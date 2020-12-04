LNGBCH
LOYMRY

2nd Half
LNGBCH
Beach
6
LOYMRY
Lions
5

Time Team Play Score
17:37   Isaiah Washington defensive rebound  
17:39   Eli Scott misses three point jump shot  
18:00   Michael Carter III turnover (bad pass) (Mattias Markusson steals)  
18:10 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-47
18:10 +1 Mattias Markusson makes regular free throw 1 of 2 34-46
18:10   Chance Hunter shooting foul (Mattias Markusson draws the foul)  
18:30 +1 Romelle Mansel makes regular free throw 2 of 2 34-45
18:30   Romelle Mansel misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
18:30   Mattias Markusson shooting foul (Romelle Mansel draws the foul)  
18:42   Isaiah Washington defensive rebound  
18:44   Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot  
18:55   Michael Carter III personal foul (Ivan Alipiev draws the foul)  
19:10 +3 Chance Hunter makes three point jump shot (Isaiah Washington assists) 33-45
19:23   Ivan Alipiev turnover (lost ball)  
19:38 +2 Isaiah Washington makes two point layup 30-45
19:49 +3 Ivan Alipiev makes three point jump shot (Joe Quintana assists) 28-45

1st Half
LNGBCH
Beach
28
LOYMRY
Lions
42

Time Team Play Score
0:00   End of period  
0:16 +1 Isaiah Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 28-42
0:16 +1 Isaiah Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 27-42
0:16   Quentin Jackson Jr. personal foul (Isaiah Washington draws the foul)  
0:21   Quentin Jackson Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Isaiah Washington steals)  
0:42 +2 Isaiah Washington makes two point jump shot (Romelle Mansel assists) 26-42
0:57   Trever Irish defensive rebound  
0:59   Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot  
1:10   Joe Hampton turnover (traveling)  
1:19 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point dunk 24-42
1:34   Lions defensive rebound  
1:36   Mattias Markusson blocks Michael Carter III's two point layup  
1:37   Michael Carter III offensive rebound  
1:39   Chance Hunter misses two point layup  
1:46   Joe Quintana turnover (bad pass) (Chance Hunter steals)  
1:57 +2 Isaiah Washington makes two point jump shot 24-40
2:08   Dameone Douglas turnover (bad pass) (Romelle Mansel steals)  
2:21   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
2:23   Romelle Mansel misses two point layup  
2:35 +2 Mattias Markusson makes two point layup (Quentin Jackson Jr. assists) 22-40
2:43   Ivan Alipiev offensive rebound  
2:45   Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot  
2:52   Ivan Alipiev offensive rebound  
2:54   Quentin Jackson Jr. misses three point jump shot  
3:13   Isaiah Washington turnover (carrying)  
3:32 +3 Ivan Alipiev makes three point jump shot (Dameone Douglas assists) 22-38
3:42   Joe Quintana defensive rebound  
3:44   Chance Hunter misses three point jump shot  
4:00   TV timeout  
4:01   Lions turnover (shot clock violation)  
4:38 +3 Michael Carter III makes three point jump shot 22-35
4:48 +2 Quentin Jackson Jr. makes two point jump shot (Dameone Douglas assists) 19-35
5:07 +1 Chance Hunter makes regular free throw 1 of 1 19-33
5:07   Dameone Douglas shooting foul (Chance Hunter draws the foul)  
5:07 +2 Chance Hunter makes two point layup 18-33
5:13   Chance Hunter defensive rebound  
5:15   Dameone Douglas misses two point jump shot  
5:30   Mattias Markusson defensive rebound  
5:32   Isaiah Washington misses three point jump shot  
5:43   Ivan Alipiev turnover (traveling)  
6:09 +3 Michael Carter III makes three point jump shot (Romelle Mansel assists) 16-33
6:19 +2 Keli Leaupepe makes two point jump shot 13-33
6:52 +2 Isaiah Washington makes two point jump shot 13-31
7:03 +3 Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Keli Leaupepe assists) 11-31
7:18   Isaiah Washington turnover (bad pass) (Joe Quintana steals)  
7:27   TV timeout  
7:27   Beach 30 second timeout  
7:27 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point layup 11-28
7:38   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
7:40   Romelle Mansel misses two point jump shot  
8:03 +3 Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Dameone Douglas assists) 11-26
8:12   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
8:14   Justin Rene misses two point jump shot  
8:26 +2 Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup (Dameone Douglas assists) 11-23
8:36   Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound  
8:38   Trever Irish misses two point jump shot  
8:50   Romelle Mansel defensive rebound  
8:52   Keli Leaupepe misses three point jump shot  
9:01   Lions 30 second timeout  
9:01 +2 Romelle Mansel makes two point layup (Isaiah Washington assists) 11-21
9:08   RJ Rhoden defensive rebound  
9:10   Quentin Jackson Jr. misses two point jump shot  
9:26   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
9:26   Chance Hunter misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
9:28   Dameone Douglas personal foul (Chance Hunter draws the foul)  
9:35   Parker Dortch turnover (traveling)  
9:46 +2 Romelle Mansel makes two point putback layup 9-21
9:52   Romelle Mansel offensive rebound  
