South Dakota State tested out of the gate; Iowa State next
When Iowa State hosts South Dakota State on Wednesday, the Cyclones will play a Jackrabbits' team that already has faced a formidable schedule just one week into the 2020-21 season.
South Dakota State (1-2) dropped games to West Virginia -- Iowa State's Big 12 counterpart -- and perennial West Coast Conference contender Saint Mary's at last week's Bad Boy Mowers Crossover Classic in Sioux Falls, S.D. In between the two games, the Jackrabbits routed Utah State, winner of last March's Mountain West Tournament.
"I loved our [ability to] compete," South Dakota State coach Eric Henderson told the Argus Leader. "Nobody really cares how well you played the day before; you just have to bring it that day. I think we'll learn from some of those tough moments and hopefully mature from when we've faced adversity. That's what we'll hopefully take from this tournament."
The Jackrabbits get their second opportunity against Big 12 competition against an Iowa State team that won its opener on Sunday, but not without a struggle.
The Cyclones (1-0) routed Arkansas-Pine Bluff 80-63 but had to rally from a 37-34 halftime deficit.
"Tough start; glad with the way the guys responded," Iowa State coach Steve Prohm said in his postgame press conference. "[We] knew the zone [defense] would bother us a bit. Need to know where we need to be and where to attack the zone."
Iowa State shot a dismal 4 of 18 from 3-point range in the first half, forced to take long-range shots against the zone. While the Cyclones improved dramatically after halftime, going 8 of 14, their final tally of seven free throws attempted reflected Iowa State's offense extending away from the rim.
Last season, 29.6 percent of Iowa State's offense came from behind the 3-point line per KenPom.com metrics. Against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, that number jumped to 37.5 percent. Leading scorers Jalen Coleman-Lands, Rasir Bolton and Tyler Harris combined to make nine shots from beyond the arc.
South Dakota State boasted one of the nation's best 3-point defenses in 2019-20, holding opponents to just 30.7 percent. In Sioux Falls, teams shot 31.5 percent against the Jackrabbits.
Behind Baylor Scheierman and Noah Freidel, who combined for 15 made 3-pointers in last week's tournament, South Dakota State is shooting 41.4 percent from beyond the arc this season.
That effective long-range offense contributes to the scoring efficiency likely to be on display Wednesday.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
1st Half
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Matt Dentlinger personal foul (Rasir Bolton draws the foul)
|7:57
|Alex Arians turnover (bad pass)
|8:14
|Solomon Young turnover
|8:36
|Solomon Young offensive foul (Alex Arians draws the foul)
|8:36
|Douglas Wilson turnover (lost ball) (Solomon Young steals)
|8:36
|+ 2
|Solomon Young makes two point jump shot (Rasir Bolton assists)
|9:00
|Cyclones defensive rebound
|9:22
|Matt Mims misses three point jump shot
|9:24
|Baylor Scheierman defensive rebound
|9:38
|Tyler Harris misses three point jump shot
|9:40
|Tyler Harris offensive rebound
|9:46
|Team Stats
|Points
|24
|17
|Field Goals
|10-16 (62.5%)
|8-20 (40.0%)
|3-Pointers
|3-7 (42.9%)
|1-10 (10.0%)
|Free Throws
|1-2 (50.0%)
|0-0 (0.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|11
|7
|Offensive
|0
|2
|Defensive
|10
|4
|Team
|1
|1
|Assists
|5
|4
|Steals
|0
|4
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|5
|2
|Fouls
|4
|4
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|S. Dak. St. 1-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Iowa St. 1-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Top Scorers
|N. Freidel G
|7 PTS
|1 REB
|0 AST
|S. Young F
|6 PTS
|0 REB
|0 AST
|
|62.5
|FG%
|40.0
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|10.0
|
|
|50.0
|FT%
|0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Freidel
|7
|1
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Wilson
|6
|2
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|B. Scheierman
|5
|3
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Arians
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Dentlinger
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|N. Freidel
|7
|1
|0
|3/4
|1/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|D. Wilson
|6
|2
|1
|3/3
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|2
