|
2:14
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
64-83
|
2:14
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
64-82
|
2:14
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen personal foul (Lester Quinones draws the foul)
|
|
2:13
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
2:15
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:34
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
2:37
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse blocks Jared Chatham's two point layup
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Samson George defensive rebound
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Alex Lomax misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen personal foul (Alex Lomax draws the foul)
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones offensive foul
|
|
2:56
|
|
+3
|
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Alex Lomax assists)
|
64-81
|
3:13
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II offensive rebound
|
|
3:15
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:29
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
3:31
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse misses two point layup
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud misses regular free throw 1 of 1
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:57
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries shooting foul (Eddy Kayouloud draws the foul)
|
|
3:57
|
|
+2
|
Eddy Kayouloud makes two point putback layup
|
64-78
|
3:59
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud offensive rebound
|
|
4:01
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones misses two point layup
|
|
4:22
|
|
|
Alex Lomax personal foul
|
|
4:23
|
|
+2
|
Lester Quinones makes two point layup
|
62-78
|
4:45
|
|
|
Lester Quinones offensive rebound
|
|
4:38
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge misses two point dunk
|
|
4:48
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge offensive rebound
|
|
4:50
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:09
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|
|
5:11
|
|
|
Samson George misses two point jump shot
|
|
5:14
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge turnover (traveling)
|
|
5:18
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|
|
5:20
|
|
|
Samson George misses two point hook shot
|
|
5:38
|
|
+3
|
Boogie Ellis makes three point jump shot
|
62-76
|
6:04
|
|
+2
|
Khaleem Bennett makes two point putback layup
|
62-73
|
6:10
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett offensive rebound
|
|
6:12
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:27
|
|
+3
|
Landers Nolley II makes three point jump shot (Lester Quinones assists)
|
60-73
|
6:35
|
|
|
Samson George turnover (lost ball) (Landers Nolley II steals)
|
|
6:45
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker defensive rebound
|
|
6:47
|
|
|
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:07
|
|
|
Boogie Ellis defensive rebound
|
|
7:09
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:18
|
|
+2
|
Boogie Ellis makes two point driving layup (Landers Nolley II assists)
|
60-70
|
7:26
|
|
|
Malcolm Dandridge defensive rebound
|
|
7:28
|
|
|
Lester Quinones blocks Rylan Bergersen's two point layup
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:35
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries personal foul
|
|
7:43
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Hardaway makes two point driving layup
|
60-68
|
8:09
|
|
+2
|
Samson George makes two point layup (Eddy Kayouloud assists)
|
60-66
|
8:27
|
|
|
Lester Quinones turnover (bad pass)
|
|
8:29
|
|
|
SK Shittu turnover (bad pass) (Lester Quinones steals)
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
SK Shittu defensive rebound
|
|
8:37
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:51
|
|
|
Masai Olowokere turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
9:05
|
|
+3
|
Boogie Ellis makes three point jump shot (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|
58-66
|
9:20
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett turnover
|
|
9:20
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett offensive foul
|
|
9:24
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud defensive rebound
|
|
9:26
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries misses two point layup
|
|
9:48
|
|
+2
|
SK Shittu makes two point dunk (Rylan Bergersen assists)
|
58-63
|
9:55
|
|
+1
|
Landers Nolley II makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
56-63
|
9:55
|
|
+1
|
Landers Nolley II makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
56-62
|
9:55
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett shooting foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
|
|
10:04
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
10:06
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:14
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett defensive rebound
|
|
10:16
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:26
|
|
+1
|
Khaleem Bennett makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
56-61
|
10:26
|
|
+1
|
Khaleem Bennett makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
55-61
|
10:26
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries shooting foul (Khaleem Bennett draws the foul)
|
|
10:31
|
|
|
Alex Lomax turnover (bad pass) (Rylan Bergersen steals)
|
|
10:47
