0:00
End of period
0:04
Eagles defensive rebound
0:06
Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
0:32
Scottie Lewis defensive rebound
0:34
Omar Payne blocks DeMarr Langford Jr.'s two point dunk
0:50
Omar Payne turnover
0:50
Omar Payne offensive foul (Jay Heath draws the foul)
1:03
+1
Jay Heath makes regular free throw 2 of 2
49-29
1:03
+1
Jay Heath makes regular free throw 1 of 2
49-28
1:03
Tre Mann personal foul (Jay Heath draws the foul)
1:11
+2
Noah Locke makes two point jump shot
49-27
1:39
Scottie Lewis defensive rebound
1:39
Steffon Mitchell misses regular free throw 2 of 2
1:39
Steffon Mitchell misses regular free throw 1 of 2
1:39
Colin Castleton shooting foul (Steffon Mitchell draws the foul)
1:48
Tyree Appleby turnover (lost ball) (James Karnik steals)
2:01
DeMarr Langford Jr. turnover (bad pass)
2:28
+3
Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Tre Mann assists)
47-27
2:37
+3
Steffon Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Jay Heath assists)
44-27
2:52
+1
Tre Mann makes regular free throw 2 of 2
44-24
2:52
+1
Tre Mann makes regular free throw 1 of 2
43-24
2:52
James Karnik personal foul (Tre Mann draws the foul)
3:09
+1
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2
42-24
3:09
+1
DeMarr Langford Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 2
42-23
3:09
Keyontae Johnson personal foul (DeMarr Langford Jr. draws the foul)
3:09
DeMarr Langford Jr. defensive rebound
3:11
Samson Ruzhentsev misses three point jump shot
3:29
+2
Rich Kelly makes two point layup
42-22
3:47
+1
Keyontae Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
42-20
3:47
+1
Keyontae Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
41-20
3:47
Makai Ashton-Langford shooting foul (Keyontae Johnson draws the foul)
3:58
TV timeout
3:58
James Karnik turnover
3:58
James Karnik offensive foul (Keyontae Johnson draws the foul)
4:01
James Karnik offensive rebound
4:03
Rich Kelly misses three point jump shot
4:31
+3
Keyontae Johnson makes three point jump shot (Tre Mann assists)
40-20
4:42
Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
4:42
Makai Ashton-Langford misses regular free throw 2 of 2
4:42
Makai Ashton-Langford misses regular free throw 1 of 2
4:42
Tyree Appleby shooting foul (Makai Ashton-Langford draws the foul)
4:45
+1
Scottie Lewis makes regular free throw 1 of 1
37-20
4:45
Jay Heath shooting foul (Scottie Lewis draws the foul)
4:45
+2
Scottie Lewis makes two point jump shot
36-20
5:05
Tre Mann defensive rebound
5:07
Rich Kelly misses two point layup
5:28
+3
Tre Mann makes three point jump shot
34-20
5:39
Jay Heath turnover (traveling)
5:54
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
5:56
Keyontae Johnson misses two point layup
6:01
Wynston Tabbs turnover (bad pass) (Keyontae Johnson steals)
6:18
+2
Tre Mann makes two point layup
31-20
6:32
+3
Wynston Tabbs makes three point jump shot (Rich Kelly assists)
29-20
6:34
Anthony Duruji personal foul (DeMarr Langford Jr. draws the foul)
6:50
Jay Heath defensive rebound
6:52
Noah Locke misses two point layup
7:15
Steffon Mitchell turnover (lost ball)
7:20
Makai Ashton-Langford defensive rebound
7:22
Anthony Duruji misses three point jump shot
7:42
Jay Heath turnover (bad pass)
7:46
TV timeout
7:46
Keyontae Johnson personal foul (CJ Felder draws the foul)
8:12
+3
Noah Locke makes three point jump shot (Tre Mann assists)
29-17
8:15
Wynston Tabbs personal foul (Tre Mann draws the foul)
8:25
+2
CJ Felder makes two point layup (Jay Heath assists)
26-17
8:44
Eagles defensive rebound
8:46
Tyree Appleby misses two point jump shot
8:52
Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
8:54
Steffon Mitchell misses three point jump shot
9:18
+2
Omar Payne makes two point layup
26-15
9:20
Omar Payne offensive rebound
9:22
Scottie Lewis misses two point jump shot
9:47
Wynston Tabbs personal foul (Keyontae Johnson draws the foul)
9:50
Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (bad pass) (Anthony Duruji steals)
9:58
+2
Keyontae Johnson makes two point driving layup
