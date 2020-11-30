No. 21 Oregon finds a foe, opens against Missouri
No. 21 Oregon will finally open its season Wednesday night when it faces Missouri in Omaha, Neb.
The Ducks (24-7 last season) were supposed to host Eastern Washington on Nov. 25, but two positive tests in the Eagles' program caused that game to be canceled.
Missouri (1-0) and Oregon were set to play in a multi-team event in Orlando, but that event fell through. So did their plans to play in South Dakota. So did plans to play at the Mohegan Sun casino in Connecticut.
Finally, Altman arranged games at CHI Health Center in Omaha, where he coached at Creighton from 1994-2010. After playing Missouri, the Ducks will face Seton Hall there Friday and perhaps a third team on Sunday.
"It's been a long preseason," Altman said. "We fought through it all, just trying to get to Wednesday. We need to play a game. Guys want to play a game, heck I want to play a game. We need to play somebody else.
"It's been a long period with no games, no scrimmages, no outside competition. Basketball teams just aren't used to that. It's been really different for our team. Missouri has played a game and we haven't. It is what it is."
The Tigers defeated Oral Roberts 91-64 in their season opener Nov. 25.
"They are very experienced," Altman said of the Tigers. "They have four starters back, 10 upperclassmen. It's obviously not the game we wanted to have to open up with, but it is what it is."
Missouri's seasoning showed against Oral Roberts. Senior guards Mark Smith (18 points) and Dru Smith (16 points, six assists, five rebounds, four steals) starred, as did junior guard Xavier Pinson (17 points, four assists).
The Tigers hit 10 of 25 shots from 3-point range in the opener after shooting just 29.7 percent from behind the arc last season. They also played at a much quicker tempo than a year ago.
"Our pace is way faster in practice," Pinson said. "We're getting there. Our bigs are running tremendously. We just got to get our wings and people like me and the rest of the point guards running consistently and running ahead."
Senior center Jeremiah Tilmon gives the Tigers a strong inside presence when he stays out of foul trouble. He had 12 rebounds, eight points and two steals in 28 minutes against the Golden Eagles.
"We'll play hard. We'll defend. We'll do all those things," Missouri coach Cuonzo Martin said. "But when we're making shots we're a different team. You have to make shots if you want to be one of the better teams. If not, it's like a boxing match."
Oregon also features a veteran team, but one with multiple transfers. Senior guard Amauri Hardy (UNLV), senior forward Eugene Omoruyi (Rutgers) and junior forward Eric Williams Jr. (Duquesne) will play key roles.
As of Monday, senior wing player LJ Figueroa (St. John's) and sophomore guard Aaron Estrada (St. Peter's) have not received their waivers to play immediately.
Senior guard Chris Duarte (who averaged 12.9 points, 5.6 rebounds per game last year) and junior guard Will Richardson (11.0 points per game) are the top Oregon incumbents for a squad that lost consensus All-American point guard Payton Pritchard.
"I think we should be pretty good, eventually," Altman said. "I don't even know what to expect this week. When you haven't played any games, this is so non-typical of any preseason. We didn't have all summer to work. Missed first couple weeks practice with guys out. I don't know what to expect."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Gabe Reichle personal foul (Drew Buggs draws the foul)
|11:54
|Chris Duarte turnover (bad pass)
|12:22
|Eric Williams Jr. defensive rebound
|12:29
|Javon Pickett misses three point jump shot
|12:31
|+ 2
|Eugene Omoruyi makes two point floating jump shot
|13:02
|Mitchell Smith turnover (bad pass)
|13:23
|Mark Smith defensive rebound
|13:27
|Parker Braun blocks Eric Williams Jr.'s two point dunk
|13:29
|Ducks 30 second timeout
|13:43
|+ 2
|Mitchell Smith makes two point layup
|13:54
|Amauri Hardy turnover (Mitchell Smith steals)
|13:53
|Team Stats
|Points
|21
|14
|Field Goals
|8-15 (53.3%)
|5-9 (55.6%)
|3-Pointers
|3-9 (33.3%)
|2-3 (66.7%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|2-3 (66.7%)
|Total Rebounds
|9
|3
|Offensive
|3
|0
|Defensive
|5
|3
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|3
|4
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|1
