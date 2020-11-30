Ohio State hopes to work out kinks vs. Morehead State
The nonconference schedule, as abbreviated as it is this season, is a time to solve problems before conference play begins.
Ohio State coach Chris Holtmann views the No. 23 Buckeyes' (2-0) home game vs. Morehead State (1-2) on Wednesday as another opportunity to see what does and doesn't need fixing.
The Buckeyes cruised to a 94-67 win over Illinois State in their Nov. 25 opener but trailed by five points in the second half to upset-minded UMass Lowell before winning 74-64 on Sunday.
Ohio State struggled with the River Hawks' zone defense and compounded the problem by missing their first 11 3-pointers before making four of seven down the stretch.
"You're trying to learn from every win and every loss from every circumstance," Holtmann said. "That's one of our core tenants. As a coach, I'm going to look back and say these are all the things we have to improve on. It's a significant list, but it's early in the season and hopefully we can make those strides. There's no question that we've got a lot to improve on."
Under normal circumstance, teams would have exhibition games and closed-door scrimmages. That hasn't been the case because of abbreviated schedules due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Each and every game you've got to get better and learn," Ohio State guard C.J. Walker said. "Film is going to be a big thing for us because we don't have those exhibition games early. We've got to learn really fast."
Morehead State's record is misleading based on its competition. The Eagles opened with an 81-45 loss at then-No. 10 Kentucky on Nov. 25 and two days later the Eagles were defeated by Richmond 82-64 on Kentucky's home floor.
On Sunday, Richmond won at Kentucky 76-64 and the Spiders are ranked 19th this week, a spot ahead of the Wildcats. So, Morehead State is used to playing quality opponents.
The Eagles defeated Arkansas State 69-61 on Sunday and it sounds like Ohio State may be facing more zone defenses.
"The two things we talk about every possession defensively especially in zone: You have to make them score from the perimeter and then you can't give up straight line drives and offensive rebounds," Morehead State coach Preston Spradlin said. "When we executed it, it was very effective."
In the Eagles' victory over Arkansas State they got double-doubles from Johni Broome (25 points, 12 rebounds) and DeVon Cooper (14 points, 12 rebounds). Broome's points were the most by a Morehead State freshman since Jordan Walker had 26 at Tennessee Martin four years ago.
The Buckeyes were led by Duane Washington Jr.'s 21 points against UMass-Lowell. He missed eight of 10 treys before hitting one with 67 seconds left that pushed the lead to seven.
He said the key was not to get discouraged by the misses and to concentrate on the next shot.
"The saying is shooters shoot and you've still got to be confident in yourself. I believed in myself," Washington said. "I let it fly with confidence and put it in."
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|De'Von Cooper personal foul
|11:58
|+ 2
|KJ Hunt Jr. makes two point jump shot (De'Von Cooper assists)
|12:17
|+ 1
|Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|12:32
|+ 1
|Justice Sueing makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|12:32
|Julius Dixon shooting foul (Justice Sueing draws the foul)
|12:32
|Johni Broome turnover (lost ball) (Kyle Young steals)
|12:37
|+ 2
|Justice Sueing makes two point jump shot
|12:55
|Justin Ahrens defensive rebound
|13:09
|Ta'Lon Cooper misses three point jump shot
|13:11
|Justice Sueing turnover (bad pass) (Ta'Lon Cooper steals)
|13:28
|Johni Broome turnover (bad pass)
|13:50
|Team Stats
|Points
|9
|12
|Field Goals
|3-8 (37.5%)
|4-9 (44.4%)
|3-Pointers
|1-2 (50.0%)
|0-4 (0.0%)
|Free Throws
|2-2 (100.0%)
|4-4 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|3
|7
|Offensive
|0
|2
|Defensive
|3
|5
|Team
|0
|0
|Assists
|2
|1
|Steals
|1
|2
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|4
|3
|Fouls
|4
|3
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Morehead State 1-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|23 Ohio State 2-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|37.5
|FG%
|44.4
|
|
|50.0
|3PT FG%
|0.0
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Cooper
|4
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Hunt, Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Broome
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Baker, Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Potter
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Cooper
|4
|2
|2
|1/1
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|6
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|K. Hunt, Jr.
|2
|0
|0
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Broome
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|J. Baker, Jr.
