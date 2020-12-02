Cold-shooting Huskies continue road-heavy stretch at Utah
A team that has yet to play meets another that has yet to play well when Utah hosts Washington in a Pacific-12 Conference men's basketball opener Thursday in Salt Lake City.
The game pairs teams at or near the bottom of last season's Pac-12 standings, with Utah having tied for eighth place at 7-11, while Washington finished last at 5-13.
They met once last season, when Utah rode a combined 53 points from Riley Battin (17), Rylan Jones (13), Timmy Allen (13) and Mikael Jantunen (10) to a 67-66 home win.
All four of the Utes' top scorers in that game return this year, led by Allen, who averaged team-highs in points (17.3) and rebounds (7.3) last season.
Utah coach Larry Krystkowiak says depth will be one of his team's strengths this year.
"The times that we're going to have to play guys 36, 38 minutes are probably a thing of the past," he noted. "That should be a positive for us, and I hope our players understand that."
The team is also well rested, for what that's worth. Following nine positive COVID-19 tests during the early stages of preseason workouts last month, the Utes (0-0) had to cancel a scheduled non-conference opener against New Orleans last week and couldn't field a full team for a practice until last Friday.
Krystkowiak, who also tested positive during the off-season, announced this week that his squad is at full strength for the new season opener.
Meanwhile, Washington (0-2) switches over to conference play after getting roughed up in a pair of games in Las Vegas, falling 86-52 to second-ranked Baylor on Sunday and 57-42 to U.C. Riverside on Tuesday.
The Huskies have struggled mightily on offense as they attempt to replace last year's one-and-done standouts, Jaden McDaniels and Isaiah Stewart, who combined for 27 points in the narrow defeat at Utah in January.
Quade Green, last year's fourth-leading scorer at 11.6 points per game, and RaeQuan Battle, who averaged just 4.9 points last season, have been Washington's top point-producers in the first two games. Green went for 18 in the loss to Riverside.
"We're 0-2. That's where we're at," Green bluntly assessed after Tuesday's loss. "We just need to score more."
The Huskies, who flew straight to Salt Lake City after the Las Vegas games, have shot just 8-for-44 (18.2 percent) on 3-pointers so far.
--Field Level Media
Copyright 2020 STATS LLC and Associated Press. Any commercial use or distribution without the express written consent of STATS LLC and Associated Press is strictly prohibited.
|Min. Per Game
|Pts. Per Game
|Ast. Per Game
|Reb. Per Game
|Field Goal %
|Three Point %
|Free Throw %
|Timmy Allen personal foul (Nate Roberts draws the foul)
|11:23
|Nate Roberts defensive rebound
|11:34
|Hameir Wright blocks Timmy Allen's two point jump shot
|11:36
|+ 2
|Quade Green makes two point jump shot
|12:00
|+ 3
|Riley Battin makes three point jump shot (Pelle Larsson assists)
|12:19
|Hameir Wright turnover
|12:32
|Hameir Wright offensive foul (Riley Battin draws the foul)
|12:32
|Huskies 30 second timeout
|12:44
|+ 2
|Pelle Larsson makes two point layup (Rylan Jones assists)
|12:48
|Riley Battin defensive rebound
|12:53
|Riley Sorn misses two point layup
|12:55
|Team Stats
|Points
|17
|14
|Field Goals
|7-16 (43.8%)
|6-13 (46.2%)
|3-Pointers
|3-7 (42.9%)
|1-5 (20.0%)
|Free Throws
|0-0 (0.0%)
|1-2 (50.0%)
|Total Rebounds
|10
|6
|Offensive
|4
|2
|Defensive
|5
|4
|Team
|1
|0
|Assists
|3
|5
|Steals
|2
|1
|Blocks
|1
|2
|Turnovers
|3
|2
|Fouls
|4
|1
|Technicals
|0
|0
|Team Stats
|Washington 0-2
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|Utah 0-0
|PPG
|RPG
|APG
|
|43.8
|FG%
|46.2
|
|
|42.9
|3PT FG%
|20.0
|
|
|0
|FT%
|50.0
|
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Green
|5
|1
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|H. Wright
|3
|3
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|-
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|N. Roberts
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Stevenson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Bey
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|Q. Green
|5
|1
|2
|2/5
|1/3
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|H. Wright
|3
|3
|0
|1/1
|1/1
