going Wednesday night when they play the Houston Baptist Huskies in the Mustangs' third consecutive home game to open the 2020-21 season.

SMU (2-0) has over 90 points each in wins over Sam Houston State and Texas A&M Corpus-Christi while shooting 52.5 percent from the field and averaging 24 assists.

Kendric Davis, a preseason All-AAC first-team selection, is averaging 22 points, eight assists and four rebounds per game.

"He's a really hard worker; he puts in a lot of time away from practice," SMU coach Tim Jankovich told The Dallas Morning News recently. "He's really worked on some things that he was good at, but not great at. I see a much better player this year."

SMU, however, has played without All-AAC second-team preseason selection Tyson Jolly, who is out for personal reasons. It's unclear when or if Jolly will return to the court.

Darius McNeill, who sat out last season after transferring from Cal, and Emmanuel Bandoumel (career-high 17 points against Texas A&M-CC) also lead the SMU backcourt.

In the frontcourt, Ethan Chargois (12 points, 7.5 rebounds, 4.5 assists per game) and Feron Hunt (13.5 points, 7 rebounds, 1.5 blocks) are players to watch.

Houston Baptist (0-2) is coming off losses to Power 5 conference opponents TCU and Arizona State. The Huskies shot just 32.1 percent from the field against TCU and are shooting only 35.9 percent for the season while allowing opponents a 50.3 percent clip from the field.

"We hit a stretch and didn't do a very good job on 3-point defense and let them have some open looks," Houston Baptist coach Ron Cottrell said. "We just didn't do a good job running them off the line, and that got them going offensively."

Ty Dalton leads the Huskies with an average of 12.5 points per game while Hunter Janacek (11.5) and Pedro Castro (10.5) also average in double figures. Castro is the team's top rebounder with 8.5 per game.

