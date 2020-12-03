|
0:00
|
|
|
End of period
|
|
0:01
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
|
|
0:02
|
|
|
Takal Molson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:09
|
|
|
Chris Duarte personal foul (Tyrese Samuel draws the foul)
|
|
0:23
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Jalen Terry misses two point floating jump shot
|
|
0:25
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|
|
0:27
|
|
|
Takal Molson misses three point jump shot
|
|
0:35
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
0:37
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. misses two point layup
|
|
1:05
|
|
+2
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes two point layup
|
34-28
|
1:17
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
1:19
|
|
|
Jalen Terry misses three point jump shot
|
|
1:36
|
|
+3
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
32-28
|
1:58
|
|
|
Chris Duarte turnover (Tyrese Samuel steals)
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
2:09
|
|
|
Ducks 30 second timeout
|
|
2:17
|
|
+3
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. makes three point jump shot (Sandro Mamukelashvili assists)
|
32-25
|
2:25
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden defensive rebound
|
|
2:27
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
2:43
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
2:45
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses two point fadeaway jump shot
|
|
3:06
|
|
+3
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes three point jump shot (Chris Duarte assists)
|
32-22
|
3:31
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|
|
3:33
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses three point jump shot
|
|
4:07
|
|
+2
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point layup
|
29-22
|
4:13
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|
|
4:15
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses two point dunk
|
|
4:23
|
|
|
Chris Duarte turnover (Jared Rhoden steals)
|
|
4:45
|
|
+3
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili makes three point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
27-22
|
4:48
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante personal foul (Sandro Mamukelashvili draws the foul)
|
|
5:06
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
|
|
5:08
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
|
|
5:16
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili turnover (Chris Duarte steals)
|
|
5:34
|
|
+3
|
Chris Duarte makes three point jump shot (LJ Figueroa assists)
|
27-19
|
5:43
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. turnover (LJ Figueroa steals)
|
|
6:04
|
|
+1
|
Chris Duarte makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
24-19
|
6:04
|
|
+1
|
Chris Duarte makes regular free throw 1 of 2
|
23-19
|
6:04
|
|
|
Myles Cale shooting foul (Chris Duarte draws the foul)
|
|
6:13
|
|
|
Ducks offensive rebound
|
|
6:15
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu blocks Chris Duarte's two point layup
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden turnover
|
|
6:32
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden offensive foul (Amauri Hardy draws the foul)
|
|
6:50
|
|
+3
|
Amauri Hardy makes three point jump shot (LJ Figueroa assists)
|
22-19
|
6:57
|
|
+2
|
Takal Molson makes two point layup
|
19-19
|
7:11
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante turnover (Takal Molson steals)
|
|
7:24
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante offensive rebound
|
|
7:26
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden personal foul (Eric Williams Jr. draws the foul)
|
|
7:32
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. offensive rebound
|
|
7:34
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:38
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante offensive rebound
|
|
7:40
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
7:57
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel turnover (LJ Figueroa steals)
|
|
8:18
|
|
+2
|
Amauri Hardy makes two point jump shot
|
19-17
|
8:48
|
|
+3
|
Takal Molson makes three point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
17-17
|
9:09
|
|
|
Official timeout
|
|
9:19
|
|
+2
|
Chandler Lawson makes two point reverse layup
|
17-14
|
9:33
|
|
+3
|
Takal Molson makes three point jump shot (Jared Rhoden assists)
|
15-14
|
9:49
|
|
|
Takal Molson defensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
9:49
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. shooting foul (Chandler Lawson draws the foul)
|
|
10:18
|
|
+2
|
Tyrese Samuel makes two point alley-oop dunk (Takal Molson assists)
|
15-11
|
10:18
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. defensive rebound
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili blocks Eric Williams Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
