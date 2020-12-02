SILL
SEMO

2nd Half
SILL
Salukis
34
SEMO
Redhawks
36

Time Team Play Score
1:42   Nygal Russell personal foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)  
1:59 +2 Chris Harris makes two point jump shot 63-67
2:06   Redhawks 30 second timeout  
2:18 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 63-65
2:18 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 62-65
2:18   Chris Harris shooting foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)  
2:37   Trent Brown defensive rebound  
2:39   Eric Reed Jr. misses three point jump shot  
2:46   Marcus Domask turnover (lost ball) (Nygal Russell steals)  
3:10   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
3:10   Nolan Taylor misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
3:10   Anthony D'Avanzo personal foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)  
3:10   Redhawks offensive rebound  
3:12   DQ Nicholas misses two point jump shot  
3:35 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point layup 61-65
3:55   TV timeout  
3:54   Nygal Russell personal foul  
4:05   Chris Harris turnover  
4:05   Chris Harris offensive foul  
4:23 +3 Marcus Domask makes three point jump shot (Ben Harvey assists) 59-65
4:31   Nana Akenten turnover (lost ball)  
4:31   Nana Akenten defensive rebound  
4:31   Nana Akenten blocks Trent Brown's two point layup  
4:33   Dalton Banks defensive rebound  
4:35   Eric Reed Jr. misses two point layup  
4:38   Eric Reed Jr. offensive rebound  
4:40   Marcus Domask blocks Nygal Russell's two point layup  
5:01 +1 Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 2 of 2 56-65
5:01 +1 Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 2 55-65
5:01   Nygal Russell shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)  
5:20 +2 Chris Harris makes two point layup (Nolan Taylor assists) 54-65
5:40   Nolan Taylor defensive rebound  
5:42   Marcus Domask misses three point jump shot  
6:00   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
6:00   Nolan Taylor misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
6:00   TV timeout  
6:00   Kyler Filewich shooting foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)  
6:00 +2 Nolan Taylor makes two point layup (Chris Harris assists) 54-63
6:14   Nygal Russell defensive rebound  
6:16   Ben Harvey misses three point jump shot  
6:29   Kyler Filewich defensive rebound  
6:31   Nolan Taylor misses two point layup  
6:52 +2 Dalton Banks makes two point layup 54-61
6:57   DQ Nicholas turnover (lost ball) (Dalton Banks steals)  
7:13   Nana Akenten defensive rebound  
7:15   Ben Harvey misses two point jump shot  
7:32   TV timeout  
7:32   Salukis 30 second timeout  
7:32 +3 Chris Harris makes three point jump shot (DQ Nicholas assists) 52-61
7:40   Nygal Russell defensive rebound  
7:42   Anthony D'Avanzo misses two point layup  
8:04 +2 Nate Johnson makes two point layup (DQ Nicholas assists) 52-58
8:17   Eric Reed Jr. offensive rebound  
8:19   Chris Harris misses two point jump shot  
8:31   DQ Nicholas defensive rebound  
8:33   Manny Patterson blocks Marcus Domask's two point layup  
8:53 +2 Chris Harris makes two point layup 52-57
9:24 +3 Anthony D'Avanzo makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists) 52-55
9:49 +2 Nate Johnson makes two point layup (Chris Harris assists) 49-55
10:06   Dalton Banks personal foul (Jordan Love draws the foul)  
10:30 +3 Lance Jones makes three point jump shot (Ben Harvey assists) 49-53
10:50 +3 Eric Reed Jr. makes three point jump shot (Jordan Love assists) 46-53
10:55   Ben Harvey personal foul (Nana Akenten draws the foul)  
10:55 +3 Eric Reed Jr. makes three point jump shot (Chris Harris assists) 46-50
11:19 +2 Anthony D'Avanzo makes two point layup (Marcus Domask assists) 46-47
11:34   TV timeout  
11:33   Chris Harris turnover (out of bounds)  
11:38   Nate Johnson defensive rebound  
11:40   Dalton Banks misses two point layup  
12:07 +2 Eric Reed Jr. makes two point jump shot (Nate Johnson assists) 44-46
