|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
0:00
|
|
|
Rahsaan Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:05
|
|
|
Sebastian Guitian defensive rebound
|
|
0:07
|
|
|
Nick Honor misses two point jump shot
|
|
0:26
|
|
|
Lynn Kidd offensive rebound
|
|
0:28
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|
|
0:39
|
|
|
Bradynn Manning misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:55
|
|
|
Bulldogs offensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Rahsaan Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Lynn Kidd personal foul (Quamain Nelson draws the foul)
|
|
1:27
|
|
|
Quamain Nelson defensive rebound
|
|
1:29
|
|
|
Alex Hemenway misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:42
|
|
|
Nick Honor defensive rebound
|
|
1:44
|
|
|
Sebastian Guitian misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Rahsaan Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
1:48
|
|
|
Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:55
|
|
|
Lynn Kidd offensive rebound
|
|
1:57
|
|
|
John Newman III misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Themus Fulks turnover
|
|
2:07
|
|
|
Themus Fulks offensive foul (John Newman III draws the foul)
|
|
2:25
|
|
|
Lynn Kidd turnover (traveling)
|
|
2:32
|
|
|
Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Trushaun Moorer misses two point layup
|
|
2:50
|
|
|
Nick Honor turnover (bad pass)
|
|
3:04
|
|
|
Bradynn Manning turnover (lost ball) (John Newman III steals)
|
|
3:17
|
|
|
Alex Hemenway turnover (traveling)
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Jemal Davis turnover (lost ball)
|
|
3:47
|
|
|
Alex Hemenway turnover (bad pass) (Bradynn Manning steals)
|
|
4:10
|
|
+2
|
Jemal Davis makes two point layup (Bradynn Manning assists)
|
18-36
|
4:14
|
|
|
Bradynn Manning offensive rebound
|
|
4:16
|
|
|
Jemal Davis misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:30
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Tyson makes three point jump shot (Nick Honor assists)
|
16-36
|
4:41
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
4:43
|
|
|
Jemal Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Jemal Davis offensive rebound
|
|
4:52
|
|
|
Lynn Kidd blocks Jemal Davis's two point layup
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Aamir Simms turnover
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Aamir Simms offensive foul (Sebastian Guitian draws the foul)
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Omar Croskey turnover
|
|
5:17
|
|
|
Omar Croskey offensive foul (Aamir Simms draws the foul)
|
|
5:24
|
|
+2
|
Aamir Simms makes two point layup (Hunter Tyson assists)
|
16-33
|
5:43
|
|
|
Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Omar Croskey misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper personal foul (Latavian Lawrence draws the foul)
|
|
5:58
|
|
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper turnover (lost ball) (Latavian Lawrence steals)
|
|
6:03
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:29
|
|
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper defensive rebound
|
|
6:31
|
|
|
Latavian Lawrence misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:48
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp personal foul (Floyd Rideau draws the foul)
|
|
7:11
|
|
+2
|
Clyde Trapp makes two point dunk
|
16-31
|
7:16
|
|
|
Tariq Simmons turnover (bad pass) (Clyde Trapp steals)
|
|
7:19
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
7:20
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|
|
7:22
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes blocks Floyd Rideau's two point jump shot
|
|
7:42
|
|
+3
|
Clyde Trapp makes three point jump shot (Aamir Simms assists)
|
16-29
|
8:02
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
8:02
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
8:04
|
|
+2
|
Jemal Davis makes two point jump shot (Tariq Simmons assists)
|
16-26
|
8:12
|
|
|
Floyd Rideau defensive rebound
|
|
8:14
|
|
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:23
|
|
|
Rahsaan Edwards personal foul (Clyde Trapp draws the foul)
|
|
8:39
|
|
+2
|
Sebastian Guitian makes two point layup
|
14-26
|
8:43
|
|
|
Floyd Rideau defensive rebound
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Jemal Davis blocks Chase Hunter's two point layup
|
|
8:54
|
|
|
Chase Hunter offensive rebound
|
|
8:56
|
|
|
Chase Hunter misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Floyd Rideau turnover
|
|
9:11
|
|
|
Floyd Rideau offensive foul (Clyde Trapp draws the foul)
|
|
9:22
|
|
+2
|
Chase Hunter makes two point jump shot
|
12-26
|
9:31
|
|
|
Tariq Simmons turnover (lost ball) (Al-Amir Dawes steals)
|
|
9:31
|
|
|
Jump ball. Tariq Simmons vs. Al-Amir Dawes (Tigers gains possession)
|
|
9:42