|
|
+2
|
Rylan Bergersen makes two point layup (Eddy Kayouloud assists)
|
54-61
|
10:51
|
|
|
Alex Lomax personal foul (Rylan Bergersen draws the foul)
|
|
11:00
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Jeffries makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
52-61
|
11:00
|
|
+1
|
D.J. Jeffries makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
52-60
|
11:00
|
|
|
Samson George shooting foul (D.J. Jeffries draws the foul)
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Tigers 30 second timeout
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Samson George turnover (lost ball) (Damion Baugh steals)
|
|
11:18
|
|
|
Samson George defensive rebound
|
|
11:20
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:31
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:28
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen defensive rebound
|
|
11:30
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen blocks Landers Nolley II's two point jump shot
|
|
11:40
|
|
|
Masai Olowokere turnover (lost ball) (Landers Nolley II steals)
|
|
11:46
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries turnover (bad pass) (Rylan Bergersen steals)
|
|
11:56
|
|
+2
|
Khaleem Bennett makes two point layup (Eddy Kayouloud assists)
|
52-59
|
11:56
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen defensive rebound
|
|
12:07
|
|
|
Eddy Kayouloud turnover (lost ball) (Alex Lomax steals)
|
|
12:16
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett defensive rebound
|
|
12:41
|
|
+1
|
Landers Nolley II makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
50-59
|
12:41
|
|
|
Bears 30 second timeout
|
|
12:41
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones shooting foul (Landers Nolley II draws the foul)
|
|
12:41
|
|
+2
|
Landers Nolley II makes two point dunk (D.J. Jeffries assists)
|
50-58
|
12:45
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett turnover (bad pass) (D.J. Jeffries steals)
|
|
12:56
|
|
+2
|
Alex Lomax makes two point driving layup (Moussa Cisse assists)
|
50-56
|
13:00
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
13:02
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse blocks Eddy Kayouloud's two point layup
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Alex Lomax turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:21
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones turnover (lost ball) (Landers Nolley II steals)
|
|
13:48
|
|
+2
|
Malcolm Dandridge makes two point layup
|
50-54
|
13:58
|
|
|
Alex Lomax defensive rebound
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
SK Shittu misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:23
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett defensive rebound
|
|
14:25
|
|
|
Alex Lomax misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:31
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett turnover (bad pass) (Malcolm Dandridge steals)
|
|
14:40
|
|
+2
|
Landers Nolley II makes two point layup
|
50-52
|
14:55
|
|
|
Khaleem Bennett personal foul (D.J. Jeffries draws the foul)
|
|
14:56
|
|
|
D.J. Jeffries defensive rebound
|
|
14:58
|
|
|
SK Shittu misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:25
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:27
|
|
|
Tigers offensive rebound
|
|
15:29
|
|
|
Landers Nolley II misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen turnover (lost ball) (D.J. Jeffries steals)
|
|
15:44
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Jeffries makes two point floating jump shot
|
50-50
|
16:03
|
|
|
Tigers defensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Jaxson Baker misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:11
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
50-48
|
16:11
|
|
+1
|
Lester Quinones makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
50-47
|
16:11
|
|
|
Samson George shooting foul (Lester Quinones draws the foul)
|
|
16:20
|
|
|
Damion Baugh defensive rebound
|
|
16:22
|
|
|
Rylan Bergersen misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:53
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Hardaway makes two point layup
|
50-46
|
16:56
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
16:58
|
|
|
Samson George misses two point layup
|
|
17:03
|
|
|
Samson George offensive rebound
|
|
17:05
|
|
|
Samson George misses two point layup
|
|
17:06
|
|
|
Bears offensive rebound
|
|
17:08
|
|
|
Damion Baugh blocks DeAndre Jones's two point layup
|
|
17:16
|
|
|
Damion Baugh turnover (lost ball) (DeAndre Jones steals)
|
|
17:34
|
|
+3
|
Rylan Bergersen makes three point jump shot (Eddy Kayouloud assists)
|
50-44
|
17:58
|
|
+2
|
D.J. Jeffries makes two point driving layup (Damion Baugh assists)
|
47-44
|
18:17
|
|
+3
|
Rylan Bergersen makes three point jump shot (DeAndre Jones assists)
|
47-42
|
18:25
|
|
|
Samson George defensive rebound
|
|
18:27
|
|
|
Jayden Hardaway misses three point jump shot
|
|
18:36
|
|
|
Lester Quinones defensive rebound
|
|
18:38
|
|
|
Damion Baugh blocks Jaxson Baker's two point layup
|
|
18:51
|
|
+2
|
Jayden Hardaway makes two point driving layup
|
44-42
|
19:05
|
|
+2
|
Rylan Bergersen makes two point pullup jump shot
|
44-40
|
19:22
|
|
|
Bears defensive rebound
|
|
19:24
|
|
|
Lester Quinones misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:29
|
|
|
Samson George personal foul
|
|
19:43
|
|
|
Moussa Cisse defensive rebound
|
|
19:45
|
|
|
DeAndre Jones misses three point jump shot
|