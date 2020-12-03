|
0:00
End of period
0:00
Golden Gophers offensive rebound
0:02
Tre' Williams misses three point jump shot
0:27
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
0:29
Filip Rebraca misses two point jump shot
0:39
+3
|
Both Gach makes three point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
|
35-36
|
0:27
Marcus Carr defensive rebound
1:06
+3
|
Ethan Igbanugo makes three point jump shot (Brady Danielson assists)
|
35-33
|
1:22
+1
|
Liam Robbins makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
32-33
|
1:06
+3
|
Ethan Igbanugo makes three point jump shot (Brady Danielson assists)
|
35-33
|
1:22
Liam Robbins misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
1:22
Tyree Ihenacho personal foul
|
|
1:22
Golden Gophers defensive rebound
|
|
1:24
Ethan Igbanugo misses two point jump shot
|
|
1:35
Liam Robbins turnover (Filip Rebraca steals)
|
|
1:43
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|
|
1:43
Ethan Igbanugo misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
1:43
+1
|
Ethan Igbanugo makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
32-32
|
1:43
Liam Robbins shooting foul (Ethan Igbanugo draws the foul)
|
|
1:58
+1
|
Both Gach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-32
|
1:58
+1
|
Both Gach makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
31-31
|
1:58
Brady Danielson shooting foul
|
|
1:58
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|
|
2:00
Mitchell Sueker misses two point jump shot
|
|
2:04
Mitchell Sueker offensive rebound
|
|
2:06
Eric Curry blocks Mitchell Sueker's two point jump shot
|
|
2:19
Jarvis Omersa personal foul
|
|
2:19
Jarvis Omersa turnover (Tyree Ihenacho steals)
|
|
2:19
Tyree Ihenacho turnover (Jarvis Omersa steals)
|
|
2:41
Tre' Williams turnover (Tyree Ihenacho steals)
|
|
2:52
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
2:54
Tyree Ihenacho misses two point jump shot
|
|
3:24
+2
|
Eric Curry makes two point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
|
31-30
|
3:45
+1
|
Caleb Nero makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
31-28
|
3:45
|
Caleb Nero makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
30-28
|
3:45
TV timeout
|
|
3:45
Gabe Kalscheur shooting foul (Caleb Nero draws the foul)
|
|
3:52
Ethan Igbanugo defensive rebound
|
|
3:54
Marcus Carr misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:07
Jarvis Omersa defensive rebound
|
|
4:09
Gertautas Urbonavicius misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:35
|
Marcus Carr makes three point jump shot
|
29-28
|
4:42
Jarvis Omersa defensive rebound
|
|
4:44
Caleb Nero misses two point jump shot
|
|
4:53
Fighting Hawks offensive rebound
|
|
4:57
Ethan Igbanugo misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:05
Mitchell Sueker offensive rebound
|
|
5:07
Filip Rebraca misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:23
+2
|
Both Gach makes two point layup
|
29-25
|
5:40
|
Caleb Nero makes three point jump shot (Ethan Igbanugo assists)
|
29-23
|
Ethan Igbanugo offensive rebound
|
|
5:46
Brady Danielson misses three point jump shot
|
|
6:10
Caleb Nero defensive rebound
|
|
6:12
Liam Robbins misses two point layup
|
|
6:15
Liam Robbins offensive rebound
|
|
6:17
Liam Robbins misses two point jump shot
|
|
6:34
|
Filip Rebraca makes two point layup (Caleb Nero assists)
|
26-23
|
6:59
|
Brandon Johnson makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-23
|
6:59
|
Brandon Johnson makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
24-22
|
6:59
Mitchell Sueker personal foul
|
|
6:59
Golden Gophers offensive rebound
|
|
7:00
Jamal Mashburn, Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:05
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
7:07
Liam Robbins blocks Filip Rebraca's two point jump shot
|
|
7:28
Brandon Johnson turnover
|
|
7:28
Brandon Johnson offensive foul
|
|
7:28
Brandon Johnson offensive foul
|
|
7:41
Golden Gophers offensive rebound
|
|
7:42
Liam Robbins misses two point layup
|
|
7:46
Both Gach misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:52
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
7:54
Caleb Nero misses three point jump shot
|
|
8:17
|
Both Gach makes two point layup (Marcus Carr assists)
|
24-21
|
8:45
Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
|
|
8:47
Both Gach misses two point layup
|
|
8:56
Mitchell Sueker offensive rebound
|
|
8:58
Brandon Johnson blocks Mitchell Sueker's two point jump shot
|
|
9:21
|
Both Gach makes two point jump shot (Gabe Kalscheur assists)