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|S. Potter
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|3
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Stanley-Williams
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|D. Thelwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Garrett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sebree
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Bryan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Claude
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|9
|3
|2
|3/8
|1/2
|2/2
|4
|27
|1
|0
|4
|0
|3
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sueing
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Walker
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Ahrens
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Brown III
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Key
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Court
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Sueing
|4
|1
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|8
|0
|0
|2
|0
|1
|C. Walker
|2
|0
|1
|1/1
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|6
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Ahrens
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|4
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|E. Brown III
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Z. Key
|0
|0
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|On Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|I. Diallo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|S. Towns
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Porter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davidson JR.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Sotos
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Jallow
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Hookfin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|12
|7
|1
|4/9
|0/4
|4/4
|3
|21
|2
|0
|3
|2
|5
-
17TEXAS
14UNC40
34
2nd 18:35 ESPN
-
MOREHD
23OHIOST9
12
1st 11:58 BTN
-
FGC
SFLA16
27
1st 8:45 ESP+
-
VCU
PSU11
14
1st 10:33 FS1
-
MONST
UOP13
19
1st 9:49
-
LPSCMB
CINCY14
10
1st 11:14 ESP+
-
STJOHN
BYU9
9
1st 13:37 ESP2
-
IND
STNFRD79
63
Final ESPN
-
ARMY
FLA69
76
Final ESP2
-
EKY
USCUP0
0154.5 O/U
+7.5
5:30pm
-
DUQ
NCGRN0
0139.5 O/U
-1
6:00pm ESP3
-
GREENVIL
ILLST0
0
6:00pm
-
SCST
CLEM0
0139 O/U
-35
6:00pm
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
TARL
TEXAM0
0132.5 O/U
-25.5
7:00pm SECN
-
NGA
UGA0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
HARTFD
FAIR0
0129 O/U
-4
7:00pm
-
SETON
RI0
0147 O/U
+2
7:00pm CBSSN
-
SIUE
NILL0
0136 O/U
-9
7:00pm
-
11WVU
1GONZAG0
0156.5 O/U
-8.5
7:00pm ESPN
-
BALLST
MICH0
0141.5 O/U
-15.5
7:00pm BTN
-
TNTECH
XAVIER0
0141 O/U
-23
7:00pm FS1
-
ORAL
WICHST0
0148.5 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
PRESBY
JVILLE0
0136 O/U
-10
7:00pm ESP+
-
SDAKST
IOWAST0
0152.5 O/U
-2
7:00pm ESP+
-
FLAG
CMICH0
0
7:00pm
-
PROV
BAMA0
0144.5 O/U
-2.5
7:15pm ESP2
-
KENSAW
UAB0
0143.5 O/U
-25
7:30pm
-
SILL
SEMO0
0135 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
MURYST
MTSU0
0143 O/U
+8
7:30pm
-
DREXEL
QUINN0
0145.5 O/U
+5
7:30pm
-
DALCHRI
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
UNF
22FSU0
0150 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm
-
ODU
NORFLK0
0131.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
EVAN
TNMART0
0135.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
LALAF
NORL0
0157.5 O/U
+6
8:00pm
-
WESTUT
UTVALL0
0
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
TEXPA0
0143 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
ARKST
MEMP0
0142.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm
-
HOUBP
SMU0
0158.5 O/U
-32
8:00pm ESP+
-
WILCAR
USM0
0
8:00pm
-
CSBAK
SNCLRA0
0
9:00pm
-
STKATH
SDGST0
0
9:00pm
-
LSI
UCIRV0
0
9:00pm
-
ARKPB
NWEST0
0134 O/U
-28.5
9:00pm BTN
-
SANFRAN
NEVADA0
0141.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
UIW
WYO0
0136 O/U
-17
9:00pm
-
TXARL
ARK0
0149 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm SECN
-
NDAK
DIXIE0
0146 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
MIZZOU
21OREG0
0138 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm FS1
-
DAVID
UNLV0
0139 O/U
+6.5
9:45pm ESP2
-
SELOU
CALBPTST0
0148 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
OREGST
WASHST0
0137.5 O/U
+2
10:00pm PACN
-
5ILL
2BAYLOR0
0143 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
FDU
NJTECH0
0
PPD
-
YOUNG
11WVU0
0
PPD
-
DENVER
AF0
0
PPD
-
STJOES
12NOVA0
0
PPD FS1
-
LSALLE
HOW0
0
PPD
-
TROY
WAKE0
0
PPD
-
WMICH
ND0
0
PPD
-
DEL
UMBC0
0
PPD
-
COLO
ARIZ0
0
PPD PACN
-
BELMONT
TNST0
0
PPD
-
19RICH
CHARLS0
0
-
SJST
PEPPER0
0