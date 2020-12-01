|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:11
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
0:13
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson blocks Isaac Bonton's two point driving layup
|
|
0:36
|
|
|
Zach Reichle turnover (bad pass) (Aljaz Kunc steals)
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
TJ Bamba turnover
|
|
0:45
|
|
|
TJ Bamba offensive foul (Zach Reichle draws the foul)
|
|
0:48
|
|
|
TJ Bamba offensive rebound
|
|
0:50
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
0:59
|
|
|
TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|
|
1:01
|
|
|
Roman Silva misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:17
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy turnover (lost ball)
|
|
1:42
|
|
+3
|
Jarod Lucas makes three point jump shot (Maurice Calloo assists)
|
26-23
|
0:59
|
|
|
TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|
|
1:54
|
|
|
Zach Reichle defensive rebound
|
|
1:56
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson blocks Isaac Bonton's two point driving layup
|
|
2:31
|
|
+3
|
Zach Reichle makes three point jump shot (Warith Alatishe assists)
|
23-23
|
2:51
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
2:53
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:20
|
|
+2
|
Warith Alatishe makes two point layup (Zach Reichle assists)
|
20-23
|
3:40
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe defensive rebound
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
3:20
|
|
+2
|
Warith Alatishe makes two point layup (Zach Reichle assists)
|
20-23
|
3:40
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:40
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo shooting foul (Dishon Jackson draws the foul)
|
|
4:04
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson defensive rebound
|
|
4:06
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
4:27
|
|
+3
|
Noah Williams makes three point jump shot (Isaac Bonton assists)
|
18-23
|
4:39
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe personal foul
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Dishon Jackson offensive rebound
|
|
4:39
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses two point driving layup
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Zach Reichle turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Bonton steals)
|
|
4:49
|
|
|
Zach Reichle defensive rebound
|
|
4:51
|
|
|
DJ Rodman misses two point driving layup
|
|
5:07
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson turnover (bad pass)
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy turnover (bad pass) (Maurice Calloo steals)
|
|
5:36
|
|
+2
|
Maurice Calloo makes two point dunk (Ethan Thompson assists)
|
18-20
|
5:58
|
|
|
Noah Williams turnover
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Noah Williams offensive foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Noah Williams defensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy blocks Maurice Calloo's two point layup
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Jump ball. Warith Alatishe vs. TJ Bamba (Warith Alatishe gains possession)
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe offensive rebound
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy blocks Warith Alatishe's two point putback layup
|
|
6:17
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe offensive rebound
|
|
6:19
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Zach Reichle defensive rebound
|
|
6:33
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy misses two point layup
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
DJ Rodman defensive rebound
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:54
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe offensive rebound
|
|
6:56
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc turnover
|
|
7:13
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc offensive foul (Maurice Calloo draws the foul)
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Noah Williams defensive rebound
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
Zach Reichle misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo defensive rebound
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:43
|
|
|
Gianni Hunt turnover (bad pass) (Myles Fitzgerald-Warren steals)
|
|
7:51
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:55
|
|
|
Beavers offensive rebound
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:09
|
|
|
Beavers defensive rebound
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses two point driving dunk
|
|
8:11
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:25
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo defensive rebound
|
|
8:27
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson turnover (bad pass) (Isaac Bonton steals)
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe turnover (lost ball) (Efe Abogidi steals)
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi personal foul
