0:00
End of period
0:00
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
0:01
Coleman Hawkins misses two point layup
0:00
Coleman Hawkins offensive rebound
0:02
Da'Monte Williams misses three point jump shot
0:14
+2
Jared Butler makes two point floating jump shot
30-31
0:20
Trent Frazier turnover (lost ball) (Jared Butler steals)
0:40
Fighting Illini 30 second timeout
0:42
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
0:44
Coleman Hawkins blocks Mark Vital's two point layup
0:55
Mark Vital defensive rebound
0:57
Adam Miller misses two point jump shot
1:17
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
1:17
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:17
+1
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes regular free throw 1 of 2
30-29
1:17
Ayo Dosunmu personal foul (Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua draws the foul)
1:33
+3
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes three point jump shot (Trent Frazier assists)
30-28
1:40
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
1:42
MaCio Teague misses two point jump shot
1:52
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
1:54
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
2:25
+2
MaCio Teague makes two point jump shot
27-28
2:41
+2
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point layup (Ayo Dosunmu assists)
27-26
2:52
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua turnover
2:52
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive foul (Giorgi Bezhanishvili draws the foul)
3:01
Official timeout
3:04
Trent Frazier turnover (lost ball) (Davion Mitchell steals)
3:24
Adam Miller defensive rebound
3:26
Jared Butler misses two point layup
3:42
Giorgi Bezhanishvili turnover
3:42
Giorgi Bezhanishvili offensive foul (Davion Mitchell draws the foul)
3:52
+3
Adam Flagler makes three point jump shot (Davion Mitchell assists)
25-26
3:56
Jared Butler offensive rebound
3:58
Jared Butler misses two point jump shot
4:02
TV timeout
4:02
Bears 30 second timeout
4:09
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
4:11
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
4:33
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
4:35
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua misses two point layup
4:40
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
4:42
Davion Mitchell misses two point jump shot
5:14
+2
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point layup
25-23
5:27
Jared Butler turnover (bad pass) (Giorgi Bezhanishvili steals)
5:29
Trent Frazier turnover (bad pass)
5:41
Giorgi Bezhanishvili offensive rebound
5:43
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
6:13
Adam Miller defensive rebound
6:13
Matthew Mayer misses regular free throw 2 of 2
6:13
Matthew Mayer misses regular free throw 1 of 2
6:12
Jacob Grandison shooting foul (Matthew Mayer draws the foul)
6:21
Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
6:23
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
6:30
Mark Vital personal foul (Jacob Grandison draws the foul)
6:51
+2
Adam Flagler makes two point jump shot
23-23
7:04
+2
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point layup (Jacob Grandison assists)
23-21
7:12
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
7:14
Mark Vital misses two point layup
7:20
TV timeout
7:20
Giorgi Bezhanishvili personal foul (Mark Vital draws the foul)
7:18
Bears offensive rebound
7:20
Adam Flagler misses three point jump shot
7:34
+2
Adam Miller makes two point jump shot (Jacob Grandison assists)
21-21
7:53
+3
Davion Mitchell makes three point jump shot
19-21
8:05
+2
Ayo Dosunmu makes two point layup
19-18
8:13
Ayo Dosunmu offensive rebound
8:15
Jared Butler blocks Trent Frazier's three point jump shot
8:17
Fighting Illini offensive rebound
8:19
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
8:27
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
8:29
Adam Flagler misses three point jump shot
8:43
+2
Adam Miller makes two point jump shot (Giorgi Bezhanishvili assists)
17-18
9:11
+1
Mark Vital makes regular free throw 2 of 2
15-18
9:11
+1
Mark Vital makes regular free throw 1 of 2
15-17
9:11
Da'Monte Williams shooting foul (Mark Vital draws the foul)
9:10
Mark Vital offensive rebound
9:12
Jared Butler misses two point layup
9:17
Andre Curbelo personal foul (Davion Mitchell draws the foul)
9:35
+2
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point hook shot
15-16
9:39
Giorgi Bezhanishvili offensive rebound
9:41
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
9:57
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
9:59
Jared Butler misses three point jump shot
10:06
Mark Vital defensive rebound
10:08
Giorgi Bezhanishvili misses two point dunk
10:15
Giorgi Bezhanishvili offensive rebound
10:17
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
10:26
Davion Mitchell turnover
10:26
Davion Mitchell offensive foul (Andre Curbelo draws the foul)
10:36
+2
Giorgi Bezhanishvili makes two point layup (Andre Curbelo assists)
13-16
11:00
+1