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Tyson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-24
|
9:42
|
|
+1
|
Hunter Tyson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-23
|
9:42
|
|
|
Sebastian Guitian shooting foul (Hunter Tyson draws the foul)
|
|
9:54
|
|
+2
|
Sebastian Guitian makes two point hook shot
|
12-22
|
10:20
|
|
+2
|
Al-Amir Dawes makes two point layup (Chase Hunter assists)
|
10-22
|
10:24
|
|
|
Themus Fulks turnover (lost ball) (Chase Hunter steals)
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Bulldogs 30 second timeout
|
|
10:51
|
|
+2
|
Hunter Tyson makes two point dunk (Al-Amir Dawes assists)
|
10-20
|
10:58
|
|
|
Jonathan Baehre defensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Themus Fulks misses two point layup
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
+2
|
Themus Fulks makes two point layup
|
10-18
|
11:46
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Alex Hemenway turnover
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
Alex Hemenway offensive foul (Trushaun Moorer draws the foul)
|
|
11:55
|
|
+2
|
Jemal Davis makes two point layup (Themus Fulks assists)
|
8-18
|
12:03
|
|
+2
|
Nick Honor makes two point jump shot
|
6-18
|
12:13
|
|
|
Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|
|
12:15
|
|
|
Trushaun Moorer misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:23
|
|
|
Latavian Lawrence defensive rebound
|
|
12:25
|
|
|
Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Omar Croskey turnover
|
|
12:43
|
|
|
Omar Croskey offensive foul (Nick Honor draws the foul)
|
|
13:07
|
|
+3
|
Hunter Tyson makes three point jump shot (Alex Hemenway assists)
|
6-16
|
13:24
|
|
|
Hunter Tyson defensive rebound
|
|
13:26
|
|
|
Jemal Davis misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:40
|
|
|
John Newman III turnover (bad pass) (Omar Croskey steals)
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Bulldogs turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Nick Honor turnover (traveling)
|
|
14:22
|
|
|
Themus Fulks turnover (lost ball) (Nick Honor steals)
|
|
14:42
|
|
+3
|
Alex Hemenway makes three point jump shot (Nick Honor assists)
|
6-13
|
15:03
|
|
+2
|
Latavian Lawrence makes two point layup (Rahsaan Edwards assists)
|
6-10
|
15:08
|
|
|
Rahsaan Edwards offensive rebound
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Latavian Lawrence misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:32
|
|
|
Bulldogs defensive rebound
|
|
15:34
|
|
|
Nick Honor misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Sebastian Guitian turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:05
|
|
+2
|
Aamir Simms makes two point dunk
|
4-10
|
16:11
|
|
+2
|
Sebastian Guitian makes two point hook shot
|
4-8
|
16:15
|
|
|
Sebastian Guitian offensive rebound
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Sebastian Guitian misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Sebastian Guitian offensive rebound
|
|
16:25
|
|
|
Sebastian Guitian misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:30
|
|
|
Sebastian Guitian offensive rebound
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Rahsaan Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp turnover
|
|
16:56
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp offensive foul (Tariq Simmons draws the foul)
|
|
17:07
|
|
|
Aamir Simms defensive rebound
|
|
17:09
|
|
|
Floyd Rideau misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:26
|
|
+2
|
Olivier-Maxence Prosper makes two point layup (John Newman III assists)
|
2-8
|
17:41
|
|
|
Tariq Simmons turnover (double dribble)
|
|
17:43
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp turnover (lost ball) (Jemal Davis steals)
|
|
18:00
|
|
|
Jemal Davis turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Floyd Rideau defensive rebound
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Al-Amir Dawes misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:28
|
|
+2
|
Sebastian Guitian makes two point jump shot
|
2-6
|
18:49
|
|
+3
|
John Newman III makes three point jump shot (Aamir Simms assists)
|
0-6
|
18:59
|
|
|
Clyde Trapp defensive rebound
|
|
19:01
|
|
|
Tariq Simmons misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:20
|
|
+1
|
Al-Amir Dawes makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0-3
|
19:20
|
|
|
Jemal Davis shooting foul (Al-Amir Dawes draws the foul)
|
|
19:20
|
|
+2
|
Al-Amir Dawes makes two point layup
|
0-2
|
19:32
|
|
|
Aamir Simms defensive rebound
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Rahsaan Edwards misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Floyd Rideau offensive rebound
|
|
19:44
|
|
|
Rahsaan Edwards misses two point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Jemal Davis vs. Aamir Simms (Tariq Simmons gains possession)
|