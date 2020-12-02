|
4:10
|
|
|
Robert Braswell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Orange 30 second timeout
|
|
4:27
|
|
+3
|
Justin Roberts makes three point jump shot (Kobi Nwandu assists)
|
20-39
|
4:34
|
|
|
Marcus Hammond defensive rebound
|
|
4:36
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Jesse Edwards defensive rebound
|
|
4:58
|
|
|
Touba Traore misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
4:58
|
|
+1
|
Touba Traore makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
17-39
|
4:58
|
|
|
Alan Griffin shooting foul (Touba Traore draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Kobi Nwandu defensive rebound
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Woody Newton misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
5:06
|
|
+1
|
Woody Newton makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-39
|
5:06
|
|
|
Nick MacDonald shooting foul (Woody Newton draws the foul)
|
|
5:10
|
|
|
Woody Newton offensive rebound
|
|
5:12
|
|
|
Woody Newton misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:22
|
|
|
Woody Newton defensive rebound
|
|
5:24
|
|
|
Shandon Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:55
|
|
+3
|
Woody Newton makes three point jump shot (Alan Griffin assists)
|
16-38
|
6:06
|
|
|
Raheem Solomon turnover
|
|
6:06
|
|
|
Raheem Solomon offensive foul (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
|
|
6:23
|
|
|
Woody Newton personal foul (Justin Roberts draws the foul)
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
6:43
|
|
|
Purple Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
6:47
|
|
+3
|
Joseph Girard III makes three point pullup jump shot (Alan Griffin assists)
|
16-35
|
7:01
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
7:03
|
|
|
Nick MacDonald misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Guerrier makes two point driving layup (Kadary Richmond assists)
|
16-32
|
7:28
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|
|
7:30
|
|
|
Nick MacDonald misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:47
|
|
+2
|
Kadary Richmond makes two point driving layup
|
16-30
|
7:50
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
|
|
7:52
|
|
|
Kobi Nwandu misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:59
|
|
|
Marcus Hammond offensive rebound
|
|
8:01
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond blocks Nick MacDonald's three point jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Guerrier makes two point putback layup
|
16-28
|
8:24
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier offensive rebound
|
|
8:26
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
|
|
8:31
|
|
|
Kobi Nwandu misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:43
|
|
|
Purple Eagles 30 second timeout
|
|
8:46
|
|
+3
|
Alan Griffin makes three point pullup jump shot
|
16-26
|
8:51
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
8:53
|
|
|
Marcus Hammond misses two point pullup jump shot
|
|
9:09
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier personal foul (Nicholas Kratholm draws the foul)
|
|
9:26
|
|
+2
|
Kadary Richmond makes two point tip shot
|
16-23
|
9:31
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond offensive rebound
|
|
9:33
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond misses two point driving layup
|
|
9:46
|
|
|
Justin Roberts turnover (lost ball) (Joseph Girard III steals)
|
|
10:01
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III personal foul (Raheem Solomon draws the foul)
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Purple Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Justin Roberts misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:27
|
|
+1
|
Marek Dolezaj makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-21
|
10:27
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:27
|
|
|
Raheem Solomon shooting foul (Marek Dolezaj draws the foul)
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond defensive rebound
|
|
10:36
|
|
|
Raheem Solomon misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
10:46
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III turnover (bad pass)
|
|
10:54
|
|
+2
|
Nicholas Kratholm makes two point reverse layup (Nick MacDonald assists)
|
16-20
|
11:10
|
|
+1
|
Joseph Girard III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-20
|
11:10
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
11:10
|
|
|
Marcus Hammond shooting foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:17
|
|
|
Justin Roberts turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:42
|
|
+2
|
Kadary Richmond makes two point alley-oop layup (Joseph Girard III assists)
|
14-19
|
11:48
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
11:50
|
|
|
Shandon Brown misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:01
|
|
|
Purple Eagles offensive rebound
|
|
12:04
|
|
|
Nick MacDonald misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:18
|
|
+1
|
Alan Griffin makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
14-17
|
12:18
|
|
+1
|
Alan Griffin makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
14-16
|
12:18
|
|
|
Nick MacDonald shooting foul (Alan Griffin draws the foul)
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
Kobi Nwandu turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:02
|
|
+2
|
Alan Griffin makes two point dunk (Marek Dolezaj assists)
|
14-15
|
13:19
|
|
+3
|
Nick MacDonald makes three point jump shot (Shandon Brown assists)
|
14-13
|
13:41
|
|
+2
|
Marek Dolezaj makes two point turnaround jump shot
|
11-13
|
14:10
|
|
+2
|
Nicholas Kratholm makes two point layup (Kobi Nwandu assists)
|
11-11
|
14:33
|
|
+3
|
Quincy Guerrier makes three point jump shot (Marek Dolezaj assists)
|
9-11
|
14:50
|
|
+2
|
Marcus Hammond makes two point pullup jump shot
|
9-8
|
15:02
|
|
|
Shandon Brown defensive rebound
|
|
15:04
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
15:10
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
15:12
|
|
|
Marcus Hammond misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:34
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Guerrier makes two point hook shot (Marek Dolezaj assists)
|
7-8
|
15:43
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Nick MacDonald misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Kadary Richmond turnover (lost ball)
|
|
16:01
|
|
|
Jump ball. Kadary Richmond vs. Kobi Nwandu (Purple Eagles gains possession)
|
|
16:20
|
|
+2
|
Nicholas Kratholm makes two point layup (Shandon Brown assists)
|
7-6
|
16:25
|
|
|
Kobi Nwandu defensive rebound
|
|
16:27
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:36
|
|
|
Quincy Guerrier defensive rebound
|
|
16:38
|
|
|
Marcus Hammond misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:10
|
|
+3
|
Alan Griffin makes three point jump shot (Joseph Girard III assists)
|
5-6
|
17:26
|
|
+2
|
Kobi Nwandu makes two point layup (Marcus Hammond assists)
|
5-3
|
17:30
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III turnover (lost ball)
|
|
17:26
|
|
|
Justin Roberts turnover (lost ball) (Joseph Girard III steals)
|
|
17:36
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj turnover (lost ball) (Justin Roberts steals)
|
|
17:39
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Raheem Solomon misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Marcus Hammond offensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Justin Roberts misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:05
|
|
|
Kobi Nwandu defensive rebound
|
|
18:07
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:11
|
|
|
Marek Dolezaj defensive rebound
|
|
18:13
|
|
|
Kobi Nwandu misses two point layup
|
|
18:21
|
|
|
Kobi Nwandu defensive rebound
|
|
18:23
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses two point step back jump shot
|
|
18:31
|
|
|
Justin Roberts personal foul (Joseph Girard III draws the foul)
|
|
18:42
|
|
+3
|
Raheem Solomon makes three point jump shot (Marcus Hammond assists)
|
3-3
|
18:53
|
|
|
Justin Roberts defensive rebound
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses two point tip shot
|
|
18:55
|
|
|
Alan Griffin offensive rebound
|
|
18:57
|
|
|
Alan Griffin misses two point driving layup
|
|
19:08
|
|
|
Joseph Girard III defensive rebound
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Marcus Hammond misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:30
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
19:43
|
|
+1
|
Quincy Guerrier makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
0-3
|
19:43
|
|
|
Nicholas Kratholm shooting foul (Quincy Guerrier draws the foul)
|
|
19:43
|
|
+2
|
Quincy Guerrier makes two point layup (Alan Griffin assists)
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Nicholas Kratholm vs. Quincy Guerrier (Joseph Girard III gains possession)
|