9:54   Jadon Jones misses two point jump shot  
10:07   Mattias Markusson turnover (traveling)  
10:17   Jadon Jones turnover (traveling)  
10:19   Joe Quintana personal foul (Jadon Jones draws the foul)  
10:27   Trever Irish defensive rebound  
10:29   Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot  
10:37   Official timeout  
10:37   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
10:39   Michael Carter III misses two point layup  
10:41   Dameone Douglas turnover (traveling)  
10:44   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
10:46   Isaiah Washington misses three point jump shot  
11:00   Eli Scott turnover  
11:00   Eli Scott offensive foul (Isaiah Washington draws the foul)  
11:02   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
11:04   Michael Carter III misses three point jump shot  
11:26 +2 Dameone Douglas makes two point layup (Quentin Jackson Jr. assists) 7-21
11:44 +1 Joe Quintana makes technical free throw 2 of 2 7-19
11:44 +1 Joe Quintana makes technical free throw 1 of 2 7-18
11:44   TV timeout  
11:44   Chance Hunter technical foul  
11:44   Eli Scott defensive rebound  
11:46   Chance Hunter misses two point layup  
11:54 +2 Mattias Markusson makes two point dunk 7-17
11:58   Mattias Markusson offensive rebound  
12:00   Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot  
12:15   Romelle Mansel personal foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)  
12:22   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
12:24   Trever Irish misses two point jump shot  
12:45   Joe Quintana turnover (lost ball) (Joe Hampton steals)  
12:58   Joe Quintana defensive rebound  
13:00   Chance Hunter misses two point jump shot  
13:13 +3 Joe Quintana makes three point jump shot (Quentin Jackson Jr. assists) 7-15
13:18   Dameone Douglas offensive rebound  
13:18   Keli Leaupepe misses regular free throw 1 of 1  
13:18   Joe Hampton shooting foul (Keli Leaupepe draws the foul)  
13:18 +2 Keli Leaupepe makes two point layup (Joe Quintana assists) 7-12
13:26   Dameone Douglas defensive rebound  
13:28   Joe Hampton misses three point jump shot  
13:37   Joe Hampton defensive rebound  
13:39   Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot  
13:57   Justin Rene turnover (bad pass) (Joe Quintana steals)  
14:12 +1 Quentin Jackson Jr. makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-10
14:12   Quentin Jackson Jr. misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
14:12   Joe Hampton shooting foul (Quentin Jackson Jr. draws the foul)  
14:25 +1 Isaiah Washington makes regular free throw 2 of 2 7-9
14:25 +1 Isaiah Washington makes regular free throw 1 of 2 6-9
14:25   Quentin Jackson Jr. shooting foul (Isaiah Washington draws the foul)  
14:31   Joe Hampton defensive rebound  
14:33   Ivan Alipiev misses three point jump shot  
15:00   Keli Leaupepe defensive rebound  
15:02   Chance Hunter misses two point layup  
15:11   Keli Leaupepe personal foul (Isaiah Washington draws the foul)  
15:11 +1 Dameone Douglas makes regular free throw 2 of 2 5-9
15:11   Dameone Douglas misses regular free throw 1 of 2  
15:11   Chance Hunter shooting foul (Dameone Douglas draws the foul)  
15:17 +1 Joe Hampton makes regular free throw 1 of 1 5-8
15:17   Eli Scott shooting foul (Joe Hampton draws the foul)  
15:17 +2 Joe Hampton makes two point turnaround jump shot (Isaiah Washington assists) 4-8
15:25   Romelle Mansel defensive rebound  
15:27   Eli Scott misses three point jump shot  
15:47   TV timeout  
15:47   Romelle Mansel turnover (traveling)  
16:25   Romelle Mansel defensive rebound  
16:27   Joe Quintana misses three point jump shot  
16:37   Joe Quintana defensive rebound  
16:39   Michael Carter III misses two point jump shot  
16:53   Romelle Mansel offensive rebound  
16:55   Mattias Markusson blocks Joe Hampton's two point layup  
17:05 +3 Ivan Alipiev makes three point jump shot (Eli Scott assists) 2-8
17:14   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
17:16   Romelle Mansel misses two point layup  
17:32   Romelle Mansel defensive rebound  
17:34   Dameone Douglas misses two point layup  
17:50 +2 Michael Carter III makes two point layup 2-5
18:04   Ivan Alipiev turnover (lost ball) (Michael Carter III steals)  
18:12   Ivan Alipiev defensive rebound  
18:14   Isaiah Washington misses three point jump shot  
18:23 +2 Eli Scott makes two point layup 0-5
18:39   Chance Hunter turnover (traveling)  
18:48   Isaiah Washington defensive rebound  
18:50   Dameone Douglas misses two point layup  
19:03   Beach turnover (shot clock violation)  
19:19   Beach offensive rebound  
19:21   Michael Carter III misses two point jump shot  
19:36   Ivan Alipiev personal foul (Michael Carter III draws the foul)  
19:54 +3 Dameone Douglas makes three point jump shot (Ivan Alipiev assists) 0-3
20:00   Isaiah Washington vs. Keli Leaupepe (Dameone Douglas gains possession)  
Team Stats
Points 34 47
Field Goals 12-34 (35.3%) 17-33 (51.5%)
3-Pointers 3-9 (33.3%) 7-19 (36.8%)
Free Throws 7-9 (77.8%) 6-9 (66.7%)
Total Rebounds 17 23
Offensive 3 4
Defensive 13 18
Team 1 1
Assists 5 12
Steals 5 3
Blocks 0 2
Turnovers 9 11
Fouls 7 10
Technicals 1 0
