Alabama, Providence chase fifth place in Maui Invitational
Fifth place in college basketball's Maui Invitational -- being played in Asheville, N.C., this year -- is on the line Wednesday night when Providence meets Alabama.
Both teams won their consolation-bracket games Tuesday night, with Providence edging Davidson 63-62 and Alabama taking care of UNLV 86-74.
Providence (2-1) held leads of 15-2 and 27-8 in the first half against Davidson, but the Wildcats fought back to make it a four-point game at halftime.
Davidson got within one with less than a minute to go, but the Friars held on despite two missed free throws in the closing seconds.
Center Nate Watson's 22 points led the Friars. Jared Bynum added 14 points and David Duke had 13.
"We faced a very well-coached and physical team," Providence coach Ed Cooley said. "I'm very proud of our guys."
Alabama (2-1) got 22 points on 6-of-10 3-point shooting from guard John Petty Jr., and four other Crimson Tide players scored in double figures. The game was tied 38-38 at halftime before Alabama took control.
After a blowout loss to Stanford on Monday, Alabama was able to refocus and beat UNLV.
"Our big thing was we just needed to play harder," Alabama coach Nate Oats said. "I thought some of our guys are figuring how hard they have to play in a Division I basketball game to get a win. You can't afford to relax for a split second or you're giving up a three."
The Tide took 40 3-point attempts in the UNLV game and made 15 of them.
The Friars are 3-4 all time against the Crimson Tide, having beaten Alabama 82-70 on Dec. 11, 2010 in Providence, the most recent meeting between the teams. Alabama has claimed two of three meetings on neutral courts, including a 1-1 mark in NCAA Tournament matchups.
Providence owns an all-time 100-69 record at in-season tournaments. The Friars are in the Maui Invitational for the third time in program history.
Notable in the history between the programs: Rick Pitino's upstart Friars, led by guard and future NBA coach Billy Donovan, pulled a 1987 upset of Derrick McKey-led Alabama 103-82 in the Sweet Sixteen of the NCAA Tournament.
Providence, from the then-mighty Big East, was the sixth seed in the region while Alabama was No. 2.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
17
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Alex Reese turnover (bad pass)
|11:15
|+ 1
|Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|11:34
|+ 1
|Jimmy Nichols Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|11:34
|Herbert Jones personal foul (Jimmy Nichols Jr. draws the foul)
|11:34
|+ 2
|Herbert Jones makes two point driving layup
|11:51
|Noah Horchler personal foul (Herbert Jones draws the foul)
|12:10
|Herbert Jones defensive rebound
|12:12
|Jared Bynum misses three point jump shot
|12:14
|James Rojas personal foul
|12:29
|James Rojas personal foul (Noah Horchler draws the foul)
|12:36
|Noah Horchler defensive rebound
|12:36
|Team Stats
|Points
|13
|17
|Field Goals
|4-12 (33.3%)
|6-13 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|2-7 (28.6%)
|1-7 (14.3%)
|Free Throws
|3-3 (100.0%)
|4-4 (100.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|5
|10
|Offensive
|1
|2
|Defensive
|4
|5
|Team
|0
|3
|Assists
|3
|2
|Steals
|0
|0
|Blocks
|0
|0
|Turnovers
|1
|2
|Fouls
|5
|5
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Providence 2-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Alabama 2-1
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|33.3
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|28.6
|3PT FG%
|14.3
|
|
|100.0
|FT%
|100.0
|
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|J. Nichols Jr.
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Horchler
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Croswell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fonts
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Monroe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Goodine
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Breed
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Davis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|13
|5
|3
|4/12
|2/7
|3/3
|5
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|4
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Jones
|6
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Petty Jr.
