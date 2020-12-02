|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Reece Beekman defensive rebound
|
|
0:04
|
|
|
Giovanni Santiago misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:29
|
|
+3
|
Jay Huff makes three point jump shot (Casey Morsell assists)
|
22-29
|
0:47
|
|
+2
|
Justyn Hamilton makes two point layup (Evan Bainbridge assists)
|
22-26
|
0:55
|
|
|
Malique Jacobs offensive rebound
|
|
0:57
|
|
|
Mike Nuga misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:25
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point driving dunk
|
20-26
|
1:44
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
1:46
|
|
|
Evan Bainbridge misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:58
|
|
|
Giovanni Santiago defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
|
|
|
Kihei Clark misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Evan Bainbridge makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
20-24
|
2:31
|
|
+1
|
Evan Bainbridge makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
19-24
|
2:31
|
|
|
Sam Hauser shooting foul (Evan Bainbridge draws the foul)
|
|
2:47
|
|
|
Casey Morsell personal foul (Mike Nuga draws the foul)
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
3:08
|
|
|
Golden Flashes 30 second timeout
|
|
3:10
|
|
+2
|
Tomas Woldetensae makes two point layup
|
18-24
|
3:17
|
|
|
Sam Hauser offensive rebound
|
|
3:19
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:28
|
|
|
Kihei Clark defensive rebound
|
|
3:30
|
|
|
Giovanni Santiago misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:39
|
|
|
Mike Nuga defensive rebound
|
|
3:41
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
3:54
|
|
+2
|
Mike Nuga makes two point layup
|
18-22
|
4:05
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae turnover (Jeremiah Hernandez steals)
|
|
4:29
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
4:31
|
|
|
Danny Pippen misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:42
|
|
|
Danny Pippen defensive rebound
|
|
4:44
|
|
|
Jay Huff misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III defensive rebound
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Jeremiah Hernandez misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III personal foul (Gabe O'Neal draws the foul)
|
|
5:25
|
|
|
Gabe O'Neal offensive rebound
|
|
5:27
|
|
|
Jeremiah Hernandez misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
5:42
|
|
+1
|
Trey Murphy III makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
16-22
|
5:42
|
|
+1
|
Trey Murphy III makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
16-21
|
5:42
|
|
|
Danny Pippen shooting foul (Trey Murphy III draws the foul)
|
|
5:45
|
|
|
Gabe O'Neal turnover (lost ball) (Trey Murphy III steals)
|
|
5:57
|
|
|
Justin McKoy personal foul (Danny Pippen draws the foul)
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Danny Pippen defensive rebound
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Kadin Shedrick misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Kadin Shedrick misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
6:08
|
|
|
Justyn Hamilton shooting foul (Kadin Shedrick draws the foul)
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Danny Pippen personal foul
|
|
6:09
|
|
|
Cavaliers offensive rebound
|
|
6:11
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae misses two point layup
|
|
6:18
|
|
|
Justyn Hamilton personal foul (Kihei Clark draws the foul)
|
|
6:53
|
|
|
Sam Hauser defensive rebound
|
|
6:55
|
|
|
Danny Pippen misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:02
|
|
|
Golden Flashes 30 second timeout
|
|
7:02
|
|
+2
|
Sam Hauser makes two point putback layup (Justin McKoy assists)
|
16-20
|
7:12
|
|
|
Sam Hauser offensive rebound
|
|
7:14
|
|
|
Reece Beekman misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:31
|
|
+2
|