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-16
11:00
+1
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua makes regular free throw 1 of 2
11-15
11:00
Kofi Cockburn shooting foul (Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua draws the foul)
11:11
+1
Ayo Dosunmu makes regular free throw 2 of 2
11-14
11:11
Ayo Dosunmu misses regular free throw 1 of 2
11:11
TV timeout
11:11
Flo Thamba shooting foul (Ayo Dosunmu draws the foul)
11:41
+2
Jared Butler makes two point layup
10-14
11:48
Jared Butler offensive rebound
11:50
Jared Butler misses two point jump shot
12:10
+2
Kofi Cockburn makes two point alley-oop dunk (Andre Curbelo assists)
10-12
12:16
+2
Adam Flagler makes two point layup
8-12
12:22
Adam Flagler offensive rebound
12:24
Matthew Mayer misses two point layup
12:33
Davion Mitchell defensive rebound
12:35
Trent Frazier misses two point jump shot
12:53
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
12:53
Flo Thamba misses regular free throw 2 of 2
12:53
Flo Thamba misses regular free throw 1 of 2
12:53
Andre Curbelo shooting foul (Flo Thamba draws the foul)
13:01
Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
13:03
Giorgi Bezhanishvili misses two point hook shot
13:12
+2
Matthew Mayer makes two point layup (Davion Mitchell assists)
8-10
13:29
Andre Curbelo turnover (out of bounds)
13:58
+2
Jared Butler makes two point layup
8-8
14:12
Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
14:12
Coleman Hawkins misses regular free throw 2 of 2
14:12
Coleman Hawkins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
14:12
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua shooting foul (Coleman Hawkins draws the foul)
14:16
Coleman Hawkins offensive rebound
14:18
Andre Curbelo misses two point layup
14:18
Andre Curbelo defensive rebound
14:20
Adam Flagler misses two point layup
14:33
Matthew Mayer defensive rebound
14:35
Coleman Hawkins misses three point jump shot
14:52
Coleman Hawkins defensive rebound
14:54
|
|
|
Giorgi Bezhanishvili blocks Davion Mitchell's two point layup
|
|
15:03
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn personal foul (Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua draws the foul)
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
15:06
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:15
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
15:17
|
|
|
Jared Butler misses two point layup
|
|
15:33
|
|
+3
|
Trent Frazier makes three point jump shot
|
8-6
|
15:36
|
|
|
Da'Monte Williams defensive rebound
|
|
15:38
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses two point layup
|
|
15:59
|
|
+3
|
Da'Monte Williams makes three point jump shot (Adam Miller assists)
|
5-6
|
16:12
|
|
+2
|
Mark Vital makes two point layup (Jared Butler assists)
|
2-6
|
16:21
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu turnover (lost ball) (Jared Butler steals)
|
|
16:44
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler makes two point jump shot (Adam Flagler assists)
|
2-4
|
16:57
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua offensive rebound
|
|
16:59
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses two point layup
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Adam Flagler defensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Adam Miller misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:15
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn defensive rebound
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn blocks Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua's two point layup
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua defensive rebound
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
17:32
|
|
|
Flo Thamba shooting foul (Kofi Cockburn draws the foul)
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn offensive rebound
|
|
17:35
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn misses two point layup
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Ayo Dosunmu defensive rebound
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
MaCio Teague misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:09
|
|
+2
|
Trent Frazier makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
18:16
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell turnover (lost ball) (Trent Frazier steals)
|
|
18:26
|
|
|
Trent Frazier turnover (lost ball) (Mark Vital steals)
|
|
18:42
|
|
+2
|
Jared Butler makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
18:52
|
|
|
Adam Miller turnover (bad pass) (Jared Butler steals)
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Trent Frazier defensive rebound
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Jared Butler misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:14
|
|
|
MaCio Teague defensive rebound
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Mark Vital blocks Adam Miller's two point layup
|
|
19:39
|
|
|
Davion Mitchell turnover (lost ball)
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Kofi Cockburn vs. Flo Thamba (Jared Butler gains possession)
|