|B. Scheierman
|5
|3
|2
|2/2
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|3
|A. Arians
|2
|2
|1
|1/2
|0/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|2
|M. Dentlinger
|0
|2
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|D. Wingett
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Mims
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Easley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Buchanan
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|A. Fiegen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|W. Mfum
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Appel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Cornemann
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|24
|10
|5
|10/16
|3/7
|1/2
|4
|0
|0
|1
|5
|0
|10
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Young
|6
|0
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|-
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T. Harris
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Coleman-Lands
|2
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|R. Bolton
|2
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|S. Young
|6
|0
|0
|3/4
|0/0
|0/0
|2
|0
|1
|1
|1
|0
|0
|T. Harris
|5
|2
|0
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|1
|J. Coleman-Lands
|2
|0
|0
|1/5
|0/4
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|J. Johnson
|2
|2
|2
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|0
|2
|R. Bolton
|2
|1
|2
|1/3
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|2
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|G. Conditt IV
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Dubar
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Boothe
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Steyer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Schuster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Hinson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Jackson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Jenkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|D. Blackwell
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|X. Foster
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Walker
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|17
|6
|4
|8/20
|1/10
|0/0
|4
|0
|4
|2
|2
|2
|4
-
EKY
USCUP71
44
2nd 11:19
-
GREENVIL
ILLST60
111
2nd 13:06
-
DUQ
NCGRN54
43
2nd 12:35 ESP3
-
SCST
CLEM28
54
2nd 11:14
-
FLAG
CMICH23
16
1st 7:31
-
SDAKST
IOWAST24
17
1st 8:00 ESP+
-
PRESBY
JVILLE11
19
1st 7:59 ESP+
-
11WVU
1GONZAG17
13
1st 11:23 ESPN
-
TARL
TEXAM17
13
1st 7:35 SECN
-
BALLST
MICH11
23
1st 9:12 BTN
-
HARTFD
FAIR8
9
1st 9:54
-
SIUE
NILL16
8
1st 9:53
-
TNTECH
XAVIER14
23
1st 7:44 FS1
-
SETON
RI12
23
1st 10:10 CBSSN
-
STHRNWSL
FURMAN6
9
1st 11:57 ESP+
-
ORAL
WICHST24
22
1st 7:41 ESP+
-
PROV
BAMA13
17
1st 11:15 ESP2
-
IND
STNFRD79
63
Final ESPN
-
ARMY
FLA69
76
Final ESP2
-
17TEXAS
14UNC69
67
Final ESPN
-
MOREHD
23OHIOST44
77
Final BTN
-
MONST
UOP70
74
Final/OT
-
VCU
PSU69
72
Final FS1
-
FGC
SFLA57
76
Final ESP+
-
LPSCMB
CINCY55
67
Final ESP+
-
STJOHN
BYU68
74
Final ESP2
-
NGA
UGA0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
SILL
SEMO0
0135 O/U
+4.5
7:30pm ESP+
-
MURYST
MTSU0
0143 O/U
+8
7:30pm
-
DALCHRI
MCNSE0
0
7:30pm
-
DREXEL
QUINN0
0145 O/U
+6
7:30pm
-
KENSAW
UAB0
0143.5 O/U
-25
7:30pm
-
ARKST
MEMP0
0141.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm
-
WILCAR
USM0
0
8:00pm
-
HOUBP
SMU0
0159 O/U
-32
8:00pm ESP+
-
ODU
NORFLK0
0131.5 O/U
+7
8:00pm
-
TXAMCC
TEXPA0
0143 O/U
-9.5
8:00pm
-
LALAF
NORL0
0157.5 O/U
+5.5
8:00pm
-
EVAN
TNMART0
0134.5 O/U
+3.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
UNF
22FSU0
0150.5 O/U
-25.5
8:00pm
-
WESTUT
UTVALL0
0
8:00pm
-
NDAK
DIXIE0
0146 O/U
+2.5
9:00pm
-
SANFRAN
NEVADA0
0141.5 O/U
-3
9:00pm
-
MIZZOU
21OREG0
0137.5 O/U
-4.5
9:00pm FS1
-
UIW
WYO0
0136 O/U
-17
9:00pm
-
CSBAK
SNCLRA0
0
9:00pm
-
TXARL
ARK0
0149 O/U
-14.5
9:00pm SECN
-
LSI
UCIRV0
0
9:00pm
-
STKATH
SDGST0
0
9:00pm
-
ARKPB
NWEST0
0134 O/U
-28.5
9:00pm BTN
-
DAVID
UNLV0
0139 O/U
+6.5
9:45pm ESP2
-
SELOU
CALBPTST0
0148 O/U
-9
10:00pm
-
OREGST
WASHST0
0137.5 O/U
+2
10:00pm PACN
-
5ILL
2BAYLOR0
0143 O/U
-4.5
10:00pm ESPN
-
DENVER
AF0
0
PPD
-
YOUNG
11WVU0
0
PPD
-
FDU
NJTECH0
0
PPD
-
STJOES
12NOVA0
0
PPD FS1
-
TROY
WAKE0
0
PPD
-
LSALLE
HOW0
0
PPD
-
DEL
UMBC0
0
PPD
-
WMICH
ND0
0
PPD
-
COLO
ARIZ0
0
PPD PACN
-
BELMONT
TNST0
0
PPD
-
19RICH
CHARLS0
0
-
SJST
PEPPER0
0