|0/0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|2
|1
|N. Roberts
|2
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|2
|E. Stevenson
|0
|1
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|J. Bey
|0
|0
|1
|0/2
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Sorn
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Battle
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|T. Rice
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|K. Luttinen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Carter
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brooks
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Geron
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Neubauer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|R. Lundeen
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|M. Tsohonis
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|C. Bajema
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|G. Hopkins
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|N. Pryor
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|17
|9
|3
|7/16
|3/7
|0/0
|4
|0
|2
|1
|3
|4
|5
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|4
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Carlson
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|-
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|A. Plummer
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Jantunen
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|-
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Jones
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|-
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Starters
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|T. Allen
|4
|0
|1
|2/4
|0/0
|0/0
|1
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|B. Carlson
|3
|2
|0
|1/2
|0/1
|1/2
|0
|0
|0
|2
|1
|1
|1
|A. Plummer
|2
|0
|0
|1/3
|0/2
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|M. Jantunen
|0
|2
|0
|0/0
|0/0
|0/0
|0
|0
|1
|0
|1
|1
|1
|R. Jones
|0
|1
|1
|0/1
|0/1
|0/0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Bench
|PTS
|REB
|AST
|FG
|3PT
|FT
|PF
|MIN
|STL
|BLK
|TO
|OREB
|DREB
|R. Battin
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|P. Larsson
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. King
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Thioune
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|B. Wenzel
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Brenchley
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|E. Ballstaedt
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|L. Krystkowiak
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Jamele
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|H. Creer
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|J. Kellier
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|I. Martinez
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|-
|Total
|14
|6
|5
|6/13
|1/5
|1/2
|1
|0
|1
|2
|2
|2
|4
-
MASLOW
NCST58
87
2nd 1:46 ESPU
-
WASH
UTAH17
14
1st 11:23 PACN
-
CLU
CSTCAR6
34
1st 11:26 ESP+
-
TNTECH
NKY16
11
1st 11:19 ESP3
-
QUINN
DREXEL58
70
Final
-
LETOURN
RICE74
94
Final
-
CHIST
EILL56
78
Final ESP+
-
WINTHR
ARKLR80
75
Final ESP3
-
PURCLMT
BGREEN0
0
7:00pm
-
NEWB
WCAR0
0
7:00pm ESP+
-
FNU
FAU0
0
7:00pm
-
UCONN
USC0
0136.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESPN
-
SFTRPA
LIB0
0135 O/U
-11
7:00pm
-
NCAT
CIT0
0164.5 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP+
-
MRSHL
WRIGHT0
0153 O/U
+1
7:00pm ESP3
-
LAMON
LATECH0
0140.5 O/U
-12.5
7:30pm
-
ETB
GRAM0
0
8:00pm
-
VMI
16VATECH0
0136 O/U
-20.5
8:00pm
-
TXSA
OKLA0
0157.5 O/U
-15
8:00pm
-
WSHBRN
7KANSAS0
0
8:00pm ESP+
-
NEBOM
DRAKE0
0140 O/U
-9
8:00pm
-
NWST
TCU0
0139.5 O/U
-18.5
8:00pm ESP+
-
SEATTLE
UCLA0
0135.5 O/U
-20
8:00pm PACN
-
WILL
3IOWA0
0153 O/U
-31.5
8:00pm BTN
-
NIAGARA
CUSE0
0150 O/U
-19
8:00pm
-
IDAHO
SACST0
0134.5 O/U
-9
8:05pm
-
MNTNA
SUTAH0
0139.5 O/U
+1.5
9:00pm
-
FLA
BC0
0139.5 O/U
+5.5
9:30pm ESPN
-
STKATH
PEPPER0
0
9:30pm
-
25ARIZST
CAL0
0144 O/U
+6
10:00pm PACN
-
TEXSO
MARYCA0
0137 O/U
-15.5
10:00pm
-
NMEX
BOISE0
0
PPD
-
COLOST
SDGST0
0
PPD
-
REGENT
LONGWD0
0
PPD
-
COPPST
TOWSON0
0
PPD
-
TEMPLE
12NOVA0
0
PPD FS1
-
EWASH
NAU0
0
PPD
-
ACU
UTEP0
0
PPD
-
MERMAK
IONA0
0
-
NCCU
WOFF0
0
-
WKY
PVAM0
0
ESP3
-
STAND
CHARSO0
0
ESP+
-
HAMP
WMMARY0
0
-
ADR
IPFW0
0
-
MERCER
ELON0
0
-
STJOHN
17TXTECH0
0