10:18
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili turnover (bad pass) (LJ Figueroa steals)
|
|
10:32
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
10:34
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson misses three point jump shot
|
|
10:49
|
|
+3
|
Tyrese Samuel makes three point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
15-9
|
11:01
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. turnover (lost ball) (Shavar Reynolds Jr. steals)
|
|
11:15
|
|
|
Pirates turnover (shot clock violation)
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
11:45
|
|
|
Pirates 30 second timeout
|
|
11:45
|
|
+3
|
Jalen Terry makes three point jump shot (Eugene Omoruyi assists)
|
15-6
|
11:52
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|
|
11:54
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi blocks Tyrese Samuel's two point dunk
|
|
12:19
|
|
+2
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point layup (Chris Duarte assists)
|
12-6
|
12:27
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson defensive rebound
|
|
12:29
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses two point jump shot
|
|
12:40
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel defensive rebound
|
|
12:42
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson misses two point hook shot
|
|
13:09
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa defensive rebound
|
|
13:11
|
|
|
LJ Figueroa blocks Takal Molson's two point layup
|
|
13:23
|
|
|
Chandler Lawson turnover (lost ball) (Myles Cale steals)
|
|
13:31
|
|
|
Myles Cale turnover (traveling)
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses regular free throw 2 of 2
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
13:42
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel shooting foul (Eugene Omoruyi draws the foul)
|
|
13:56
|
|
|
Tyrese Samuel turnover (3-second violation)
|
|
14:26
|
|
+2
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes two point fadeaway jump shot
|
10-6
|
14:39
|
|
+1
|
Jared Rhoden makes regular free throw 2 of 2
|
8-6
|
14:39
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses regular free throw 1 of 2
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
TV timeout
|
|
14:39
|
|
|
Chris Duarte shooting foul (Jared Rhoden draws the foul)
|
|
14:44
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu defensive rebound
|
|
14:46
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante misses two point dunk
|
|
15:02
|
|
+3
|
Myles Cale makes three point jump shot (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
8-5
|
15:20
|
|
+3
|
Eric Williams Jr. makes three point jump shot (Amauri Hardy assists)
|
8-2
|
15:33
|
|
|
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|
|
15:35
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses three point jump shot
|
|
15:45
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
15:47
|
|
|
Chris Duarte misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:03
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|
|
16:05
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
16:12
|
|
|
Chris Duarte turnover (Sandro Mamukelashvili steals)
|
|
16:23
|
|
|
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|
|
16:29
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden misses two point layup
|
|
16:32
|
|
|
Myles Cale defensive rebound
|
|
16:34
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu blocks Eugene Omoruyi's two point layup
|
|
16:57
|
|
|
Jared Rhoden turnover (N'Faly Dante steals)
|
|
17:16
|
|
+2
|
N'Faly Dante makes two point dunk (Chris Duarte assists)
|
5-2
|
17:29
|
|
|
Chris Duarte defensive rebound
|
|
17:31
|
|
|
Shavar Reynolds Jr. misses two point jump shot
|
|
17:41
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy turnover (Sandro Mamukelashvili steals)
|
|
17:48
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante defensive rebound
|
|
17:50
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante blocks Ike Obiagu's two point layup
|
|
18:21
|
|
+3
|
Eugene Omoruyi makes three point jump shot (Amauri Hardy assists)
|
3-2
|
18:57
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi defensive rebound
|
|
18:59
|
|
|
Myles Cale misses two point jump shot
|
|
19:10
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili defensive rebound
|
|
19:12
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu blocks Eric Williams Jr.'s two point layup
|
|
19:21
|
|
|
N'Faly Dante offensive rebound
|
|
19:23
|
|
|
Eric Williams Jr. misses three point jump shot
|
|
19:33
|
|
+2
|
Jared Rhoden makes two point dunk (Shavar Reynolds Jr. assists)
|
0-2
|
19:42
|
|
|
Eugene Omoruyi turnover (Shavar Reynolds Jr. steals)
|
|
19:46
|
|
|
Amauri Hardy defensive rebound
|
|
19:48
|
|
|
Sandro Mamukelashvili misses three point jump shot
|
|
20:00
|
|
|
Ike Obiagu vs. N'Faly Dante (Shavar Reynolds Jr. gains possession)
|