12:27 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 2 of 2 44-44
12:27 +1 Ben Harvey makes regular free throw 1 of 2 43-44
12:27   Eric Reed Jr. shooting foul (Ben Harvey draws the foul)  
12:29   Jakolby Long defensive rebound  
12:31   DQ Nicholas misses two point layup  
12:36   Nate Johnson defensive rebound  
12:38   Jakolby Long misses two point layup  
13:02 +3 Eric Reed Jr. makes three point jump shot (Nygal Russell assists) 42-44
13:09   Nana Akenten defensive rebound  
13:11   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses three point jump shot  
13:20   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
13:22   DQ Nicholas misses three point jump shot  
13:38 +1 Steven Verplancken Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 42-41
13:38   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
13:38   Nolan Taylor shooting foul (Steven Verplancken Jr. draws the foul)  
13:57   Nana Akenten turnover (bad pass)  
14:23 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point layup 41-41
14:42   Steven Verplancken Jr. defensive rebound  
14:42   Nolan Taylor misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
14:42 +1 Nolan Taylor makes regular free throw 1 of 2 39-41
14:42   Kyler Filewich shooting foul (Nolan Taylor draws the foul)  
14:51 +2 Ben Harvey makes two point layup 39-40
15:06   Chris Harris personal foul (Steven Verplancken Jr. draws the foul)  
15:17 +2 DQ Nicholas makes two point jump shot (Nolan Taylor assists) 37-40
15:32   TV timeout  
15:42   Marcus Domask turnover (shot clock violation)  
16:09 +2 Chris Harris makes two point jump shot 37-38
16:15   Chris Harris offensive rebound  
16:17   DQ Nicholas misses two point jump shot  
16:38   Nygal Russell defensive rebound  
16:40   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses two point jump shot  
17:08   Steven Verplancken Jr. defensive rebound  
17:08   Nana Akenten misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
17:08 +1 Nana Akenten makes regular free throw 1 of 2 37-36
17:08   Marcus Domask shooting foul (Nana Akenten draws the foul)  
17:06   Nana Akenten offensive rebound  
17:08   Eric Reed Jr. misses two point layup  
17:29 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point layup 37-35
17:35   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
17:37   Nana Akenten misses three point jump shot  
17:44   Nygal Russell defensive rebound  
17:46   Nygal Russell blocks Anthony D'Avanzo's two point layup  
18:03 +1 Eric Reed Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 35-35
18:03 +1 Eric Reed Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2 35-34
18:08   Trent Brown shooting foul (Eric Reed Jr. draws the foul)  
18:06   Eric Reed Jr. offensive rebound  
18:08   Chris Harris misses two point layup  
18:12   Dalton Banks turnover (bad pass) (Chris Harris steals)  
18:24   Dalton Banks defensive rebound  
18:26   Chris Harris misses two point jump shot  
18:34   Jump ball. Eric Reed Jr. vs. Dalton Banks (Redhawks gains possession)  
18:33   Eric Reed Jr. offensive rebound  
18:35   Nolan Taylor misses two point layup  
18:39   Nolan Taylor offensive rebound  
18:41   Chris Harris misses three point jump shot  
18:59 +3 Ben Harvey makes three point jump shot (Lance Jones assists) 35-33
19:14 +2 Nolan Taylor makes two point layup 32-33
19:20   Nygal Russell offensive rebound  
19:22   Chris Harris misses three point jump shot  
19:45 +3 Anthony D'Avanzo makes three point jump shot (Marcus Domask assists) 32-31

1st Half
SILL
Salukis
29
SEMO
Redhawks
31

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:00   Jordan Love misses three point jump shot  
0:02   Marcus Domask turnover (bad pass)  
0:21   Salukis 30 second timeout  
0:27   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
0:29   Eric Reed Jr. misses two point layup  
0:56   Dylan Branson defensive rebound  
0:58   Lance Jones misses two point layup  
1:13   Salukis offensive rebound  
1:13   Marcus Domask misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:13 +1 Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 2 29-31
