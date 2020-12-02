|
1:50
|
|
|
Charlie Russell Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
1:52
|
|
|
Ebenezer Dowuona misses two point layup
|
|
2:02
|
|
|
Jaylon Gibson defensive rebound
|
|
2:04
|
|
|
Caleb Bates misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Caleb Bates defensive rebound
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Jaylon Gibson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Jaylon Gibson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
2:16
|
|
|
Caleb Bates personal foul (Jaylon Gibson draws the foul)
|
|
2:24
|
|
|
Caleb Bates turnover (lost ball) (Jaylon Gibson steals)
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Caleb Bates defensive rebound
|
|
2:29
|
|
|
Chase Graham misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:45
|
|
+2
|
Obadiah Noel makes two point layup
|
58-87
|
3:00
|
|
|
Max Farthing turnover (lost ball) (Ron Mitchell steals)
|
|
3:13
|
|
+2
|
Caleb Bates makes two point jump shot (Ron Mitchell assists)
|
56-87
|
3:18
|
|
+1
|
Dereon Seabron makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
54-87
|
3:18
|
|
+1
|
Dereon Seabron makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
54-86
|
3:18
|
|
|
Ron Mitchell personal foul (Dereon Seabron draws the foul)
|
|
3:26
|
|
|
Ebenezer Dowuona defensive rebound
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Ron Mitchell misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:53
|
|
+2
|
Ebenezer Dowuona makes two point layup (Shakeel Moore assists)
|
54-85
|
4:00
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
4:00
|
|
|
Anthony Blunt turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
4:13
|
|
+2
|
Shakeel Moore makes two point layup
|
54-83
|
4:23
|
|
+1
|
Obadiah Noel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
54-81
|
4:23
|
|
+1
|
Obadiah Noel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
53-81
|
4:23
|
|
|
Cam Hayes personal foul (Obadiah Noel draws the foul)
|
|
4:44
|
|
+3
|
Cam Hayes makes three point jump shot
|
52-81
|
4:48
|
|
|
Wolfpack 30 second timeout
|
|
5:14
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Blunt makes two point layup
|
52-78
|
5:28
|
|
|
Allin Blunt defensive rebound
|
|
5:28
|
|
|
Jaylon Gibson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:28
|
|
+1
|
Jaylon Gibson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
50-78
|
5:28
|
|
|
Max Brooks shooting foul (Jaylon Gibson draws the foul)
|
|
5:46
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Blunt makes two point layup
|
50-77
|
5:49
|
|
|
Anthony Blunt offensive rebound
|
|
5:51
|
|
|
Ron Mitchell misses two point layup
|
|
5:55
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk turnover (bad pass) (Ron Mitchell steals)
|
|
6:13
|
|
+2
|
Anthony Blunt makes two point layup
|
48-77
|
6:18
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore turnover (lost ball) (Anthony Blunt steals)
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Jump ball. Cam Hayes vs. Anthony Blunt (Wolfpack gains possession)
|
|
6:34
|
|
+1
|
Obadiah Noel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
46-77
|
6:34
|
|
+1
|
Obadiah Noel makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
45-77
|
6:34
|
|
|
Jaylon Gibson personal foul (Obadiah Noel draws the foul)
|
|
6:55
|
|
+2
|
Jaylon Gibson makes two point layup (Cam Hayes assists)
|
44-77
|
7:13
|
|
+3
|
Ron Mitchell makes three point jump shot (Obadiah Noel assists)
|
44-75
|
7:37
|
|
|
Jaylon Gibson turnover (lost ball)
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Jaylon Gibson offensive rebound
|
|
7:42
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:53
|
|
|
River Hawks turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
7:56
|
|
|
Ron Mitchell offensive rebound
|
|
7:58
|
|
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas misses two point layup
|
|
8:28
|
|
+2
|
Cam Hayes makes two point jump shot
|
41-75
|
8:38
|
|
|
Manny Bates defensive rebound
|
|
8:40
|
|
|
Allin Blunt misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:55
|
|
+2
|
Cam Hayes makes two point layup
|
41-73
|
9:03
|
|
|
Dereon Seabron defensive rebound
|
|
9:03
|
|
|
Bryce Daley misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:03
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Daley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
41-71
|
9:03
|
|
|
Braxton Beverly shooting foul (Bryce Daley draws the foul)
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Max Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
9:15
|
|
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas personal foul (Jericole Hellems draws the foul)
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems defensive rebound
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Allin Blunt misses two point jump shot
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Devon Daniels turnover (lost ball) (Max Brooks steals)
|
|
9:40
|
|
+2
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas makes two point layup
|
40-71
|
10:04
|
|
+3
|
Thomas Allen makes three point jump shot
|
38-71
|
10:29
|
|
+2
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas makes two point layup
|
38-68
|
10:41
|
|
+1
|
Manny Bates makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
36-68
|
10:41
|
|
|
Manny Bates misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Allin Blunt shooting foul (Manny Bates draws the foul)
|
|
10:41
|
|
|
Manny Bates offensive rebound