|
24-19
|
9:27
Golden Gophers offensive rebound
|
|
9:27
Tyree Ihenacho blocks Marcus Carr's two point layup
|
|
9:41
|
Nate Shockey makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-17
|
9:41
|
Nate Shockey makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-17
|
9:41
Marcus Carr shooting foul (Nate Shockey draws the foul)
|
|
9:43
Both Gach turnover (Nate Shockey steals)
|
|
9:53
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
9:55
Mitchell Sueker misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:10
|
Both Gach makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
22-17
|
10:10
Both Gach misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
10:10
Seybian Sims shooting foul (Both Gach draws the foul)
|
|
10:16
Gabe Kalscheur defensive rebound
|
|
10:18
Nate Shockey misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:32
Gabe Kalscheur personal foul
|
|
10:37
Marcus Carr turnover (traveling)
|
|
10:42
Eric Curry defensive rebound
|
|
10:44
Filip Rebraca misses two point jump shot
|
|
11:00
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 3 of 3
|
22-16
|
11:00
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 2 of 3
|
22-15
|
11:00
|
Gabe Kalscheur makes regular free throw 1 of 3
|
22-14
|
11:00
Nate Shockey shooting foul (Gabe Kalscheur draws the foul)
|
|
11:17
TV timeout
|
|
11:17
Caleb Nero turnover (bad pass)
|
|
11:37
|
Both Gach makes two point jump shot (Gabe Kalscheur assists)
|
22-13
|
11:54
|
Filip Rebraca makes three point jump shot (Caleb Nero assists)
|
22-11
|
12:14
Ethan Igbanugo defensive rebound
|
|
12:16
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
|
|
12:31
|
Filip Rebraca makes two point layup (Mitchell Sueker assists)
|
19-11
|
12:49
Mitchell Sueker defensive rebound
|
|
12:51
Marcus Carr misses two point jump shot
|
|
13:08
|
Mitchell Sueker makes two point jump shot
|
17-11
|
13:28
|
Marcus Carr makes two point layup (Both Gach assists)
|
15-11
|
13:34
Both Gach defensive rebound
|
|
13:36
Caleb Nero misses two point layup
|
|
13:48
Filip Rebraca defensive rebound
|
|
13:50
Liam Robbins misses two point jump shot
|
|
14:12
|
Mitchell Sueker makes three point jump shot (Brady Danielson assists)
|
15-9
|
14:26
|
Eric Curry makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
12-9
|
14:26
|
Eric Curry makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
12-8
|
14:26
Seybian Sims personal foul
|
|
14:25
Eric Curry offensive rebound
|
|
14:27
Liam Robbins misses three point jump shot
|
|
14:32
Filip Rebraca personal foul
|
|
14:39
|
Tyree Ihenacho makes two point layup
|
12-7
|
15:01
Seybian Sims defensive rebound
|
|
15:03
Marcus Carr misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:12
Gertautas Urbonavicius turnover
|
|
15:12
Gertautas Urbonavicius offensive foul
|
|
15:32
Seybian Sims defensive rebound
|
|
15:34
Marcus Carr misses two point jump shot
|
|
15:45
TV timeout
|
|
15:45
Gertautas Urbonavicius personal foul
|
|
15:53
Liam Robbins defensive rebound
|
|
15:55
Brady Danielson misses two point layup
|
|
16:18
|
Liam Robbins makes two point jump shot (Gabe Kalscheur assists)
|
10-7
|
16:33
Gertautas Urbonavicius turnover (Tre' Williams steals)
|
|
16:57
Brady Danielson defensive rebound
|
|
16:57
Brandon Johnson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
16:57
Brandon Johnson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
16:57
Mitchell Sueker shooting foul (Brandon Johnson draws the foul)
|
|
17:15
|
Filip Rebraca makes two point jump shot (Mitchell Sueker assists)
|
10-5
|
17:32
|
Brandon Johnson makes three point jump shot (Marcus Carr assists)
|
8-5
|
17:39
Fighting Hawks turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
17:39
Fighting Hawks offensive rebound
|
|
17:41
Filip Rebraca misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:43
Fighting Hawks offensive rebound
|
|
17:45
Liam Robbins blocks Filip Rebraca's two point layup
|
|
18:00
Jump ball. Filip Rebraca vs. Marcus Carr (Fighting Hawks gains possession)
|
|
18:12
Both Gach turnover (traveling)
|
|
18:23
|
Caleb Nero makes regular free throw 1 of 1
|
8-2
|
18:23
Both Gach shooting foul
|
|
18:23
|
Caleb Nero makes two point layup (Tyree Ihenacho assists)
|
7-2
|
18:29
|
Marcus Carr makes two point layup
|
5-2
|
18:50
|
Filip Rebraca makes two point jump shot
|
5-0
|
19:08
Gabe Kalscheur turnover (traveling)
|
|
19:27
|
Seybian Sims makes three point jump shot (Tyree Ihenacho assists)
|
3-0
|
19:36
Seybian Sims defensive rebound
|
|
19:38
Gabe Kalscheur misses two point layup
|
|
20:00
Seybian Sims vs. Liam Robbins (Marcus Carr gains possession)
|