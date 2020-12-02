|
3:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:32
|
|
|
Jules Bernard personal foul (Kobe Williamson draws the foul)
|
|
3:58
|
|
+3
|
Jules Bernard makes three point jump shot (Chris Smith assists)
|
29-34
|
4:10
|
|
|
Jaylen Clark defensive rebound
|
|
4:12
|
|
|
Nate Robinson misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:16
|
|
+1
|
Tyger Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-31
|
4:16
|
|
+1
|
Tyger Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
29-30
|
4:16
|
|
|
Vasja Pandza personal foul (Tyger Campbell draws the foul)
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Jaylen Clark defensive rebound
|
|
4:17
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:27
|
|
|
Jaylen Clark turnover (lost ball) (Vasja Pandza steals)
|
|
4:42
|
|
+1
|
Darrion Trammell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
29-29
|
4:42
|
|
+1
|
Darrion Trammell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
28-29
|
4:42
|
|
|
Jaylen Clark shooting foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)
|
|
4:58
|
|
+1
|
Tyger Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
27-29
|
4:58
|
|
+1
|
Tyger Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
27-28
|
4:58
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell shooting foul (Tyger Campbell draws the foul)
|
|
5:14
|
|
+2
|
Rip Economou makes two point layup (Riley Grigsby assists)
|
27-27
|
5:19
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell turnover (lost ball) (Darrion Trammell steals)
|
|
5:34
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
5:36
|
|
|
Chris Smith blocks Kobe Williamson's two point layup
|
|
6:07
|
|
+2
|
Jaylen Clark makes two point floating jump shot
|
25-27
|
6:31
|
|
|
Rip Economou turnover (lost ball)
|
|
6:44
|
|
+1
|
Tyger Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
25-25
|
6:44
|
|
+1
|
Tyger Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
25-24
|
6:44
|
|
|
Aaron Nettles personal foul (Tyger Campbell draws the foul)
|
|
6:49
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
6:51
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Jules Bernard turnover
|
|
7:06
|
|
|
Jules Bernard offensive foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)
|
|
7:26
|
|
+2
|
Riley Grigsby makes two point layup (Darrion Trammell assists)
|
25-23
|
7:28
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. personal foul (Riley Grigsby draws the foul)
|
|
7:35
|
|
+1
|
Tyger Campbell makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
23-23
|
7:35
|
|
+1
|
Tyger Campbell makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-22
|
7:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
Jared Pearre shooting foul (Tyger Campbell draws the foul)
|
|
7:56
|
|
+2
|
Riley Grigsby makes two point floating jump shot
|
23-21
|
8:10
|
|
|
David Singleton turnover (traveling)
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
David Singleton defensive rebound
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
Jared Pearre misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
8:15
|
|
|
David Singleton shooting foul (Jared Pearre draws the foul)
|
|
8:15
|
|
+2
|
Jared Pearre makes two point putback layup
|
21-21
|
8:15
|
|
|
Jared Pearre offensive rebound
|
|
8:17
|
|
|
Jalen Hill blocks Darrion Trammell's two point layup
|
|
8:39
|
|
+1
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
19-21
|
8:39
|
|
|
Jared Pearre shooting foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
8:39
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point layup (Jalen Hill assists)
|
19-20
|
8:57
|
|
|
Chris Smith defensive rebound
|
|
8:59
|
|
|
Aaron Nettles misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:17
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby defensive rebound
|
|
9:19
|
|
|
Chris Smith misses three point jump shot
|
|
9:27
|
|
|
Jalen Hill defensive rebound
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Kobe Williamson misses two point layup
|
|
9:42
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell defensive rebound
|
|
9:44
|
|
|
Jared Pearre blocks Chris Smith's two point putback layup
|
|
9:48
|
|
|
Chris Smith offensive rebound
|
|
9:50
|
|
|
Chris Smith misses two point layup
|
|
9:52
|
|
|
Redhawks 30 second timeout
|
|
10:00
|
|
|
Chris Smith offensive rebound
|
|
10:02
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:08
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell defensive rebound
|
|
10:10
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell misses three point step back jump shot
|
|
10:19
|
|
+1
|
Jules Bernard makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
19-18
|
10:19
|
|
|
Jules Bernard misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:19