24-15
10:01
Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
10:03
Wynston Tabbs misses two point jump shot
10:11
Wynston Tabbs defensive rebound
10:13
Anthony Duruji misses two point jump shot
10:15
Steffon Mitchell personal foul (Omar Payne draws the foul)
10:25
+1
CJ Felder makes regular free throw 2 of 2
22-15
10:25
CJ Felder misses regular free throw 1 of 2
10:25
Niels Lane shooting foul (CJ Felder draws the foul)
10:33
Scottie Lewis turnover (lost ball) (CJ Felder steals)
10:44
+3
Wynston Tabbs makes three point jump shot
22-14
10:46
Tre Mann personal foul (Rich Kelly draws the foul)
11:07
Tyree Appleby turnover (double dribble)
11:27
Gators defensive rebound
11:32
Makai Ashton-Langford misses three point jump shot
11:53
TV timeout
11:53
Eagles 30 second timeout
11:53
+2
Anthony Duruji makes two point dunk (Tyree Appleby assists)
22-11
11:58
Makai Ashton-Langford turnover (bad pass) (Tyree Appleby steals)
12:07
Scottie Lewis personal foul (Makai Ashton-Langford draws the foul)
12:30
+3
Tre Mann makes three point jump shot (Tyree Appleby assists)
20-11
12:41
Scottie Lewis defensive rebound
12:43
DeMarr Langford Jr. misses three point jump shot
13:09
+2
Omar Payne makes two point dunk (Noah Locke assists)
17-11
13:34
+2
James Karnik makes two point layup
15-11
13:44
Jay Heath defensive rebound
13:46
Omar Payne misses two point layup
13:54
Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
13:56
Rich Kelly misses two point layup
14:21
+2
Keyontae Johnson makes two point layup (Omar Payne assists)
15-9
14:48
+3
Rich Kelly makes three point jump shot (Jay Heath assists)
13-9
15:03
James Karnik defensive rebound
15:05
Noah Locke misses two point jump shot
15:16
Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
15:18
James Karnik misses three point jump shot
15:45
+2
Keyontae Johnson makes two point layup (Tre Mann assists)
13-6
15:57
TV timeout
15:57
Rich Kelly turnover (bad pass)
16:09
+1
Tre Mann makes regular free throw 1 of 1
11-6
16:09
Makai Ashton-Langford shooting foul (Tre Mann draws the foul)
16:09
+2
Tre Mann makes two point jump shot
10-6
16:18
Noah Locke defensive rebound
16:20
CJ Felder misses three point jump shot
16:34
+3
Keyontae Johnson makes three point jump shot (Tre Mann assists)
8-6
16:45
+2
Wynston Tabbs makes two point driving layup
5-6
16:52
Makai Ashton-Langford defensive rebound
16:54
Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
17:02
Scottie Lewis defensive rebound
17:04
Jay Heath misses three point jump shot
17:19
Colin Castleton turnover
17:19
Colin Castleton offensive foul (Wynston Tabbs draws the foul)
17:26
Colin Castleton defensive rebound
17:28
Steffon Mitchell misses three point jump shot
17:42
+1
Colin Castleton makes regular free throw 1 of 1
5-4
17:42
CJ Felder shooting foul (Colin Castleton draws the foul)
|
|
17:42
|
|
+2
|
Colin Castleton makes two point layup
|
4-4
|
17:43
|
|
|
Colin Castleton offensive rebound
|
|
17:45
|
|
|
Colin Castleton misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:47
|
|
|
Gators offensive rebound
|
|
17:49
|
|
|
Tre Mann misses two point layup
|
|
17:57
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson defensive rebound
|
|
17:59
|
|
|
Makai Ashton-Langford misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Keyontae Johnson turnover (lost ball) (Makai Ashton-Langford steals)
|
|
18:23
|
|
+2
|
Jay Heath makes two point driving layup
|
2-4
|
18:33
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell defensive rebound
|
|
18:35
|
|
|
Noah Locke misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Jay Heath turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Scottie Lewis turnover (lost ball) (Steffon Mitchell steals)
|
|
19:08
|
|
+2
|
CJ Felder makes two point layup
|
2-2
|
19:15
|
|
|
Jump ball. Makai Ashton-Langford vs. Keyontae Johnson (Eagles gains possession)
|
|
19:48
|
|
+2
|
Tre Mann makes two point layup (Colin Castleton assists)
|
2-0
|
20:00
|
|
|
Steffon Mitchell vs. Colin Castleton (Tre Mann gains possession)
|