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel personal foul (Devon Daniels draws the foul)
|
|
10:58
|
|
|
Wolfpack defensive rebound
|
|
11:00
|
|
|
Bryce Daley misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:22
|
|
+2
|
Manny Bates makes two point layup (Braxton Beverly assists)
|
36-67
|
11:38
|
|
+2
|
Max Brooks makes two point tip shot
|
36-65
|
11:42
|
|
|
Max Brooks offensive rebound
|
|
11:44
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:04
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point driving layup
|
34-65
|
12:20
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Daley makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
34-63
|
12:20
|
|
+1
|
Bryce Daley makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
33-63
|
12:20
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore personal foul (Bryce Daley draws the foul)
|
|
12:26
|
|
|
Max Brooks defensive rebound
|
|
12:28
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Manny Bates defensive rebound
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Max Brooks misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
12:37
|
|
|
Devon Daniels personal foul (Max Brooks draws the foul)
|
|
12:52
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point layup
|
32-63
|
13:07
|
|
+1
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-61
|
13:07
|
|
+1
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-61
|
13:07
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk shooting foul (Darion Jordan-Thomas draws the foul)
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
Bryce Daley defensive rebound
|
|
13:13
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore misses two point layup
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Kalil Thomas turnover (bad pass) (Shakeel Moore steals)
|
|
13:27
|
|
|
Shakeel Moore personal foul (Bryce Daley draws the foul)
|
|
13:40
|
|
+2
|
Jericole Hellems makes two point layup (Cam Hayes assists)
|
30-61
|
13:46
|
|
|
Max Brooks turnover (lost ball) (Jericole Hellems steals)
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Darion Jordan-Thomas defensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Max Brooks shooting foul (D.J. Funderburk draws the foul)
|
|
14:02
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Funderburk makes two point layup (Cam Hayes assists)
|
30-59
|
14:09
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel personal foul (D.J. Funderburk draws the foul)
|
|
14:09
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk offensive rebound
|
|
14:11
|
|
|
Cam Hayes misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Salif Boudie personal foul (Devon Daniels draws the foul)
|
|
14:37
|
|
+2
|
Salif Boudie makes two point layup (Obadiah Noel assists)
|
30-57
|
14:42
|
|
|
Connor Withers offensive rebound
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Salif Boudie misses two point layup
|
|
15:02
|
|
|
Salif Boudie defensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
D.J. Funderburk misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:20
|
|
+2
|
Salif Boudie makes two point layup (Obadiah Noel assists)
|
28-57
|
15:36
|
|
+2
|
Manny Bates makes two point layup
|
26-57
|
15:39
|
|
|
Manny Bates offensive rebound
|
|
15:41
|
|
|
Bryce Daley blocks Thomas Allen's two point jump shot
|
|
15:50
|
|
|
Thomas Allen offensive rebound
|
|
15:52
|
|
|
Cam Hayes misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Salif Boudie personal foul
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Allin Blunt personal foul
|
|
16:02
|
|
|
Wolfpack offensive rebound
|
|
15:59
|
|
|
Cam Hayes misses two point jump shot
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Devon Daniels offensive rebound
|
|
16:07
|
|
|
Devon Daniels misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:17
|
|
+1
|
Obadiah Noel makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
26-55
|
16:17
|
|
|
Obadiah Noel misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:17
|
|
|
Manny Bates shooting foul (Obadiah Noel draws the foul)
|
|
16:31
|
|
+3
|
Thomas Allen makes three point jump shot (Jericole Hellems assists)
|
25-55
|
16:49
|
|
+1
|
Salif Boudie makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-52
|
16:49
|
|
|
Salif Boudie misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:49
|
|
|
Thomas Allen shooting foul (Salif Boudie draws the foul)
|
|
17:06
|
|
+3
|
Thomas Allen makes three point jump shot (Jericole Hellems assists)
|
24-52
|
17:26
|
|
+2
|
Salif Boudie makes two point layup
|
24-49
|
17:53
|
|
+2
|
Jericole Hellems makes two point turnaround jump shot (Braxton Beverly assists)
|
22-49
|
18:00
|
|
|
Manny Bates defensive rebound
|
|
18:02
|
|
|
Connor Withers misses two point layup
|
|
18:09
|
|
|
Devon Daniels turnover (lost ball) (Obadiah Noel steals)
|
|
18:31
|
|
+1
|
Salif Boudie makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
22-47
|
18:31
|
|
|
Jericole Hellems shooting foul (Salif Boudie draws the foul)
|
|
18:31
|
|
+2
|
Salif Boudie makes two point layup (Obadiah Noel assists)
|
21-47
|
18:47
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point driving layup
|
19-47
|
19:01
|
|
|
Thomas Allen defensive rebound
|
|
19:03
|
|
|
Salif Boudie misses two point layup
|
|
19:07
|
|
|
Thomas Allen personal foul (Bryce Daley draws the foul)
|
|
19:20
|
|
+2
|
Devon Daniels makes two point layup
|
19-45
|
19:40
|
|
|
Wolfpack defensive rebound
|
|
19:42
|
|
|
Connor Withers misses three point jump shot
|