|
|
|
Aaron Nettles shooting foul (Jules Bernard draws the foul)
|
|
10:24
|
|
|
Jared Pearre turnover (bad pass) (Tyger Campbell steals)
|
|
10:39
|
|
|
Cody Riley turnover
|
|
10:38
|
|
|
Cody Riley offensive foul
|
|
10:48
|
|
|
Emeka Udenyi personal foul (Cody Riley draws the foul)
|
|
10:49
|
|
|
Cody Riley defensive rebound
|
|
10:51
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby misses three point jump shot
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Cody Riley turnover (lost ball) (Kobe Williamson steals)
|
|
11:05
|
|
|
Jump ball. Cody Riley vs. Kobe Williamson (Kobe Williamson gains possession)
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:35
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Nettles makes two point layup (Jared Pearre assists)
|
19-17
|
11:46
|
|
|
Kobe Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
11:48
|
|
|
Tyger Campbell misses three point pullup jump shot
|
|
12:05
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell personal foul (Jules Bernard draws the foul)
|
|
12:20
|
|
+2
|
Kobe Williamson makes two point layup (Aaron Nettles assists)
|
17-17
|
12:34
|
|
+2
|
Jules Bernard makes two point layup (Jaime Jaquez Jr. assists)
|
15-17
|
12:45
|
|
|
David Singleton offensive rebound
|
|
12:47
|
|
|
Jules Bernard misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
+2
|
Aaron Nettles makes two point step back jump shot
|
15-15
|
13:18
|
|
+2
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. makes two point finger roll layup
|
13-15
|
13:38
|
|
+3
|
Riley Grigsby makes three point jump shot (Darrion Trammell assists)
|
13-13
|
13:59
|
|
+2
|
Jalen Hill makes two point dunk (Jules Bernard assists)
|
10-13
|
14:28
|
|
+3
|
Aaron Nettles makes three point jump shot (Darrion Trammell assists)
|
10-11
|
14:37
|
|
|
Jared Pearre defensive rebound
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Jalen Hill misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Jalen Hill misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:37
|
|
|
Kobe Williamson shooting foul (Jalen Hill draws the foul)
|
|
14:48
|
|
|
David Singleton defensive rebound
|
|
14:50
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
15:09
|
|
+2
|
Jules Bernard makes two point driving layup
|
7-11
|
15:15
|
|
|
Aaron Nettles turnover (bad pass) (Jules Bernard steals)
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Jalen Hill personal foul (Darrion Trammell draws the foul)
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Jared Pearre offensive rebound
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell misses two point turnaround jump shot
|
|
15:30
|
|
|
Chris Smith turnover (bad pass) (Darrion Trammell steals)
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:40
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby personal foul (Jaime Jaquez Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
15:53
|
|
+2
|
Darrion Trammell makes two point floating jump shot
|
7-9
|
16:18
|
|
|
Jared Pearre defensive rebound
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Chris Smith misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Chris Smith misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:08
|
|
|
Emeka Udenyi shooting foul (Chris Smith draws the foul)
|
|
16:18
|
|
|
Emeka Udenyi personal foul (Chris Smith draws the foul)
|
|
16:31
|
|
|
Darrion Trammell turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:45
|
|
+3
|
Jules Bernard makes three point pullup jump shot (Cody Riley assists)
|
5-9
|
16:55
|
|
|
Chris Smith defensive rebound
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Rip Economou misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Kobe Williamson defensive rebound
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Cody Riley misses two point layup
|
|
17:17
|
|
|
Jules Bernard defensive rebound
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Emeka Udenyi misses two point layup
|
|
17:50
|
|
+2
|
Cody Riley makes two point jump shot (Tyger Campbell assists)
|
5-6
|
18:18
|
|
+3
|
Riley Grigsby makes three point jump shot (Darrion Trammell assists)
|
5-4
|
18:34
|
|
+2
|
Tyger Campbell makes two point driving layup
|
2-4
|
18:59
|
|
|
Rip Economou turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:16
|
|
|
Cody Riley turnover (bad pass) (Rip Economou steals)
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Jaime Jaquez Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Emeka Udenyi misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
19:34
|
|
|
Cody Riley shooting foul (Emeka Udenyi draws the foul)
|
|
19:40
|
|
+2
|
Emeka Udenyi makes two point driving layup
|
2-2
|
19:52
|
|
+2
|
Tyger Campbell makes two point driving layup
|
0-2
|
20:00
|
|
|
Riley Grigsby vs. Chris Smith (Tyger Campbell gains possession)
|