1:11   Dylan Branson personal foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)  
1:14   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
1:14   Jordan Love misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
1:14 +1 Jordan Love makes regular free throw 1 of 2 28-31
1:14   Trent Brown shooting foul (Jordan Love draws the foul)  
1:22 +2 Lance Jones makes two point jump shot 28-30
1:25   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
1:27   Dylan Branson misses two point jump shot  
1:34   Dylan Branson offensive rebound  
1:36   Lance Jones blocks DQ Nicholas's two point layup  
2:04 +1 Marcus Domask makes regular free throw 1 of 1 26-30
2:04   Nana Akenten shooting foul (Marcus Domask draws the foul)  
2:04 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point layup 25-30
2:18 +3 Nana Akenten makes three point jump shot (Jordan Love assists) 23-30
2:43   Nana Akenten defensive rebound  
2:45   Ben Harvey misses three point jump shot  
2:52   Trent Brown defensive rebound  
2:54   Marcus Domask blocks DQ Nicholas's two point layup  
2:59   Trent Brown turnover (lost ball) (Eric Reed Jr. steals)  
3:21 +2 Eric Reed Jr. makes two point layup (Jordan Love assists) 23-27
3:27   Nana Akenten defensive rebound  
3:29   Lance Jones misses three point jump shot  
3:51   Nygal Russell turnover (shot clock violation)  
4:21   Redhawks 60 second timeout  
4:21 +2 Dalton Banks makes two point layup (Lance Jones assists) 23-25
4:26   Jordan Love turnover (lost ball) (Lance Jones steals)  
4:52 +2 Marcus Domask makes two point layup 21-25
5:09   Lance Jones defensive rebound  
5:11   Nate Johnson misses two point layup  
5:15   Nate Johnson offensive rebound  
5:17   Nana Akenten misses three point jump shot  
5:22   Nygal Russell defensive rebound  
5:24   Nana Akenten blocks Dalton Banks's two point layup  
5:28   Jordan Love turnover (lost ball) (Dalton Banks steals)  
5:35   Nana Akenten defensive rebound  
5:37   Nate Johnson blocks Kyler Filewich's two point layup  
5:49   Nana Akenten turnover (bad pass)  
6:06 +1 Dalton Banks makes regular free throw 2 of 2 19-25
6:06 +1 Dalton Banks makes regular free throw 1 of 2 18-25
6:06   Nolan Taylor personal foul (Dalton Banks draws the foul)  
6:06   Redhawks offensive rebound  
6:06   Nygal Russell misses two point layup  
6:24   Nolan Taylor defensive rebound  
6:24   Lance Jones misses regular free throw 2 of 2  
6:24   Lance Jones misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
6:24   Jordan Love shooting foul (Lance Jones draws the foul)  
6:28   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
6:30   Nygal Russell misses two point layup  
6:51 +3 Dalton Banks makes three point jump shot (Kyler Filewich assists) 17-25
7:09   Marcus Domask defensive rebound  
7:09   Eric Reed Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
7:11   TV timeout  
7:11   Lance Jones personal foul (Eric Reed Jr. draws the foul)  
7:12   Eric Reed Jr. defensive rebound  
7:14   Lance Jones misses three point jump shot  
7:22 +2 Eric Reed Jr. makes two point layup (Dylan Branson assists) 14-25
7:44 +2 Dalton Banks makes two point layup (Steven Verplancken Jr. assists) 14-23
8:06 +2 Nate Johnson makes two point layup (Dylan Branson assists) 12-23
8:13   Nygal Russell offensive rebound  
8:15   Eric Reed Jr. misses three point jump shot  
8:15   Dylan Branson defensive rebound  
8:41   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
8:41   Dylan Branson personal foul (Steven Verplancken Jr. draws the foul)  
8:52 +2 Nolan Taylor makes two point layup 12-21
8:55   Nolan Taylor offensive rebound  
8:57   Eric Reed Jr. misses two point layup  
9:09   Jordan Love defensive rebound  
9:11   Jordan Love blocks Ben Harvey's two point layup  
9:29   Salukis defensive rebound  
9:31   Nygal Russell misses three point jump shot  
9:44   Nygal Russell defensive rebound  
9:46   Steven Verplancken Jr. misses three point jump shot  
9:52   Ben Harvey defensive rebound  
9:54   Nolan Taylor misses two point layup  
10:10   Nolan Taylor defensive rebound