Justyn Hamilton makes two point hook shot
|
16-18
|
7:38
|
|
|
Justyn Hamilton offensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Mike Nuga misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:04
|
|
|
Mike Nuga defensive rebound
|
|
8:06
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:24
|
|
|
Danny Pippen turnover (lost ball) (Trey Murphy III steals)
|
|
8:33
|
|
|
James Jordan defensive rebound
|
|
8:35
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III misses two point jump shot
|
|
8:45
|
|
|
Justin McKoy defensive rebound
|
|
8:47
|
|
|
Giovanni Santiago misses two point layup
|
|
9:09
|
|
+3
|
Trey Murphy III makes three point jump shot (Tomas Woldetensae assists)
|
14-18
|
9:27
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
9:29
|
|
|
Justyn Hamilton misses two point layup
|
|
9:34
|
|
|
Justyn Hamilton offensive rebound
|
|
9:36
|
|
|
Mike Nuga misses two point layup
|
|
10:03
|
|
|
Giovanni Santiago defensive rebound
|
|
10:05
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:23
|
|
|
Justin McKoy defensive rebound
|
|
10:25
|
|
|
Justyn Hamilton misses two point jump shot
|
|
10:44
|
|
|
Justin McKoy turnover
|
|
10:43
|
|
|
Justin McKoy offensive foul (Mike Nuga draws the foul)
|
|
10:58
|
|
+2
|
James Jordan makes two point jump shot
|
14-15
|
11:04
|
|
|
James Jordan offensive rebound
|
|
11:06
|
|
|
Malique Jacobs misses two point layup
|
|
11:11
|
|
|
Tomas Woldetensae turnover (Malique Jacobs steals)
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:13
|
|
|
Gabe O'Neal personal foul (Trey Murphy III draws the foul)
|
|
11:35
|
|
+3
|
Mike Nuga makes three point jump shot (Giovanni Santiago assists)
|
12-15
|
12:06
|
|
+2
|
Jay Huff makes two point alley-oop dunk (Trey Murphy III assists)
|
9-15
|
12:25
|
|
|
Cavaliers defensive rebound
|
|
12:27
|
|
|
Giovanni Santiago misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:01
|
|
+3
|
Tomas Woldetensae makes three point jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|
9-13
|
13:10
|
|
|
Jeremiah Hernandez personal foul (Kihei Clark draws the foul)
|
|
13:16
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
13:18
|
|
|
Mike Nuga misses three point jump shot
|
|
13:44
|
|
+3
|
Kihei Clark makes three point jump shot (Sam Hauser assists)
|
9-10
|
13:59
|
|
|
Malique Jacobs personal foul (Trey Murphy III draws the foul)
|
|
14:00
|
|
|
Trey Murphy III offensive rebound
|
|
14:02
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:04
|
|
|
Malique Jacobs personal foul (Sam Hauser draws the foul)
|
|
14:19
|
|
|
Jeremiah Hernandez turnover (out of bounds)
|
|
14:21
|
|
|
Kihei Clark personal foul (Danny Pippen draws the foul)
|
|
14:47
|
|
+2
|
Sam Hauser makes two point jump shot (Kihei Clark assists)
|
9-7
|
15:15
|
|
+2
|
Justyn Hamilton makes two point jump shot (Danny Pippen assists)
|
9-5
|
15:43
|
|
|
Mike Nuga defensive rebound
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
15:57
|
|
|
Malique Jacobs turnover (bad pass)
|
|
16:23
|
|
+3
|
Sam Hauser makes three point jump shot (Tomas Woldetensae assists)
|
7-5
|
16:47
|
|
+3
|
Danny Pippen makes three point jump shot (Malique Jacobs assists)
|
7-2
|
17:17
|
|
|
Giovanni Santiago defensive rebound
|
|
17:19
|
|
|
Sam Hauser misses three point jump shot
|
|
17:33
|
|
|
Mike Nuga turnover (Tomas Woldetensae steals)
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
Giovanni Santiago defensive rebound
|
|
17:52
|
|
|
Justin McKoy misses two point jump shot
|
|
18:19
|
|
+2
|
Justyn Hamilton makes two point hook shot (Danny Pippen assists)
|
4-2
|
18:30
|
|
|
Reece Beekman turnover (Malique Jacobs steals)
|
|
18:44
|
|
|
Jay Huff defensive rebound
|
|
18:46
|
|
|
Danny Pippen misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:11
|
|
+2
|
Reece Beekman makes two point layup (Sam Hauser assists)
|
2-2
|
19:39
|
|
+2
|
Mike Nuga makes two point driving layup
|
2-0
|
20:00
|
|
|
Justyn Hamilton vs. Jay Huff (Danny Pippen gains possession)
|