|
|
9:05
|
|
|
Beavers defensive rebound
|
|
9:07
|
|
|
Noah Williams misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
9:30
|
|
+2
|
Warith Alatishe makes two point reverse layup (Jarod Lucas assists)
|
16-20
|
9:51
|
|
+1
|
Isaac Bonton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
14-20
|
9:51
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela shooting foul (Isaac Bonton draws the foul)
|
|
9:57
|
|
+2
|
Isaac Bonton makes two point driving layup
|
14-19
|
10:04
|
|
|
Isaiah Johnson personal foul (Efe Abogidi draws the foul)
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:22
|
|
+2
|
Efe Abogidi makes two point dunk (Isaac Bonton assists)
|
14-17
|
10:35
|
|
+2
|
Warith Alatishe makes two point turnaround hook shot
|
14-15
|
10:56
|
|
|
TJ Bamba turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:08
|
|
+2
|
Isaiah Johnson makes two point putback layup
|
12-15
|
11:13
|
|
|
Isaiah Johnson offensive rebound
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Jarod Lucas misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Cougars turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
11:58
|
|
|
Cougars defensive rebound
|
|
12:00
|
|
|
Isaiah Johnson misses two point layup
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy offensive rebound
|
|
12:17
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses two point layup
|
|
12:27
|
|
+2
|
Ethan Thompson makes two point pullup jump shot
|
10-15
|
13:01
|
|
+2
|
TJ Bamba makes two point driving layup
|
8-15
|
13:12
|
|
|
Alfred Hollins turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy turnover (lost ball) (Alfred Hollins steals)
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Alfred Hollins misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:36
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela defensive rebound
|
|
13:38
|
|
|
TJ Bamba misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
TJ Bamba defensive rebound
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Rodrigue Andela misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi personal foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
14:29
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson defensive rebound
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson turnover
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson offensive foul (Aljaz Kunc draws the foul)
|
|
15:04
|
|
+3
|
Aljaz Kunc makes three point jump shot (DJ Rodman assists)
|
8-13
|
15:21
|
|
|
Noah Williams defensive rebound
|
|
15:23
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
15:42
|
|
|
Beavers defensive rebound
|
|
15:44
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton misses two point driving layup
|
|
15:58
|
|
+1
|
Ethan Thompson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-10
|
15:58
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:58
|
|
|
Volodymyr Markovetskyy shooting foul (Ethan Thompson draws the foul)
|
|
16:17
|
|
+1
|
Aljaz Kunc makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
7-10
|
16:17
|
|
|
Zach Reichle shooting foul (Aljaz Kunc draws the foul)
|
|
16:19
|
|
+2
|
Aljaz Kunc makes two point putback layup
|
7-9
|
16:19
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc offensive rebound
|
|
16:21
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:33
|
|
+2
|
Maurice Calloo makes two point turnaround jump shot (Zach Reichle assists)
|
7-7
|
16:41
|
|
|
Andrej Jakimovski turnover (bad pass) (Maurice Calloo steals)
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Ethan Thompson misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo defensive rebound
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo blocks Noah Williams's two point layup
|
|
17:29
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe turnover (lost ball) (Aljaz Kunc steals)
|
|
17:39
|
|
+1
|
Noah Williams makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
5-7
|
17:39
|
|
|
Roman Silva shooting foul (Noah Williams draws the foul)
|
|
17:39
|
|
+2
|
Noah Williams makes two point driving layup
|
5-6
|
18:03
|
|
+3
|
Maurice Calloo makes three point jump shot (Zach Reichle assists)
|
5-4
|
18:12
|
|
|
Maurice Calloo offensive rebound
|
|
18:14
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi blocks Warith Alatishe's two point putback layup
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe offensive rebound
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Efe Abogidi blocks Warith Alatishe's two point layup
|
|
18:44
|
|
+2
|
Aljaz Kunc makes two point layup (Isaac Bonton assists)
|
2-4
|
18:51
|
|
|
Isaac Bonton defensive rebound
|
|
18:53
|
|
|
Warith Alatishe misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:11
|
|
+2
|
Noah Williams makes two point floating jump shot
|
2-2
|
19:36
|
|
+2
|
Roman Silva makes two point layup (Ethan Thompson assists)
|
2-0
|
19:46
|
|
|
Roman Silva defensive rebound
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Aljaz Kunc misses two point layup
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Roman Silva vs. Efe Abogidi (Noah Williams gains possession)
|