|1
|Turnovers
|2
|4
|Fouls
|3
|2
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Top Scorers
|M. Smith G
|8 PTS
|1 REB
|1 AST
|E. Omoruyi F
|7 PTS
|2 REB
|1 AST
|
|53.3
|FG%
|55.6
|
|
|33.3
|3PT FG%
|66.7
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|66.7
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Smith
|4
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Tilmon
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|M. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Buggs
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Pickett
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Smith
|4
|1
|1
|2/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|6
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Tilmon
|4
|2
|0
|2/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|4
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|M. Smith
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|1
|0
|1
|0
|0
|D. Buggs
|0
|0
|1
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Pickett
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|P. Braun
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|E. Yerkes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Chang
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Watson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Wilmore
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|21
|8
|3
|8/15
|3/9
|2/2
|3
|24
|2
|1
|2
|3
|5
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Duarte
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Lawson
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Terry
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Reichle
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|C. Duarte
|3
|0
|1
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|0
|8
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|C. Lawson
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Terry
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|G. Reichle
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|W. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Osborn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Figueroa
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Estrada
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Wur
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ionescu
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|14
|3
|4
|5/9
|2/3
|2/3
|2
|14
|1
|1
|4
|0
|3
-
11WVU
1GONZAG77
86
2nd 39.0 ESPN
-
SILL
SEMO61
65
2nd 2:18 ESP+
-
DALCHRI
MCNSE37
140
2nd 1:04
-
DREXEL
QUINN61
39
2nd 3:29
-
MURYST
MTSU58
78
2nd 1:08
-
ODU
NORFLK50
38
2nd 15:59
-
WILCAR
USM39
58
2nd 9:53
-
LALAF
NORL38
30
2nd 14:03
-
HOUBP
SMU48
62
2nd 15:31 ESP+
-
TXAMCC
TEXPA27
35
2nd 13:15
-
WESTUT
UTVALL36
55
2nd 13:21
-
UNF
22FSU31
49
2nd 13:16
-
EVAN
TNMART48
60
2nd 10:24 ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP27
49
2nd 18:55
-
LSI
UCIRV12
13
1st 11:23
-
STKATH
SDGST8
4
1st 14:00
-
UIW
WYO11
10
1st 11:45
-
MIZZOU
21OREG21
14
1st 12:22 FS1
-
TXARL
ARK12
19
1st 12:19 SECN
-
NDAK
DIXIE9
8
1st 15:20
-
SANFRAN
NEVADA14
14
1st 10:45
-
ARKPB
NWEST7
13
1st 11:23 BTN
-
IND
STNFRD79
63
Final ESPN
-
ARMY
FLA69
76
Final ESP2
-
17TEXAS
14UNC69
67
Final ESPN
-
VCU
PSU69
72
Final FS1
-
FGC
SFLA57
76
Final ESP+
-
MONST
UOP70
74
Final/OT
-
LPSCMB
CINCY55
67
Final ESP+
-
MOREHD
23OHIOST44
77
Final BTN
-
STJOHN
BYU68
74
Final ESP2
-
EKY
USCUP95
78
Final
-
GREENVIL
ILLST108
177
Final
-
SCST
CLEM38
75
Final
-
DUQ
NCGRN81
68
Final ESP3
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN49
89
Final ESP+
-
TNTECH
XAVIER48
79
Final FS1
-
SDAKST
IOWAST71
68
Final ESP+
-
PRESBY
JVILLE65
78
Final ESP+
-
TARL
TEXAM66
73
Final SECN
-
ORAL
WICHST80
85
Final ESP+
-
BALLST
MICH65
84
Final BTN
-
FLAG
CMICH92
73
Final
-
HARTFD
FAIR66
61
Final
-
NGA
UGA62
84
Final ESP+
-
SETON
RI63
76
Final CBSSN
-
SIUE
NILL73
53
Final
-
PROV
BAMA71
88
Final ESP2
-
KENSAW
UAB48
73
Final
-
DAVID
UNLV0
0139 O/U
+6.5
9:45pm ESP2
-
OREGST
WASHST0
0137 O/U
+2.5
10:00pm PACN
-
SELOU
CALBPTST0
0148 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
5ILL
2BAYLOR0
0143 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
CSBAK
SNCLRA0
0
10:30pm
-
DENVER
AF0
0
PPD
-
YOUNG
11WVU0
0
PPD
-
FDU
NJTECH0
0
PPD
-
STJOES
12NOVA0
0
PPD FS1
-
LSALLE
HOW0
0
PPD
-
TROY
WAKE0
0
PPD
-
WMICH
ND0
0
PPD
-
DEL
UMBC0
0
PPD
-
COLO
ARIZ0
0
PPD PACN
-
BELMONT
TNST0
0
PPD
-
19RICH
CHARLS0
0
-
SJST
PEPPER0
0