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Quinerly
|2
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bruner
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Shackelford
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|H. Jones
|6
|3
|1
|2/2
|0/0
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|2
|J. Petty Jr.
|2
|1
|1
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|J. Quinerly
|2
|0
|0
|0/2
|0/1
|2/2
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|J. Bruner
|0
|1
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|J. Shackelford
|0
|0
|0
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|A. Reese
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Rojas
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Primo
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Ellis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Stramaglia
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Heard
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Barnes
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Johnson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Gary
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Cottrell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Ambrose-Hylton
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Quinerly
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Tchikou
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Wall
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Miles
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|17
|7
|2
|6/13
|1/7
|4/4
|5
|0
|0
|0
|2
|2
|5
-
EKY
USCUP71
44
2nd 11:19
-
GREENVIL
ILLST60
111
2nd 13:06
-
DUQ
NCGRN54
40
2nd 12:39 ESP3
-
SCST
CLEM28
54
2nd 11:14
-
ORAL
WICHST24
22
1st 7:53 ESP+
-
HARTFD
FAIR8
9
1st 12:42
-
BALLST
MICH8
23
1st 9:55 BTN
-
SDAKST
IOWAST24
17
1st 7:57 ESP+
-
SIUE
NILL16
8
1st 9:53
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN6
9
1st 11:57 ESP+
-
TNTECH
XAVIER14
23
1st 7:44 FS1
-
11WVU
1GONZAG16
11
1st 11:45 ESPN
-
FLAG
CMICH23
16
1st 7:31
-
TARL
TEXAM10
6
1st 10:09 SECN
-
PRESBY
JVILLE9
13
1st 11:03 ESP+
-
SETON
RI9
23
1st 11:00 CBSSN
-
PROV
BAMA12
17
1st 11:34 ESP2
-
IND
STNFRD79
63
Final ESPN
-
ARMY
FLA69
76
Final ESP2
-
17TEXAS
14UNC69
67
Final ESPN
-
FGC
SFLA57
76
Final ESP+
-
MONST
UOP70
74
Final/OT
-
MOREHD
23OHIOST44
77
Final BTN
-
LPSCMB
CINCY55
67
Final ESP+
-
VCU
PSU69
72
Final FS1
-
STJOHN
BYU68
74
Final ESP2
-
NGA
UGA0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
SILL
SEMO0
0135 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
MURYST
MTSU0
0143 O/U
+8
7:30pm
-
DALCHRI
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
DREXEL
QUINN0
0145 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
KENSAW
UAB0
0143.5 O/U
-25
7:30pm
-
WESTUT
UTVALL0
0
8:00pm
-
EVAN
TNMART0
0134.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
ARKST
MEMP0
0141.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm
-
WILCAR
USM0
0
8:00pm
-
LALAF
NORL0
0157.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
ODU
NORFLK0
0131.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
TEXPA0
0143 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
HOUBP
SMU0
0159 O/U
-32
8:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
22FSU0
0150.5 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm
-
ARKPB
NWEST0
0134 O/U
-28.5
9:00pm BTN
-
NDAK
DIXIE0
0146 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
CSBAK
SNCLRA0
0
9:00pm
-
LSI
UCIRV0
0
9:00pm
-
SANFRAN
NEVADA0
0141.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
UIW
WYO0
0136 O/U
-17
9:00pm
-
TXARL
ARK0
0149 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm SECN
-
MIZZOU
21OREG0
0137.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm FS1
-
STKATH
SDGST0
0
9:00pm
-
DAVID
UNLV0
0139 O/U
+6.5
9:45pm ESP2
-
OREGST
WASHST0
0137.5 O/U
+2
10:00pm PACN
-
SELOU
CALBPTST0
0148 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
5ILL
2BAYLOR0
0143 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
DENVER
AF0
0
PPD
-
FDU
NJTECH0
0
PPD
-
YOUNG
11WVU0
0
PPD
-
STJOES
12NOVA0
0
PPD FS1
-
LSALLE
HOW0
0
PPD
-
TROY
WAKE0
0
PPD
-
DEL
UMBC0
0
PPD
-
WMICH
ND0
0
PPD
-
COLO
ARIZ0
0
PPD PACN
-
BELMONT
TNST0
0
PPD
-
19RICH
CHARLS0
0
-
SJST
PEPPER0
0